Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) CEO Dave Stover on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Brad Whitmarsh - IR

Dave Stover - Chairman, President and CEO

Brent Smolik - President and COO

Ken Fisher - EVP and CFO

Hodge Walker - SVP, Onshore

Keith Elliot - SVP, Offshore

Bob Morris - Citi

Welles Fitzpatrick - SunTrust

Phillip Jungwirth - BMO

Charles Meade - Johnson Rice

Jeanine Wai - Barclays

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs

Ryan Todd - Simmons Energy

David Deckelbaum - Cowen

Paul Grigel - Macquarie

Gail Nicholson - Stephens

Tim Rezvan - Oppenheimer

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen & Energy

Brad Whitmarsh

Thanks, Denise, and thank you all for joining us today for our year end 2018 and forward guidance conference call. I hope you've had a chance to review the new releases and presentation deck that we published this morning. These materials highlight our strong finish to 2018; provide detailed guidance for the current year and an outlook for the future. All materials are available on the Investors page of our website. And later today, we plan to file our Form 10-K with the SEC.

I want to remind everyone that today's discussion contains projections and forward-looking statements, as well as certain non-GAAP financial measures. You should read our full disclosures in our latest news releases and SEC filings for a discussion of those items. Following our prepared remarks, we will hold a question-and-answer session. I would ask that analysts limit themselves to one primary question and one follow-up.

Our planned comments this morning will come from Dave Stover, Chairman and CEO, as well as Brent Smolik, President and COO. Ken Fisher, EVP and CFO; Hodge Walker, SVP of Onshore; and Keith Elliot, SVP of Offshore, are here to participate in the Q&A session.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dave.

Dave Stover

Good morning everyone, and thanks for joining us. Over the last few years the company has taken many steps to position Noble Energy to succeed in any environment. We’re on the cast with something very unique and very special. I’m really excited with what is a ahead of us. You’ll hear what is behind that excitement this morning.

In the earnings release and on the slides Brad has provided detailed information on the fourth quarter. So I can only add how pleased I am with our execution as we ended the year.

For the second quarter in a row, our capital was in the lower end of guidance yet our volumes were at or above the higher end. As Brent will discuss further, this focus on capital efficiency driving even better returns is frontend centers we move into this year.

Combined with strict operating cost management, the focus on capital discipline and returns drives our delivery on three key elements important to attracting investments across all sectors. These elements are cash flow growth, debt adjusted share, balance sheet strength and sustainable free cash flow generation that can be returned to shareholders. These themes will come across throughout our discussion supported by our unique high quality asset based.

This morning I’ll start with our 2018 accomplishments and then discuss our strategy moving forward. You can see many of these accomplishments on slide 5. We generated an Alen cash flow surplus for the year enabling us to return over $1 billion to equity and debt investors including nearly $300 million in share repurchases, over $200 million in dividends with a 10% increase to the dividend and over $600 million in Noble debt reduction.

Operationally, Noble Energy delivered 11% proforma volume growth year-over-year while continuing to maintain an excellent safety record. Led by the DJ and Delaware basins our onshore business delivered record oil and liquids production for the year. Our onshore oil growth alone was over 25%.

In the DJ basin we ramped up our Mustang development and received approval for the 100 mile comprehensive drilling plan. This DCP is one of a kind in Colorado providing a clear line of sight to our long term execution in the DJ basin. Following the industry’s extensive engagement with stakeholders across Colorado, voters rejected a valid initiative that would have set the state back for many years.

Moving forward, we will continue to support reasonable regulatory solutions that provide more certainty for safe and sustainable operations in the state. In the Delaware basin in spite of a tough first half we more than doubled production volumes last year while slowing completion activity in the second half of the year to protect returns and prepare for row developments.

This sets the company up to take advantage of the development mode benefits that we saw in the DJ and Eagle Ford driving capital efficiency through productivity improvements and lower costs. We also added necessary infrastructure and secured long-haul Pipeline agreements to the Gulf Coast providing transportation reliability and access to a higher price market.

Internationally it was great year for both our Equatorial Guinea and our Israel operations. Each area outperformed volume and cash flow expectations, while progressing the high impact natural gas developments that will meaningfully increase our company’s cash flow in the very near future.

In Israel Tamar continued to produce reliably with almost 100% run time as Israel and regional gas demand continues to grow. Our world-class Leviathan project ended the year near 75% complete with the target start up by the end of this year. I can’t tell you how great it feels to be able to say the Leviathan will be online this year.

If you get the chance take a look at the video we included on our Investor Relations website to see the Leviathan jacket recently been launched in the water. It is an impressive reminder of the scale of this project and the execution capabilities that are required for a project of this size. I’m extremely proud of the team Noble and contractors for this accomplishment.

The execution of strategic gas sales and pipeline agreements to Egypt were milestone events in the Eastern Mediterranean in 2018. This provides the pathway for delivery of substantial quantities of natural gas volumes into Egypt. It also reinforces the significance of Noble’s gas development and the impact it has having in the region by providing reliable, clean and affordable energy.

Adding to our future potential, last year we captured over 100,000 acres of low cost materials exploration inventory in the onshore U.S. and a 40% interest in operatorship with 2 million acres offshore in a new venture country. We expect to drill both onshore and offshore opportunities in 2020 as we begin to test nearly a billion barrels of net risk exploration inventory.

Overall, we were reminded in 2018 of the volatility of oil prices and how the impact of global markets sanctioned another events can affect our business. With that context Noble Energy remains focused on aligning the business to drive sustainability through commodity cycles.

Accordingly, we’ve designed our business and strategy around the following key components. Number one, plan for a long term $50 to $55 per barrel WTI oil price. Two, generate a competitive free cash yield with significant return to investors. Three, maintain a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility and number four, deliver 5% to 10% long term growth on an annual basis supplemented by additional growth as major projects come online.

In addition, our disciplined capital allocation focused on only the highest return, highest margin opportunities will ensure our investment strife increasing corporate returns. Should commodity prices move higher than our long term outlook, we plan to maintain our growth objectives and return the additional free cash flow to investors.

2019 is of strategic importance for Noble Energy as we transition our business to a long term sustainable free cash flow profile. We’re planning for a 2019 organic capital budget of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion which is 17% lower than 2018. These investments will grow volumes on proforma basis by 5% total company and 10% in the U.S. onshore.

Continuing on track record of optimizing the portfolio, we anticipate strategic portfolio proceeds between $500 million and $1 billion this year. These funds will be allocated to support the balance sheet and to opportunistically continue our buyback program.

And essential part of Noble’s competitive advantage and ability to generate sustainable free cash flow comes from the blend of short cycle onshore sale assets with world-class offshore assets. Our inventory of high return drilling locations onshore provide significant capital flexibility in any commodity environment.

And our offshore assets are unique delivering long life sustainable production with very low maintenance requirements. Few companies have this combination in their portfolio. It results in a best in class corporate decline profile and the ability to replace production in a very capital efficient manner.

Slide 9 highlights the real differentiator for Noble Energy. With the addition of Leviathan by the end of this year Noble Energy will have over 30% of our asset base with minimal to no decline for up to a decade.

Our overall corporate decline improves into the low 20% range in 2020. You can see how well that positions us compared to the declined profiles of key U.S. onshore basins. This ensures that the capital dollars we deploy drive more incremental value as compared to just maintaining the base.

We anticipate that we can hold our entire production base flat going forward at a capital level of around $1.6 billion per year. This is the amount of capital required to essentially replace our U.S. onshore production on an annual basis with our international assets needing minimal capital to stay flat.

With the production of free cash flow impact from Leviathan coming at the end of this year I want to provide some initial thoughts on our 2020 expectations. Although too early to outline definitive plans, we anticipate that close to $2.1 billion capital program we generate a 15% to 20% total company volume growth.

Production for 2020 models a full year’s impact from Leviathan consistent with our previous communication of around 800 million cubic feet per day gross. The capital range includes our $1.6 billion of maintenance capital and $400 million to $600 million for growth split evenly between near term onshore projects and longer cycle exploration and development projects.

At current oil prices, free cash flow would be in excess of $500 million which we target for return to shareholders through our dividend and buyback program. We anticipate the amount of free cash flow available beyond 2020 to grow and we remain committed to significant shareholder returns.

In summary we have adjusted our activities to protect returns and manage cash flow. Our plan reduces combined 2019 and 2020 capital by nearly $1 billion from our previous outlook. This plan delivers a more moderate growth profile of 5% to 10% annually supplemented by specific major project additions such as Leviathans first phase.

The organization is focused on improving returns through relentless capital efficiency accomplishing more for the same cost. To further emphasize capital discipline and ensure company-wide focus, we've modified our 2019 compensation program to include an annual capital efficiency metric.

Looking forward we're positioned for reliable, sustainable free cash flow that can be returned to shareholders while continuing to build the company through a global inventory of high return opportunities. As I have highlighted the startup of Leviathan this year is transformational for Noble Energy.

Now I invite you to hear what Brent Smolik, our new President and CEO has to say regarding our operations. As most of you know, he has been with us just since November and his leadership is already making an impact.

Brent Smolik

Morning, everyone. Thanks Dave it's great to be here. I'm excited to be part of the Noble team. I'm also excited about our future direction and the quality set of opportunities we have ahead of us. So I'll begin this morning with a few general comments about the 2019 budget and then dive into some details about our assets.

As Dave mentioned we've made the decision to manage our capital expenditures closer to cash flow in 2019 and set the company up for sustainable production growth and free cash flow generation which led us to a $2.6 billion capital budget. In the U.S. onshore the 2019 upstream capital range is 1.6 to 1.7 billion and is expected to generate pro forma growth of 10% equivalent production and 13% all production at the midpoint of guidance.

The DJ and the Delaware will be important contributors to 2019 and those assets will consume about 90% of the onshore capital spin this year and grow a combined 15% to 20% versus full year 2018. We've designed the U.S. onshore business to live within cash flow by the end of this year which requires that we remain very diligent about improving capital efficiencies.

Following the decrease in industry activity in the fourth quarter and the drop in oil prices, our teams have been very active in reducing cost across the onshore U.S. Since December the combination of more efficient well designs, faster execution and service cost reductions is resulting in lower capital cost per well.

With all three U.S. onshore basins now largely transition a road development and more the backbone infrastructure bill, we have the key elements in place to efficiently develop our assets and drive further savings and productivity improvements.

Slide 12 begins the asset discussion beginning with the DJ basin. We have a high quality core asset in the DJ that continues to differentiate us in the basin. We have blocky contiguous land positions in the liquids rich portion of the trend primarily located in rural areas. The quality assets unique in the basin and as a result Noble Energy continues to set the benchmark for high oil productivity per well.

Additionally, we have multiple gas processing and takeaway alternatives in the basin and that benefit was visible in the second half of 2018 production growth which was partially due to lower system pressures and minimal gas constraints.

In 2018 the DJ grew production by 10% fourth quarter to fourth quarter and 15% throughout 2018 from 1Q to 4Q with a 2 rig drilling program. The other significant contributor to Q4 performance was the productivity of our initial row at Mustang. Row 1 produced a plateau for most of the quarter with gross production over 26,000 barrel equivalents per day with over 60% oil. We expect that momentum to continue into 2019.

As Dave mentioned, last fall we announced the approval of the Mustang comprehensive drilling plan, with the development of this scale there's numerous operational infrastructure synergies. For example, due to tremendous execution by our DJ team we now have over 400 approved drilling permits in the Mustang area; the majority of which are valid for six years. For more immediate value creation we've also identified savings of 500,000 to a million dollars per well versus the second half of 2018.

The company will continue to operate one to two rigs and two to three frac crews and bring 95 to 100 wells online in the DJ this year. We'll continue to emphasize Mustang development and more than half of the 2019 wells turned in line will be in Mustang.

As we move to row 2, we expect to see slightly higher GOR in that part of the basin. As a result we've estimate the total DJ or percentage to average 48% to 50% in 2019 and 2020. Now I'm highlighting that expect to change for guidance purposes but nothing has changed from our prior assumptions. We expect the Mustang wells to generate great returns and high oil per lateral foot relative to the rest of our DJ program.

I will focus most of my comments on Mustang this morning but also note that we plan to complete about 40 additional wells in the East Pony and the Wells Ranch IDPs this year. In the Delaware basin the industry battles several challenges in 2018 including rapid activity and production growth, the strange transportation and service infrastructure that led to all differential weakness, margin pressures, and higher drilling completion and facility cost.

In the first half of the year Noble Energy experienced additional challenges stemming from the appraisal of lower tier acreage in the southwest areas, some well interference when completing near existing wells, and the growing pains of early phase development and rapid facility build-out. By the second half of the year the company had mitigated many of those challenges. We migrated away from the southwest and in fact a portion of that acreage was divested earlier this year.

And slides shown on slide 15 in Q3 and Q4 our average well productivity improved and quarterly production returned to growth. The improvement was primarily driven by two factors; one, high runtimes at our new facilities and optimize production operations and two, the new wells that we brought online at 4Q are highly productive.

Furthermore, based on a review of public data over the last two years, Noble Energy delivered upper tier productivity in the southern Delaware basin on a three-month oil production basis for the Wolfcamp A wells. We expect this performance to continue as we refine our drilling and completion designs and further improve our results.

In Q4 our Wolfcamp A wells generated robust 30 day average production rate of 182 barrel oil equivalent per day per thousand foot lateral with over 70% oil. The company also brought online a couple of impressive third Bone Spring wells averaging an IP 30 of over 200 barrel oil equivalent per day for thousand foot.

Overall Noble Energy accomplished a great deal in the Delaware last year. We more than doubled our production compared to full year 17. We completed appraisal of the Clayton Williams acquisition confirming the quality of the tier 1 core acreage in Reeves County. We secured an agreement to transport hundred thousand barrels of oil per day on the epic pipeline to Corpus Christi starting in early 2020 and we also have the option of early crude service from the epic NGL pipeline beginning in Q3 of this year.

We monetize nearly $250 million in non-core acreage including the southwest area that I mentioned earlier. And note that that cost per acreage that we received later exceeded our acquisition case valuation. Going forward we plan to further block up our acreage position in the Delaware just as we've done in the DJ.

In 2019, we expect to average four drilling rigs and two completion crews in the Permian. We plan to focus over 95% of our 2019 program on road development drilling and we anticipate bringing a total of 50 to 55 wells online with an average lateral length of over 8,700 feet.

Through drilling completion of facility design changes and lower service costs we've already identified $1 million to $1.5 million of well cost reductions versus the second half of 2018. We plan to remain focused on our core Wolfcamp bays zones as well as the third Bone Spring with most of our completion is located near our five central gathering facilities.

I'm pleased with the progress in the Delaware program and how we ended 2018, but we're not done yet. With the bulk of the 29 activities in full-scale row development we expect further improvements in completion and drilling efficiencies. We are still early in 2019, but we've already seen significant improvement in stages pumped per day and footage drilled per day in this program.

We also expect better production per well. As a reminder the first row development wells drilled last year will come online in late Q1. So although we don't have any production from those wells yet we're encouraged by the performance of a few rows stall wells that we turned inline late last year.

The final onshore asset is the Eagle Ford. We generated significant asset level free cash flow last year and we plan to continue cash flow in the Eagle for this year. The 2019 program is focused on completing approximately 20 docks and turning those to sales. We expect production to decline in Q1 and then grow in Q2 and Q3 as we bring online the dock completions.

An important key to our onshore upstream success and a significant value contributor to Noble is Noble midstream partners. In 2018, the midstream team significantly expanded the in basin gathering infrastructure in the Delaware and built out the backbone in the Southern Mustang area and the DJ, setting the stage for longer-term capital efficient development in these key assets. Our midstream business has continued to perform very well with a long runway of 20% per unit distribution growth.

I'm excited that the team has continued to capture new high return expansion opportunities including a 30% ownership in the epic crude line and a 15% ownership in the NGL line. These are attractive opportunities for Noble acts and enable Noble Energy to access higher price Gulf Coast markets for our equity barrels at relatively low transportation cost.

Shifting to offshore and West Africa, we continue to see strong performance from our producing assets where we achieved nearly 100% run time in our operated fields. I want to congratulate our West Africa team on their diligent work to improve base declines and extend the life of these high margin assets. Those efforts push West African volumes above the high end of our 2018 guidance range.

In 2019, we plan to drill an additional well in the [indiscernible] field which will further mitigate decline. This well is expected to begin drilling in May and should be online in the third quarter. We're also progressing the LN gas monetization project and marketing activities targeting a project sanctioned by mid-year. This is a significant step towards monetization of over three TCF of discovered gas in the area. The project will benefit from linkage to higher price global LNG markets and from the capital efficient use of existing infrastructure.

2018 the Eastern Med continue to exhibit why it's a world-class natural gas asset. Tamar and Mari-B consistently produced over a BCF per day of gross production throughout 2018 with essentially no decline. Israel gas demand has been exceeding domestic gas deliverability requiring higher cost LNG to supply growing power generation. That demand growth underscores the importance of bringing Leviathan online which will provide a second major source of natural gas for Israel. We're also seeing growing regional demand and we continue to pursue additional contracts for Leviathan phase 1.

As Dave mentioned, the Leviathan project is now 75% complete. Each successful step further de-risks the project timeline and cost and highlights our major project management capabilities. A few recent milestones, the four subsidy wells have been successfully completed and tested and based on those test results we estimate that each well is capable of producing over 300 million cubic feet per day.

The platform jacket fabrication was completed. It arrived in Israel last month and it's been installed offshore. The production deck will arrive later this year and first gas sales are expected by year-end. The budgeted 2019 capital for the Eastern Med is expected to be $550 million to $600 million which includes some capital for future expansion opportunities.

We will be thoughtful how we allocate future capital consistent with both the expansion of regional gas demand and our commitment to return capital to shareholders.

In the third quarter we announced the acquisition of an interest in the EMG pipeline to deliver gas into Egypt. We continue to diligence acquisition and plan to float test the pipeline by mid-year as part of that process. The pipeline further improves our ability to meet growing regional gas demand and potentially provide gas to global markets through the underutilized Egyptian LNG facilities. We expect to float tests at least 350 million cubic feet per day through the EMG pipeline beginning with the startup of Leviathan.

We also have a complementary backlog of offshore projects in inventory that compete for per capital with U.S. onshore development. We plan to be prudent in the use of future capital to in leverage our existing infrastructure to bring these additional high return high margin projects online over the next decade.

Going forward, expiration remains a component of our strategy, we plan to invest $50 million to $100 million annually in this program with new prospect drilling plan post Leviathan. I want to wrap up my commentary with some guidance on the first quarter.

Offshore, our West Africa volumes are anticipated to be lower in the first quarter compared to 4Q by approximately 15,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day at about 40% of which is driven by the timing of oil liftings. The remainder, which is primarily natural gas is impacted by the plan turnaround maintenance at the EG LNG plan.

As we've discussed our daily share volumes have essentially no decline and we anticipate relatively stable volumes throughout the year. In the U.S. Onshore, the first quarter should be the low point for well completions in 2019 as we increase completions through the year, we should see a ramp-up of volumes with the second half about 15% higher than the first half.

Bringing it all together, total company sales volumes in the first quarter are expected to be between 321,000 and 336,000 barrel oil equivalence per day which will grow throughout the year with the U.S. Onshore growth. Then in at the end of the year we and our shareholders will see the huge benefits of Leviathan.

I'm excited about our featured Noble particularly our asset quality, our organizational capability, balance sheet strength and financial flexibility and our company strategy to sustainably increased production and generate free cash flow.

Now, we'll open the line for questions. Operator?

Thank you, Mr. Smolik. [Operator Instructions] And your first question will be from Bob Morris of Citi. Please go ahead.

Bob Morris

Thank you. Good morning, Dave, nice quarter.

Dave Stover

Thanks, Bob.

Bob Morris

You posted some nice wells in the Delaware basin in the fourth quarter and the guidance which you gave with four rigs on average for the year appears to entail laying down or dropping some rigs in the Delaware here this year.

Can you give us some sort of sense as to the completion activity or how activity runs through the year because I know you've been building some docks in anticipation to the expanded pipeline capacity but how long do you continue to build docks and then what is the outlook for them beginning to work those down as you go through the I know you said Q1 would be the low point for the year on completions.

But if you could just give us a little bit of a sense of dropping it looks like a couple of rigs there and then just the pace of building docks and then working that down?

Dave Stover

Sure, Bob. Let me start and then I'll have Brent weigh in on it. I think as you mentioned and as we've talked about we adjusted our activity last year to move to the road development and see on Slide 16 how that's laid out and how that efficient we think that can become when you look at how we're focused in specific areas for this year.

I'd say we designed our program and setup our program looking ahead so that we'd be bringing on the majority of our ramp-up production here as we start to head into mid-year and into the second half of the year, we're especially with the pipeline infrastructure and our ability to move more volumes down this epic line that should be turned on by mid-year or into the third quarter.

But I think we tried to sequence this and set this up to take advantage and I think really what it does is provide us the highest return out of this program that let me turn it over to Brent to give you a little more on the sequence.

Brent Smolik

Yes, good morning, Bob.

Bob Morris

Good morning.

Brent Smolik

At the end of the last year, we were at about 40 docks and because of the row-style development, row development program that we have that we're not building docks but we will have about that many at in any given quarter as we worked through the program.

Completions and turn-in lines will be a little back loaded. So, we'll have about we'll just have a handful in the first quarter and there will be in the teams for turning lines to the rest of the year. So, that's why we'll get a production ramp through the end of the year even though we're kind of frontend loaded on drilling rigs and backend load on completions details.

Bob Morris

Okay.

Brent Smolik

So, and then directly answer your question on rigs. That's it's a good new story because if we continue to improve the pace, the cycle times for drilling, then it'll naturally we'll need less rigs to get the program run.

Bob Morris

Right, now that makes sense. My second question is just you, we expect a 10% or 15% drop in well cost is in place. When you touch a little bit on that but if you provide a little bit more detail on the drivers of this both from the oil fields service cost side whether you're using cheaper or more local sand, whether you've locked in some more rig rates or completion contracts and in then from the operational side when that just the efficiency of drilling longer laterals or just what's driving that big drop in the well cost for the year?

Brent Smolik

Yes, I think from the efficiency standpoint I would say that's about longer laterals more about row development. And there's a pretty good slide in the deck that I didn’t comment on to point it to you on Slide 16, it's got a aerial photograph of part of the field where we'll spend a lot of time developing this year.

And I think you just get a sense of working on but I know you've all seen lots of pictures like this but when we have that much activity in a very small footprint, we're going to get very efficient. We're going to drill faster because we're drilling near well control and the completion times are going to get faster.

So, that's definitely a benefit and we expect to see more of that as we go through 2019. But we have also been very aggressive in negotiating discounts on our services with the drop in activity which I would say is more completion weighted in the Permian in the fourth quarter last year and the drop in oil prices.

And so, it's a combination about more efficient activity and better discounts.

Bob Morris

Great, thank you.

Operator

The next question will be from Welles Fitzpatrick of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Good morning and congrats on the strong '19 and '20 guts.

Dave Stover

Thank you, Welles.

Welles Fitzpatrick

You guys, obviously you have a very high working interest in Mustang but those is exclusive operatorship within the CDP. Does that put you guys in the [indiscernible] for consolidating further within that CDP? I mean, are you guys looking at expanding be a bolt-on there given the advantage that presumably gets in?

Dave Stover

I think it's a great question, Welles, and really if you look back what we did towards the end of last year and what we've done over the last couple of years and for consolidating our acreage positions, some of the trades we've done up there. It's enabled us to put together this core very contiguous high working interest position that enabled us to have first of its kind and the state CDP for Mustang.

I'd say most all of that's pretty much done as you highlight. You look at the map and there's very few blanks on that map. I think we're in great shape and it's enabled us to get a running start to head start on permits. Brent highlighted we've got over 400 permits already in place then you think about the number of years that gives us certainty of activity up there and it's just hugely impactful.

Brent Smolik

Welles, going on my this sprint, I might add is that we may not be able to add a whole lot more inside of that CDP but we have other areas that we can look at doing similar things on a smaller scale, similar CDP on a smaller scale. I think the message is it's just more important in today's world that we get further and further out in our planning horizons for going to be able to execute these programs.

And to your question kind of about I don’t want to signal anything about acquisitions but if we believe that we've got the highest producing rate per lateral foot in the basin and we believe in our cost structure compares favorably to others, then that is a formula that we want to have everywhere in our operations because then we would logically be able to consolidate.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Okay, that makes perfect sense. And just from a follow-up. Obviously a six year permits are pretty fantastic but how flexible are those permits. I mean, if you want to go back in and maybe tweak the spacing lateral link a little bit here or there because you're learning more as you develop.

Do you have to go get in entirely new permit and I understand that's easier in the CDP or can you adjust some I don’t want to say on the fly but there are simpler process?

Dave Stover

We've got a small amount of latitude and like you suggest lateral length and other things but if we move locations or significantly changed its we're going to be amending that permit. Then remember with 600 of them, that's six plus years and so we've got enough flexibility in there because of the scale to be able to adjust activity.

Welles Fitzpatrick

That's great, thank you so much.

Operator

The next question will be from Phillip Jungwirth of BMO. Please go ahead.

Phillip Jungwirth

Thanks, good morning.

Dave Stover

Good morning.

Phillip Jungwirth

Was hoping to better understand the capital spending trajectory throughout the year. It looks like guidance suggest roughly 30% of the budget, would you spend first quarter and it's really helping to go down this for U.S. Onshore and better understand where we'd exit the year. Maybe just some color around what drives the deceleration and spend in terms of rigs, completion or fast depletion or operational efficiencies.

Dave Stover

Yes. Let me start a minute, Phil, on -- I think what Brent highlighted was about 60% of our overall spends first half of the year; you had two components. You got Leviathan that will start to trickle off as we move through the year.

So, that's probably a little more first half weight and then you got our Onshore program which by design is set up to have a little heavier spin in the first half of the year to get a setup as Brent mentioned not only in the Permian but in the DJ for new infrastructure coming on towards mid-year.

You got new plans coming on and the DJ by mid-year and you got the pipeline infrastructure in the Permian. So, what we want to do is we position that we can bring our larger volumes on into the second half of the year and take advantage of that.

Brent Smolik

A little more color, Phil. The DJ I would say is the most ratable across the period, across the four periods, you go for because we're only doing the docks. We'll be largely finished in the first half of the year, so that causes a little bit of the front-end loading and then Permian will start out with current activity levels and the lowest

CapEx period will be the fourth quarter, give you a little sense of how we're looking at it today. But remember we got lots of flexibility to move cap around.

Phillip Jungwirth

All right. Then also on Slide 15 where you highlight the improved initial rates in the Wolfcamp in the second half. Was just hoping to better understand that the key drivers here whether it be just where the wells are drilled, completion, design, I know you had tested some pretty high concentrations in the past in a lateral spacing and whether it'd be second half rates or more representative of what you would expect on a go forward basis that you moved to row development.

Brent Smolik

Yes. The couple of things that we highlighted that we cause better benefits in the second half, as we move more to the northern part of our core acreage lot, Wolfcamp A, better with their Bone Spring better there. And we've had good results. We haven’t yet seen road development results because those wells have just started to come on at the end of the first quarter and then primarily second quarter this year.

But we're still optimistic because we've seen a couple of places where we've drilled sections not real rows but at least sections of pretty densely and we've had good results there which says that that's a better way to go back completing them, then coming back in later and having between well interference.

So, I think the geography matters and then how we're developing and completing matters. I don’t think it's the size of the prop and the total amount of prop and per stage, I think of anything that may go down as we work out between well interference. We may have less prop and less fluid. And in that case, we would be more efficient because if we lower well cost.

Dave Stover

I'd say the other thing just to add to that is the team did a great job of focusing on the base production to minimizing the client and really starting to see some of the advantage of some of the cost we have spent on putting in some additional power generation and some of the things to provide more reliability and uptime if you will on the overall operations.

And that really provided a whole new level of consistency in the second half of the year.

Brent Smolik

You can clearly see that in Q4. Dave's point is if you look at the few utils that we had in there, yet we were still growing production. That was the combination of good new wells and good base optimization.

Phillip Jungwirth

Great, thanks.

Operator

The next question will be from Charles Meade of Johnson Rice. Please go ahead.

Charles Meade

Good morning, Elliott, and you and Brent and the rest of your team there.

Brent Smolik

Hi, Charles.

Charles Meade

In your prepared comments, you talked about implementing a capital efficiency matric in your incentive compensation structure. How do you measure that?

Brent Smolik

That's actually pretty simple. We look at what we laid out in the budget for if you will, the denominator, new production coming on this year and then timed out monthly on that and in the numerator it's or capital that we're spending. So it's actually pretty simple that we can track monthly on a regular basis and see how we're doing and what it does it puts the emphasis on how we're allocating capital, how we are timing things coming on, new production coming on, are they staying on target or staying on track, can we accelerate anything, and then making sure we're keeping the focus on the total cost of what we're spending.

Charles A. Meade

Got it. So is it kind of just as it's an amalgamation function of both the CapEx production growth and timing is that the right way to think about it?

Dave Stover

Yes, I mean we lay it out as an expectation going into the year, what we expect to bring on and how much we expect to spend every month. And then we're just tracking that are we on target are we doing better, we're doing worse that gives us early insight into do we need to adjust anything and let's everybody through the whole organization have clear visibility to how we're doing at any point in time.

Charles A. Meade

That's great detail Dave and then Brad, if I could ask you or perhaps you Dave is I saw that video on your website about the jacket going in the water and you guys have a little gain shot in your presentation but wonder if you can elaborate a little bit more on what are the milestones that you guys are going to be focused on over the course of 2019 as we get close to Leviathan commission?

I'm guessing one big piece is when the production deck goes in place but are there other pieces that we can look for?

Dave Stover

I mean that's going to be the biggest piece is getting the rest of the platform if you will over there, send it in place and everything hooked up and function tested, final function test. One of the things that's really benefited us and we had this learnings early in our big major projects whether it was West Africa or Gulf of Mexico or Tamar was to be function testing each module as it was put together and then as we hook things up together we'd continue to function test as we go.

So we're not waiting till the end we're function testing as we go less surprises more bugs worked out early and that created the reliability that we've seen from those projects.

Charles A. Meade

That's great detail. Thanks a lot Dave.

Dave Stover

Thanks Charles.

Operator

The next question will be from Jeanine Wai of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Jeanine Wai

Hi good morning everyone.

Dave Stover

Morning Jeanine.

Jeanine Wai

Morning. My question is on the updated 2020 outlook. I guess the early look generates about 500 million of free cash flow at start pricing which I think is around $58 for 2020 these days and so just so that we can do an apples-to-apples comparison of the prior estimate that you have which I think was 750 million of free cash flow or 50 do you have what your ballpark cash flow sensitivity for every dollar at WTIS so that we can try to do the math?

Dave Stover

Not that we have it right here with me Janine, but I'll tell you what we actually looked at was that 500 million was actually set up closer to a $55 price so it's not at a strip price of 58 now. I would say probably at least 300 million or more for every $5 of price increase we'll see how it plays out but just a ballpark.

And I think when you compare it back before the other thing we've talked about here is that we've already taken into account the additional major project development and exploration this time which is a little different than the way we talked about it previously.

Jeanine Wai

So it sounds like –

Dave Stover

So this is over and above that.

Jeanine Wai

So in terms of the primary factors that are driving the Delta between the prior cash flow or free cash flow estimate and the one now so some of it is exploration but is it primarily due to maybe cost or operational efficiency activity pace or otherwise or just trying to kind of square it the two numbers?

Dave Stover

I think it's just resetting everything for the world we're in now taking into account all the environmental factors we've seen over the last year and then setting up the program so that one in 2020, we have our focus on our onshore cash flow generation that's been a key focus.

And secondly, so that we're returning the cash flow from Leviathan to investors and that matches up pretty well with that 500 million or greater as you said in a current strip price world.

Jeanine Wai

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question will be from Brian Singer of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Brian Singer

Thank you. Good morning.

Dave Stover

Morning Brian.

Brian Singer

I wanted to start with Leviathan ramp you see happening in 2020. You've highlighted 900 million a day of gross volume under contract you plan to increase that to a BCF today and I believe the nameplate capacity is even higher. Can you talk about the assumption I think that you've made about 800 million a day of volume online or gross volumes in 2020 and the risk/reward around that?

Dave Stover

Yes, Brian I mean you're exactly right. We haven't changed our assumption in our base plan from the 800. The expectation is, as you've said we'll have more than that under contract. Some of that may not start up till a little bit later in 2020 or into 2021. So, at this point from our line of sight we're going to stick with the 800 and we'll play that out. I'd say the demand over there is still extremely strong. So to your point we have additional capacity. Our first emphasis in the area is going to be continued to fill up that additional capacity whether it's due, we've talked about in the past maybe firmly contracting up to a BCF a day but we have capacity up to 1.2 BCF a day and we've seen how at Tamar that's rapidly filled up kind of build it and they will come and we know in all three markets whether it's Egypt, Israel, and Jordan they're all looking for more gas. So at this point we'll stay with the 800 for 2020 and we'll see how it plays out as we get the project on.

Brian Singer

Would you have the capability of producing more or 800 is what you actually think you would have the capability of producing? So in other words is constraint to the 800 a demand constraint effectively or is it more of a supply constraint?

Dave Stover

It's not a constraint. It's a demand and timing assumption. There's not a well or facility constraint there.

Brian Singer

Great thanks. And then separately if we look at that long term guidance, the 0.5 billion of free cash flow all return to shareholders in 2020 plus. If you decide to move forward with major project expansions in excess of 200 million or 300 million a year and I'm not actually sure if that's even a consideration of yours or if you move forward with any consolidation since Brent brought that up how would that impact the plan if at all to return 0.5 billion of free cash flow plus to shareholders in 2020?

Dave Stover

I think the fundamental piece of the plan is the return of that 500 million to shareholders and we're staying grounded in that. I think other things we can adjust and cover as we need to cover them but we're staying grounded and committed to that returning that 500 million to shareholders.

Brian Singer

Great. Thank you.

Operator

The next question will be from Ryan Todd of Simmons Energy. Please go ahead.

Ryan Todd

Thanks. Maybe I'll follow up on that last one. I mean your commentary on 2020 plus, it's hard to tell if that – it suggests some sort of spend or market for major project capital there. Does that suggest that we could see progress and potential FID of another Eastern Med project by 2020 and if so what sort of milestones need to be cleared between now and then to feel comfortable moving forward?

Dave Stover

We could, I mean there's definitely the inventory of high quality projects and that'll be dependent on how the marketing plays out. As I mentioned earlier, the first phase of marketing is filling up and fully utilizing the existing infrastructure in place at Leviathan. I know Keith and his team continues to look at, how we look at modulars and different components of capital efficient expansion as we go forward from there.

I think that 200 to 300 million in there that we kind of highlighted for exploration and major project additions will cover what we need the next couple of years and then we'll look at the timing beyond that how some of these things come together. But don't forget we've got other ways and to that we've talked about how to fund this different expansion and so forth. We've also talked about over time we may decide to monetize a portion of Leviathan to help fund some of the additional expansions over time too. So we got a lot of levers to pull. The great part is we've got a lot of opportunity, a lot of high return high value opportunity.

Brent Smolik

The other thing to keep in mind is that earlier question it was talking about the profile of Leviathan. We could see increasing production profile in Leviathan with no incremental cost over the next couple of years that's not modeled. So it's sort of negative decline if you want to think about it that way. So it's a real huge advantage as we think about certainty around future cash flow and return to shareholders in 2020 and beyond.

Ryan Todd

Great. Thanks and then maybe follow up you mentioned a targeted 500 million to a billion dollar portfolio proceeds this year to support the balance sheet. What type of assets should we be looking at?

Dave Stover

Yes without getting into specific assets they'd be non core asset. We would continually and always look at the portfolio, I'd say we've probably got 15% to 20% of that done already this year. So I'm confident we will have the things that make sense either from the standpoint that they're worth more to somebody else because of the way they look at it or that it's an opportunity to highlight value that isn't highlighted and recognized in the company at this point. So those are the things we'll continue to look at but it's just part of the ongoing portfolio management.

Ryan Todd

Thanks Dave.

Operator

The next question will be from David Deckelbaum of Cowen. Please go ahead.

David Deckelbaum

Morning Dave and thanks for taking my questions.

Dave Stover

Hi David.

David Deckelbaum

I just wanted to clarify the point just I guess that you're thinking about long-term development philosophically targeted the 500 million of free cash at the corporate level on 20, and you're going to turn all of that to shareholders. You talked about sort of future exploration projects. I guess beyond that is now should we think about the construct with a 50 to 55 world that we wouldn't be developing the unsure program necessarily faster and that we would see a 100% of excess free cash return to shareholders over time?

Dave Stover

I think what we've tried to lay out here is kind of a pace for the onshore program that shows that moderate growth and then it's supplemented by specific major project additions as they come on. I mean we're seeing that in 2020 when you look at the impact of a Leviathan coming on, on top of our underlying profile from the onshore development and that's just what we think is a prudent way to manage the business in a $50 to $55 world.

David Deckelbaum

I appreciate that and then just my follow-up was you talked about funding potential of Eastern Med projects. How do you guys think about managing that from just a CapEx perspective? Would you be looking to kind of sell down assets ahead of time to fund something like that or would it come for from organic sources over time?

Dave Stover

Well, I think if we sold down some interest it would be just like we did with Tamar where it have to set a great value marker and I don't think that probably will happen before the project's come online like the Leviathan. So I don't think there's any rush to do anything like that and we'll just play that out over time.

I'll tell you with Leviathan being this close to coming on production it's getting a lot more attention in the world. It's very noticeable and I think that cash flow stream will be very-very noticeable here by the end of the year. So we'll just play that out and see how things match up from valuation and timing of capital needs as we move forward.

David Deckelbaum

I appreciate the color and good luck with first sales.

Dave Stover

Thank you David.

Operator

The next question will be from Paul Grigel of Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Paul Grigel

Hi, good morning. On slide 10 on maintenance CapEx a couple clarifying items. Is that an exit-to-exit rate or a year-over-year rate on the maintenance cap spend in 2020 there?

Dave Stover

I think we're really thinking of it as year-over-year in this math and so we have enough capital at the $1.6 billion to replace global production year-over-year average.

Paul Grigel

And then, as a corollary on the corporate decline area commented moving into the low 20% range once Leviathans is on. Is that contemplating the current program as is with the growth in 2019 or is that just the underlying program as it exists today entering a low 20s decline rate at that point?

Dave Stover

I'm not sure exactly the question say it again.

Paul Grigel

Does it build in the current plan such that in 2020 post aligns and you would be at a low 20% rate or is that just production as it stands today on its normal decline working through and going forward?

Dave Stover

That assumes 19 and 20 capital when we talk about the changes in face decline. Yes.

Brent Smolik

Yes and as you have highlighted, you can see the impact when you bring a Leviathan on and you combine that with Tamar and even lower decline in West Africa at that point as you move in on 2019 and 2020 you just change your whole decline picture, you change your whole maintenance capital picture and it just sets you up for providing more certainty on the ability to generate free cash flow going forward.

Paul Grigel

Certainly an impactful change. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question will be from Gail Nicholson of Stephens. Please go ahead.

Gail Nicholson

Good morning. I was wondering if you guys can provide some more information on the LN Gas monetization? I know, as you think into the first half of 2019, but I was wondering if you just talk about the scope of the project, cost of the project and then kind of what that would entail maybe from a standpoint of the pricing when that comes on line in 2021?

Dave Stover

Gail, we will be able to provide you a lot more detail when we reach sanctions on that. As Brent mentioned I think that the target is to finish the ongoing negotiations and get that to a sanction by mid-year. So probably wait for some of that detail till end. What I will say is, LAN is about 600 BCF growth, we will be able to bring on two to three wells that we'll be able to deliver I think plus or minus 300 million a day. So it gives you a little bit of context and really the cost, some facility modifications and a pipeline to shore and that's really what you have to do to hook it up.

Gail Nicholson

Great and then just speaking on West Africa was doing the incremental, bringing incremental well on line out of sync this year is there more opportunity to do that in the future to further mitigate decline in 2020 forward?

Brent Smolik

Yes. We don't have many of the current plans that we've been rolling out for you but there's is as Dave mentioned there's a lot of gas there.

Gail Nicholson

Great, thank you.

Operator

The next question will be from Tim Rezvan of Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Tim Rezvan

Good morning folks. You've given a lot of color on the progress towards first production at Leviathan. But I have questions on how you see pricing overall for Israeli gas. Israeli electric has been in the press talking about lower prices for Tamar and new production at [indiscernible] is there's pricing closer to 4 hours a dekatherm announced for those projects. So how should we think about Israeli pricing in 2020 and beyond given these dynamics?

Dave Stover

Yes. Thanks Tim. I don't think our outlooks really changed. I think we still have a strong pricing outlook whether it's in Israel or on some of the regional markets. We've got a base position with IC. I know they've come out and talked about some things recently on -- provide some more room but essentially for us what it does is enables us to free up some volumes that we can tie into some longer-term contracts in Israel.

So I don't see that as a negative at all. I think it's the opportunity is as we see even with some of these other projects coming on and as you look at, the cold conversion in Israel you look at just some of the movement to some of the other incentives they've put in place, you look at the demand in Jordan, you look at the demand in Egypt and I think the pricing outlook we have for what we've laid out is very realistic as we go forward.

Tim Rezvan

And then just as a follow up on that with [indiscernible] coming online is there any concern about losing some of your Tamar customers to that new lower price gas?

Dave Stover

No, not really. I think there's going to be room for everybody. In fact that was part of the framework was to make sure that there were multiple sources of gas in the country and they're going to need all those. So I think that gets back to that demand outlook and what the needs going to be in the country and what we can supply and supply both in country and on a regional basis and that regional demand outlook is pretty astounding when you look at it and it's playing out as you've seen things develop as we've been involved in the discussions with everyone there is no backing off of wanting Leviathan or Tamar gas I can tell you that.

Tim Rezvan

I appreciate the comments. Thank you.

Operator

And the final question this morning will be from Michael Anthony Hall of Heikkinen & Energy. Please go ahead.

Michael Anthony Hall

Thanks. Appreciate the time. Well done on the quarter. Just curious on the Delaware program in 2018, I apologize if I missed any of this my phone dropped. But can you just talk a little bit more about kind of what you learned with the 2018 Delaware program and then how you're approaching that as it relates to spacing and development configuration going forward particularly in the context of current parent-child relationships and what you've seen on that front?

Dave Stover

Yes Michael, I think we learned a lot in 2018. I think Brent had a lot of that in his prepared comments, but we knew going into the year we wanted to test some of the acreage. We have designated as maybe a little lower quality down to the southwest because there were some lease expiration coming up over the next few years there. So it behooved us to understand that as well as we could as quick as we could. We did that. We saw some of that.

We also tested some more as you will of the parent-child type understanding and as we got some of that knowledge and learned more about that it helped solidify our thought process of moving the row development that's why we moved to row development to set ourselves up so we can mitigate those factors going forward.

I think that positions us well as we go forward. Brent talked about. It also highlighted how we focus where our activity is. We saw some of the benefits of that in the fourth quarter results that Brent highlighted. So when you look at the acreage as a whole, it is very high quality acreage. I think that's borne out by the one slide that shows over the two year period how well that acreage has performed even relative to others out there.

So it's very confident of the reservoir quality. And marry that up here with some operational adjustments that to the row development so forth and actually some of the results we saw in the second half of the year and I think that both welds for that program going forward. Brent did you want to add?

Brent Smolik

I think that you covered it well David. Just we continue to see the results we were expecting as we saw row development wells come on, it only motivates us to want to block up that acreage even more.

Michael Anthony Hall

And what specific spacing configurations are you guys developing those rows on?

Dave Stover

I think we are still on the scenario of about six wells in the upper Wolfcamp A and then six towards the lower Wolfcamp and then where applicable three to four Bone Spring wells, third Bone Spring wells of I don't think that's changed from the way we talked about it the last half of last year.

Michael Anthony Hall

That's helpful. And then as it returns on capital shareholders any kind of early thoughts on I guess preferred means in terms of dividends versus buybacks or special dividends that –

Dave Stover

We will look at both. We will look at the balance of both. I mean if you look in 2018 it was pretty close. We had little over couple hundred million and dividends and close to 300 million and buyback. I mean that may change any one year going forward. We have consistently talked about investors being able to count on dividend growth as cash flows growth. So that's first and foremost and then we will supplement that with buyback as we go as it makes sense.

Michael Anthony Hall

Appreciate it. Thanks again.

Dave Stover

Thank you, Michael.

Brad Whitmarsh

Sure, thanks. I want to say thanks to everybody for joining us today for the call. The Investor Relations team is around and happy to talk on the phone should you have any follow-up questions. Have a great day.

