Gilead's Recent NASH Trial Failure Represents Opportunity For Galectin

Earlier this week, on Monday, February 11, Gilead Sciences (GILD) announced that selonsertib, the company's lead drug candidate for the treatment of compensated NASH cirrhosis, had failed to meet the primary endpoint of its STELLAR-4 Phase 3 trial. As such, it seems unlikely that selonsertib will receive an eventual approval for compensated cirrhosis (though Gilead is still awaiting Phase 3 results evaluating selonsertib's ability to treat bridging NASH fibrosis).

However, although selonsertib's trial failure is bad news for Gilead, which had hoped to capture the bulk of the largely untargeted compensated NASH cirrhosis market, it represents a potential golden opportunity for Galectin (GALT) to be the first to market in this segment of the NASH space. If Galectin's lead drug candidate GR-MD-02 can yield a positive result in its upcoming Phase 3 compensated NASH cirrhosis trial, Galectin will be alone in a highly lucrative niche of the pharmaceutical market.

GR-MD-02's Clinical History

GR-MD-02 is a galectin-3 protein inhibitor comprised predominantly of galacturonic acid, galactose, arabinose, rhamnose, and smaller amounts of other sugars. According to Galectin, research has shown that GR-MD-02 binds to and inhibits both galectin-1 and galectin-3 proteins, though its effect is more pronounced on galectin-3 molecules.

Galectin's Pipeline

As the graphic above demonstrates, Galectin's pipeline is comprised solely of GR-MD-02, a quite versatile drug. Though the company is undergoing clinical research intent on evaluating GR-MD-02's ability to treat melanoma, moderate-severe plaque psoriasis, and NASH fibrosis, Galectin has had the most success with its research towards treatment of compensated NASH cirrhosis.

In December 2017, Galectin announced results from its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating GR-MD-02 for the treatment of compensated NASH cirrhosis - unfortunately, the drug had failed to meet its primary endpoint of clinically and statistically significant reduction in hepatic venous pressure gradient (HVPG). However, GR-MD-02 did display a statistically significant ability to reduce HVPG in the subgroup of study subjects which did not have cirrhosis-related esophageal varices, a group which represented 50% of the total patient population. As such, Galectin indicated in its press release that it believed that GR-MD-02's Phase 2 trial results likely supported advancing the drug to Phase 3.

Surely enough, in May 2018, Galectin announced that, after meeting with the FDA for guidance, the company would be advancing to the planning phase of a proposed Phase 3 NASH cirrhosis clinical trial for GR-MD-02. The trial's primary endpoint will be selected from two endpoints the FDA has deemed acceptable: reduction of HVPG or progression to esophageal varices. Currently, the company is still planning the trial - Galectin plans to announce further trial details, including estimated timeline and costs, once it has completed the planning phase and prepared a final clinical trial protocol acceptable to the FDA.

Gilead's Failed Cirrhosis Trial Provides Opportunity for Galectin

In a previous article I wrote in September 2018, I provided a breakdown of the NASH cirrhosis market and the firms competing in that space; at that time, Gilead was the unquestioned leader in the race to get a drug approved for the treatment of compensated NASH cirrhosis. However, Gilead announced on Monday, February 11, that its lead NASH drug, selonsertib, had failed to meet the primary endpoint (improvement in fibrosis with no worsening of NASH) in its Phase 3 compensated NASH cirrhosis trial. In light of this news, it seems that selonsertib has little chance of being approved for the treatment of compensated NASH cirrhosis - as such, Galectin's GR-MD-02 is now leading the race to approval.

With Gilead out of the running, Galectin's next closest competitor in the compensated NASH cirrhosis race is Conatus (CNAT). Fortunately, for Galectin, Conatus' lead drug candidate emricasan has yet to prove itself - it has failed its primary endpoints in two Phase 2 trials thus far but has two readouts upcoming later this year. However, GR-MD-02 is still at least a year ahead of emricasan in the development process, and if GR-MD-02 can eventually produce a positive result in Phase 3, it will be alone in the market for compensated NASH cirrhosis.

Financial Status

As of the end of Q3 2018, Galectin had $10.1M in cash and cash equivalents and no short- or long-term debt. Net loss for Q3 (including preferred stock dividends) was $3.0M, and total net loss for the first nine months of 2018 was $11.7M. In addition, the company has access to a $10M line of credit, which it recently extended for an additional year. With its current cash balance and access to debt, Galectin expects to be fully funded through Q3 2019 - after this point, the company will need to seek additional financing.

Risks

Like any other clinical-stage biotech company, Galectin holds significant risk as an investment. The company's success depends almost entirely on GR-MD-02 and its performance in a Phase 3 trial. Should this trial fail to achieve positive results, Galectin will be in a tight spot - although GR-MD-02 has other potential applications outside of NASH, it may be difficult for the company to secure significant additional funding if GR-MD-02 fails to yield positive results in a NASH trial.

In addition, there is the risk that the company may not be able to effectively commercialize its drug once it manages to win approval. However, given the huge unmet need that the NASH market represents, I would say that the probability of this outcome is low.

Now, Everything Rides on Phase 3

With Gilead's recent Phase 3 failure, Galectin has been granted a golden opportunity to be the first to market for the treatment of compensated NASH cirrhosis. The company is in a decent place financially, and maintains a relatively low run rate; however, the company will need to secure more funding in the next couple of quarters. Personally, I have a small position, but see no need to take a larger one at the moment - Galectin has no immediate catalysts, and in today's turbulent market environment, I don't envision the stock making any sort of prolonged run-up in the absence of any company-related news. Though I'm relatively bullish on Galectin's long-term prospects, until the company gets closer to a Phase 3 readout, I think it is prudent to simply watch and wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNAT, GALT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.