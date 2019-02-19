Weekly Cannabis Report: Canopy, Aurora, And Supreme Earnings

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks stabilized last week after a turbulent couple of weeks. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) gained 3.2% and the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) gained 4.0%.

Canadian Large-Cap: Canopy (CGC) gained 4.6% after reporting C$83 million of revenue last quarter, the highest among all Canadian LPs. Tilray (TLRY) lost another 3.5% and the stock is by far the worst performer in 2019 among large LPs. Aphria (APHA) and Cronos (CRON) both gained on little news and Cronos has rallied 5% in 2019 so far. Aurora (ACB) lost 7.1% after reporting C$54 million in revenue from last quarter.

Canadian Mid-Cap: CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF) gained 8.6% ahead of earnings and it appointed a new CFO. HEXO (HEXO) reversed the prior week's 5% loss. OrganiGram (OTCQX:OGRMF) rebounded 15.5% after losing 16.5% last week with its most recent quarter. Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (OTCQX:TGODF) also rose 11%.

Canadian Small Cap: The small-cap names had mixed performances driven by company-specific news. MediPharm (OTCPK:MLCPF) soared 37% after announcing another C$35 million extraction contract. Village Farms (OTCQX:VFFIF) jumped 25% after announcing that its NYSE listing application has been approved. Radient (OTC:RDDTF) lost 11% after soaring 32% the prior week after receiving its processing license from Health Canada. Supreme (OTCQX:SPRWF) was essentially flat after reporting its Q2 F2019 results.

U.S. Multistate Operators: U.S. cannabis stocks had a quiet week as headlines were dominated by Canadian earnings. Most stocks had an uneventful week but several stocks had material news. Harvest Health (OTCPK:HTHHF) acquired California-based Falcon International Corp. for an undisclosed amount. MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) declined another 4.3% as investors digest its shareholder and former CFO lawsuits. Sunniva (OTCQB:SNNVF) gained 12% after announcing another US$4 million in purchase orders and it now expects US$56-$60 million in 2019 sales.

Ancillary and International: CBD stocks Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) lost 4%, CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) gained 1%, and Elixinol (OTCQX:ELLXF) gained 7.8%. Cannabis supply manufacturer KushCo (OTCQB:KSHB) lost 2.6% and Innovative Industrial Properties REIT (IIPR) gained 1%. Khiron (OTCQB:KHRNF) jumped another 17% as momentum continues.

Industry News

Looking Ahead

Canopy and Aurora grabbed the headline last week after announcing their respective quarters that ended on December 31 last year. Canopy reported an industry-high revenue of C$83 million while Aurora came in lower at C$54 million. Clearly, Canopy was better prepared for legalization and it capitalized on the opportunities to grab a larger market share than all other competitors. Aurora also saw impressive growth but investors clearly had higher expectations as its stock dropped 7.1% last week after the quarter. Canopy jumped 4.6% last week as investors digested its strong revenue growth despite lower gross margin. Canopy's gross margin weakness was driven by one-time startup costs at its facilities and higher expenses from its beverage and edibles operations that are not yet producing revenue. However, we would note that most players are facing similar one-time expenses from facility ramp-up and preparing for the upcoming legalization of edibles and beverages. As a result, we would caution against comparisons that adjust one company's margin but not for the others relating to these one-time costs. After seeing the two largest players in Canada report initial sales numbers from legalization, we think investors should sense that the initial legalization was very slow and the legal market remains nascent. We expect Canopy and Aurora to have controlled 40-50% of the total market, yet the two only reported combined revenue of less than C$100 million, implying a total legal market of $200-250 million during Q4. We also think investors will start to pay attention to the gross margin and other costs items going forward as companies are expected to reach profitability over the next several quarters. Overall, we think last quarter was decent for most LPs from a revenue growth perspective, but we should see continued growth in the next several quarters as supply shortages ease and LPs continue to expand their capacities.

