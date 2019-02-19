Johnson & Johnson Looks Undervalued: Time To Buy?

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a remarkably sound business, both in terms of fundamental quality and financial performance. The stock is facing some uncertainties lately, but those uncertainties are already incorporated into valuation levels to a good degree. At current price levels, Johnson & Johnson looks like an attractive investment when considering both the downside risk and the potential reward in the years ahead.

A Fundamentally Sound Business

Johnson & Johnson comes second to none in the healthcare sector. The company has remarkable fundamental strengths thanks to its intellectual properties and brand recognition across drugs, medical devices, and consumer products.

The business model is well diversified, the pharmaceutical segment produces nearly 45% of revenue, with medical devices generating 35% and consumer products bringing in nearly 20% of sales at the whole company level. Global scale, a massive distribution network, and abundant resources to invest in marketing and R&D make of Johnson & Johnson a competitive fortress.

Source: Johnson & Johnson Investors Presentation

The company produces $81.5 billion in global sales, so it's not easy for Johnson & Johnson to find new growth opportunities that are big enough to move the needle in terms of total financial performance. But the business is remarkably profitable, the company retains over 26% of revenue as operating profits.

Financial performance over the long term is remarkably strong. The chart shows how revenue, free cash flow, and operating income have evolved over the years.

Data by YCharts

Cash distributions through dividends and buybacks say a lot about a company's health. If the company is going to consistently distribute growing amounts of cash to shareholders, then the business needs to produce more cash than it needs to retain. Generating excess cash flows through good and bad economic times is an unequivocal sign of fundamental quality.

Johnson & Johnson has an impeccable track-record in this area, the company has paid uninterrupted dividends in the past 56 consecutive years, and it has raised those dividends for 35 years in a row. This includes a 7.1% increase announced in April of 2018.

Data by YCharts

In December, the company announced that the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $5 billion of the company's common stock. This is a clear sign of confidence from management.

In the words of Joseph Wolk - EVP & CFO:

This authorization was based on our continued strong performance, the confidence we have in our business going forward and the conviction the Board of Directors and management team have that the company shares are an attractive investment opportunity.

Short-Term Risk And Long-Term Opportunity

Johnson & Johnson is facing some uncertainties in the middle term. The stock took a considerable hit in December after Reuters reported that the company might have known for decades that its baby powder could be contaminated by asbestos.

Investors may want to keep a close eye on how the company manages this situation and the impact it could have on its reputation, not only because of the potential legal costs but also because brand recognition and customer trust are remarkably important in the industry.

Besides, Remicade is a top seller for Johnson & Johnson, and the company is being challenged by increased competitive pressure from biosimilars in this segment. Johnson & Johnson has both the strategic and financial resources to continue doing well in spite of rising competition, but this increased competitive pressure is still a relevant risk to monitor.

In any case, these uncertainty drivers around Johnson & Johnson's stock in the short term could be creating a buying opportunity for long-term investors in the company. The valuation metrics in Johnson & Johnson's stock look clearly attractive.

Wall Street analysts are on average estimating that Johnson & Johnson will make $8.59 in earnings per share during 2019 and $9.1 per share in 2020. If the company meets those forecasts, then the stock is trading at a forward PE ratio of 15.8 for the current year and 14.9 for next year. This is quite an attractive valuation for such a solid company with an impeccable track record of cash flow generation over the long term.

The chart below shows the evolution of price to operating cash flow, price to free cash flow, and the dividend yield over the past three years. Johnson & Johnson is clearly priced near the low end of the valuation range over the middle term.

Data by YCharts

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative algorithm available to members in my research service, "The Data-Driven Investor." This algorithm ranks companies in the market according to a combination of quantitative factors that includes: financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

In simple terms, the PowerFactors system is looking to buy good businesses (quality) for a reasonable price (valuation) when the company is doing well (fundamental momentum) and the stock is outperforming (relative strength).

The algorithm has delivered outstanding backtested performance over the long term. The chart below shows backtested performance numbers for companies in 5 different PowerFactors buckets over the years.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Companies with higher rankings tend to produce superior returns, and stocks in the strongest bucket materially outperform the market in the long term.

Johnson & Johnson is in the top bucket, with a PowerFactors ranking of 84.58 as of the time of this writing. The stock is especially strong in terms of fundamental quality (83.48) and value (94.8), but it leaves something to be desired in fundamental momentum (48.23) and relative strength (62.39).

In other words, if you are looking to buy a fundamentally sound business for an attractive valuation, then Johnson & Johnson is a great candidate to consider, even if the stock is delivering lackluster performance in the short term.

It's important to evaluate a position in Johnson & Johnson by looking not just at the numbers but also at the fundamentals behind such numbers. At the end of the day, if the company is going to keep delivering growing sales, cash flows, and dividends to investors, then it also needs to continue bringing the best drugs, medical devices, and consumer products to the market.

Only because the numbers look good, that does not guarantee that the company will outperform the market. It all comes down to the company's ability to sustain and even improve financial performance going forward.

That being fully acknowledged, Johnson & Johnson is a solid business trading for an attractive valuation, and those kinds of investments tend to produce strong returns over the long term.

