Meg Energy/Husky Deal: Chairman's View

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) made an offer to buy out MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) on September 30, 2018, at a 37% premium to MEG's share price, offering a combination of cash and stock. On October 17, 2018 MEG's board rejected the offer, arguing that it undervalued MEG. Despite a subsequent significant decline in the price of oil and the local realized price for MEG's production, MEG's board did not change its recommendation, and in January 2019, Husky dropped its bid and MEG stock plunged.

Having been the chairman of the board of a Canadian public company that received a hostile bid in 2018, and having helped navigate that process to an increased bid and successful all-cash sale of that company, I have a unique perspective on what happened. And a recent interview with MEG's CEO on BNN Bloomberg helped me better understand what happened and highlighted an unspoken alternative path that could have led to a better outcome. This is helpful in evaluating MEG's prospects going forward.

Here is MEG's stock chart - the move up after receipt of the hostile bid at the end of September is dramatic, as is the decline in January when the deal didn't close:

And here is a chart showing the relevant macro background:

The Canadian Crude Oil ETF (a blend of local Canadian realized oil prices), along with the Canadian oil and gas equity price index, are down more than 20% in the past 6 months and saw a low of down 60%. And the crude MEG produces, heavy oil from the oil-sands, was down even more.

Things got so bad that research analysts lowered their price estimates for MEG and assumed that MEG shareholders would accept the Husky offer, despite MEG's board refusing it. One investment bank analyst said: "While we held the view earlier in the year that there was the potential for Husky to modestly bump the bid to get the deal across the line, given the weakening macro market over the last couple months we no longer believe that to be the case."

And in the recent BNN Bloomberg interview of MEG's CEO, it sounds like the CEO and MEG's board thought that the buyout would happen despite their continued objections to it. "There's rumors they achieved 60% of the vote, and in many many of these instances on Bay Street, we're led to believe that if you achieve that sort of level, that you um uh extend for 10 days and you take up um uh what ultimately would have been uh a share position that would have taken them over 66 and 2/3%, which would have been their minimum. So we really have no understanding or idea as to why they walked away".

This was the missing part of the story - the board of MEG thought the deal would happen anyway, over their objections, and that they were surprised when it didn't. However, what was missing was the press release from the board in early January (or even before that) recommending that shareholders accept the offer and agreeing to work with Husky to close the deal in a reasonable time-frame.

Validating this understanding is a quote from a December 2018 news article from Husky management: "“We remain prepared to engage,” Husky spokesperson Mel Duvall said when asked if the company was in conversations with MEG directly on concluding a deal. He declined to provide more information. "

There are many complications and factors and considerations, but ultimately I believe it was that lack of leadership and pro-activity that caused this result:

Boards matter. Management teams matter. Fortunately I wasn't involved in the MEG/Husky situation, but learning more about it makes me sympathize with MEG shareholders, and appreciative that great financial advice and a solid board led to an up 78% outcome for Iron Bridge instead of the above outcome for MEG.

There have been rumors recently of Suncor (SU) interest in MEG. However, this seems unlikely because MEG already went through a strategic review last year that did not result in a sale, and because MEG's limited engagement with Husky as Husky's offer looked more and more attractive is a likely deterrent to other potential buyers. Also, Husky was a much more strategic buyer, with excess transport and refining capacity, while Suncor has excess production vs its transport and refining capacity.

With MEG stock still trading at about $50,000 per flowing barrel and with $3.7 billion of debt (Canadian dollar), at $55 WTI and a $5.30 share price, there may still be a buyout premium embedded in the stock despite MEG "not engaging" in its opportunity to sell at a high premium to the most obvious strategic buyer. With many Canadian oil and gas stocks trading at $20-30,000 per flowing barrel without recent missed premium sale opportunities, perhaps there are better opportunities elsewhere.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I was chairman of the board of Iron Bridge, another Canadian publicly traded oil and gas company, until its sale to Velvet Energy in September 2018