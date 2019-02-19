Mimecast: The Bulls Finally Have Momentum

Its ~30% growth trajectory seems attainable for a long stretch of time, and consensus estimates calling for 24% y/y growth in FY20 seem conservative and easy to beat.

In beating Q3 estimates so sharply, Mimecast has also taken up its FY19 guidance range well ahead of consensus forecasts.

Shares of Mimecast (MIME), the UK-based provider of cybersecurity software targeting specifically email security, had been in the doldrums throughout much of the back half of 2018. Typically looked down upon as a slower-growing, less-exciting security software company, Mimecast has perennially traded at discounted valuation multiples relative to peers despite an incredibly attractive financial profile that balances growth and free cash flows. Now, however, the momentum seems to have shifted: after reporting an outstanding third quarter, shares of Mimecast have rocketed more than 12% and are now closing in on new all-time highs.

Data by YCharts

As seen in the chart above, year-to-date, Mimecast has already rallied by more than 40%. Yet, I still believe there to be plenty of upside left. With such a strong quarter under its belt, now is a good time to review the bullish case for this often overlooked stock.

The first point to note is that Mimecast has consistently been able to achieve ~30% y/y revenue growth over each of the past several quarters. The company has adopted a streamlined, modular approach to product introductions - the chart below, taken from Mimecast’s recent investor deck, shows each of the new features added to the Mimecast suite over the years:

Figure 1. Mimecast product timeline

Source: Mimecast Q3 investor deck

Most of these products are bundled. Mimecast has done an incredibly good job at cross-selling its different offerings to its existing installed base, as well as winning over a heap of new customers. Its net revenue retention rate has held steady at ~110% over the past two years, indicating an average ~10% net upsell in each quarter. At the same time, Mimecast has also added about ~1,000 customers in each successive quarter. See a couple of the customer metrics below:

Figure 2. Mimecast customer metrics

Source: Mimecast Q3 investor deck

Despite these obvious strengths, Mimecast remains relatively undervalued against most peers in the ~30% growth bucket. Even at its post-earnings share price of $48, Mimecast trades at a market cap of $2.88 billion. After netting off $156.6 million of cash and $100.2 million of debt and capital leases, the company has a net cash position of $56.4 million and an enterprise value of $2.82 billion.

Wall Street analysts are expecting a consensus of $419.9 million in revenues for FY20 (per Yahoo Finance), which represents 24% y/y growth over the midpoint of FY19’s guidance range of $338.7-$339.7 million. Against this FY20 revenue estimate, Mimecast trades at a reasonable 6.7x EV/FY20 expected revenues.

If we consider the fact that deceleration to 24% y/y growth seems rather unlikely for a company that has managed ~30% growth over the past several quarters, and instead assume 27% y/y growth to $431 million in revenues, that multiple slides down to 6.5x EV/FY20 revenues.

Most peers in the ~30% growth bucket, in contrast, trade at substantially higher multiples:

Data by YCharts

In my view, despite the recent run-up in Mimecast shares, there is still plenty of upside to be taken in. Investors have a good chance now to nab Mimecast on the upswing.

Q3 download

Here’s a look at how Mimecast performed in the third quarter:

Figure 3. Mimecast 3Q19 results

Source: Mimecast 3Q19 earnings release

Revenues jumped 30% y/y to $87.6 million, representing a four-point beat to Wall Street’s consensus forecast of $84.8 million, or +26% y/y. Even more importantly, note that Mimecast’s revenue growth saw absolutely no deceleration from Q2’s revenue growth of 30% y/y.

As previously mentioned, Mimecast held its net revenue retention rate at 110% in Q3 (the same as in the previous three quarters), while net customer additions jumped to 1,000 (up 100 customers from 900 in the preceding quarter). The bulk of Mimecast’s customer base continues to be concentrated in the mid-market space (with 100-5,000 employees), making up about three-quarters of Mimecast’s revenues.

Here’s additional qualitative commentary from CEO Peter Bauer on this quarter’s earnings call:

"This performance was the result of high customer retention, sales to our base of subscribers and the addition of thousand net new customers to our platform. We were successful across all market segments with notable strength in larger accounts. Once again, we closed a record number of six figure transactions and additionally, we closed a seven figure deal that was the largest ever for the company.”

What is additionally attractive about this quarter, however, is that profitability also came in way higher than expected. Adjusted EBITDA - which is Mimecast’s primary measure for measuring bottom-line performance - more than doubled relative to the year-ago quarter, jumping 138% y/y to $16.0 million:

Figure 4. Mimecast adj. EBITDA

Source: Mimecast 3Q19 earnings release

At the same time, Mimecast also notched an all-time high EBITDA margin of 18.2% (an improvement of 320 bps sequentially and 820 bps y/y). Mimecast’s CFO, Peter Campbell, called out significant operating leverage in the company’s business model as it continues to scale - especially as more and more six- and seven-figure deals roll in, the cost of sales and marketing as a percentage of overall revenues continues to decline. From Q2 to Q3, Mimecast managed to drive down sales and marketing spend by 3 percentage points sequentially.

Unsurprisingly, Mimecast’s pro forma EPS of $0.09 also came in significantly above consensus of $0.06. In addition, mirroring the outperformance in adjusted EBITDA, Mimecast’s free cash flow jumped 141% y/y to $10.8 million:

Figure 5. Mimecast FCF

Source: Mimecast 3Q19 earnings release

Key takeaways

If we were to sum up Mimecast in a nutshell, it’s that this is a uniquely-positioned cybersecurity company that has managed to attain incredible growth rates without sacrificing profitability. Time and again, Mimecast’s results are coming in comfortably above Wall Street’s forecasts - yet the company has continually struggled with a below-average valuation multiple relative to peers.

Risks are present in this story, of course. As a UK-based company, Mimecast derives the lion’s portion of its revenues from Europe. Economic uncertainty still weighs on the region, especially with the messy resolution of Brexit that has thrown the UK economy for a ride. With that being said, however, Mimecast’s use cases and target market are broad enough to chase growth opportunities in North America and Asia to absorb any potential slowdown in Europe.

In my view, Mimecast remains an undervalued stock with plenty of upside remaining. My price target on the stock is $57, representing 8x EV/FY20 expected revenues (more in line with peers) and 19% upside to current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MIME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.