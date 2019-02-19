Palo Alto Networks' (PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora on Merger & Acquisition Conference - Transcript

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Merger & Acquisition Conference Call February 19, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff True – Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Nikesh Arora – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Lee Klarich – Chief Product Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ken Talanian – Evercore

Hamza Fodderwala – Morgan Stanley

Fatima Boolani – UBS

Gur Talpaz – Stifel

Gabriela Borges – Goldman Sachs

Karl Keirstead – Deutsche Bank

Jim Fish – Piper Jaffray

Michael Turits – Raymond James

Dan Bergstrom – RBC Capital Markets

Ugam Kamat – JPMorgan

Shebly Seyrafi – FBN Securities

Dylan Reider – Cleveland Research

John DiFucci – Jefferies

Walter Pritchard – Citi

Jeff True

Good morning, and thank you for joining us on short notice. As you've seen this morning we announced the proposed acquisition of Demisto. Joining us today to discuss the transaction are Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks; and Lee Klarich, Chief Product Officer.

Please note, that we are still in our quite period and we'll be reporting our fiscal second quarter results on Tuesday, February 26. We will not be commenting on our fiscal second quarter results or fiscal third quarter guidance during today's call.

We'd like to remind you that during the course of this conference call management will make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our competitive positions, and the demand and market opportunity for our products and subscriptions; including our beliefs about the anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition of Demisto and our continued execution and focus on providing new products to our customers.

All statements other than historical facts including the statements regarding the expected benefits of the proposed transaction are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and beliefs. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and beliefs are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. These forward-looking statements apply as of today and you should not rely on them as representing our views in the future.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Nikesh.

Nikesh Arora

Thank you, Jeff and thank you everyone for joining us today. Since, I joined Palo Alto Networks seven months ago, you heard me say that digital transformation is altering the way customers evaluate their security.

We at Palo Alto Networks, continue to make progress on our strategy in support of our customers across three dimension; one, securing their enterprise; by delivering more and more highly effective security and their on-premise infrastructure, while taking away unnecessary complexity and breaking down existing silos. Our announcement last week of launching DNS as a service, as a subscription that you can trigger off our firewall is another example of this continued innovation.

Secondly, enabling our customers' journey to the cloud. By delivering the broader set of security capabilities across all clouds and cloud configurations. And third, helping them secure their digital future by deploying advanced AI and machine learning in our Application Framework and constantly delivering new technologies in the areas of security, analytics and automation.

We're delighted to announce the acceleration of our Application Framework strategy this morning with the proposed acquisition of Demisto. A few weeks ago, I was talking with a customer debating how many security vendors do they have deployed. We agreed that it was likely a large and undesirable number. She was kind enough email me later and share that the actual number was 35. We cannot solve security by deploying more and more solutions that alert us to potential issues, we need solutions.

Demisto was the leader in the evolving space called SOAR. With Demisto we add more security analytics and automation technologies through our platform can strengthen the security outcomes that we deliver to our 60,000 customers and more. We believe that Demisto multi-vendor orchestration capabilities and unique analytics and playbooks will help our customers further automate a significant part of their security operations and allow them to turn their attention to solving unique and complex threats.

Founded in 2015, Demisto has established itself as a leader in a large and growing market with an offering that uniquely serves security operations teams, teams that are sorely in need of solutions. This is validated by the 150 customers they serve worldwide, it spans more than 10 industry verticals. 1/4 these customers are from the Fortune 500, that include larger organizations in healthcare, high tech and financial services. Demisto is changing the way incident response team use automation to manage and stop attacks today. They have amassed one of the largest incident response communities in the industry with approximately over 5,000 members. Their platform has done over 200 integration with companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Splunk, Slack and others are the top reasons why some security teams have chosen Demisto.

With Demisto we believe we are accelerating our ability to capture the $5 billion addressable market we have associated with the Application Framework. Demisto's proven technology success, coupled with the benefit of Palo Alto Networks large and growing customer base, well-established sales organization and deep partner relationships that allow us to provide a more comprehensive set of solutions to our customers.

As you all have read, the agreed-upon purchase price is $560 million, subject to customary closing adjustments. We've agreed to pay a portion of that purchase price of shares of Palo Alto Networks common stock. While shareholders might be concerned about the dilution associated with issuing more shares, I am pleased to report that during our fiscal Q2 2019, we completed our $1 billion share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors.

During the quarter, we repurchased the final $330 million at an average price of $177.62 per share. Thus, offsetting the vast majority of dilution expected with this transaction. Demisto adds to a series of investments we've made in the last 12 [ph] months designed to strengthen our ability to offer integration, not consolidation, to our customer. At this point, I am comfortable that we have all the elements across our three pillars to forge ahead in our plans to provide industry-leading solutions to our customers across their traditional infrastructure, help them secure their journey to the cloud and also change the paradigm of how securities offered with a more data-centric approach that relies on industry-leading AI and machine learning.

Demisto has an ambitious plan for 2019. To facilitate and support it, we will have Demisto operate as a separate speedboat under the leadership of Slavik Markovich, their CEO. At the same time, Slavik will work closely with Lee, Nir and me to continue the integration they have with our Application Framework.

Before taking a few questions, I'd like to say that we are very excited to welcome the Demisto team to Palo Alto Networks. We took a hard look at the market, and we strongly believe that Demisto has the best technology, talent as well as a shared vision for what we can do together to improve the effectiveness of security teams and will provide meaningful returns to shareholders over time. This is the future.

With that, I'll be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from Ken Talanian, Evercore.

Ken Talanian

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. I was wondering, could you give us a sense for how you intend to modify your go-to-market efforts to support the Demisto?

Nikesh Arora

Good morning, Ken. Thanks for the question. Ken, part of the interesting conversations we've been having with many of our customers, as I highlighted in my prepared remarks is that, customers feel that they're getting a lot more alerts and a lot more alerts are getting spun out by the variety of solutions they are deploying in their SOC.

And they have been asking us, is there a way for them to solve this problem? And that's sort of triggered and inspired us to go looking in the market to see who had a good handle on this issue and was providing an industry-leading solution. And that's how we uncovered Demisto, spent a lot of time with them and understood actually what they're offering is, what the customer is asking for. We hope to be able to empower our sales teams around the world who are constantly having conversations with CIOs and CSOs and their security strategies and what they would need for the future.

So, we have been talking about Application Framework for a while and how that is going to integrate data from everywhere and provide the ability to run analytics on top of that. Demisto is a perfect use case, where they're already integrate through Application Framework and a large consumer of that data and we hope you'll be able to provide that solution to our expanded sales force around the world.

Ken Talanian

And just as a follow-up to that. Do you expect this to be sold through the channel as well?

Nikesh Arora

Yes, of course, Demisto is sold by the channel today, and we anticipate that not to change.

Ken Talanian

Great. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from Keith Weiss, Morgan Stanley.

Hamza Fodderwala

Hi. This is Hamza Fodderwala in for Keith Weiss. Just a couple of quick questions on my end. Can you maybe give us a little bit more detail as to where exactly this extends the Application Framework, whether there's any existing – rather, whether there's any overlap with existing functionality? And could we, as a follow-up, get the split between the cash and stock that's going to be offered for this transaction. And that's it for me.

Nikesh Arora

Hamza, I'm going to give you a quick overview and then I'll have Lee jump in on any potential overlap. As I said, Demisto is a multi-vendor automation and orchestration tool. As you know, Application Framework has been purely focused on Palo Alto Networks data so far. So from that context, this adds and extends our capabilities to be able to provide the analytics and solutions across multiple-vendors, not just our own data. So to that extent, it is non-overlapping.

There are some analytical capabilities that we have already in the Application Framework, which are also provided by Demisto. But part of our whole philosophy on the Application Framework is to allow the customers to choose the best-of-breed they'd like to deploy, while retaining a consistent, integrated platform underlying the data. So they have their transferability and visibility across various solutions. But Lee, do you want to jump into that?

Lee Klarich

Yes. So, Demisto is already a part on the Application Framework and by nature of that is already very complementary to the core capabilities we have. For example, integrating with our focus for intelligence data, leveraging the rich data that our sensors provide into the Application Framework and then providing SOC analysts the automation capabilities for dealing with alerts and responding to them. So nice complementary aspects with little overlap with what we already have.

Nikesh Arora

Hamza, to your second question, unfortunately, I'm going to give you a non-answer. But I think part of the opportunity that shareholders and management wanted was to be able to participate in the continued success of Palo Alto Networks. Hence, they wanted a significant part of the consideration stock. The final numbers or amount of stock and cash would be determined at close, so we're unable to provide that information at this time.

Hamza Fodderwala

Got it. That's it for me. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from Fatima Boolani, UBS.

Fatima Boolani

Good morning and thank you for taking the questions. I just wanted to drill into the rationale behind the – your bill to book versus buy route you took for Demisto. As you've mentioned, Demisto has been part of the Application Framework for several months now. So really just wanted to better understand sort of why acquire Demisto's intellectual property versus go out and take a more organic R&D stance? And a quick follow-up as well.

Nikesh Arora

Well, that's a good question. Fatima, I think, the rationale is, I think, as you look at the continued attention to security across the enterprise, the continued need for security as you start making cloud transitions, there's a lot of pressure on the SOC. There's a lot of alerts going to the SOC, there's a lot of piece-parts being deployed in the SOC. And we felt that there's a need for SOC management and the integration being provided to the SOC. We did not feel we could do that from a slow role in terms of an organic evolutionary approach.

We felt that we needed a backbone to be able to create that integration, that automation using all the data that you can deploy in the Application Framework, hence, we went down the acquisition process. But Lee, do you want to add? No, it is. That's a great answer. I'm always – feel happy when our Head of Products tells me I've given a good answer.

Fatima Boolani

Fair enough. And just actually on that point, one of the attractive elements in Demisto as an independent company was that its ability to play nice with others and potentially some of your competitors. So maybe a two-part question. How do you expect having acquired Demisto or in the process of being acquiring Demisto, how should we expect this to impact Demisto's technical and commercial relationships with third-party vendors, who could happen to be your competitors? And secondarily, what implications should this have on the monetization model for Demisto, as we think forward? Thank you.

Nikesh Arora

So I think the reason Demisto has been successful is that it provides a multi-vendor, cross-enterprise view of security and allows you to automate irrespective of the vendors that we have deployed in infrastructure. I don't think in our lifetimes we're going to end up in a situation where every vendor only has Palo Alto Networks or any one vendor from that perspective. So a multi-vendor approach to solving the customers' problem is not just essential, it's mandatory.

So from that perspective, we're not going to interfere with what has made Demisto successful so far. We expect that we need to be focused from a customer's perspective on a solution that works for them, hence, Demisto is currently run almost independently with Slavik, leading the charge, working with Lee, Nir and I, to keep driving that capability, because that's not a promotion that we do at Palo Alto Networks. So definitely, you have a good point, and we intend to stick to the notion of keeping them as a multi-vendor, unbiased solution.

In terms of monetization, I think Demisto brings a tremendous amount of value to the SOC and part of their opportunity is to be able to become the backbone of SOC in the future. And we believe more problems you solve for the customer in the SOC, which is where customers are deploying a lot more spend, because they're trying to remediate and automate and solve all their security alerts they get, we believe, the more value we add there, the more likely you're going to get compensated for it.

Fatima Boolani

That's very helpful. Thank you so much, Nikesh.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from Gur Talpaz, Stifel.

Gur Talpaz

So how do you think about this in relation to what Splunk is doing with Phantom out there? I mean, we've typically seen SOAR bolt alongside the SEM. How do you think about the relative advantages you may have with Demisto and now building on the app framework versus perhaps what others are doing out there with their efforts in the SOAR?

Nikesh Arora

I want to let Lee answer that one, because I know you'll ask me a follow-up technical question and try and take me absolutely.

Gur Talpaz

That was not my intention.

Lee Klarich

We've seen in the sort of SOC market overall is, first, the desire to collect lots of logs and data alerts. And that has produced both the benefit of having access to lots of data but the challenge of being overwhelmed with too many alerts that can be dealt with. Out of that, the SOAR market has emerged as a way of helping SOCs deal with this overwhelming number of alerts that are coming in through the use of analytics and automation. And so with Demisto, we see an opportunity to extend our focus and belief around the use of automation as a very critical component of security.

And leverage on top of the Application Framework allows us to integrate it with the data and the sensors that we have. Now as you're aware, Splunk recently extended in – with the acquisition of Phantom, which is also in the SOAR space. And so there will be a certain amount of overlap there. But we continue to be close partners with Splunk, because it's one of the tools that we see our customers using.

Gur Talpaz

That's helpful, Lee. And then maybe just a quick follow-up. As far as the internal application of Demisto, can you see this enhancing what you're doing organically now with Panorama, meaning, could this be sort of a Panorama on steroids as part of orchestrating your first-party tools as well? Thank you.

Lee Klarich

Yes. So when we talk about automation, there's actually many different forms of automation. Some of the automation that we do is sort of very native and intrinsic to how we integrate different services together. We do a lot of that in the back-end infrastructures where – as we're building solutions. Second is, how we automate the integration with different data sources in order to use context and setting policies, one of the key ways, in which Panorama provides automation.

And third is, the automation when we see an event and we want to take action, and that's largely the kind of automation that Demisto will provide. And so while it's complementary, the kinds of automation that Demisto provides in enterprise are different. And so we'll leverage them together, we'll integrate them together, but I don't see one replacing the other.

Gur Talpaz

Thank you. That's helpful. Thanks, Lee. And congrats Nikesh.

Nikesh Arora

Thanks, Gur.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from Gabriela Borges, Goldman Sachs.

Gabriela Borges

Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. Nikesh, I was hoping you could speak to a little bit of what the potential limiting factors could be to adoption. Specifically, how difficult is Demisto to deploy today? And how do customers get comfortable with some of the automation algorithms without accidentally breaking a piece of the business? Thanks.

Nikesh Arora

That's a good question, Gabriela. I think part of the challenge that we also discovered in this process is as the industry deploys more and more complicated solutions, that's not just restricted to SOAR, as I think, they're going to get EDR. If you look at SOAR, the degree of sophistication that we're deploying in the AI, in the ML and the automation, it becomes harder and harder for SOC analysts to be able to go ahead and figure out what's going on with 35 different vendors deployed in there and everyone's a different way of analyzing the data.

So – and your point is well taken. We are working really hard with some of the cybersecurity MSSP partners and some of the partners who are deploying more resources to put on customers' side, because we want to make sure that people are well trained to be able to deploy these tools. Over time, my anticipation is that these tools will get more and more automated, because that's the only way to make them simpler. But I think in the short term, the only way to deploy these for our customers to get the full value of this, we have to have some sort of a managed part of the service to get mass adoption.

Gabriela Borges

That's helpful. Thank you. And the follow-up is, what can you disclose or explain about revenue or growth rates? And to the extent, there's not a lot of information that you can disclose, but maybe just talk to us about the puts and takes that the team thought about when considering valuation? Thank you.

Nikesh Arora

I think I'm going to save that question for next week. When we do our earnings call, we should be able to talk to you about that with more comfort. It is a reason our General Counsel opened this call, he's watching me very carefully sitting across the table. So I'll answer that question next week for you, Gabriela.

Gabriela Borges

Understood. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from Karl Keirstead, Deutsche Bank.

Karl Keirstead

Thank you. Hey, Nikesh, congrats on the deal. Nikesh, there has been some news around lately about the changes that Palo Alto Networks has been making to its channel model where you've moved to more of a deal referral model for certain products. I'm just curious, will this fall into the category that would be more of a deal referral model? And would you mind just commenting on those channel shifts? Thank you.

Nikesh Arora

The only change we've made in our channel program is only around RedLock, where we're seeing there is a natural go-to-market motion with a cloud provider. So when a cloud provider, whether it's AWS, Azure or GCP, signs up for a program with a customer, they take them direct. And what we've noticed that we have to attach our sale of RedLock to that sale. Hence, we've made a change or adaptation to our channel model specifically for that product category, because we need to make sure this channel gets compensated, yet we need to be able to follow the motion of the cloud providers out there.

Outside of that, we haven't made any other changes with respect to referrals. Demisto is a channel play, it's a partner play, it's an MSSP play. And we anticipate to get more engaged and involved with our MSSP partners and SIs to be able to make this sale happen in the market.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. Okay, that's really helpful. We'll talk to you next week.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Andrew Nowinski, Piper Jaffray.

Jim Fish

Good morning. It's actually Jim Fish, on for Andy. Congrats on the announcement. Most of my questions have been asked. But I'm just curious how would you think about the mix of on-premise versus cloud deployments now at Demisto? And if there's going to be any needed changes to the Demisto sales team in terms of just compensation and get them on the Palo Alto comp plan? Thanks.

Nikesh Arora

Well, as of now, Demisto has an, as I said, ambitious plan for 2019. Part of the attractiveness for us to work with them as they have a well-developed go-to-market motion and a good sales team. But we anticipate helping them from our broader sales team and getting them lead and getting them to customers. We don't intend to change much of their structure and process and plan in the short term. So you should not see any changes in the market, as regards to Demisto. I think, the big opportunities to go out there and expose the capabilities more and more customers, which are sales field teams can help create the opportunities in open doors and create the leverage. So I think in the short to medium term, you should see no plans and any changes that we make is only after we spend a lot of time with management, which – thinking about future integration, et cetera, which is still an early call.

Jim Fish

Got it. And then on-premise versus cloud deployment mix?

Nikesh Arora

Look, I think what's interesting is that Demisto has followed the model which the customer has. The customers are slowly going from an on-prem only situation to a hybrid situation or the cloud-only situation. And in a way, Demisto has followed the customer in terms of where they wanted to keep their data. As you know, SOARs or Demisto relies on where our customers store their data. So that is a key determinant as to where they get deployed. As of now, we anticipate making no changes to their current model that they have in place.

Jim Fish

Got it. Thanks, guys. Congrats.

Nikesh Arora

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from Michael Turits, Raymond James.

Michael Turits

Just to make it clear, so I jumped on later, just to make it clear, you're not giving any financial impact information at this time, wait until next week, is that right?

Lee Klarich

Yes, Michael. You've got that right.

Michael Turits

Okay. Can I – you've talked about SOC a lot and people asked you about Splunk. But can you describe how this fits in with your strategy and thought process around SIEM long-term?

Nikesh Arora

Lee answers that one.

Lee Klarich

Good question, Michael. So the SIEM – and SIEMs have been around for a long time as you know. And the primary purpose of having a SIEM is to collect all the security alerts and provide SOC analysts the opportunity to investigate those alerts and figure out what response is necessary. What we have seen in this market is a few important aspects. One, the data feeding into the data store is very important. And with our sensors, next-gen firewalls and the network Traps in the endpoint, RedLock or a cloud service Aperture in the cloud, we have some of the best sensors in the world for not only preventing attacks but also collecting data. And those are collecting data into the application framework, where we make it available to our own apps as well as third-party apps.

The second piece is being able to analyze that data and analyze the alerts and figure out which alerts are important and need to take action on with in that area, with the acquisition of LightCyber, couple of years ago and the release of Magnifier about a year ago. We have some of the best AI, ML capabilities for analyzing that data and detecting some of the most sophisticated attacks. And then the third piece is how we then respond to those alerts and with the Demisto acquisition, it will give us both the analytics and the automation capabilities for taking action. And ideally, as Nikesh talked about, a highly automated action, so that we can get SOC analysts back to doing the harder tasks as opposed to the menial tasks over and over and over again.

Michael Turits

Okay. That's helpful. And if I get a follow-up, Nikesh, I guess this is something you and I've spoken about before, but as since you've come on and you've talked about this becoming a more data focused company overtime. But it's root to the next-gen firewall company or really in network functionality, let's say. What does Demisto contribute to – what may be an ongoing effort to build more IP around data science and analytics to make this a more data focused company?

Nikesh Arora

Excellent question. I think, if you think about the future of security, and I think, we've said that in many different ways, Nir said it, Lee said it and I've said it, I think today's approach over time is going to get antiquated and the notion of deploying a solution in the infrastructure popping up an alert, having a SOC analyst data, I didn't try to mediate it or 50 or 150 days. By the time, the bad actors have come in and they can what they wanted to take and left your infrastructure, perhaps it was sitting in there, is going to make it antiquated. They're deploying a lot more compute, a lot more techniques to go find that 1% of the infrastructure that is not secure. So from that perspective, you have to believe that things going to get by the inline sensors that you have an infrastructure.

The question is can you take a look at it the other side, see what comes out, be able to figure it out on the fly automated and remediated before bad things happen. That requires a degree of Machine Learning, degree of AI that is not deployed in the industry today. So I believe the SOAR is a first step towards aggregating all the events at one-end. Automating as much as you can automate overtime, learning what is a false alert and being able to really sifted down and reduce the signal to noise ratio, really sifted down through events and have smart analysts to be able to take a look at it and remediated much faster eventually getting it real time.

So I think this is the first step in our ability to aggregate multi-vendor data. Start looking at automation, which is going to be manually. If you look at what happens in the AI today around the world, there's a lot of data tagging, there's a lot of manual sort of processing going on to teach systems. So I think SOAR is our first step to create learning systems for security in the future. I think that's why this is so critical for us from building the future perspective.

Michael Turits

Thanks very much guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from Matt Hedberg, RBC Capital Markets.

Dan Bergstrom

Dan Bergstrom for Matt Hedberg, thanks for taking my question here. Could you automation, obviously it's a key part of the technology here. There's been a lot of talk around automation on a call. Could you talk a little bit about the importance of the automation of the security processes, particularly given a shortage of security personnel?

Lee Klarich

Yes, absolutely. And maybe we helpful to give you an example. So one of the common forms of alerts coming into thoughts everywhere is – every time an employee thinks if they might've received a phishing email, this happens hundreds to thousands of times a day. And if you think about this in a traditional SOC with highly manual workflows, every single one of those probably gets handed off to SOC analysts who then has to try to find additional data, find the original email figure out of it was really a phishing email or not possibly reach out to the employee and get confirmation. And then some disposition of that, either to say, as a false positive, false negative or maybe the user was compromised and you have know how to deal with cleaning up the user's machine.

Think about that just as one kind of alert. It could happen hundreds or thousands of times a day and you realize just how much value there would be if you can automate parts of that process or even all of that process. And that's one example of many that Demisto has built these automated playbooks that can be customized for different customer environments to be able to take that sort of very manual tasks the SOC analysts perform and automate it.

Dan Bergstrom

Great, thanks. And then maybe one more. Just curious, if the deal was a competitive process, the company was in the press last year as a target from some larger technology companies. Thanks.

Nikesh Arora

I can't tell you what I don't know.

Dan Bergstrom

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from Sterling Auty, JPMorgan.

Ugam Kamat

Hey guys, this is actually Ugam Kamat on for Sterling. In your prepared remarks, you mentioned that, they have 150 customers, but any particular like color that you can throw on, what is the overlap of the Demisto customers with Palo Alto's existing customers? And what are the common themes between those 150 customers?

Nikesh Arora

Yes. I mean, we have to imagine at this point with over 60,000 customers' Palo Alto Networks that there's going to be a lot of overlap in this case. We're both target enterprise customers and many of their 150 plus customers are in the Fortune 500. So now the – what comprises that customer base Demisto the main theme is enterprise customers with SOCs obviously, because this is a tool that is end product that is targeted toward the SOC. And often, it's more forward-looking and forward leaning customers that are looking to find ways to improve the function of the SOC through better technology.

Ugam Kamat

Got you. And can you give us any color on what track structure does Demisto follow?

Nikesh Arora

I'm not sure I understand the question. What kind of contract structure?

Ugam Kamat

Contract structure in the sense that whether they sell one-year contract, three-year contract, build upfront or build in ahead years, something like that.

Lee Klarich

No. Not at this time.

Ugam Kamat

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from Shebly Seyrafi, FBN Securities.

Shebly Seyrafi

Yes. Thank you. Can you talk about who you guys see as the key competitors to Demisto? Gartner talks about Expel, can I response, but Splunk bought Phantom? So I mean, just talking about who you see at the closest competitors to Demisto and what key advantages Demisto has over the competition?

Nikesh Arora

Yes. So there's in this space, there are a number of competitors obviously, but I think in a lot of ways, the biggest competitor is actually just we'll call it the momentum of customers with trying to focus on their manual processes. So we saw this anytime there's a need for market shifts, the inertia of keeping things the same is actually often the biggest challenge that needs to be overcome. And so within the source space with Demisto the – our focus will be on helping customers understand that there's a better approach, a way to leverage automation to improve the efficiency and the capabilities of the SOC analysts.

As noted earlier in the call, there are companies out there like Phantom, there's other companies in this emerging space that are trying to approach it from different angles, somewhere from the automation space, somewhere from the analytics space. What we really liked about Demisto is that they've focused on that combination of analytics and automation in order to provide for better outcomes for the customer.

Shebly Seyrafi

Okay. And Nikesh, I think, you communicated last year where you hinted that the company is likely not going to make, at least near term, any big splashy kind of deals. This is not, I would guess, splashy, but it's a $500 million plus. What's your posture on future M&A?

Nikesh Arora

Look as I said in my prepared remarks, I feel very comfortable that with the acquisition to Demisto we have the key ingredients in place to drive other three pillars for our strategy. So as of now it's heads down and execute on our vision across all three different pillars. We're very excited. And last week, we announced our biggest release from an OS perspective about firewalls. We announced our fifth subscription. We haven't lost a subscription in a while. And our strategy on the firewall side is now to keep deploying more and more capability on the firewall, because once you've already deployed as an infrastructure, there shouldn't be a need for you to bring more appliances into infrastructure, which is the theme of integration. I've talked about, in my first ever call, about this topic.

So I think we are driving towards more and more integration across all three pillars to solve all three categories. And we felt that rather than go ahead and build automation capabilities from an organic perspective, I think, as Gabriela asked, I think, we felt the need to accelerate that opportunity and hence we looked hard and talked hard about Demisto. So we haven't done this lightly. We've spent a lot of time and effort thinking about it. We intend to spend a lot of time and effort and resources building this, but as of now, I don't see anything in the near future that we're missing from portfolio perspective. And as I've said before, I don't feel the need to go out and buy market share in any particular product category, because that does not fit into the theme of integration. So I think, for now, we're happy and good.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from Dylan Reider, Cleveland Research.

Dylan Reider

Hello. Just curious if you guys can provide an update on the Evident, RedLock and Secdo integration within the broader portfolio. Where do we stand now? Are those in the integration is complete? Thank you.

Nikesh Arora

Yes, absolutely. So we very pleased with the progress that we've made on the Evident, RedLock integration. We're now substantially integrated between those two into a single product with all of the capabilities of both offered to our customers. So very, very happy and pleased with the progress there. Regarding Secdo, we have previously stated that in early calendar 2019, we would be coming out with XDR, which is a largely based upon the technology the sector had had developed. And we are very close to announcing and making that available.

Dylan Reider

Thank you. And then just one follow-up. Could you provide any color around how many employees Demisto have currently?

Nikesh Arora

150, between Israel and here.

Dylan Reider

Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from John DiFucci, Jefferies.

John DiFucci

Thank you. Nikesh, my questions in regards to the orchestration part of Demisto, you say, you want to keep it as a multi-vendor unbiased solution across all security products and vendors, but your purchase of it in a way negates it's truly neutral status, which is an important characteristic for something like this. And I guess this is – I think Fatima was trying to get to this, in other words, since it's owned by you now, how are you going to ensure that competitors continue to seamlessly integrate with Demisto? I mean, I can see how this helps you to further integrate your own platform, your products across that platform. But I could also see how competitors aren't going to be so forthcoming and integrating, helping you manage their products.

Nikesh Arora

So just two comments, and I'll let Lee jump in. I think, first and foremost is, what we realized that whether it's Demisto or take Phantom for example, Phantom relies on other data stores other than Splunk to be able to provide the SOAR capabilities. They're still integrated with ArcSight, LogRhythm, QRadar, et cetera, which are effectively competitors to Splunk. Similarly, Demisto integrates across multiple data stores. There is no special integration that SOARs enjoy with any of the cybersecurity vendors. They have to get the customer's permission to be able to integrate and they use open APIs and protocols to be able to integrate across-the-board.

So from that perspective, I don't feel that any particular competitor or partner out in the industry is going to stop us from being able to do the things that Demisto needs to do, because it's in both of their best interest and the customers' best interest for this to continue. There are many people who you would call competitors who are integrated into our Application Framework platform, not something that we asked them to do, they volunteered to come and participate with us and provide their capabilities and solutions to help the Application Framework. So I don't particularly see it as an issue. Maybe, Lee, you do or you have something else you want to add.

Lee Klarich

Look, the integrations between Demisto and all different security companies and third parties are based on a set of standards and APIs. And the standards and APIs are readily available to anybody. And so just like we've been able to do this with Application Framework, they've extended this to hundreds of third parties in terms of the data they can collect as well as the APIs they can use for integrating for response action. So I don't see any reason why we can't technically continue to have these integrations and extend these integrations. And on top of that, the value of the platform is based on it. And so we'll continue to push and focus on being able to embrace these kind of third-party integrations to continue to extend the value of the platform.

John DiFucci

So everything you need is available through open APIs today?

Lee Klarich

Yes, APIs and standards. So log standards, log format standards just like formats and things like that for data collection as well.

Nikesh Arora

And I think it's important to understand that the customer has a big say in this as well, because the customer wants the benefit and visibility across all their security vendors. So typically, you cannot go deploy a SOAR without getting a customer to buy and then signing up to be able to integrate with what's on their trend and their infrastructure.

John DiFucci

Understood. Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you very much. Our last question will come from Walter Pritchard, Citi.

Walter Pritchard

Maybe just immaterial, but a question for Lee. I'm wondering on the product side, one thing, I think, the SIEMs and the SOARs had been very complicated to install and you look at customer counts in these areas have been pretty low. I'm wondering given you have a very large customer base, larger than any of the kind of modern security companies here, how do you make this really lightweight and between Application Framework, your cloud, SIEM and SOAR make it easy to take the customers who have found these technologies too complex, is there something you can do from a product or deployment perspective that might be different than what's been done in the past?

Lee Klarich

Yes. I think there's a couple of things that we will be focused on. One is very similar to what we have done across the rest of platform. We will be very focused on continuous improvement and how we can make this simpler and simpler for customers to consume and use this. The Application Framework is designed to be able to enable and simplify the consumption of security applications and will leverage data over time as well. The second aspect is through partnerships. We have a great set of system integration and MSSP partners, many of which, we believe, will be very interested in partnering with us, with Demisto, as a key component of their service offerings, which, of course, from a customer perspective, then makes it even easier for them to consume the benefits of Demisto and the rest of what we do.

Walter Pritchard

Got it.

Nikesh Arora

All right. Well, as there are no more questions, I really want to thank all of you for joining us. I can't reiterate how excited we are about this acquisition. And how we believe this is going to become a significant part of us being able to build the future of security with a lot more AI, a lot more ML and a lot more automation. So with that, I want to thank you and I look forward to talking to all of you next week.

