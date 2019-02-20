The Wood Market Gets Ready For Spring

While the lumber market is one of the least liquid contracts that trade in the futures arena, it is a critical benchmark when it comes to judging economic expansion or contraction. Following the price of lumber futures enhances the overall picture of the US and global economy and the price path of the agricultural commodity can be as significant as other industrial commodities like crude oil and copper. However, the volume and open interest in the oil and copper markets allow for direct participation. When it comes to lumber, more than a few brave souls who ventured into the market got little more than financial splinters attempting to execute buy and sell orders.

When the US housing market collapsed in 2008, and the rest of the world experienced its worst financial crisis since the Great Depression, the price of nearby lumber futures fell to a low at $137.90 per 1,000 board feet which was the lowest price since 1986.

As the economy recovered so did the price of wood, and by last spring the price peaked at an all-time high of $659. I would never recommend anyone dipping even a baby toe into the lumber futures market but given the correlation between the price of wood and Weyerhaeuser Company's (WY), shares the company serves as an excellent proxy for a long position in the lumber market.

Record highs lead to a plunge

Before 2017, the all-time high in the lumber futures market was at $493.50 per 1,000 board feet in 1993. The price rose above $450 in 1996 and 2004, but it made marginally lower highs in those years. However, in 2017, the price of the commodity that is essential when it comes to new home building and other construction projects rose to a high at $500 per 1,000 board feet. The technical break to the upside took the price all the way to $659 on the high in May 2018.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, by late October 2018, the price of lumber futures more than halved in value, reaching a low at $299.90. The decline came as other commodities and stocks were plunging on the back of fears of rising interest rates. The price of oil was under the process of collapsing as the wood market fell to its lows. In many ways, lumber had sent a signal to crude oil and equities as the descent began in May and continued throughout the summer months. By early October when the selling started in oil and stocks, the price of lumber was already below the $400 level.

A recovery finds a peak

The lumber futures market may have been sending a clue to oil, stocks, and other markets, but as they dropped, the price of wood quietly found a low at just under $300 per 1,000 board feel. After trading sideways between the $300 level and $371 until mid-January, a long overdue correction took the price back to a high at $453.90 in early February. Lumber is a seasonal commodity as construction activity tends to grind to a halt during the winter season. With the prospects of spring on the horizon, the price rebounded. Additionally, the latest word from the Fed on interest rates aided in the recovery as the central bank told markets they would take a far more cautious approach to increasing rates in 2019 compared to their monetary policy moves in 2019.

$400 could become a pivot point

During the recent rally, lumber made it up to a high at $453.90 on the nearby futures contract. Lumber futures stopped short of a challenge of the 50% retracement level of the move from $659 to $299.90 which stands at $479.25 per 1,000 board feet and is likely to be a critical technical resistance level over the coming months.

The price of March lumber futures was just below $400 on Tuesday, February 19, and we are likely to see the market settle into a trading range where $400 could become a stable pivot point over the coming weeks.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, technical indicators that point to price momentum and strength are in neutral territory. Daily historical volatility increased to the 44.27% level after the current price decline from the early-February high. Open interest at 3345 contracts means that lumber remains an untradeable commodity as only 677 contracts traded last Friday which is around the average volume in the illiquid market.

A trading range around the $400 per 1,000 board feet could be good news for the lumber market which needs to settle down after the wild price volatility that took it to dizzying heights last May and caused it to tank to the lowest price since 2016 in October.

Fed policy favors lumber, an infrastructure deal would too, but it is not coming in 2019

A less hawkish approach to monetary policy will slow the ascent of mortgage rate which will provide some support for new home construction in the United States over the coming months. Interest rates remain at low historical levels at a Fed Funds level of 2.25-2.50%. Even though quantitative tightening continues to push rates higher along the yield curve, they remain appreciably lower than their levels when I bought properties in the 1980s when they were at over 10% for a 30-year mortgage.

Moreover, tax reform in the US created a situation where demand for new homes will suffer in high-tax states, but it will continue to surge in low-tax states. The migration from states like New York and California where income and real estate taxes are sky-high and no longer deductible on federal returns to Florida, Nevada is a trend that is likely to continue. Therefore, the demand for lumber will keep the price well above the October lows.

There is bipartisan support for legislation in the United States to rebuild parts of the crumbling infrastructure. In one of his promises from the 2016 campaign, President Trump pledged to restore airports, roads, tunnels, bridges, and other parts of US infrastructure. The last significant building project was seven decades ago during the Eisenhower administration. Meanwhile, it is unlikely that any agreement between the two political parties is possible before the 2020 election. The last thing the Democrats in the House of Representatives want is to provide the President with any victories or accomplishments that he can use on the campaign trail leading up to the next election. However, after that is out of the way, it is likely that we will see legislation that addresses infrastructure. An increase in the number of construction projects in the US will support the price of lumber which is an essential building material.

Dividends from a stable price for the construction material

I expect the price of lumber to settle into a stable trading range around the $400 per 1,000 board feet level. Weyerhaeuser Company has been in business since 1900 and operates as a real estate investment trust in the lumber market. The company owns or controls 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the United States and manages even more in Canada under long-term licenses.

The company employs approximately 9,300 people who service customer demand for wood products around the world.

WY shares tend to do well during periods where the price of lumber is stable or rising.

Source: Barchart

WY stock dropped dramatically from its June 2018 peak at $38.39 to a low at $20.52 in late December on the back of a falling price of wood and declines in the stock market. However, the shares recovered and were trading at $25.47 on February 19. A stable price of lumber around the $400 level is likely to stabilize WY shares over the coming months after the recent period of price volatility.

WY has a market capitalization of $19.014 billion, trades at a price to earnings multiple of 25.73 times earnings, and trades almost six million shares each day. The company pays shareholders an above-market dividend of 5.35% at its current share price, making it an attractive long-term stock if the lumber market stabilizes at the current level.

The lumber market recently rallies as it gets ready for the spring and summer seasons in 2019 when construction activity increases. WY shares are now trading at over 30% below the 2018 high which puts them at an attractive level for investors looking for the potential of capital gains and an above-market yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.