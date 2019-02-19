Avon: Trust In The Rally?

However trust in its Representatives has been lost and will not be easy to restore. Is there trust in the rally?

Optimism has been growing in recent months, and this has been reflected by the large rally.

Avon (AVP) has caught investors' attention this year. A 125% rally from the December lows is pretty eye-catching, then there is Bill Miller's talk of a "ten bagger." Avon's cultural overhaul and turnaround story seems to be picking up pace. This all sounds extremely bullish, but recent earnings showed another fall in revenues and reminded us there is a mountain still to climb. In this article I will take a macro look at the company, the problems it faces, and how it plans to transform.

The Company

Avon is a household name in beauty products across the globe. It's been around a long time, since 1886 in fact, and has had its ups and downs as the long-term chart illustrates.

charts by Tradingview

Clearly its fortunes have been more down than up in recent years and in 2018 the share price dropped to a low of $1.43 from a 2004 high of $46.65. Revenues have been cut in half in less than a decade.

Data by YCharts

So what went wrong?

An Issue of Trust

There are many reasons for Avon's decline, and understanding them may help us appreciate whether the transformation story has any legs.

The first and biggest issue is Avon's business model which uses Representatives (or as I knew them when I was a kid, "Avon Ladies") to direct sell the product. As of December 31, 2017, "the company had approximately 6 million active Representatives" according to Fintel and operated "in 56 countries and territories, and distributed its products in 18 other countries and territories." These Representatives are not employees, and while they are offered a support network and may have a manager in the vicinity, the marketing, delivery and collections of payment are done independently by each Representative in direct contact with the customer.

Representatives are therefore absolutely pivotal and unfortunately for Avon there are many consumer reviews suggesting the service they provide is very poor. For example, the satisfaction rating on consumeraffairs.com is 1.5 stars.

The first review I see on the page goes like this -

Of course we can't fairly judge a company by a handful of reviews. I'm sure the vast majority of the six million Representatives are genuine and professional, and customers are more inclined to leave a review when something goes wrong rather than when they are satisfied. However, many customers will be put off by these reports. Representatives will come to our houses and directly exchange money; trust is a major issue.

This is an issue brought up in the very next review on consumeraffairs.com which talks about a Representative in Mumbai, India,

She is spoiling your reputation, I have no trust on your company. I am NOT recommending AVON to anyone. Your products must be good, but you have the worst representatives. I am disgusted by her behaviour.

And as the old saying goes,

source: yoddler

The problems with Representatives stem from hasty restructuring and expansion. When Avon sales growth started flattening out in 2004-2005, there was a dramatic half-a-billion restructuring which cut managers by 30%. This may have been a quick fix for earnings, but had long-term consequences for quality control. At the same time Avon expanded into new and emerging markets. As we saw earlier Avon operates in 56 countries and territories, and distributed its products in 18 other countries and territories. This has mostly gone well, but there are stories of bribery and fines in China, and I do wonder if the Avon business model can be universally applied in every country with less employees to check its implementation.

On top of this, society is changing and we are less inclined to open our doors to people we don't know very well. Door-to-door salesmen (or women) are used less and less in the age of the internet. Couple all the above with the rise of Amazon and online retail, where costs are lower, quality is guaranteed and we only have to open our door the next day when the product is delivered, it is plain to see why Avon is struggling.

The Turnaround

Avon was in a multi-decade bull market until 2004 so was clearly doing something right. The direct selling approach and Avon's business model have challenges, but there is arguably still a place for it in this day and age. I will again borrow a review from consumeraffairs.com to show the more appealing side of Representatives.

This is the kind of experience Avon was built on. While there must be more focus on recruiting and training high quality Representatives, there does not need to be a complete re-haul of the business model; direct selling can and does work if it is done well.

Thankfully, this is exactly what Avon are trying to do. The turnaround effort is now already a year old, and Avon provided a slide of its progress in the February 14th Earnings Call.

The "Open Up" initiative is aimed at improving the experience of being a Representative and move from some of the problems identified (untrained, low earnings, low service) to building a much improved workforce. The linked slides add a lot more detail on how exactly Avon intend to do this.

Changes in management in the last three months have included the appointment of Gustavo Arnal as EVP and CFO, Nick Burton as new VP Digital Development, and most recently Kay Nemoto as Chief Strategy and HR Officer. Kay Nemoto's appointment could be pivotal as she will lead the turnaround and the "cultural overhaul." According to the prnewswire,

Kay's new role will be focused on enabling Avon to be simpler and leaner, to drive accountability and to accelerate execution of Avon's turnaround through its people. She will lead the cultural change management needed to underpin Avon's transformation, building an organisation that is effective and high performing.

There is also an effort to cut costs. Recent measures were reported just last week (12th February) on prnewswire,

...the Company is pursuing a structural reset of its inventory processes, including a 15% reduction in inventory levels and 25% reduction in Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) and a 10% reduction in its global headcount.

The moves made by the company in the last year have not gone unnoticed.

It's Miller Time

On 31st January, Bill Miller, founder of Miller Value Partners caused a stir by telling CNBC Avon was the most interesting stock he has added recently.

Avon was at a 70-year low at $1.95 or something like that; brand new management all up and down, a couple hundred million [dollars] in free cash flow, the proper strategy now for the first time in years, if not decades...We think it's a company that could be a 10 bagger in the next three to five years...They sold the U.S. division off so it's basically an emerging markets play. I don't like to use the word 'play,' but emerging markets opportunity."

This caused a further 20% jump in the stock, which had already had a huge run up from the December lows. Clearly Bill Miller seems to believes in the turnaround, but is he just talking his book? He has already done a lot of buying.

Miller Value Partners may "only" hold 8.55% of the float, but they were very actively accumulating between 08/14/18 when they had around 170k according to the SEC filing and 11/14/18 when it had jumped to 27m according to this SEC filing.

This came after a flurry of insider buying in May 2018 as CEO Jan Zijderveld picked up 250K shares at $1.93 and Global President Miguel Angel Fernandez Calero nabbed 100K shares at $1.89. Encouraging signs, and while not a reason to invest in itself, it gives us more confidence there is some insider conviction in the turnaround story.

Earnings

For all the excitement generated by the recent rally and Bill Miller's ten bagger comments, earnings out on February 14th reminded us Avon is in the very early stages of a potential transformation. Revenue was down 10.8% to $1.4bn, a miss of $30m. EPS was in-line at $0.07. Reducing the global headcount and its drive to have simpler, leaner infrastructure should help the bottom line, but we really need to see revenues stabilizing and turning higher if we are to believe the turnaround story.

Data by YCharts

The recent rally is based on speculation of a turnaround, some positive news flow, and a few squeezed shorts. It could start to struggle post-earnings and with a 20% fall already since the release there could now be a dip as investors await more evidence. Buying this dip would once more be speculative, ahead of any real signs of improvements, but I think it is worth a shot below $2, around the level Bill Miller ignited the rally back on January 31st.

Conclusion

Avon's direct selling approach may be a little outdated in the age of Amazon and online retail, but it is by no means "dead." Avon's problems stem from big cut-backs in 2005 which led to a lack of support and quality control for Representatives. Customers reported bad experiences and trust was gradually eroded. This will be hard to restore, but the company recognizes this as a major problem and has taken firm steps to fix the problem. At the moment it is a speculative buy in advance of any firm turnaround, but I think a price of below $2 is a good entry for a 12-24 month hold while we await evidence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.