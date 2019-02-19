End Of The Year Early Retirement Fund Income Update

2018 is now in the books. The best time to measure your portfolio success is after a year ends. As a dividend growth investor, I am most interested in seeing how much my income grew year-over-year. Seeing total portfolio value increase is great, but it won't help me calculate where I stand on my early retirement journey when I plan on replacing my work income with dividend income.

Not only is tracking portfolio performance important but also tracking one's living expenses and budget. How will one know when it is time to start living off passive income? The easy answer is when your passive income covers all your living expenses. The problem with that answer is, most people don't know how much they spend each year. Thankfully, I keep track of both, so let's get into the numbers and see how I am doing.

April 2018 to December 2018 Portfolio Income

The last time I provided an Early Retirement Fund (ERF) income update was back in April. That article can be read here.

Now, I will provide a table of the rest of my portfolio income received in 2018 from 30 different companies I proudly own shares in:

HOLDING/MONTH/YEAR INCOME TYPE AMOUNT April 2018 Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Dividend 26.50 Macy's (M) Dividend 15.10 Logansport Financial (OTCPK:LOGN) Dividend 17.50 Steelcase (SCS) Dividend 10.13 Domtar (UFS) Dividend 30.02 Maiden Holdings (MHLD) Dividend 22.65 Signet Jewelers (SIG) Option Premium 24.32 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Dividend 21.11 New Residential (NRZ) Dividend 50.00 April Subtotal 217.33 May 2018 Verizon Communications (VZ) Dividend 2.28 SIG Option Premium 22.32 Kinder Morgan (KMI) Dividend 14.76 Lazard (LAZ) Dividend 44.00 Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dividend 31.25 May Subtotal 114.61 June 2018 Cummins (CMI) Dividend 118.80 Helmerich & Payne (HP) Dividend 16.80 Pfizer (PFE) Dividend 9.18 SIG Dividend 8.88 Valero Energy (VLO) Dividend 80.00 Chevron (CVX) Dividend 16.97 International Business Machines (IBM) Dividend 51.81 Aircastle (AYR) Dividend 16.80 Meredith (MDP) Dividend 1.44 Old Republic (ORI) Dividend 19.50 LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Dividend 100.00 Stage Stores (SSI) Dividend 4.85 Emclaire Financial (EMCF) Dividend 28.00 Waste Management (WM) Dividend 1.76 Gamestop (GME) Dividend 38.00 PLOW Dividend 26.50 June Subtotal 539.29 July 2018 M Dividend 15.10 WPP (WPP) Dividend 128.54 MHLD Dividend 22.65 LOGN Dividend 17.50 UFS Dividend 30.02 SCS Dividend 10.13 Account Interest Interest 0.01 BNS Dividend 20.80 NRZ Dividend 50.00 Patterson Companies (PDCO) Dividend 32.24 July Subtotal 326.99 August 2018 VZ Dividend 2.28 KMI Dividend 14.76 LAZ Dividend 44.00 Account Interest Interest 0.01 ABR Dividend 31.25 HP Dividend 17.04 SIG Dividend 37.00 August Subtotal 146.34 September 2018 CMI Dividend 125.40 PFE Dividend 9.18 VLO Dividend 80.00 CVX Dividend 16.97 IBM Dividend 51.81 LYB Dividend 100.00 AYR Dividend 16.80 MDP Dividend 1.44 ORI Dividend 19.50 SSI Dividend 4.85 EMCF Dividend 28.00 WM Dividend 1.76 Account Interest Interest 0.02 PLOW Dividend 26.50 September Subtotal 482.23 October 2018 M Dividend 15.10 GME Dividend 38.00 MHLD Dividend 7.55 UFS Dividend 30.02 SCS Dividend 10.13 LOGN Dividend 17.50 NRZ Dividend 50.00 PDCO Dividend 32.24 Account Interest Interest 0.02 BNS Dividend 21.45 October Subtotal 222.01 November 2018 VZ Dividend 2.33 WPP Dividend 108.00 KMI Dividend 14.76 LAZ Dividend 44.00 Account Interest Interest 0.01 ABR Dividend 33.75 SIG Dividend 37.00 November Subtotal 239.85 December 2018 CMI Dividend 125.40 HP Dividend 17.04 PFE Dividend 9.18 CVX Dividend 16.97 IBM Dividend 51.81 VLO Dividend 80.00 AYR Dividend 18.00 MDP Dividend 1.44 ORI Dividend 19.50 WM Dividend 1.76 Escalade (ESCA) Dividend 20.00 LYB Dividend 100.00 SSI Dividend 4.85 EMCF Dividend 28.00 GME Dividend 38.00 Account Interest Interest 0.03 PLOW Dividend 26.50 December Subtotal 558.48 GRAND TOTAL 2,847.14

Source: Author Calculations

The total income I received during this 9-month period was $2,847.14 which is 4.7% lower than the $2,986.51 total income I received during the same period in 2017. On the surface, this seems like an utter failure; however, a lot of the income received in 2017 was from option premium income. Options do play a role in the ERF but are not consistent and not something I rely on for reaching my goals. I treat option income as I would when receiving an unexpected bonus received from my boss. I would be thankful but know that I can't expect to receive the same bonus at the same time next year. A perfect analogy would be; dividends are to salaries, as option premiums are to bonuses. If you want a sneak peek of how I use options to boost my income, please read my article here.

I haven't written many options lately, especially during the second half of 2018. This was not something I had planned, I just didn't see as many opportunities as I did in 2017. So to give you a better review of how my income grew over this 9-month period, let's only look at dividend income. Dividend income is something I do rely on and plan my goals around.

From April 2017 to the end of December 2017, I received $2,582.98 in dividends. During this same time period in 2018, I received $2,800.37. My dividend income increased by 8.4%; this is a success. Looking at year-over-year numbers, I received $3,773.85 in dividends in 2018 compared to $3,358.47 in 2017. This means I increased my dividend income 12.4% year-over-year. I am very happy with this number. A lot of this dividend income growth came organically from companies raising their payout. Some of this income came from me contributing more of my personal money into the ERF. Let's look at organic dividend income growth from April to the end of December 2018:

Dividend Raises & Cuts April 2018 to December 2018 Holding 2017 Payment 2018 Payment Payments Received at New Rate Growth Rate Change VZ 2.28 2.33 1 2.19% 0.05 KMI 9.22 14.76 3 60.41% 16.71 UFS 28.64 30.02 3 4.92% 4.14 CMI 118.80 125.40 2 5.56% 13.20 HP 16.80 17.04 2 1.42% 0.48 MHLD 22.65 7.55 1 -66.67% -15.10 IBM 49.50 51.81 3 4.67% 6.93 PLOW 24.00 26.50 4 10.42% 7.50 AYR 16.80 18.00 1 7.14% 1.20 SCS 9.56 10.13 3 5.96% 1.71 ABR 31.25 33.75 1 8.00% 2.50 LOGN 15.00 17.50 3 16.67% 7.50 PFE 8.64 9.18 3 6.25% 1.62 SIG 31.00 37.00 2 19.35% 14.00 WPP* 236.54 249.69 1* 5.56% 13.15 ESCA 18.40 20.00 1 8.70% 1.60 Totals: 34 6.90% 77.19

*Paid semi-annually at different rates. Both payments are added together to help calculate growth rate. Author Calculations

From this time period, I increased my dividend income by $217.39. About $77.19 of that came from dividend raises, which I consider organic portfolio income growth. The other $140.20 of additional dividend income received came from me contributing new capital to the ERF and buying more stock with that money. I invested $7,144.78 of my personal savings into the ERF from April to December 2018. With that capital, I bought shares in SIG, PDCO, WPP, ESCA, and Hennessy Advisors (HNNA). SIG, PDCO, ESCA, and HNNA were new positions for the ERF. I also reinvested all my dividends in 2018. I saved them in my account until I reached a $1,000 balance, then used that $1,000 to buy additional stock. If you want to learn why I do this, please read this article here that explains my reasoning to not DRIP.

I also made one sale during this period. I completely sold out of my Macy's position due to the company electing to freeze their dividend. Fortunately, I sold my 40 M shares for a total gain of $15.72, not bad for a company that chose not to raise their dividend in 2018.

My Goals Moving Forward and Conclusion

My goal for 2018 was to receive $4,000 worth of dividends. I failed to meet this goal as I only received $3,773.85. This result was disappointing to me but instead of letting it bother me, I am just going to set my 2019 dividend goal to $5,000. I like setting aggressive goals because it motivates me more to work towards completing them. I believe this goal is achievable as long as I keep focused and spend wisely in 2019 to boost my savings rate.

I went through all of my and my wife's credit card and bank statements for the year, so I could calculate and budget for our 2019 living expenses. The 2019 living expense budget I came up with was $71,000. This budget allows for plenty of travel, continuing education, recreation, plenty of money for groceries and some dining. Instead of trying to pinch pennies and give up on lifestyle while we are young, I chose to come up with a realistic number that allows us to live happily and comfortably. This figure also makes me want to build a portfolio that will produce $71,000 of income so we can cover our expenses easily without cutting back much of our "fun" money or lifestyle in the future. $3,773.85 is only 5.3% of the way there, but if we achieve our 2019 goal of $5,000 worth of dividend income, we will be 7% of the way there. I am only 31 years old so I have a lot of prime working years left in my career to make and save a substantial amount of money so I can buy more dividend growth stocks. This is a long journey that requires a lot of discipline and focus, but if I keep my mind on it, I am confident that I will reach my goals one dividend at a time!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED EXCEPT M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.