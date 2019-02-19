Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part XII): Graco

When looking at the stock market in the last few weeks, we might reach the conclusion, that a series called "Preparing for the end of the cycle" is not necessary right now. Especially US stocks are climbing from day to day, and the three major US indices gained about 11% since the beginning of January, sentiment is rather greedy again, and concerns about a recession and a stock market decline are far away once again.

But I will continue my series as I am still confident, we are rather close to the end of the cycle and should be prepared for steep declines. After more than four weeks without a new article, I will continue my series with the industrials company Graco (NYSE:GGG). As the company is operating in a niche, it might be not so widely known but is fulfilling all the criteria to be part of this series. As usual, I will start with a business description, look especially at some key metrics during the last decade as well as the dividend and then describe why the company has a competitive advantage. As always, we will finish with an intrinsic value calculation to decide where the company might reach a good entry point.

Business Description

Graco's main business is supplying technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings. The company designs, manufactures, and markets systems as well as equipment that can be used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. Although the biggest part of revenue is generated in America, Graco also sells its products in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa ("EMEA") and in Asia-Pacific. The business is divided into three reportable segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor.

Industrial Segment

Among the three segments, the Industrial segment probably is the most important segment as it not only contributes the biggest part of revenue but also has the highest operating margins (during the last years, the operating margin was constantly above 30%, and in 2017, the operating margin was even 34%). Sales in 2015 and 2016, however, were rather slow, but in 2017, revenue from the segment increased 9.9%.

The segment includes the Industrial Products division and the Applied Fluid Technologies division and markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives and other fluids. The served markets include a wide range from automotive and vehicle assembly as well as components products, over rail and aerospace to wood and metal.

The Applied Fluid Technologies division is offering a complete line of pumps and proportioning equipment to spray specialty coatings on a variety of surfaces for protection and fireproofing. It also includes two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings. The Industrial Products division makes finishing equipment that applies paint and other coating to products as motor vehicles, furniture as well as other industrial and consumer products.

Process Segment

Sales from the Process segment decreased in 2013 and 2016, but we still see a stable uptrend over the years. Operating margin fluctuated quite heavily in recent years, and in 2015, it has been as low as 13% but, since then, increased to 18% again (full year 2017). The segment represents about 20% of total sales, and in 2018, the Process segment delivered four consecutive quarters with double-digit growth.

The Process segment markets pumps, valves, meters and accessories to move and dispense chemicals, oil and natural gas, water, wastewater or petroleum and food. The markets served are, therefore, the pharmaceutical sector, the oil and natural gas industry or the food and beverage sector. The segment is split up in three divisions: The Process division (makes pumps and various technologies that move chemicals, water, petroleum or food), the Oil and Natural Gas division (makes high pressure and ultra-high-pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry) and the Lubrication division (designs and sells equipment for use in vehicle servicing).

Contractor Segment

Sales from the contractor segment increased constantly for the last few years. In 2016, revenue increased 9.1%, and in 2017, revenue increased 12.7%. Operating margin for the contractor segment was between 21% and 23% in the recent past. The Contractor segment represents about 33% of total sales in 2017.

This segment's end users are primarily professional painters in the construction and maintenance industries, tradesman and do-it-yourselfers. The company offers sprayers that apply paint to walls and other structures, with a range of product models that can be used by do-it-yourself homeowners to professional painting contractors. It also includes sprayers that apply texture to walls and ceilings, markings on roads and parking lots, athletic fields and floors.

Acquisitions

Graco is also growing by acquisitions, and in the recent past, the company acquired many businesses (specially to strengthen the Industrial and Process segments). Graco also will continue to make targeted acquisitions to broaden the product offering and to expand the manufacturing and distribution base. Acquisitions can make sense, but they have to fit the company's core business, and the acquired businesses should widen Graco's moat and not diversify outside its main business. In case of Graco, I would say that management has done a pretty good job and acquired small companies that matched the already existing product portfolio pretty well.

When we expand on the time dimension and look at the past decade, Graco could increase its revenue every single year aside from the year after the financial crisis. In 2016, Graco recorded an impairment charge of $192 million for the Oil and Natural Gas reporting unit (within the Process segment). In 2016, results fell short of expectations due to a weakness in oil and natural gas market. At the end of the third quarter, Graco concluded that the weaknesses were greater than previously expected, so Graco initiated an impairment analysis. Graco made adjustments to reduce goodwill by $147 million and other intangible assets by $45 million, which led to earnings per share of only $0.26 for the year.

But aside from some single years, Graco reported solid growth numbers. During the last decade, revenue increased 6.8% annually, earnings per share increased even 9.14% annually during the last decade, and free cash flow increased 9.47% in the same time frame.

Gross margin was pretty stable over the last decade. After the financial crisis, gross margin declined to 50% but was pretty stable since then at about 55%. For one single year, operating margin was only 12.9%, but for most years, operating margin was stable at 25%. Return on invested capital and return on equity fluctuated, but the numbers are above average and show why Graco is a wide moat company. On average, return on invested capital was 24.06% during the last decade. In the same year, as earnings per share were extremely low due to the impairment, RoE and RoIC were also extremely low, but that year was an outlier.

Graco also has a great balance sheet. Aside from a rather high portion of assets in goodwill ($294 million - 20% of total assets) and intangible assets ($166 million - 11.3% of total assets), the balance sheet is showing a healthy company. Graco has $132 million in cash and cash equivalents and about $266 million in long-term debt. This leads to a debt-equity-ratio of 0.35, and with annual operating earnings of $436 million, it would take Graco less than a year to repay the debt. Aside from the high goodwill and intangible assets, there is no reason for investors to be concerned.

In 2018, Graco also reduced the number of outstanding shares about 5.7 million and spent $245 million on share buybacks, but over the last decade, the number of outstanding shares was more or less stable. In the past few years, the number declined a little more, but compared to many other companies that issued huge share buyback programs, Graco spent its money differently.

Dividend

Graco is also a longtime dividend payer. According to Seeking Alpha, Graco has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years and is currently paying a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share. This leads to a dividend yield of 1.37% and a payout ratio of 32.5%. Aside from the previous year where the payout ratio was way above 100%, Graco had a payout ratio way below 50% in recent years. The last dividend raise was more than 20%, but we shouldn't expect similar high dividend increases in the future. Graco, however, may be able to increase its dividend in the high single digits in the next years.

Moat

The competitive advantage of Graco is based on several aspects. First of all, Graco spends a huge amount of revenue on research and development of new products. While its peers spend only 1.7% on average, Graco spends 4.1% of total revenue on research and development (according to a Graco presentation). Similar to 3M (MMM), which is also generating its competitive advantage from above-average research spending, Graco also is profiting from the high amount the company spends on research. However, this is not necessarily a high level of defensibility for the company as other companies easily can increase the amounts spent on research, and therefore, the high spending alone doesn't constitute a wide moat.

But Graco's products also lead to high switching costs for its customers which lead to a competitive advantage for Graco. Many of the company's products are only small components of the customers' end product and, therefore, make up only a small amount of the total costs. Additionally, many of the products are rather important for the customers' end product (and sometimes even address security and safety issues) and the customers have to rely on high quality. This combination makes it highly unlikely for Graco's customers to switch, because they face very high risks (choosing a product from a competitor that is less good) for very little gain (saving a small amount as Graco's products usually are responsible for a small fraction of the overall costs). Graco is producing products with a high benefit/cost ratio, and these are the products where it doesn't make much sense for customers to switch. If Graco is increasing its prices a few percentage points every year, customers won't care as the products only make up a small fraction of total expenses, and the economic risk costs are rather high (having to rely on dependable products like pumps or valves).

Graco also has cost advantages by operating in a niche. As the company is operating in a smaller market, it doesn't make much sense for huge corporations to enter the market. The total volume of the market is rather low and, therefore, not very attractive.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

As mentioned in all the other articles before, a great company with a great business model isn't enough. We also have to find out the fair value of the stock and determine at what price we are willing to buy. And like in all my other articles, I will use a simple discount cash flow calculation to determine the intrinsic value. Over the last decade, free cash flow increased about 9.5% annually and when we are looking at longer time frames (25-30 years), the average annual growth rate is even higher (about 11% or 12% - depending on the time frame). But I won't calculate with such high numbers for two different reasons. First, growth seems to slow down over the years, and the double-digit growth rates of the past might not be realistic for the future. Second, we should always be a little more conservative and use lower numbers (especially for perpetuity). For 2019, Graco expects capital expenditure to be approximately $40 million, and revenue growth is expected to be in the mid-single digits for 2019 (also for every region and every reportable segment). For my calculation, I will assume 6% growth for the next decade and 5% growth for perpetuity.

Usually, we are taking the free cash flow of the last full year (or the last four quarters) as basis for the calculation. But we should also keep in mind that, in case of a recession, revenue as well as earnings per share and free cash flow might decline. After the financial crisis, Graco's revenue declined 29% (from 2008 to 2009), and net income declined almost 60% in the same time frame. We also have to point out that revenue increased 28.5% in 2010 and 20.3% in 2011 (the two following years), and revenue decline for Graco was rather short and steep. The free cash flow in 2018 was $314 million, and to reflect the risk of a recession, I will subtract 15% and use $267 million as basis for our calculation. Using these numbers leads to an intrinsic value of $34.63 for Graco, and when we also include a margin of safety of an additional 15%, we get an entry point of $29.43.

When also considering technical analysis, a great entry point could be in the area between $27 and $29 as we find here the 50er Fibonacci retracement but also the highs of the years 2014, 2015, and 2016 and a strong resistance level (as the stock took almost three years before it could break out above that level). Much lower (at about $22), we would find the 38er Fibonacci retracement and the lows, the stock tested several times in the years between 2014 and 2016. And, in a few quarters from now, the 200-month simple moving average would also be around $22 (is right now at $18.50). In case of a severe recession or a steep stock market correction, a decline to $22 is certainly possible, but I wouldn't count on it.

Conclusion

Graco is a smaller company operating in a niche but has high levels of defensibility as its products are creating switching costs for the customers and because of the cost advantages that arise due to its niche market. The combination of fundamental analysis, intrinsic value calculation, and technical analysis leads to a perfect entry level for Graco at about $29-30, and therefore, the stock - as so many others in this series - will find its place in our watchlist, and we see what happens over the next few months and quarters.

