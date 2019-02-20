Crude Oil Looks Great - Is It A Sale Here?

Late last week, the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures rose to a new high for 2019. On Monday, February 18 as the US markets did not open because of the President's Day holiday, the price of the energy commodity continued to make strides on the upside. The energy commodity rose above the $56 per barrel level on the March futures contract for the first time since November 2018 when it was on its way to a low at $42.67 and $42.36 on the continuous contract on December 24.

At the same time, active month April Brent futures moved to a new peak for 2019 at $66.83 on February 18 which was the highest price since November 19 last year. Brent had declined to a low at $49.96 on Christmas Eve.

Right now, the crude oil market is looking as good as it looked terrible during the final quarter of last year when the price of NYMEX futures plunged from a high at $76.90, and Brent plummeted from $86.72 per barrel. The 50% retracement level of WTI and Brent crude oil is at $59.63 and $68.34 respectively, and we are approaching those levels. While the energy commodity has a lot of work left to resume the bullish trend that took the prices to the early October highs, it is likely that Brent which is the pricing benchmark for two-thirds of the world's crude oil has more upside potential than WTI these days.

The United States Brent Oil product (BNO) has been outperforming those products tied to WTI, and that trend looks likely to continue.

A recovery in oil after an ugly end to 2018

The plunge in the price of crude oil at the end of 2018 was a reminder of just how volatile commodity markets can become at times. The price was looking great on October 3 as nearby NYMEX futures rose to a peak at $76.90 per barrel. With sanctions on Iran taking effect at the beginning of November, it seems like only a matter of time until Brent crude oil which was at a shade under $87 per barrel would rise into triple-digit territory, and WTI would follow. However, the crude oil market turned on a dime when the Saudis pumped up production under pressure from the US President and the administration in Washington granted exemptions to eight countries that allowed them to continue to purchase Iranian crude oil. At the same time, a correction in the US stock market added selling pressure to the oil market.

Oil became a slippery falling knife that reached an ugly bottom on Christmas Eve.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of NYMEX futures highlights, the price recovery has sent the price momentum indicator into overbought territory. However, relative strength is in neutral territory. Historical volatility at over 40% is par for the course given the recent wide price ranges of $34.54 from October through December and almost $14 per barrel from December 24 through February 18.

Even though the price of crude oil is trading at a new high for 2019, the price put in a bullish reversal on the weekly chart last week as it dropped to a lower low than the previous week and closed on February 15 above the prior week's high. At $56.33 the price of NYMEX futures moved 33% higher since the late December bottom.

Crude oil is sitting on the high - Brent looks better than WTI

NYMEX futures were on the highs on February 18, and so were Brent April Futures which traded to a peak at $66.83.

Source: ICE/RMB

As the weekly chart shows, nearby Brent futures rallied from a low at $49.96 in late December and on the first trading day of this week traded to a level that was 33.8% high as Brent outperformed WTI over the period.

Gasoline says higher, term structure says not so fast

We are now coming up to the end of February which is still the offseason for gasoline demand. However, the warm winds of spring will soon begin to blow which will lead to an increase in driving and gasoline consumption across the United States. Futures market look to the coming months, and we have already seen a significant rally in the gasoline processing spread as refineries retool and prepare for the peak season of demand.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the March gasoline crack spread shows, the refining margin has increased from a seasonal low at $3.64 per barrel on January 31, which was the lowest level since 2009, to the $10 per barrel level over recent sessions. Gasoline's outperformance is a bullish factor for the price of crude oil as it is the primary ingredient in the fuel. When gasoline and other product prices move higher than crude oil on a percentage basis and crack spreads widen, it is a sign that demand for crude oil is rising. The price action in the crack spread is bullish for the price of the energy commodity.

When it comes to term structure, the forward curve in WTI continues to display a market where supplies are abundant, and there are no signs of short-term shortages.

Source: CQG

The chart of March 2020 minus March 2019 NYMEX crude oil displays a $2.30 per barrel contango. The forward premium for deferred crude oil is a sign that the market has no supply fears even after the recent price recovery. Since March crude oil will soon roll to the next active month, there is likely some distortion in the spread.

Source: CQG

The chart of April 2020 minus April 2019 NYMEX crude oil displays a $1.74 per barrel contango which is slightly tighter than the one-year spread from March, but it is still in contango reflecting ample supplies.

The forward curve has yet to move to levels that would indicate any concerns about supply shortages in the crude oil market which is not overly bullish for the market as it approaches the 50% retracement level of the move from the October 2018 peak to the December lows.

Brent-WTI reflects the shift in production rather than geopolitics

The price spread between NYMEX WTI and ICE Brent futures can tell us a lot about supply and demand for the two benchmark crude oil markets. At the same time, it often reflects political risk as producers in the Middle East price their output from Brent futures. In the aftermath of the Arab Spring in 2010, the Brent premium jumped to over $25 per barrel because of the political risk in the region.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of April WTI minus April Brent futures illustrates the Brent premium has appreciated from $6.65 per barrel on January 31 to around $10. The recent increase is likely not the result of political risk in the Middle East, instead, it is a function of current production levels.

OPEC production cuts and record output from the US widened the spread. Historically, a rise in the Brent premium has been a bullish sign for the energy commodity which continues to recover from the late 2018 bottom in both of the benchmark crude oil futures markets. Given OPEC's adherence to production cuts, it is likely that Brent will continue to outperform the WTI futures.

BNO on the long side, but be careful

As the price of crude oil in both the WTI and Brent futures markets make their way to the 50% retracement levels, the risk of another correction has increased. However, there are exogenous factors that could always propel the price of the energy commodity higher. The risk of a flare-up in violence in the Middle East between Iran and Saudi Arabia that impacts production, refining, or logistical routes has the potential to provide price shocks to the upside.

Moreover, at this time, a trade deal between the US and China would likely provide a bullish spark to the Chinese economy which had been sluggish over the recent months. In the fourth quarter of 2018, GDP growth in China fell to 6.4%. However, an end to the trade dispute could cause a return of economic expansion leading to increasing demand for energy and crude oil.

Additionally, with the price of oil rising once again, it is likely that the US will continue to pump up the volume of shale output to new record highs which are approaching the 12 million barrel per day level. Last week, the North American rig count rose by three to 857 rigs in operation compared to 798 last year at this time. Therefore, the current trends in production around the world continue to favor Brent as the OPEC production cuts have been highly supportive of the price of crude oil production coming from the cartel. Venezuelan and Libyan output will continue to be problematic for the foreseeable future, and there are no guarantees that the US will allow exemptions for those nations buying Iranian crude oil indefinitely. All of the evidence points to a continuation of the widening of the Brent-WTI premium meaning that the best option for a long position is in the Brent futures.

The most direct route for a long position in Brent crude oil is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, the United States Brent product provides an alternative. BNO's fund summary states:

The investment seeks the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares' per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of Brent crude oil. The Benchmark Futures Contract is the futures contract on Brent crude oil as traded on the Ice Futures Europe Exchange that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire.

BNO is a liquid product with $85.2 million in net assets and an average of 376,300 shares changing hands each day. The ETF holds Brent futures contracts, so it does an excellent job replicating the price action in the Brent market. However, during times of contango, the roll from one active month to the next is a cost to holders as the ETF administrator must sell the nearby month at a discount to the next active month it purchases to maintain exposure to the Brent price. Brent crude oil moved from $49.96 on December 24 to a high last Friday at $66.40 per barrel, an increase of 332.9%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, over the same period, BNO moved from $14.58 to $18.79 per share or 28.9% higher. The differential in performance is likely because of the roll in a contango market and the expense ratio for the ETF which is at the 90 basis point level.

Crude oil looks good as of February 19, and the energy commodity seems set to continue to move towards midpoint levels compared to the October highs and December lows. However, the higher the price of the energy commodity moves, the more the odds of a correction increase. Given the current state in the global oil market, I favor long positions in Brent compared to WTI for those market participants looking to ride the current bullish wave.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.