Spark Therapeutics. (ONCE) CEO Jeffrey Marrazzo on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Lauren. Welcome, everyone to the Spark Therapeutics year-end 2018 conference call. With me, today are Jeff Marrazzo, our Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Kathy High, our President, Head of Research and Development; Federico Mingozzi, our Chief Scientific Officer Ron Phillip, our Chief Commercial Officer and Stephen Webster, Chief Financial Officer.

Please note that this conference call will include forward-looking statements regarding our products, programs and product candidates. Because such statements deal with future events and are subject to many risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For a full discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please review our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast, February 19, 2019. Spark undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call.

This conference call is being webcast and will be archived on our website for approximately one week. Earlier this morning, we released corporate and financial results for the year-ended December 31, 2018, and recent business progress. This news release is available on the Investors section of our website at sparktx.com.

I'd now like to introduce Jeff Marrazzo, Spark's CEO.

Jeffrey Marrazzo

Thanks, Ryan. Thank you everyone joining us. On this morning's call, I will provide some introductory remarks before asking Ron to share performance update for LUXTURNA. Katy to comment on our hemophilia programs, Federico to speak to our earlier stage portfolio and Stephen to review financial results before taking your questions.

2018 was an important year for Spark with significant broadening of our unique, fully integrated capabilities and meaningful expansion of our product portfolio. LUXTURNA has had a very successful launch in the United States. We built and have demonstrated first of its kind commercial expertise including establishing the ability to deliver a gene therapy product and to secure patient access.

Last year, we retired much of the gene therapy specific risk associated with launching of product from treating appropriate patients, establishing treatment centers, enabling a smooth and positive patient experience and successfully enabling market access and reimbursement.

Our work implementing novel pricing reimbursement models including an outcomes based approach have seen broad commercial acceptance and collectively have been an important step in the advancement of our innovative one time therapies can be paid for.

We are pleased that other gene therapy companies are planning to incorporate these approaches, and will join us in pushing this critical work forward. Our proposal to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to further enable appropriate reimbursement models for onetime therapies remains under review by the federal government.

Our proposal includes both the short term efficacy measure, and a long term durability measure that would enable Spark to offer payers the option to spread payments over multiple years, while providing flexibility for greater outcomes based rebates than what we can offer under the current system.

We are encouraged by recent announcements of proposed rulemaking intended to address the Medicaid drug rebate program to support value based purchasing arrangements. Additionally, a draft version of the Patient Affordability, Value and Efficiency Act known as the PAVE Act, was introduced on a bipartisan basis in late January. This draft legislation would remove many of the government price reporting barriers to value based purchasing arrangements for onetime therapies, and indicates increasing interest by Congress.

We think the time has come for action and urge the government to approve our proposal so we can begin testing payment over time models, with robust outcomes based component. Early last year, we completed a licensing agreement with Novartis for LUXTURNA and geographies outside the United States.

Last November, we successfully obtained approval of LUXTURNA by the European Medicines Agency. LUXTURNA is the only gene therapy for a genetic disease approved in both geographies.

In 2018, we also made meaningful progress with our hemophilia programs, including fully transitioning SPK-9001 for hemophilia B to Pfizer and making advancements with SPK-8011 and SPK-8016 in hemophilia A.

Our hemophilia A franchise continues to be a top priority for us. And Kathy will speak to this in more detail in a few minutes. Importantly, we also continued to advance and expand our earlier stage pipeline.

In 2019, we expect to have candidates for two additional diseases ready for clinical investigation. We plan to file an R&D for SPK-3006 for Pompe disease in April and narrowing of our prior second quarter guidance, and we expect to complete the clinical trial readiness activities for SPK-1001 for CLN2 disease, which is a form of Batten’s disease in the second quarter.

These programs are important to spark because they serve as technical proof of concept and the expansion of our platform to new -- into new therapeutic areas beyond Pompe disease and CLN2 disease.

We have long recognized and spoken about the importance of manufacturing and gene therapy, and have successfully executed on LUXTURNA, commercial manufacturing needs, while creating and operating a serum free mammalian cell culture suspension manufacturing system that creates significantly greater clinical and commercial scale.

I'm pleased to report that we now have demonstrated analytical, and non-clinical comparability and have FDA clearance for human dosing using the suspension made material for 8011 hemophilia A.

Before turning the call over to Ron, I would like to touch briefly on the expertise and competencies we have developed at Spark. Over the past almost six years, we have continually invested the capital and time required to build distinctive capabilities in four critical areas of the gene therapy value chain. These four competencies are first; Target Selection and AAV Vector optimization. Second, commercial and scalable AAV manufacturing. Third, regulatory innovation and precedent setting approvals, and fourth, gene therapy market development and access.

These unique competencies have been critical in helping guide our portfolio strategy, from how we discover and develop gene therapies, how we select targets and prioritize our portfolio, how we manufacture and commercialize these novel therapies.

Taken together, these capabilities increase the likelihood of our ability to successfully turn new ideas for genetic medicines into life altering products for patients, while building a sustainable business. We feel strongly that these unique and important attributes position us well for continued growth, expansion and success.

With that, I'll turn it over to Ron to provide an update on our LUXTURNA commercial efforts.

Ron Phillip

Thank you Jeff. Good morning everyone. We continue to be pleased with the LUXTURNA commercial launch. The novel gene therapy market development and delivery models we created for LUXTURNA in the United States have been successfully implemented, with 75 vials shipped in 2018, and patients treated in all treatment centers, 10 treatment centers we have overcome much of the gene therapy specific risk to commercialization.

We are uniquely able to leverage this experience and expertise not only for LUXTURNA, but also for maximizing the potential value of future gene therapy product launches for diseases like hemophilia A and Pompe disease.

Recognizing the strategic importance of successfully commercializing the first gene therapy for a genetic disease in the United States, we have taken an innovative approach to payment and reimbursement models, including implementing a pay for performance outcomes based option for payers, where we stand by the efficacy and durability of LUXTURNA.

These models have been incredibly well received by payers with several national payers providing coverage exclusively through these programs. As we move into 2019, our commercial focus shifts to a more traditional rare disease commercialization effort, increasing patient identification through genetic testing.

To support this objective, we have expanded our sales force to drive additional reach and frequency to support genetic testing in existing and new customer targets, such as high value retinal specialists, Ophthalmologist and low vision center optometrists.

We have also expanded our non-branded direct-to-patient initiatives, like iwanttoknow.com to ensure that all inherited retinal disease patients understand the value of getting a genetic diagnosis and are equipped with the information necessary to efficiently and effectively do so. These efforts are expected to increase genetic testing rates for all inherited retinal disease patients.

Now I will turn it over to Kathy to talk about our progress with our hemophilia programs.

Kathy High

Thanks Ron, and good morning. The hemophilia B, last year we completed our portion of the work on 9001 and fully transition the program for our partner, Pfizer, who initiated the six month running portion of the Phase III program last July.

Hemophilia A early last year, we were granted breakthrough therapy designation by FDA for 8011. We've generated encouraging Phase 1 data which we shared at ASH last December. These data showed an excellent safety profile, with no inhibitors, no thrombotic events and no persistent or unresolved transaminase elevations with a cumulative 9.7 years of follow-up.

The data also showed strong efficacy with a 94% reduction in bleeds and a 95% reduction in factor VIII infusions across all three doses tested. Importantly, factor levels on our first two doses showed the potential for long term durability, starting at approximately three to six months when the plateau levels are reached and out as far as 1.5 years as of ASH. These data continue to be met with positive feedback from the medical community based on the evidence for safety, efficacy and durability.

As we have outlined previously, we are generating additional data on 8011, including the incorporation of a standardized prophylactic steroid regimen aimed at addressing participants whose initial responses were not optimally controlled for long term expression, as well as dosing with material made from our suspension manufacturing process.

It's important to note that the incorporation of prophylactic steroids is aimed at preserving an initial response to vector infusion, which was seen in all participants. The immune responses we've seen today do not represent a safety concern, rather if not managed optimally, they may impact efficacy.

We've initiated the expansion of this Phase I/II study of 8011 and expect to share updated data, including for the 5 to 10 additional patients, those with prophylactic steroids and suspension made material in mid-2019. As we indicated last month, we’ve also initiated the run in portion of the global Phase III study.

Additionally, our hemophilia A lifecycle management plans are well underway with the initiation of a Phase I/II study 8016, which we plan to use to target the inhibitor population. Inhibitors or neutralizing antibodies to factor VIII occur in as many as 30% of people with severe or moderately severe hemophilia A.

We've seen a high level of interest from both physicians and patients in the development of a gene therapy option for those with inhibitors.

With that, I will turn it over to Federico.

Federico Mingozzi

Thank you, Kathy. During the course of 2018, we made great progress, both with advancing and expanding our early stage pipeline. With Pompe disease, we have shown preclinical proof-of-concept using the liver as a bio-factory to distribute highly secretable form of the GAA enzyme through the plasma for uptaking to target tissues, including the muscle with the enzyme acts.

Not only have we seen preclinically that the liver mediated production of this secretable GAA enzyme has the potential to improve upon what that therapy can do in terms of clinical effect, but – in the induce tolerance to the enzyme itself, thereby reducing immunogenicity.

To date, pre-clinical studies support the safety of the approach we are taking. We are assembling the results of our 3006 pre-clinical work and anticipate filing IND and having clinical supply ready for our -- from our in-house manufacturing facilities in April.

We believe the approach we are taking not only has the potential to significantly improve the treatment options for patients with Pompe disease, but importantly, it also demonstrates proof-of-concept for our platform start as if it can be applied by two other lysosomal storage disorders.

In 2018, we also made meaningful progress with our portfolio of AAV preclinical candidates targeting the central nervous system. With 1001 and now our candidates for Huntington’s disease, we now have a preclinical proof-of-concept delivering AAV to the central nervous system, demonstrating the potential applicability of our platform to a range of neurodegenerative disorders.

With 1001, we are using the ependymal cells that line the ventricles in the brain as a bio factory, similar to what we're doing with our liver targeting strategy. To secreted this and distribute enzyme, through the cerebral spinal fluid to the effect tissue throughout the brain.

This approach provides the potential for a one time global delivery to the central nervous system. By doing so, it has the potential to address the limitations that the blood brain barrier poses to many current treatment localities. While it reduces the burden of long, frequent Intrathecal or Intracerebroventricular infusion or recombinant proteins.

We believe there is a -- there is broad applicability of this approach. And in addition to completing the 1001 toxicology and by distribution work and having material release next quarter, we are working to optimize a currently undisclosed product candidate for another neurodegenerative disorder, using the same gene delivery modality as 1001.

With our program for Huntington's disease, we have preclinical proof-of-concept in multiple disease models with miRNA and protein knockdown of up to 90%. This strategy uses a miRNA to reduce the level of the mutant Huntington protein which causes the disease.

The intracellular knockdown of toxic mutant protein mimics the process of Antisense oligonucleotide and if proven would not only be an important therapy for Huntington's disease, but also would have applicability to a broad range of autosomal dominant neurodegenerative disorders.

Finally, we continue to invest in programs for inherited retinal diseases. In addition to our Choroideremia program in Phase I/II development, earlier this year, we announced a new ocular program for Stargardt disease, which is the most common form of inherited juvenile macular degeneration with approximately 30,000 patients in the United States alone.

Stargardt disease results from mutation in the ABCA4, a very low gene with a coding sequence that exceeds the packaging capacity of AAV vectors. We are leveraging our R&D platform to explore multiple treatment approaches to Stargardt, including exploiting new technologies to a recurring [ph] size constraints to generate a vector able to efficiently restore the function ABCA4 gene. We will provide more information on this program as it progresses through the clinic.

I'm very excited about the potential for broad applicability of gene therapy of our gene therapy platform. We're making incredible progress and as Jeff outlined in his opening remarks, we have the capabilities necessary to realize the promise of gene therapy.

I will now turn it over to Steven.

Stephen Webster

Thanks, Federico. In the year ended December 31, 2018, we recognized $64.7 million in total revenue of which $27 million was net product sales of LUXTURNA and $37.8 million was contract revenue associated with our agreements with Pfizer and Novartis.

In the prior year, we recognized $12.1 million in revenue all of which was associated with our Pfizer agreement. Cost of product sales for the year ended December 31, 2018, was $1 million, which consists of manufacturing, shipping and other costs as well as royalties a substantial portion of the inventory sold during the period was produced prior to FDA approval and therefore was expensed to research and development in 2017.

The cost of contract revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $6.9 million, which consists of manufacturing and other costs associated with our agreements. Our research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $125.3 million compared with $135.2 million for the prior year.

The $9.9 million decrease was primarily due to a reduction in internal R&D expense resulting from salaries and other LUXTURNA costs being capitalized as inventory following FDA approval, as well as costs associated with contract revenue.

These cost reductions were partially offset by an increase in salaries and other related benefits as well as growth in external R&D expenses primarily related to our hemophilia A and our preclinical development programs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $124.9 million compared with $111.1 million for the year end in December 31, 2017. The $13.8 million increase primarily was due to $14.9 million in higher salaries and related costs, including stock based compensation and a $6.1 million increase in legal and patent expense, professional fees and other operating costs.

These increases were partially offset by a reduction of $6.9 million related to an early termination of one of our leases that was amended in 2017. We recognized $110 million of other income during the year ended December 31, 2018, from the sale of our rare pediatric disease priority review voucher.

Our net loss for the year ended December 31, 2018, was $78.8 million, or $2.11 basic and diluted net loss per common share, as compared to a net loss of $253.5 million, or $7.63 basic and diluted net loss per common share, for the prior year.

Our loss this year was favorably impacted by the sale of the priority review voucher in the second quarter. Please see our press release from earlier this morning for additional details on the yearend financial results.

As of December 31, 2018, we had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $601 million. We earned a $25 million milestone payment from Novartis related to the European Medicines Agency approval of LUXTURNA in the fourth quarter, which had not been received by year end.

We continue to expect these cash, cash equivalents restricted cash and marketable securities to be sufficient to fund our needs into 2021. We have 37.7 million shares outstanding. We're now happy to take your questions.

Phil Nadeau

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Just one question on the 8011 study. It sounds like from your prepared remarks, you haven't actually started dosing patients treated with the prophy steroids and the new manufacturing material. Is that correct? Or am I misinterpreting what you are saying?

Jeffrey Marrazzo

No, you might misinterpreting what we said actually, consistent today with what we said in January was that we had initiated the work in expanding that that phase I/II study.

Phil Nadeau

And have you said how many patients you have actually treated?

Jeffrey Marrazzo

We have not.

Phil Nadeau

Okay. And then just one follow up on LUXTURNA, can you give us some sense of how many patients you found. It sounds like you have pretty significant efforts at identifying patients, any, any metrics you can provide on how productive those will be?

Jeffrey Marrazzo

Yes, so Phil, what I would say is that we're not providing sort of this specific number. What I can say after the efforts we've been actually on for the last year plus including some different efforts prior to launch, but certainly since launch, is that we continue to see the returns, the yields, in terms of the patients that we're finding as being consistent with the general epidemiology numbers that we've seen. That we had we had cited before, we actually got into the business of looking to identify patients.

And so we are really we're very much encouraged by that. Again, the yields would continue to support a trend towards that a thousand or two thousand patients existing in the U.S. And so, really what our efforts are focused on this year in particular continue to increase. Increase the efforts to do the necessary genetic testing for those patients to drop out from the system.

Phil Nadeau

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Jeffrey Marrazzo

Thanks, Phil.

Gena Wang

Thank you very much. I'll just have a quick question regarding hemophilia A program. So for the prophy steroid treatment 8-week course starting from week four. Just wondering, what's the rationale to starting at the week four, not at the beginning when you dose the patient?

Kathy High

Gena, thanks for your question. There were several considerations about the timing of the regimen. Using reactive steroids, we had never triggered them earlier than about six and a half weeks. So we think that 4 weeks gives us plenty of time before the immune response usually gets has an opportunity to get rolling with this particular dose of 8011. So that's one reason.

The second reason is that, in words that we had done years ago, we have demonstrated that that there is an active process by the immune system of developing and promoting tolerance to the transgene product factor rate that occurs after vector infusion, we do not want to interfere with that process. So that was the rationale for the timing that we chose.

Gena Wang

Thank you. And then also previously you commented that you won’t increase the dose beyond 2e12. Based on current data so far, would that still be the case?

Stephen Webster

That's correct. That's not that's not our plans.

Gena Wang

Okay great. Thank you.

Kelechi Chikere

Hi. Thank you. Kelechi Chikere on from Michael Yee. I have a list of questions, but I'll just ask one. Just related to your hem b program, has Pfizer dosed the first patient in the Phase III trial? And has Pfizer provided any recent comments affirming their commitment to driving this particular program for completing the Phase III and actually commercializing the drug? Thank you.

Jeffrey Marrazzo

On the first part of your question, I would defer the question to Pfizer to answer that. It's really up to them to determine disclosure. What we did say in our prepared remarks is that the six month run-in-study for the Phase 3 program did begin in July of 2018. So obviously that six month period has now been complete.

And with respect to the second part of your question, from all of our discussions and we obviously have joint steering committee it still exists as well as what we have heard Pfizer speak about publicly they are very much committed to this product and advancing it forward through to licensure and commercialization.

And I will say importantly to doing that globally, there an organization that has a Hemophilia B drug on the market and the last time I checked many years ago at least 60 different countries and so they are certainly looking at it from everything we have told us looking at providing that globally to patients.

Kelechi Chikere

Thank you.

Vincent Chen

Good morning, and thanks for taking the question. So one question on SPK-8011, so as you noted in the press release and as presented at ASH, all the participants in the lower and middle doses should stable factory activity levels out to upto 78 weeks. Based on your, I guess your longstanding experience in the hemophilia gene therapy space, both clinical and preclinical, would you expect to see similar stable durability for higher doses and will the midyear data that you provide include your ability data for the initial group of high dose patients?

Jeffrey Marrazzo

We would expect that, yes. I think we have spoken in the past about the fact that the data we have generated in factor IX, that other data generated in factor IX both, in human studies as well as preclinical data, as well as preclinical data we generated in factor VIII, as well as now clinical data we generated in factor VIII all seems to hold a consistent profile that upon reaching a plateau, there is stable, and consistently active expression. I'll let Kathy add anything, and so that's certainly been our experience and what we expect to see.

Kathy High

Well, I don’t think I had much to add. I would just eco Jeff’s statement that over a long period of time, AAV mediated transduction of the liver and human subjects and trials has shown durable expression from the point of the plateau and we do not have a reason to believe anything different will occur.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Cory Kasimov with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Cory Kasimov

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. First, just a housekeeping one, for the SPK-8011 updates around midyear, given the deadlines for abstracts submission, are you able to say, yet as the plan is to present the updated data at one of the medical needs relevant to hemophilia? Or would this more on the lines of company conference calls you’ve done in the past? And then I have one follow-up.

Jeffrey Marrazzo

Yes. We haven’t determined that yet. But you can imagine that we always if possible favor presenting at a medical meeting. And it will be just about the function of what’s the appropriate venue that might make sense to do that.

Cory Kasimov

Okay. All right. And then just to pivot and ask a bigger picture question from your Pompe program. I’m just curious if you could speak to what you’ve heard from KOL to be about the unmet need in Pompe? And what does gene therapy might bring to the table over and above the therapies that are out there? Thank you.

Jeff Marrazzo

So, I think Federico had a made a couple of comments in his prepared remarks about the preclinical data that I think speak to nicely where we think this maybe able to go and why we are so encouraged and excited about this program. I think you know that ERT is the current Standard of Care in Pompe disease and certainly especially in the more severe earlier onset forms, the infantile forms, it can be lifesaving. However, in our view we see great potential to drive meaningful improvements over that Standard of Care both from an clinical outcomes perspective, but obviously just as importantly from a treatment burden perspective.

And as we have shown and Federico spoke to today and as well as we have presented at prior medical venues where most of the society most recently; the goal of 3006 is to drive, improve secretion and sustain elevation of GAA plasma concentration and thereby enabling a consistently active expression of GAA and an improvement in glycogen clearance relative to the current Standard of Care. In our preclinical data both in the animal model as well as data that we’ve been to collect in NHPs provide different sets of information that continue to confirm that. And it’s certainly why we are both excited to be moving this now into the clinic with the IND being filed in the next couple months in April.

Mohit Bansal

Great. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on all the progress. I have two questions. So first, I’ll ask, regarding the assay there’s has been a lot of talk around how to measure factor VIII levels in these trials, and how different assays could result in different numbers. Could you help us understand your stand there? And how does that compare? What are you using versus how does it compare to the FDA requirement as they noted in the guidelines they did last year? Then I have a follow-up. Thank you.

Kathy High

Well, what I would say is that, for this trial and most other trials typically we measure both using a one-stage coagulation assay and a chromogenic assay. And data from other sponsors has shown a discrepancy between the one-stage coagulation assay and the COATEST, which is one several variance of the chromogenic assay. And what we have done, we’ve actually been able to show that between chromogenic assay by another sponsor BIOPHEN or HYPHEN there’s actually very good concordance between one-stage and that chromogenic and we show that data briefly at ASH in December.

The distinguishing feature of the BIOPHEN assay is that it uses human reagents in the test system rather than bovine reagents, which is what is used in COATEST assay. And so, as often happens for intricate enzymatic systems, if you use all human reagents you may get better performance of the series of enzymes than if you switch species or mix species in the test tube. So, we will be performing both one-stage and chromogenic as is noted in the FDA guidelines. But we think it’s a discrepancy is less of an issue than people may think.

Mohit Bansal

Got it. Very helpful. And another on similar FDA guideline. So, in terms of your discussions with the FDA thus far what is your understanding in terms of what have you meant by normal range for accelerated approval in hemophilia? Would you say that potential for affiliated approval could be off the table if the mean factor level is below 40%, 50%? Or is there even a number there? Thank you.

Kathy High

So, our understanding in the discussions is that what the regulator agencies are looking for is a level of factor expression that will reduce the number of observed bleeds to none or a very low. And the dialogues that we’ve had with them suggest that the data that will define that number is being developed in ongoing clinical trials. They encourages us as I believe they probably encouraged our sponsors that if we feel that the data we are generating in the Phase 3 study merits accelerated approval that we should present the data to them in that kind of timeframe.

Jeff Marrazzo

I would just specifically to directly answer your question as well, I would say that based on our interactions they’ve certainly left the potential for accelerated approval for levels that would be less than 50%.

Edward Nash

Great. Thanks very much for taking my question. I wanted to ask with regard to the Huntington program. Are you looking to specifically target the wild type or mutant or for both? And maybe can you talk a little bit about what region of the Huntington gene you’re looking to target?

Jeff Marrazzo

Yes. So, the first, we’re taking is RNA knockdown and is not liver specific, so it will decrease both the mutant and wild type protein. And as far the region of the protein that we are targeting that’s not the exon 1 but in fact is more downstream RNA sequence.

Edward Nash

That’s helpful. And just one last quick question, you did mentioned at the sale force you’ve increase that to be increase genetic screening. Are you able to tell us – quantify that how many more sales people were added?

Stephen Webster

We’ve roughly doubled the number of sales people that we had in 2018. And as Jeff stated it’s really to increase the genetic testing -- overalls genetic testing.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hi. Thanks for taking the question. It’s Mariana [ph] for Salveen. I have two quick ones. One is what are the clinical plans for Huntington and Stargardt, like, do you had approximate data either of those programs can enter clinical? And I have a follow up.

Stephen Webster

We’re not guidance on that today. We’re certainly excited about both of these projects. As we said, we have preclinical proof-of-concept. It’s our Huntington's disease program. And we have multiple strategies to target Stargardt disease and address the gene size constraints that Federico spoke about. And obviously in Stargardt disease we have a substantial amount of expertise and data to draft off of based on LUXTURNA when it comes to having the right approach in terms of gene cassette. So, we’re not providing specific guidance, but we certainly will as we move along it get a bit closer to add to the clinic and I look forward to providing that update then.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thanks. And then, other quick one. Could you give an update on the commercial payer access to LUXTURNA? Thanks.

Jeff Marrazzo

Sure. I think we’ve indicated I think in the prepared comments that we have 85% coverage on the commercial lives. All the national major payers, as well as the majority of the Blues plans will now provide coverage for LUXTURNA. The 15% that’s left over in the commercial plans that don't have satisfactory medical policy coverage yet, we’re going to handle on a case-by-case basis, largely guided by patient show-up in those plans.

The other update is Spark PATH is obviously gaining traction with the payers and we’ve had obviously additional interest in the outcomes programs on the commercial side. On the government side, we’re currently at about 50% in terms of government cover lives with satisfactory medical coverage. We expect to see additional states approved coverage into the midyear. As a general comment, government channel is a bit slower in adopting coverage as the state agencies work through their processes for determining coverage and reimbursement.

Raju Prasad

Thanks for taking the question. For the Phase 1/2 trials 8016 will be it utilizing a prophylactic steroid regiment? And if not, could you just provide some color and the rationale behind that decision?

Jeff Marrazzo

Yes. We haven’t given that specific disclosure at this time. So we’ll certainly talk about that at a future time where we’re speaking more about the 8016 program.

Raju Prasad

Okay. And then just quick follow-up. On LUXTURNA, I assume that first commercial treated patients have kind of passed that 90-day threshold. Is there any color you could provide on the outcomes there? And had there been any reimbursements for commercial patients?

Jeff Marrazzo

Yes. We can’t provide the outcomes on those patients because of patient confidentiality.

Ron Phillip

But Raj, we have not paid any rebates on the outcomes base programs.

Whitney Ijem

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. First one is just on the government proposal you’re sort of urging approval. Can you remind us what specifically is being proposed? I think it’s something under Section 402 demonstration product -- projects. But can you tell us a little bit more about that? Is that LUXTURNA specific? Or will that have broader read through the gene therapies in general? Or should we expect the same process to be done for each kind of additional gene therapy approval going forward?

Jeff Marrazzo

So, you’re correct that under Section 402 of the statute, we believe that government has authority to enable a demonstration project that is in the interest of approving the efficiency and effectiveness of Medicare and Medicaid, but also as we’ve spoken about before they benefit of this demonstrations that would be also applicable to commercial and non-government beneficiaries and plans as well. The specifics of their proposal are -- would allow us to do two things conceptually and then I'll talk about the details.

First, would allow us to be paid in installments over time. And second, would allow for us to offer deeper rebates than what we’re able to do on the current system. In essence it breaks down to four options. One is a three-year model and the other is a five-year model. Under the three-year model there is both a model where we are paid upfront and then provide rebates back over time -- rebates back at certain time points during that three-year window and as well as a model where we get paid over three years in installments. And then the five-year has a similar two option frame where we get paid upfront and make rebates back over potentially a five-year period or get paid in installments over the five years.

Reni Benjamin

Great, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. Can you just give us your sort of thoughts on COGS for 2019? How we should be thinking about that? Any additional treatment centers that you plan to have on board? Or really is that number of sales people really going to be focused on the current 10 centers that you have and expanding number of patients there? And can you talk about any potential backlog in patients awaiting scheduling for surgery?

Jeff Marrazzo

So, maybe I’ll take the last two and then I’ll turn over to Steve who will talk about COGS. On the number of treatment centers, we’re pretty comfortable with the number of treatment centers that we have in place right now. We feel there is ample capacity to handle the number of procedures per quarter for the patients that are identified. And as far as the sales force, the sales force is really geared towards community practices and specifically high-value retinal specialist as well as ophthalmologists and low vision center optometrists, we’ve been historically kind of targeting kind of those retinal specialist.

I think in 2019 our targeting is shifting a little bit more towards gaining reach in some of those ophthalmology practices as well as low vision centers, and obviously additional frequency in the high value retinal specialist. So that's really the process that’s underway in 2019.

Stephen Webster

As far as COGS, so far through 2018 we’ve been in the low to mid-single digit range there as we mentioned in the prepared remarks, so some zero cost inventory, we’re still working through that was manufactured in 2017. But as that goes through and we start working material produced afterwards, we still would not expect to see the COGS cross through a 10% range.

Carter Gould

Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Follow-up on 8016; given everything you know about the relevant mechanisms for 8016 versus 8011, the durability we’ve seen with the earlier programs, I guess, how long should be thinking about -- how long it will take to characterize the efficacy and safety of 8016 and Part 1 of that study? Thank you.

Kathy High

Well, we expect the Phase 1/2 trail to enroll over a shorter period of time because the stagger between subjects that was required in our first study 8011 has been substantially short. So, I don’t think I can say much more than that, but it should be a shorter period of enrollment. And then, in terms of how long people are followed? Typically, we do like to have at least a year of durability before we make conclusions.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is [Indiscernible] for Marty. So just a couple of quick ones. Based on your interactions with physicians and patients, where do you believe the bar is for durability that response in hemophilia A for our viable commercial product? And perhaps for manufacturing, how should we think about the 400 liter capacity translating into number of doses per year? Thank you.

Jeff Marrazzo

So on the second question what I can say is that, we’ll not disclose sort of what the number of patients per year is based on our internal demand signal and forecasts from a commercial perspective. We do not see any challenge of meeting that based on the 400 liter scale and the frequency in which you can cycle through and run batches in suspension. And your first question I'm not sure I fully understood if you could repeat it that would be helpful.

Kennen MacKay

Hi. Thanks for squeezing me. And one on 8011, I was wondering if the suspension material you are switching to is the commercial material and is that manufacturing process had been inspected yet by the FDA? And as you integrate this into the Phase 2 trial if that could go directly to the high 2e12 dose or if you had to do little bit of redose escalation? Thank you.

Jeff Marrazzo

The material was reviewed. The data from our analytical, non-clinical [Indiscernible] was reviewed and cleared by the FDA and we do not need to do any dose escalation work. It will go right into 2e12 dose.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking our questions. This is Doug [ph] on dialing in for Joe. So, two questions; one on the Pompe product and then other on the your – I guess, program in CLN2. So in terms of Pompe, I may have missed this, but can you remind us what capsid you’re using? And I was wondering if it share substantial structural homology to Spark100 or Spark200 you’re using or homo programs. How you’re thinking about preemptively addressing any immunogenicity issues? And are you intending on going both adult and pediatric patients in your initial Phase 1/2 after the IND filing in the April?

And then, the second question on the CLN2 program. Dr. Angela Schulz recently presented a three-year update number on Brineura. So, just based on your market research and talking with physicians, what do you think are the main takeaways from that presentation for the long-term follow-up? And where you currently see the unmet needs for your product in addition to the convenience of single administration? Thanks.

Federico Mingozzi

So, let’s start with the Pompe. So to answer your questions, that first was about the capsid and in fact the capsid is Spark100, so that’s capsid would be using in this program. The second question was about addressing immunogenicity and for that we are thinking although we haven't really disclosed the clinical protocol and we will do so later on when we are filing the IND and so – but we are thinking actively about the potential issue of immunogenicity. And when it comes to the patient population the clinical trial is intended to enroll late onset Pompe disease patients to establish the safety and efficacy of the approach in adult population and then we will think in the future what could be down for the infantile population.

Kathy High

What I was just going to say, with respect to your question about CLN2 and whether there is still substantial unmet medical need. The infusions of Brineura are through an ommaya reservoir at a frequency of every two weeks or so. And that’s really a substantial burden of treatment. And that would – that something that would be addressed by a gene therapy approach.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is Noal [ph] on for Matthew. First question, if there’s any specific bottlenecks that impacting the CMS review of the reimbursement plan? And second, can you just expand a little bit more on the Stargardt candidate and how it is differentiated given the others in this indication?

Jeffrey Marrazzo

So, maybe quickly on Stargardt, it’s probably bit premature to talk about the specific points around differentiation. We’ve got four different strategies that we’re pursuing. And as we settled down on one or a few of those and present that data -- that preclinical data is probably more appropriate time to speak to that. With respect to CMS, the details of the proposals as I walk-through before have been completely worked through, through frankly a great collaborative effort between our organization and the folks at CMS.

And our understanding is that it is about moving through a clearance process that is needed to occur within the Federal government to enable regulatory change. So we await that and certainly urge the government to take that step not only given the benefit of potentially using it in LUXTURNA, but creating a pathway to one of the questions that was asked before for other gene therapies that which is we all know many of them are coming down the pipe pretty quickly now.

Difei Yang

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. So, would you highlight for us what technical expertise are the most relevant and transformable when the development is moving from disease target to disease target? I guess, I’m trying to figure out what is the most valuable expertise. Is it vector selection perhaps say, to promote optimization et cetera?

Jeffrey Marrazzo

So, I think what I would say, its really all of the above and I think that's one of the reasons that we think the investments that we made in dollars and building an organization and people over six years now is not something that people can easily replicate because it is about all of those details and understanding that all those little details add up to big differences between the products and that’s even just in design and then you step forward into their -- to manufacturing and how you make it.

All those are critically important elements to what you see in clinical investigation. Ultimately, how products can be different in this field.

Difei Yang

Thank you. Then just a quick follow up on LUXTURNA. Could you remind us who pay for the genetic testing? Is it the insurance company or Spark?

Jeffrey Marrazzo

Yes, so Spark has sponsored a genetic test, a single gene test at this point in time. There are other options for IRD patients. FFB is sponsoring a test as well. So there's -- it's not just the Spark related test that's out there.

Jeffrey Marrazzo

I just want to thank you all again for joining us this morning. 2019 is certainly another critical year of execution and one that we are looking forward to with significant milestones and the potential for meaningful pipeline progression. And we look forward to providing additional updates and seeing you along the way as we progress throughout the year. So thanks again for your time today.

