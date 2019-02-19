PG&E Bankruptcy Update On Critical Issues Impacting Investors

As expected both PG & E Corp (PCG) and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. filed for Ch.11 bankruptcy.The same judge, Dennis Montali, that handled their 2001 bankruptcy was assigned the case. Their DIP financing which matures in December 2019 with a right to renew for an additional one year does not contain the customary milestones that would have set some type of timetable. While the case is very large, it actually is not that unusual nor complex. Some type of trust is expected to be created to pay wildfire related claims.

Wildfire Claims Priority Potential Problem

Under Ch.11, various creditors, claim holders, and investors are put into priority ranking classes. Shareholders are in the lowest class to get any recovery under a reorganization plan. Usually holders of claims from lawsuits are in the unsecured class.

I am expecting a major political fight over the wildfire claim's priority status-the Bankruptcy Code versus politics. Under the Bankruptcy Code, 2017 and 2018 wildfire claims are classified as unsecured claims. Based on the SCOTUS case Reading Co v Brown, 391 U.S. 471 (1968) claims that may arise from any wildfire after they filed for Ch.11 will be considered administrative claims that have a higher priority standing. In fact, administrative claims must be fully paid in order for the court to confirm any Ch.11 reorganization plan. While this is an old case from a 1968, it still is basis used to determine priority status for tort claims that occur while in bankruptcy.

From a political standpoint, there is going to be public outrage that 2019 (and as long as PG&E is in Ch.11) wildfire victims must be paid in full, but victims from 2017 and 2018 may get less than full recovery under a reorganization pan because they are in a lower priority class of unsecured claims.

So if there are massive wildfires in 2019 and 2020, holders of unsecured notes and holders of claims from 2017 and 2018 wildfires could see a very large amount of administrative claims that have priority before the unsecured claim holders can get any recovery.

Creating a trust to pay pre-petition and post-petition wildfire claims the same recovery percentage could be established under a reorganization plan. Some companies with asbestos related claims that filed for bankruptcy used section 524(g) to create these type of trusts, but section 524(g) is for only asbestos related liabilities. A.H. Robins Company also created a trust to pay claims related to Dalkon Shields under their reorganization plan. So there are precedents to establishing these types of trusts in Ch.11.

During the First Day Motion Hearing, Steven Karotkin from Weil Gotshal & Manges even stated that the company was planning to establish a trust to pay victims of the wildfires. The problem is that may victims can’t wait two years to get money under a reorganization plan.

With 2019 EBITDA estimated to be somewhat over $6 billion, additional sources of cash may be needed to fund the trust account. I will cover the financing of the trust account in a future SA article after their latest financials are released.

Inverse Condemnation

There is some confusion over inverse condemnation in California that only requires wildfire victims to show that a utility’s equipment caused the wildfire and are not required to prove negligence to get a judgment against that utility. Many think that inverse condemnation is a law in California. It is not a law. The inverse condemnation is a doctrine that stems from the California Appeals Court ruling in Albers v County of Los Angeles (1965) and the court's interpretation of Article 1 section 19 of the California Constitution which states; “Private property may be taken or damaged for public use only when just compensation, ascertained by a jury unless waived, has first been paid to, or into court for, the owner…” The court held that a public utility should be considered the same as the government on this issue.

I am not sure that just passing a law can change this doctrine since it is based on the constitution. An amendment to the California constitution requires ⅔ approval by both legislative chambers and approval by the voters. Both PG&E (rejected Nov 14) and San Diego Gas & Electric (rejected January 31) petitioned the California Supreme Court to hear the inverse condemnation and were rejected. It therefore, seems that inverse condemnation will be around for while.

(I will cover this below, but I think that PG&E was legally negligent for the fire and that inverse condemnation is not really an issue for this specific fire.)

While in California the courts have decided that a wildfire victim does not have to prove negligence by the electric utility to get paid for damages, other states have a much higher standard. In New York, for example, the New York Court of Appeals held in Strauss v Belle Realty (1985) that a victim from an electric blackout had to prove gross negligence by the utility in order to collect damages. Gross negligence is often a very standard to meet.

Bankruptcy Court v FERC

There was an adversary proceeding on February 13 between the company and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regarding if FERC or the bankruptcy court has primary jurisdiction over the rejecting of energy purchase agreements (docket 408). The judge will make a decision in a few weeks. Under section 365 of the Bankruptcy Code, PG&E has the right to reject certain purchase agreements.

Being able to reject certain overpriced energy supplier contracts could save PG&E money, but there is a major drawback. There are about $42 billion of these contracts and if the purchase agreements are terminated by PG&E they become unsecured claims. This will greatly increase the amount of claims in the unsecured claim class and could reduce the percentage recovery per dollar of an unsecured claim.

PG&E could use this as some leverage to get better terms on these contracts and not just reject them. I expect that bankruptcy court will win on this issue. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against FERC in Mirant Corp. v. Potomac Electric Power Co, 378 F.3d 511 (5th Cir. 2004). PG&E and CPUC have agreed that CPUC will have some say in rejecting any contracts.

Wildfire Victims File Case With Bankruptcy Court

On February 13 an adversary case was filed (docket 441) with the bankruptcy court as a class action case. Complaint:

1. Negligence

2. Inverse condemnation

3. Trespass

4. Private nuisance

5. Public nuisance

6. Premises liability

7. Violations of the Public Utilities Code sec 2106

8. Violations of Health and Safety Code sec 13007

9. Negligent interference with prospective economic advantage

They are requesting a jury trial. Even though this is usually a state court issue it was filed in the federal bankruptcy court pursuant to 28 U.S.C. sec 157 and sec 1334. They are seeking an unspecified amount of damages. The demand amount was left blank on the filing form.

Damages sought for:

1. Costs of repair, depreciation, and/or replacement of damaged, destroyed, and/or lost personal and/or real property

2. Loss of use, benefit, goodwill, and enjoyment of Plaintiffs' and Class Members’ real and/or personal property, and/or alternative living expenses

3. Loss of wages, earning capacity, and/or business profits or proceeds and/or any related displacement expenses

4. Attorneys' fees, expert fees, consultant fees, and litigation costs and expenses, as allowed under California Code of Civil Procedure sec 1021.9

5. Treble or double damages for wrongful injuries to timber, trees, or underwood on their property, as allowed under California Civil Code sec 3346

6. Punitive/exemplary damages

(and additional items)

After reading the entire file, it clearly seems that PG&E was negligent in the Camp Fire. Even if a court over-turns inverse condemnation, PG&E could still be held liable for damages if the new standard is that one has to prove negligence.

Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen

The U.S. Trustee has appointed an Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors (docket 409) with 9 members and also appointed an Official Committee of Tort Claimants (docket 453) with 11 members. (No official equity committee so far.)

There is an ad hoc equity committee that owns 20% of the equity; an ad hoc unsecured bondholders committee that owns $7 billion of the unsecured notes; and ad hoc committee of city and county governments; an ad hoc institutional group of bondholders; and an ad hoc holders of subrogation claims. Plus, BlueMountain is nominating 13 new board members in a proxy fight and are planning to announce their nominees by February 21.

Gov. Newsom in a recent speech announced that he was selecting a "strike team" of lawyers and financial advisers to create a plan within 60 days. (This is not a Ch.11 reorganization plan.)

There are just too many groups and people involved in this case. They are making this case more complex than it needs to be. This is really not that complex of a case. It is very large, but a trust established under a reorganization plan is not that difficult.

Why I Am Short PCG Common Stock

I originally shorted PCG last November when the Camp Fire was causing massive damage and bought back some stock in mid-January when the market was overreacting to negative comments by Judge Alsup during hearings for probation violations. I bought back the rest immediately after the announcement that the company did not cause the Tubbs Fire because I assumed the announcement would cause a dramatic change in market momentum. I re-shorted some stock the day before the bankruptcy filing and have shorted more shares as the price has increased.

I think the stock price could be negatively impacted in the short-term by Judge Alsup finally issuing new strict probation modifications. Last week he demanded that the company come back to him by noon February 22 regarding the status of the distances of trees to power lines based on section 4293 of the California Public Resources Code. In my opinion, the ultra-liberal judge is just looking for an excuse to order the new strict probation modifications. The company has stated that these could cost $75-150 billion.

The second reason I am short is the potential for large punitive damages from wildfires.The $30 billion in damages that has been widely reported does not include any punitive damages There could be some general public consensus that various parties, including PG&E retail customers, absorb some of the liabilities from the wildfires, but I think the public would insist that all punitive damages should be paid by those who were expecting to make profits-the shareholders. I’m not sure if punitive damages would wipe-out shareholders, but the jury pools in California are rather liberal and anti-big business.

Conclusion

If an investor is planning on trading the PG&E securities, they have to wear three hats-bankruptcy lawyer, financial analyst,and political expert. Investors should also read the docket filings frequently to keep up with the case.

I the short term, investors need to watch actions by Judge Alsup-the probation judge. In the long-term, verdicts by juries for punitive damages could be the key issue for PCG shareholders.This could be a long case. Because of uncertainties of this case, I am not at this point, not making any recommendations.

