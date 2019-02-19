February And March 2019 Outlook For Bitcoin Cash

It should cool off from here on BTC pairings entering into a more neutral spot (the market will drive its pairings with USD).

T.A. predicted the BCH breakout - everything broke out today but BCH more than most, especially on BTC pairings.

Following the chain split of late last year, Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) took a massive downward plunge but has largely stabilized in the last month or two. BCH/USD seems to have found some upside impetus lately as prices and volumes have started to inch upwards from identified trendline support levels. This analysis showcases what price action for BCH/USD will look like as we head into the last two weeks of February 2019.

Fundamental Outlook

Following the chain split of BCH into Bitcoin ABC and Bitcoin SV, exchanges and developers have begun to develop new wallets to enable investors cash out their holdings. Coinbase has started to send out emails to its clients to this end, and the beta version of the Neutrino wallet also has been released by BCHD developers.

Bitcoin Cash continues to impress the crypto community with its speed and low fees — it averaged less than a cent per transaction fee for most of 2018. That trend looks as though it will continue into 2019 and establish BCH as a possibility of a major use coin for microtransactions.

Technical Outlook

Today’s analysis starts from the BCH/USD weekly chart, which presents the long-term outlook for the crypto-fiat pair. It shows the price candles being captured within the borders of a symmetrical triangle, which has been in formation for the past two months. With price very close to the triangle’s apex, it seems that BCH/USD is ripe for a breakout. The question is: Where does the breakout lead to?

BCH/USD Weekly Chart: February 18, 2019

The answer to this question may be seen on the daily chart, which gives a clearer picture of what price is doing. Here, we can see that BCH/USD has started the last two trading days on a bullish note on the back of rising buying volumes. Presently, the price is now pushing against the $130.96 resistance level, which was seen to resist price action at various times in the last week.

This still leaves the key question as to whether the resistance level of $130.96 will be broken today or at some time later in the week.

BCH/USD Hourly Chart: February 18, 2019

So is all this expected to play out for the BCH/USD?

Trade Scenario

On the long-term chart, BCH/USD is expected to break out of the triangle’s borders. The picture on the daily chart suggests that this may be to the upside, but this is not set in stone. The resistance line seen on the daily chart basically divides the symmetrical triangle on the weekly chart into two equal halves. So after breaching the resistance line, price would still need to breach the upper border of the symmetrical triangle for an upside rally to be deemed to have taken off. Furthermore, volume confirmation is important. There has to be an increase in buying volumes. So far, buying volumes are rising - we need to see this sustained to support any upside price movements.

We need to see what price will do in the next 2-3 days to know what price direction will be.

Possible Price Moves

So here's what we have going on:

Price is testing the $130.96 resistance on the daily chart. Price also is close to testing the upper boundary of the symmetrical triangle. The active candle has assumed a bullish note: More bullishness will see this test happen this week. Buying volumes are rising on the daily chart, but less so on the weekly chart.

We could therefore see the $130.96 resistance breached, but there needs to be more buying pressure to really test and possibly break to the upside of the weekly chart’s symmetrical triangle.

It's also possible that the buying momentum will peter out, which will allow price to test the resistance areas identified on the daily and weekly chart without breaking through them. Price may then push back down and resume a downtrend.

Market Sentiment:

The long-term, mid-term and short-term outlook of the BCH/USD pair is:

Long-term – neutral

Mid-term – neutral

Short-term – bullish

Please note: Price candles must be allowed to close so that their relationship with the key levels of support/resistance can be accurately determined.

Well, the crypto craze may have deflated. But that's not a bad thing! In fact, if you still believe in the transformative power of blockchain, it means that many coins are back to early adopter prices. At the Coin Agora, our focus is on altcoins - the smaller cap cryptos that have massive potential to disrupt business ecosystems. Don't miss out—the price craze may return in 2019 and it's your chance to get in now. Let us help you cut through the noise and find winners - join the Coin Agora community today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.