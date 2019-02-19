Has AstraZeneca Returned To Growth?

In AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) FY2018 & 4Q2018 presentation, CEO Pascal Soriot proclaimed that AZ had "returned to growth". Sales across key brands and emerging markets reflect this growth status, but the company's financial management dragged down EPS. This report will evaluate what are the drivers behind sales beats across key growth brands, the causation of an SG&A and EBIT hit, and finally, provide a thesis for the company's share price expectations in 2019 and beyond.

Key Highlights from the Fourth Quarter

Our position is that AstraZeneca is a solid pick within healthcare for the long term, supported by both the performance of key growth driving brands and emerging markets. However, 2019 will be turbulent, as the company is still early in the "return-to-growth story". We are concerned with EPS miss and feel as though expenses will continue to offset sales as the company aggressively invests in both R&D, commercial, and M&A. AstraZeneca's 4Q18 call reported sales that were 2% ahead of Wall Street consensus, the notable sales beats were in Tagrisso, Lynparza, and Imfinzi. However, the key sales miss was in Bydureon. Expenses fell above expectations, with the company incurring significant costs in SG&A. Overall, AstraZeneca's earnings are well received for the earnings beats, but expense management was below expectations, leading to an EBIT miss and an EPS beat of $3.46 versus the consensus of $3.35.

Key Growth Brands Surpass Sales Targets

The key growth drivers for AstraZeneca were Tagrisso, Lynparza, and Imfinzi. Notably, all the key performing brands are oncology assets. This is consistent with CEO Pascal Soriot vision for the company "we are committed to advance Oncology as a growth driver for AstraZeneca focused on lung, ovarian, breast and blood cancers.". AstraZeneca recently restricted its R&D to meet this vision. In Q12019, the company announced that they will create therapy area-focused Research and Development (R&D) units that will be responsible for discovery through to late-stage development - one for BioPharmaceuticals (cardiovascular, renal & metabolism [CVRM] and respiratory) and one for Oncology. Resources will be allocated across the company's pipeline. Mirrored commercial units will also be created - one for BioPharmaceuticals and one for Oncology. The creation of the BioPharmaceuticals commercial unit aligns product strategy and commercial delivery across CVRM and respiratory. To this effect, a selection of oncology brands within the AZ portfolio have already established themselves as standards of care. Tagrisso is an EGFR inhibitor that has effectively positioned itself as the standard of care for patients with NSCLC EGFR + in 1L. This status as the "go-to" EGFR inhibitor has consequently been represented in sales figures. The brand posted sales of $1,860m, representing growth of 95% (93% at CER), with increased use as a 2nd-line treatment for EGFR6 T790M-mutated7 NSCLC8 patients and the 2018 approvals in the 1st-line EGFRmutated (EGFRm) setting as a new standard of care (SoC). Tagrisso, based on the performance in FY 2018, is anticipated to be AstraZeneca's biggest-selling medicine in 2019. Lynparza, which is a PARP inhibitor co-commercialized with Merck (MRK), has also reached best-in-class status, as a consequence of the significant deployment of capital and resources to achieve marketing wins against competing PARPs from companies such as TESARO (now GSK (NYSE:GSK)). Lynparza sales of $647m represented growth of 118% (116% at CER), driven by expanded use in the treatment of ovarian cancer and the medicine's first approvals for use in the treatment of breast cancer. The recent approval of Lynparza as the 1st-line treatment of patients with BRCAm ovarian cancer in the US is expected to support further expanded use. Lastly, Imfinzi was a surprising performer. Keep in mind, Imfinzi (a PD-L1 inhibitor) was and is cast as a loser in the immuno-oncology race, arguably the only win for this brand was 1st to market status in Stage 3 NSCLC. This position in Stage 3 lung seems to be driving sales to higher than initially estimated by Wall Street. Imfinzi sales of $633m (FY 2017: $19m) reflected ongoing launches for the treatment of patients with unresectable, Stage 3 NSCLC. The majority of sales of Imfinzi were in the US; the favourable impact of additional potential launches in other markets is yet to come. In accumulation, these brands, along with others in the company's portfolio and emerging markets, helped to drive sales to achieve a footing significantly above Wall Street consensus. Though, arguably, Wall Street has been discounting the company for some time, reflecting risks that were initially observed through the markets that AZ was seeking to compete in. AstraZeneca outperformed but incurred a lot in expenses, SG&A, to do so. This contributed to a drag-down in operating expenses, and ultimately, a miss in EPS.

What's The Path Forward

The company needs to continue to execute on its turnaround strategy. We debate Pascal Soriot's statement that AZ has returned to growth. Such a statement is contentious and embedded with complexity when digging into the balance sheet and cash flow statements. To put it short, the company is spending a lot. We're just starting to see market leadership in select brands, but other brands, including Bydureon, came in 17% below earnings expectations. Long term, the company is a good pick, as both the company structure and pipeline are powered for growth, though this story is still in its infancy. Investors who were seeking a clear underlying earnings recovery in 4Q2018 and FY2018 will only be partially satisfied by these results, the EPS hit weighed on sentiment, and consensus outlook for 2019 continues to model margin pressures. However, the earnings growth story is starting to point to a better outlook and market leadership in years ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.