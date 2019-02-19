MySize: An Under The Radar Way To Play The Growth Of Online Retail

The company is emerging as a significant, and more importantly, diversified player in the online retail management game and their prospects are nearly limitless if they play their cards right.

Investment Thesis

The online retail industry is booming. Over the past decade there has been a fast-paced shift online with pretty much anything that can be sold in a store being offered online. Firstly, margins are slightly better when there's no need for high maintenance expenses like facilities, expensive store locations and sales personnel. Second, there's a trend in recent years where productivity (or sometimes, yes, laziness) creates quick and easy solutions to time consuming problems. "Back in the day" when you needed a sweater for the upcoming winter, you needed to take your lunch break and go out to the nearest department store but now you can order one on your elevator ride up to work and it'll be waiting on your door step when you get home.

For appliances, movies and other 'stuff', it's quick and easy to order online with little fuss, you know what you want and you get it. Clothing on the other hand requires measurements whereas most people who shop online just order something in a small, medium etc. where sizes vary from retailer to retailer. This issue created an unforeseen problem - returns, based on fitting issues, skyrocketed and now roughly 30% of all fashion items purchased online are returned.

Companies have put massive efforts in trying to solve this problem and some have come very close with 3D body mapping through mobile device cameras and other applications and features. Most, until recently, have used user input and other more static measuring tactics to get a precise fit, but MySize (MYSZ) have utilized a dynamic measuring approach which is extremely accurate. Their goal is to create a decline in returns based on their patented algorithms which help consumers match their body types to the exact sizes that online retailers offer. They have a sky-high success rate and launched several mobile applications to assist consumers and retailers to find a better fit.

On the other side of the same coin, that online retailer sends your items via express courier, which use trucks and planes to move your orders from city to city and coast to coast. The issue facing them here is both in warehouses, which are 20% sub-utilized, and the shipping itself where some trucks end up being sent out with much less orders then they can actually fit because of space efficiency issues.

MySize has created a box sizing application which is already in commercial use, and is showing very promising results in increasing shipping revenues for its clients with better optimization of space within their transportation methods allowing for fuel conservation and margin expansions.

All in all, these industries are expected to grow rapidly and MySize has capitalized on both sides of the industry and will begin incurring revenues from their partnership with a transportation courier company in Israel and I believe more will soon follow. I believe that the unique access to investing in this relatively new technology is available through MySize, which has both a patent on their technologies and are pre-revenues with an extremely low valuation.

Industry Changing Technology

The online apparel market, excluding accessories, is currently marked around $75 billion, expected to grow to $96.6 billion by 2021 as eCommerce shopping explodes around the world. As 27% of the current retail market is online, there's plenty of room left to grow with estimates expecting the overall eCommerce markets to reach the low 50s in the upcoming decade.

The main problem facing the online retail market is a $300 billion problem - returns based on fit. The current estimate is that around 9% of items purchased in stores are returned due to shift in needs, sizing issues or just general taste change. This is dwarfed, however, with online retails 30% return rate based on the sole fact of the size being inaccurate. There have been plenty of companies working to fix this in the last couple of years, all of which I'll be mentioning in the article as MySize current and past competitors. The most notable one, however, is currently Amazon's (AMZN) push into the market after they acquired Body Labs in October of 2017 and have been conducting experiments on integration ever since.

One notable factor is that Walmart (WMT) will be looking to keep their number one place as a retailer in the United States, causing a potential M&A war between the nations and worlds largest online players - it's unclear where MySize will stand.

Business Overview

To answer the ever-growing problem of online retail returns, companies around the world have put immense effort and investment into 3D body mapping using smartphone cameras and not just having the user input their measurement they've done by themselves using a tape measure.

This is true for MySize as well. They've developed the MySizeID mobile application which allows its customers to use the phones camera as a virtual tape measure and then use their retail-to-consumer application TrueSize to match up with what thousands of retailers have in stock. They further partnered with LightSpeed to boost their offerings into 5,000 online retailers. Currently, the company's application has over 1M downloads but it's unclear what the retention rate on its paid business model is (the application is free for 30 days and then charges you $1.99 for continued use) as even the company stated it wasn't a significant or even mentionable revenue source in 2018.

The company's third business application is with courier services and is set to be the first real revenue generator beginning in the first quarter of 2019 after they announced a partnership with Katz Corporation, an Israeli transportation company. The company uses MySize's BoxSizeID to measure packages and match them with space in both trucks for delivery and warehouses for storage around the nation. Katz, as part of their announcement for full integration after a 7 month trial, said they estimate MySize's technology will generate an additional $1 million in annual revenues after cost savings and increased shipping per transit will occur. A recent development makes the prospects of this partnership a very important one, which I discuss in expectations.

The overall express parcel market is expected to swell to around $350 billion by 2021 and presents a prime opportunity for the company to generate significant cash alongside their original intent of retail measurement and will offer a significant advantage to other companies in the area as they diversify their portfolio and not rely entirely on a technology that a giant like Amazon is getting into. Overall, there is a roughly 20% sub-utilization of warehouses in the United States and given the margin that a company like Katz are talking about, BoxSizeID can become a significant revenue source moving forward if mega shipper like FedEx (FDX) or United States Parcel (UPS) get into this business with MySizes offering or decide for an M&A approach.

Competitive Pressures Remain A Concern

The largest competitor by far, I believe, is the infrastructure currently being put together by Amazon after its acquisition of Body Labs. It's been experimenting with 3D body imaging software for a while now and the fact that one of the largest retailers in the world (set to pass Walmart and become the number one leader in 2019) is going to be using their own software on their site puts immense pressure on other companies to use it on their Amazon.com store so they can be featured and use other Amazon services.

There are, however, many other small players which the company both mentions in their S1 filing and which have emerged since, which will all be fighting to capture market share of this relatively new market. Given that most of them are private, however, gives MySize a competitive advantage when looking at the longer term implications of sustainability with the ability to tap into the equity markets in a much easier fashion than going on a capital raising tour (they only offered ~19M shares out of an authorized 50M).

Expectations

I believe the company will begin generating several hundreds of thousands of dollars this year from their partnership with Katz Corporation with their BoxSizeID integration generating an additional $1 million in revenues with space saving utilization. MySize, in its February letter to shareholders, emphasized a $0.05 per package royalty to assess their TAM which translates to about $275,000 given the over 5.5M packages delivered by Katz in 2018. (Image below) However, in late 2018, Amazon has begun scoping out enter the Israeli market by renting 10 floors in a Tel Aviv office building and they've been holding comprehensive talks with Katz, which owns Bazaar, for delivering packages within the country after their logistics nightmare with the Israeli Postal Service. Recently, Katz has invested ILS100 million (~$27 million) in a massive sorting and delivery center which can handle 5,000 packages an hour (over 40M packages annually). If the company actually works on reaching that capacity, given the boost that Amazon deliveries have done for the small nation, MySize's annual revenues can reach $2 million in the next few years.

In their MySize original application, it's hard to estimate what type of revenues are set to come from their current applications and services. The recent partnerships with their TrueSize measuring software and LightSpeed partnership, it's key to remember that these revenues will likely only trickle in in the first few quarters until a successful integration is complete and consumer confidence in the application rises. Given the fact that no material revenues were generated from 1M application downloads, it's hard to see that changing materially in the upcoming year even as they are now exposed to millions of retailers and customer through the Lightspeed services.

However, the company did announce that part of their partnership consists of licensing agreement with steady monthly royalties from Lightspeed and other third party eCommerce players like Shopify. Based again on the shareholder letter assumptions that management used to get to their TAM, a 4% royalty fee on use of their platform can be a meaningful revenue generator. As management pointed out in expectations, a 1% penetration rate into Shopify (which the company is now fully integrated) can generate around $700,000 in revenues.

Even as it's hard to say whether the company has seen much success in their product as no meaningful revenues were generated from their mobile application, exposure to tenfold the amount of users can change that and as they begin partnerships with more third party eCommerce players the odds of adoption become greater and referrals are the primary drive for usage.

Valuation

Keeping valuation projection in a ballpark range is important given the company's wider array of revenue streams and their conditionality of good management execution. For the full year of 2019, I believe revenues from their Katz partnership will be in the $250,000 range and their Lightspeed and Shopify third-party revenue stream will generate around $350,000, totaling $600,000 in revenues for the year.

Beyond 2019, given Amazon's timely insurgence into the Israeli market and the company's likely higher penetration rate into Lightspeed's and Shopify's eCommerce business, I believe that over the next 3-4 years the company can generate, according partly to its own projections, $1.5 million from its partnership with Katz (post Amazon and national expansion efforts) and around $5 million from Lightspeed and Shopify with a higher rate of penetration resulting in $6.5 million in annual revenues.

With this high growth rate over the next 3 to 4 year, a 10x multiple seems justified, giving the company a $65 million valuation over the next few years, representing a near tripling of the company's current market capitalization.

A noteworthy risk

At the same time, and like with every relatively new company, it's silly to not look at the company's initial offering of shares. Given the fact that they've got around 20M shares yet to be offered from their initial authorization, a significant dilution can be in play in order to raise money for a new product launch or an existing partnership investment acceleration. Even as I presented a plausible scenario in which the company triples its market capitalization given new revenue streams, the nearly 66% potential increase in shares outstanding can result in a subdued return. This, however, is an unlikely scenario in the near future (the entire offering) given the company's solid cash position and near term revenue-generating partnerships.

Investment Conclusion

I believe that the company has the potential to become a significant player in the 3D body measurement market and the courier sizing market if they play their cards right. This may mean they need a CEO or Director from one of the big retail or transportation companies to come in and work on better product integration whilst securing funding to maximize their ability to run multiple trials with multiple companies, but all in all it's possible.

However, what I do believe to be a plausible scenario as they continue to gain traction in both of their respected markets is for a company like Walmart or FedEx to take an interest in the company and buy its algorithms before they create any mega successful partnerships with their fee and royalties business plan. This is true both on the likelihood of a transaction given the history of these types of small technology companies from Israel and given the fact that for companies with little of their own tech infrastructure it's more worthwhile to work on integrating an existing infrastructure than creating their own, given their mountain of cash being generated each year.

Getting into the nitty gritty now, I do believe that the way both of the MySizeID applications and the BoxSizeID system are set up, that they will be enabling the future of online retail and courier services and capture significant market share.

I believe MySize is one of the only ways, currently in the public markets, to capitalize on these types of technologies and that the company's current valuation and its pre-revenue partnerships and trials present a solid investment opportunity for the long run.

