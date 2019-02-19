Not The Best Time, But A Good Time To Go Long Livent

Livent trades at a discount of its fair value estimate, but cautious investors can wait for the margin of safety to widen further.

The industry outlook for Livent is attractive, and robust growth in demand for lithium products is expected over the next decade.

Investment thesis

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is an attractive company operating in an industry which is expected to grow exponentially over the next decade. Favorable industry conditions will support growth plans of Livent, and the company is ramping up its investments to increase its production capacity. Since its IPO in last October at a price of $17 per share, Livent's share price has declined significantly. However, I believe this creates an opportunity for growth investors and shares are trading with an upside of 13% at the current market price of $12.85

Company overview & business strategy

Livent Corporation is a pure-play lithium producer, and is the spun-off lithium business segment of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Livent produces and distributes lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agro-chemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications.

(Source – Prospectus)

Livent Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, and has manufacturing plants, sales and administrative offices located all around the globe. The company’s lithium carbonate manufacturing plant is located in Argentina, which is considered one of the lowest-cost lithium sources in the world.

(Source – Prospectus)

Livent Corporation started trading on the NYSE on October 11, 2018 and the IPO was priced at $17 per share. FMC Corporation still owns 85% of Livent, but is expected to fully spin-off Livent on March 1. Once being spun-off completely, Livent would operate as a separate entity and would not require FMC’s approval for investment and capital allocation decisions. As such, the expected spin-off in March will mark an important milestone of Livent’s growth story.

A core strategy of the company is to increase its production capacity to meet the expected growth of demand efficiently. In addition, the company plans to keep its production costs low, so as to improve competitive advantages. Building competitive advantages is a key focus area of the company as this ensures long-term profitability.

Another strategic objective of the company is to secure multi-year contracts with its purchasing partners, which places the company in a strong position to move forward with a degree of assurance regarding its primary revenue sources. This fits well with the plan to increase production capacity as Livent would have a clear idea about future production requirements well before they invest money to expand production facilities.

Notably, the business strategy of Livent is centered on the expected growth of electric vehicle sales. As the automotive industry is leaning toward manufacturing and promoting more electric vehicles, Livent stands to gain as one of the leading suppliers of lithium battery products to vehicle manufacturers. As such, Livent is focused on positioning itself as a reliable and trustworthy supplier of battery products to electric vehicle manufacturers.

Industry analysis

Lithium-ion battery technology has come a long way since the early 2000s as it provided a more efficient, longer-lasting, and lighter alternative to traditional battery technologies. The massive popularity of hand-held devices drove the demand for lithium batteries higher in the last decade, whereas the adoption of electric vehicles is driving the demand for lithium batteries today.

The demand for lithium-ion batteries is expected to grow three-fold by 2027.

(Source – Tawaki-Battery)

Not surprisingly, the automotive segment is expected to be in the driving seat in the next decade as well. If we really take a look at the electric vehicle market, big names are still in the infant stage of this business segment, but are surely investing billions of dollars to penetrate into the growing electric vehicles segment. Such growth plans will result in robust demand for lithium-ion batteries.

However, the price for lithium is believed to have peaked in 2018, and is expected to fall as a higher level of supply hits the market in 2019 and beyond.

(Source – Mining.com/BMO Capital)

The expected growth of the electric vehicle industry is primarily driven by changing consumer preferences and increasing regulations. In March 2018, the International Energy Agency predicted that the number of electric vehicles in use will soar from just over 3 million units in 2018 to 125 million units by 2030, which provides an unprecedented growth opportunity for lithium battery manufacturers.

The World’s leading automobile manufacturers are not oblivious to the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, and most of them have already laid out plans to grab a piece of this growth opportunity.

(Source – Prospectus)

Financial Performance evaluation and valuation

Livent reported its Q4 2018 results earlier this month which came in line with analyst estimates, and full-year revenues increased 27%. The company is certainly in a growth phase, and is expected to deliver robust performance figures over the next few years as well.

(Source – Company presentation)

Along with topline growth, the company has experienced margin expansion as well, which paints a strong outlook of the company’s ability to manage costs and achieve sustainable profits. The company'ss management has of course been vocal about its plans to keep an eye on operating costs to ensure sustainability of profits.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

During the earnings call last week, the management discussed the possibility of a slowdown in revenue growth in 2019, primarily driven by a demand slowdown in China. Reportedly, many Chinese companies now have an inventory pile-up which is expected to serve these companies in 2019, limiting the need to purchase new stock.

(Source – Company presentation)

However, I believe this expected slowdown in Chinese demand is a temporary phenomenon, and China will remain one of the key drivers of the electric vehicles industry in the next 10 years. The Chinese government has embraced electric vehicles and its subsidy programs will keep on incentivizing consumers and businesses alike to shift to electric vehicles.

Investors need to be wary of the Q1 2019 guidance as this is well below the reported figures in the corresponding period in 2018.

Q1 2018 (in millions except per share data) Q1 2019 guidance (in millions except per share data) Revenue $103 $95 - $105 Adjusted EBITDA $47 $26 - $30

(Source - Author prepared based on company filings)

Comparable figures might prompt the share price to decline further once Q1 2019 results are released, which would adversely impact investors in the short term. Even though long-term oriented investors need not worry about this, short- to medium-term oriented investors should be better off waiting for a better entry point in the next couple of months.

Livent is planning to invest substantially to increase its carbonate and hydroxide production capacities in 2019, which would keep its cash flow under pressure this year. However, these investments are critical to achieve future growth, and will become catalysts in emerging as an industry leader.

(Source – Company presentation)

Global economic growth will also play a role in determining future profitability of Livent as automobile sales are dependent on discretionary spending of consumers. Livent expects to benefit from the expected growth of emerging markets, especially the Asia-Pacific region.

To estimate the fair value of Livent, I have used a discounted cash flow model with below major assumptions.

Revenue growth of 21% in the next 5 years, and perpetual growth rate of 2%. Cost of capital of 10.1% in the high growth period. Capital expenditure growth of 25% in the high growth period.

The revenue growth rate used is much lower than the expected industry growth, which provides a more conservative fair value estimate, which in return provides a margin of safety for investors. Capital expenditures are expected to spike in fiscal 2019, but would then reduce to a more sustainable level as the company finalizes its capacity expansion plans.

(Source - Author's assumptions and calculations)

Using these estimates, I arrive at a fair value estimate of $14.56 for Livent, which represents an upside of 13% from the current market price. However, considering the expected headwinds in Q1 2019, I believe investors can remain patient for a more attractive entry point with an improved margin of safety. Nonetheless, growth investors should sense an opportunity with Livent as the company is firmly building on its cost advantages and working toward consolidating its industry position.

Risks & challenges

Livent banks on the expected growth in demand for electric vehicles, and a slowdown will hurt the company badly in a few ways. First, Livent would be faced with the situation where the demand for its lithium products would decline considerably, leading the business into an unprofitable territory. Secondly, Livent is planning to spend multi-million dollars on expanding its production capacity, and these investments might not provide a sufficient return if demand for electric vehicles do not grow as expected. Both these outcomes will affect Livent adversely and Livent would probably find it difficult to make its ends meet.

A global economic slowdown will also hinder Livent’s growth prospects, and its global operations are susceptible to the risk of increased regulations and/or taxes. The company’s primary production plant is based in Argentina, and in September, the government of Argentina imposed an export tax on lithium to the tune of ARS 3 per $1. Further pressure from such tariffs will form a bleak outlook for the company’s future, and will slow down the growth story of the company.

Even though it’s a distant reality, the invention of a technologically superior product to lithium-ion batteries will put an end to the growth story of the company. However, at this point in time, investors do not need to worry about such a phenomenon.

Conclusion

Despite expected headwinds from its operations in China, Livent Corporation is expected to grow at a stellar rate in the next decade, which makes its shares attractive at the current market price. However, there is every opportunity for investors to be patient and collect Livent's shares at an even lower price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.