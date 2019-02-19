De La Rue: Printing Currency And Manufacturing Passports

Investment Thesis

De La Rue (OTCPK:DELRF), established in 1821, is a relatively small company which plays three incredibly important roles in the world economy. Firstly, it is responsible for printing secure paper currency for countries around the world. Secondly, it designs, manufactures, and delivers passports for a similarly broad range of countries. Finally, it provides product authentication solutions (including security labels) to companies and organizations.

The company is cheap based on earnings and has a wide competitive moat. While it faces challenges in the future, its shares would appear to provide excellent potential long-term investment opportunity.

Printing Currency

By far the largest portion of the group's annual revenues (approximately 75%) comes from the printing of currencies for a number of different countries. The company is so important in this capacity that around one-third of the world's banknote denominations currently in circulation were printed by De La Rue.

While one might imagine that printing paper money is a shrinking market, the truth is that the amount of cash in circulation has increased by around 3% every year during the past decade and many people expect this trend to continue over the next few decades.

(Above: The currency of Kuwait - printed by De La Rue)

It's certainly very easy to assume that we are moving into an era of electronic money (and this is certainly true in some parts of the world), but the reality is that 1.7 billion adults around the world remain unbanked. As a result of this, cash is the only medium these people have of conducting transactions. Even in the United States, cash still represents 55% of transactions under $10.

While printing currency is not likely to be the most powerful driver of future revenue growth for the company, De La Rue has still made strategic investments in polymer substrate technology in order to produce the newest generation of banknote. As a result, it should continue to generate significant revenues from its dominant position in this industry for years to come.

Identity Documents

Another source of the group's revenue, accounting for around 17% annually, is the manufacturing of identity documents (including passports, ID cards, and driving licenses). In 2017, the group was able to produce passports for 40 countries.

According to De La Rue's 2018 annual report, they expect the commercial market for passports to increase by around 8% per year, with the identity card market expected to grow at approximately 5% per year. This is excellent news for De La Rue, who is by far the largest operator in the commercial passport manufacturing market, with a market share of around 32%. Their next closest competitor, Gemalto, has just a market share of just 12%.

De La Rue is able to maintain this competitiveness by making innovations with its passport and identity products. For example, while in the past, the company's focus was on Machine Readable Passports, the group is now increasingly shifting its focus towards chip-based ePassports, which are considerably more secure.

In this area too then, De La Rue has a competitive position in a growing market which it is extremely likely to maintain over the next decade.

Product Authentication

Product authentication is the smallest source of revenues for the group, representing around 8%. The term refers to the measures used by companies to prevent the distribution and sale of counterfeit or unlicensed products. Tobacco and alcohol are some of the most commonly counterfeited products. For De La Rue, this area is the fastest-growing driver of revenues and has, therefore, been the focus of significant investment by the company.

De La Rue has fostered a great deal of innovation in this area. This has been partially as a result of forming strategic partnerships with experienced companies in the industry. In October 2017, for example, the company announced its partnership with Opalux. Opalux develops tunable photonic crystals, a variety of smart material that changes colour in response to external stimuli. These types of partnerships will allow De La Rue to further develop the security features it uses in its product authentication technology.

De La Rue has gained some very important contracts as a result of its increasing focus on this area of its business. This includes having provided the licensed product authentication holograms for the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia. It has also worked with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to develop secure label designs for the software products they sell.

High Barriers To Entry

One reason that the company is such an attractive investment is that De La Rue operates businesses which undoubtedly have very high barriers to entry. This principally results from the fact that a lot a trust needs to be built up in a private company in order to allow it to make the currency or passports for sovereign nations. This applies equally though to a slightly lesser extent to companies trusting De La Rue to protect their brands and their customers from being defrauded by imitators.

In this regard, De La Rue benefits enormously from the fact that it has been around since 1821. For a number of countries, it has become the de-facto provider of these incredibly security sensitive services. Its longest running commercial relationship (with Mauritius) has lasted for just over 158 years.

While trust built up in the company by its clients over the years is one aspect of its competitive advantage, it also has a significant advantage over competitors in the intellectual property it has developed over the years. Just one example of a recent innovation is the patented SkyLight™ technology it has developed. It is a technology intended for use in passports which "hinders the splitting of the paper, the lifting of the laminate and reassembly with fraudulent data".

Valuation

De La Rue is valued very cheaply on the basis of its earnings, with a P/E ratio of 5.07x and a P/CF ratio of approximately 4.04x.

This extreme undervaluation is partially as a result of a lack of recognition by the market of the company's future potential earnings growth but also because of the company's relatively weak balance sheet. While the company technically has negative equity, its balance sheet has certainly strengthened recently, and this is very likely to continue. The company's net assets on 30th September 2016 were equal to negative £267.3 million. At the same date in 2018, the company had reduced its liabilities to such an extent that net assets were only equal to negative £26.9 million. While the fact that the company has negative net assets is concerning, the company is steadily growing its earnings to make up for this. Also, as demonstrated, it is gradually reducing its debt in order to ensure the future solvency of the company.

One must also consider the possibility of the company being taken over. This has certainly been seen as a possibility in the past. In 2010, the French company Oberthur offered to buy the company for 905p per share (valuing the company at £896 million). De La Rue's current market capitalization is only £438 million. Even as recently as last year, the company has been warned that its cheap valuation makes it attractive as the subject of a hostile takeover by a foreign company.

In terms of valuation, I would usually like to compare a company with its peers. In this situation, however, this is virtually impossible as there are no publicly-listed companies who do anything even remotely similar to De La Rue.

One final thing to note about De La Rue is that it has paid a dividend for a number of years. At the current share price, the yield of that dividend is equivalent to around 5.9%.

Risks

Before making an investment decision, one should, of course, also consider the risks of investing in De La Rue.

The uncertainty around Britain's departure from the European Union is likely to continue to cause volatility within the UK stock market and the value of the country's currency. Long term, the effects of Brexit for UK companies are unpredictable. For De La Rue, however, the risks are likely to be minimal. Europe (excluding the UK) accounts for only 5% of the company's annual revenue. The weakening of the pound which is likely to occur would probably increase De La Rue's relative earnings as around 75% of its customers are outside Europe and the United Kingdom and would consequently be paying the company using their stronger currencies. As stated, this is unpredictable and I am certainly in no position to make confident macroeconomic forecasts.

Another risk the company faces is failing to win contracts. One example of this occurring was in March 2018 when the company failed to win the contract to make UK passports in favour of a French company. This was very little to do with the quality of the product De La Rue produces and more to do with the fact that the company's French competitor, Gemalto, bid for the contract at a significantly lower price. Losing the contract to make passports for their own country was certainly a blow to De La Rue but it appears to have been a rare failure on the company's part. In any case, investors should pay attention to whether the company loses any further significant contracts. In my opinion, this is unlikely. It is the most trusted and widely-used commercial supplier of currency and passports in the world.

Conclusion

De La Rue is an impressive company with a durable competitive advantage trading at an extremely cheap price relative to its earnings. While its balance sheet is not strong, the fact that it actively working to reduce debt and also the fact that the company continues to grow its revenues should help to combat this.

Data by YCharts

If you would like to hold a stake in one of the only companies in the world which literally prints money, De La Rue would appear to be an attractive investment. The fact that it is so cheap relative to its history (currently trading at around its November 2005 price) only serves to increase the attractiveness of the company to potential investors.

