Venezuela Sanctions Could Be Much More Impactful Than We Originally Thought

Combining both a tight product market and tight crude market, oil price upside could be significant in the 2nd half of 2019. We think Brent could move to $90/bbl.

Disruptions to Venezuela crude exports to the US could impact up to ~3.5 mbbls per week of crude imports.

On January 28th, 2019, US imposed sanctions on PDVSA, Venezuela's state-owned oil company. Following the announcement of the sanctions, we wrote in the chat that it should not have any meaningful impact on the oil market. We said that Venezuela will be able to ship its oil to the Caribbean or sell it to third-party oil traders and they can resell it back to the US and other regions.

But we are now seeing the triangulating oil sells get cut off as third-party oil traders are having a hard time unloading Venezuela cargoes due to sanction risks. At least for the next 4-6 weeks, we think the sanctions on Venezuela could have a rather material impact for US crude storage. It takes 10-11 days for exports from Venezuela to reach the US, so the sanction effects will start showing up in the next few weeks.

Keep in mind that over the last 4-weeks, US crude imports from Venezuela averaged ~500k b/d.

If Venezuela crude drops to 0 b/d, this would leave a gap of ~3.5 mbbls per week. In addition, there won't likely be any short-term gap fills from any other countries as Saudi and Iraq have already dropped exports meaningfully to the US leaving the crude import gap wide open. In addition, Brent-WTI spreads have not narrowed as global crude supplies are tight as well leaving US crude export arbs wide open.

This means that US crude exports will likely remain elevated while imports drop leaving the potential for US crude storage balance changes to surprise massively to the downside.

Of course, keep in mind that we are in the midst of peak refinery maintenance season and refineries could elect to remain in maintenance for slightly longer than expected. Refineries are expected to exit out of maintenance by the second half of March:

But this is going to be an extremely interesting set-up in the oil market. Why? With Venezuela sanctions disrupting crude flows down South, the global heavy sour crude shortage is worsening. WCS Houston now trades at a premium to WTI on a prompt basis and coking margins are getting obliterated. This means that amidst this Venezuela sanction debacle, refineries may elect to reduce throughput via extended maintenance. This coupled with the fact that global demand for refined products is still stellar indicates product storage will start to drop meaningfully as refineries are in maintenance.

From an oil trading perspective, this means that crack spreads should start to improve meaningfully over the next 2-months. But the ancillary effect of the reduction in global refinery throughput is that crude oil won't rocket higher immediately. This means that as crack spreads improve, refineries globally will come out of this extended maintenance season with both crude supplies tight and product supplies tight.

In addition, if US crude imports from Venezuela drops materially, US crude storage would have been showing relatively bullish storage balance changes for the next few months. All of this aligns with a very bullish oil price outlook.

To back up this view of ours, Brent timespreads, as we have been writing in the OMF, have moved into backwardation on a 1-2, 2-3, and 1-12 basis.

The 1-2 month timespread is most illustrative of the tighter global supply outlook and we think this is what the market is seeing as well.

All stars may line up...

The stars may be all lining up in one direction going into the second half of 2019. Lower oil prices in H1 will stimulate end-user demand as the demand drop off may not be the ~1 mb/d modeled by the consensus. In addition, low oil prices today will cascade into lower baseline supply for US shale to grow into in the 2nd half of 2019. Finally, lower oil prices today and weak refinery margins will push refineries to conduct extended refinery maintenance leaving product storage tight into the increase in demand in the 2nd half.

If US and China resolve the trade war issues in March, and global economic indicators do not fall apart, then there's a serious potential that all the stars line up for Brent to move to $90/bbl by the second half of 2019. One key indicator to watch, however, is the US Dollar as we need this to also be weaker in the second half.

But from a pure oil market fundamental standpoint, the stars are aligned. Our 2nd half 2019 projections show a deficit of ~1 mb/d and this will translate into Brent being in the $80+ range. We think this combined with the fact that the Saudi incentive indicates a Brent price average north of $80+ will help us achieve this price level.

