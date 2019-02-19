Last week, fellow Seeking Alpha contributor ValueAnalyst posted an article detailing why investors should sell shares of cigarette giant Philip Morris (PM), finishing the piece with a $25 price target on the more than $80 stock. While I certainly haven't been the biggest cheerleader of Philip Morris at times in recent years, I believe that a number of reasons to sell presented don't tell the entire story. Philip Morris is not dead, so I don't see the name losing more than two-thirds of its value anytime soon.

The first negative item brought up was the decline in both cigarette and heated tobacco units. The traditional cigarette business has been declining for years, and this is a known fact. For 2019, Philip Morris' management guided to a 1.5% to 2.0% decline, much better than the 2.5% to 3.0% total industry expected decline. Additionally, heated tobacco unit shipments were forecast to decline due to distributor inventory patterns.

After shipping 41.4 billion heated tobacco units in 2018, management has guided to a target of 90-100 billion units by 2021. Right now, Japan is the biggest part of that business, but we're starting to see the initial ramp in other countries primarily in Europe. The company also expects to have net compounded revenue growth, excluding currencies, of at least 5% per year, with earnings per share growing even faster. Volumes may be declining in certain areas, but price raises are compensating more than enough.

ValueAnalyst also brought up declining operating margins. While that was true last year, management is guiding to an increase of one percentage point this year. Also, despite a small decline in operating income in 2018, the company also reduced its interest expenses quite significantly, so pre-tax income was actually up almost $100 million. Throw in a much lower tax rate and net income jumped by almost $2 billion. If overall revenues continue to rise at a decent pace, a little margin contraction is okay because you likely are still growing total operating income dollars.

While on the subject of interest, Philip Morris' balance sheet was another major concern mentioned. While the company may not have the best-looking capital structure, things have actually improved in the past couple of years. Not only did net debt decline by more than $700 million last year, but the company also used cash to repay a $2.5 billion bond in May 2018 that had a coupon rate of 5.65%. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA chart is improving.

(Source: PM earnings reports, seen here)

Interest expenses will benefit from that major debt repayment, and I think we could see debt levels come down, even more, this year. Management believes free cash flow will be approximately $8.9 billion, but I only see dividend payments of around $7.2 billion given a small to moderate raise. With a couple of maturities early this year, it would not surprise me to see net debt come down by at least $1 billion this year. Should results come in even better than expected, management may decide to deleverage by twice that amount.

Part of the reason I didn't buy last week's article is that Philip Morris was criticized for both not improving the balance sheet and not buying back stock. Well, you really can't do both at the same time, especially when your main capital return fixture is the dividend. While share repurchases ended a few years ago, total dividend payments have soared to new heights as seen below. If this stock was going to crater to $25 a share in the next five years, I doubt we'd see such a strong dividend and the balance sheet improving from its worst levels. As I said above, we could see a small to moderate dividend raise this year and Philip Morris would still have enough cash flow left over to reduce its debt pile even further.

(Source: Philip Morris 10-K filings, seen here)

Finally, the discussion of the company's revenues being flat over the past eight years is quite a bit out of context. Because Philip Morris is headquartered in the US but operates globally, results are severely impacted by the strength in the dollar. Over the past eight years, for instance, the US dollar is up almost 18% against the euro, 35% against the Japanese yen, 129% against the Russian ruble, and more than 858% against the Argentine peso, just to name a few. Yes, price raises to an extent can offset some of that pressure, but results from two different time periods are not an apples to apples comparison unless currencies haven't moved. Well, they have in a really big way against many emerging market currencies where Philip Morris does a lot of business, and PM management is guiding to another year of currency pressure in 2019.

In the end, a number of concerns presented about Philip Morris aren't as catastrophic as they may appear. The company's balance sheet has started to improve, and free cash flow generation this year should allow for more debt repayments as well as a dividend raise. Heated tobacco units will grow quite strongly in the coming years, which combined with price raises, will help to offset legacy cigarette declines. The main issue is a stronger dollar, but that's not something that the company can always control. For now, the name remains an investor favorite for its solid and growing dividend, so I don't see the stock crashing anytime soon.

