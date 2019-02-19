Silver Weekly: Rally Has Room To Run

The divergence between silver ETF flows (negative) and silver prices (positive) is likely to prove unsustainable. Expect renewed silver ETF buying in near term.

Given the steady fall in US real rates, the dollar is likely to come under renewed downward pressure, underpinning the silver rally.

Sculpture made of a special silver screen printing Pvc mirrored, Fabio Anfossi (Saatchi Art)

Introduction

In this brief report, I wish to discuss my views about the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR). SIVR is directly impacted by the vagaries of silver spot prices because the fund physically holds silver in London.

To do so, I start by analysing the changes in speculative positions in Comex silver futures contracts (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in order to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I will discuss my global macro view and the implication for monetary demand for spot silver prices and the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV). I will conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

Speculative positions on the Comex

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitments of Traders Report (COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning, that is, the positions held by the speculative community, called "non-commercials" in the legacy COTR (which tracks data since 1986).

It is important to note that speculative activity rarely involves physical flows. In fact, it is very uncommon for speculators who trade silver futures contracts to take delivery of the physical on the futures contracts they trade. Speculative activity can have a significant impact on spot silver prices due to the great use of leverage taken by speculators. The changes in speculative positions in silver futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of silver demand like industrial demand, although the latter accounts for roughly 50% of total silver demand.

Accordingly, the impact of speculative flows on silver spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which, in turn, affect the value of SLV because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London, and therefore, have a direct exposure to spot silver prices.

Silver ETF positions

The data about silver ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. FastMarkets tracks on a daily basis a total of 15 silver ETFs, whose silver holdings represent the majority of total silver ETF holdings. The largest silver ETF tracked by FastMarkets is the iShares Silver Trust ETF, whose holdings represent roughly 50% of total silver ETF holdings.

Thesis

Source: Thomson

While silver spot prices have come under selling pressure since the start of February, they have proven somewhat resilient in the face of the rebound in the dollar.

In a recent note on gold (see: Gold Rally Pause To Prove Temporary, February 17, 2019), I explained the dollar to come under renewed downward pressure because of its divergence with US real rates, which have moved steadily lower since November 2018, should prove unsustainable. The deterioration in US macro data releases and the likely resolution of the US-China trade tiff are likely to exert meaningful downward pressure on the greenback in the very near term.

Such a macro backdrop (i.e., lower dollar, lower US real rates) tends to be conducive to a stronger silver price due to a resulting surge in monetary demand for the metal.

I am therefore constructive on my outlook for silver prices and I propose SIVR to express my bullish silver view.

Speculative positioning

The CFTC released earlier this week Commitments of Traders data for the last two weeks of 2018 after stopping temporarily the publication of its weekly report from December 21, 2018 following the US government shutdown.

Source: CFTC

The net speculative length in Comex silver has increased significantly since September 2018, moving from -4,506 tonnes (September 4, 2018) to +8,402 tonnes (January 8, 2019), producing a strong rally in Comex silver prices.

Currently at ~26% of its open interest, the net spec length in Comex silver remains far below its historical high of 61% of its open interest established in May 2002.

Consequently, the speculative community has plenty of room to extend its net long positioning in Comex silver.

I expect speculators to continue to build net long positions in Comex silver in the coming months until silver’s spec positioning becomes stretched on the long side.

This should result in a marked appreciation in Comex silver prices

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets

ETF investors slashed their silver holdings for a second straight time last week, suggesting some profit-taking after the strong inflow of 102 tonnes over January 25-February 1.

Source: FastMarkets

However, I believe that silver ETF holdings have already bottomed out, as the chart above seems to suggests.

ETF investors are likely to resume their buying imminently because the positive performance of Comex silver spot prices in January (+4%) should give them conviction that the outlook for silver prices is set to be constructive this year.

Source: FastMarkets

As I illustrate in the chart above, silver ETF flows tend to follow silver prices with a two-month lag. While the relationship has broken since the start of the year, I expect the divergence between (negative) silver ETF flows and (positive) silver prices to prove unsustainable.

I therefore expect silver ETF investors to rebuild positions.

Trading view

Market participants looking to capture silver’s attractive value may consider SIVR

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver ETF - SIVR – Review

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

SIVR has $323 million in assets under management while the average daily volume is $1.7 million. Its average spread (over the past 60 days) is 0.08%, which allows financial markets to get in and out of their positions at a cheap cost. Its median tracking difference (over the past 12 months) is -0.28%, which is fairly accurate.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.