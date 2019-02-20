Twilio: A Growth Company You Should Simply Own

Valuation is at a historical high, but so are growth rates and overall business strength. You should definitely own this stock if you are interested in growth investing.

2019 guidance is most likely conservative but still calls for 66% revenue growth (including SendGrid). Expect the company to beat this guidance. They could grow more than 80% if history is any guide.

The company has mostly put behind customer concentration risks, remains stable gross margins in the mid-50s and was bearly profitable on a Non-GAAP basis. Expect them to keep investing in growth.

Growth Continues At Staggering Rate

Q4 2018 has been a great quarter for Twilio (TWLO).

The headline numbers of the Q4 print were strong revenue growth at 77% (up from last year’s 40% growth) and a best in class Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate of 147% (up from last year’s 118%). Those are incredible numbers on their own but what has been even more fascinating over the last year is that both metrics have been rising steadily from an already high base. Revenue growth accelerated from 48% in Q1 to 54% in Q2, 67% in Q3, and 77% in Q4. Also, the net expansion rate has been improving from an already best in class 132% in Q1 to 137%, 145% and now 147%.

It is no wonder that Twilio's share price has shot up in the last year. This business simply looks unstoppable.

Q4 2018 was the last quarter the company provided numbers excluding Uber, putting behind a chapter that left investors a bit worried in the past. For new investors who aren’t aware of the Twilio-Uber-incident let me explain: In early 2017 Twilio revealed that Uber, one of their largest customers back then, hit the brakes on spending with Twilio. Importantly, the reason Uber cut spending with Twilio was not that they found a better product offered by a competitor but that they wanted to diversify their vendor base. Uber remains an important Twilio customer to this day. In Q4 2018 revenue excluding Uber grew a whopping 79% (up from 62% in Q4 2017) and the Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate without Uber came in at 148% (136% in 2017).

Customer concentration remains some kind of an issue for Twilio. However, Twilio has done a good job in the past years to reduce their dependence on single customers, like Uber and WhatsApp. Uber once represented 17% of total revenues. Now, the top 10 customers contributed 20% of total revenue compared to 18% last quarter and 17% in Q4 2017. That’s a slight uptick in terms of customer concentration in the short-term but still, we are talking about the top 10 customers and not a single customer anymore. Generally, it should be seen as a positive for the business that their top customers continue growing their spending at a very strong rate.

Apart from their strong growth in top customer spending, they also continued to add customers at a nice clip. Active Customer Accounts reached 64,286 at the end of 2018, up 31% over the last year, and adding 3,133 over the last quarter. Twilio considers an Active Customer Account as a unique individual account, for which they have recognized at least $5 of revenue in the last month of the period. This sounds like very little but you have to see it in the context of their prices: For example, their Programmable SMS product starts at $0.0075 per sent or received message, Programmable Voice starts at $0.0085/min to receive and $0.013/min to make a call, and their API for WhatsApp starts at $0.0042 to send a template message. At these rates, you are already doing quite some communicating with $5 dollars.

Source: Author's graph, Data from Twilio's Earnings Reports.

The lack of any up-front costs and ease of use are clear advantages of Twilio’s usage-based platform business model and explain why their products are resonating with customers. But businesses are not using direct-to-consumer communication because it’s convenient and cheap; it is a necessity in today’s business world. In a study Twilio conducted in 2016, they found out that 9 out of 10 consumers globally want to use messaging to communicate with brands. However, less than half of global businesses had the infrastructure in place to fulfill this customer demand. The average consumer also uses three different messaging apps per week which doesn't make the task to effectively communicate with customers any easier. Having all the tools available to directly communicate to your customers on a global basis through a single platform is a huge plus for businesses – and Twilio.

Gross Margins Are Stable But Meaningful Profitability Is Still Far Off

One important concern that has kept some from investing in Twilio is the perception that their services are basically a commodity. Therefore, Twilio is or could be subject to pricing pressures which would negatively impact their ability to be profitable.

The cloud telecommunications market is quite competitive. Twilio is clearly the leader in the space – they basically created it – which always is a good sign for things to come. Direct competitors like Bandwith (BAND) and privately held Plivo, Nexmo, Tropo or Sinch are much smaller companies and will have a hard time catching up with Twilio in my opinion. Then, as always, Amazon (AMZN) is looming large with their service called AWS Connect which reportedly is 40% cheaper than Twilio's. Despite these facts, Twilio's growth has been accelerating. It seems that at least for now, Twilio doesn't feel a lot of competitive pressures.

However, I must confess that ultimately I lack the industry knowledge to give a well-founded opinion on the commoditization potential of Twilio's services. As a pragmatic person, I simply watch gross margins every quarter and listen closely to the comments of management. At the moment it’s hard to spot a clear negative trend:

The company expects gross margins to stay around the mid-50s in the foreseeable future, although the SendGrid (SEND) acquisition that closed in February this year should have a positive effect on overall gross margins. Management is not trying to maximize gross margins at the moment because it seems more reasonable to focus on its growth opportunities, which would imply that gross margins could be improved in the future. Still, investors should expect gross margins to stay within the mid-50s range guided by management and should follow their development closely.

Regarding profitability, some writers have expressed concerns over Twilio's lack thereof and even blamed it for the bad performance of shares after the report. There is no telling if shares were down because of disappointing earnings or the rather conservative revenue growth guidance (especially regarding organic growth), although I am leaning more towards the latter reason. Growth isn't everything but it certainly is most things for Twilio shareholders right now.

Non-GAAP operating income has been negative throughout 2016 and 2017 but since Q2 2018 the company started reporting positive numbers. This happened while the revenue base was getting considerably larger which gives you a peek into the operating leverage the company has. Since Q1 2016 Non-GAAP operating income has ranged between $-8 million and $4 million. Q1 2019 guidance calls for Non-GAAP operating income between $-1 and $-2 million, and full-year guidance calls for $8 million at the top of the range or a Non-Gaap operating margin of 0.74%. Looking at those quarterly numbers it becomes quite obvious that the company tries to expand its top-line as fast as possible and at the same time keep the bottom-line around break-even. While you shouldn't expect this trend to stop anytime soon, it also shouldn't worry you too much. It seems prudent to invest heavily in growth now because in the long-term this approach will most likely maximize profits.

Guidance Makes You Scratch Your Head

If you have followed hyper-growth cloud or SaaS companies like Twilio you will know that it is the general practice in this sector to heavily low-ball on guidance and play the beat and raise game during the ensuing earnings reports. This is especially true in the case of Twilio:

Source: Author's graph, Data from Twilio's Earnings Reports.

And it is even more apparent when the company gives full-year revenue guidance. In Q4 2017 Twilio “estimated” to grow revenue 29% to $514 million in the full year 2018. In the end Twilio made $650 million for 63% yoy-growth, 27% above initial guidance. Even in 2017, the company beat its initial full-year guidance by 7% despite the huge Uber-incident.

Jeff Lawson specifically mentioned in the recent earnings call that their philosophy on guidance hasn’t changed. For the full year 2019, they are “estimating” $1.08 billion in revenues, which looks more realistic at first sight because it translates to almost 66% yoy-growth. However, that number also includes the revenue from the SendGrid-acquisition. According to the earnings call, management expects 45% organic growth from Twilio and 25% growth from SendGrid (down from 30% in 2018).

There are two issues that immediately come to mind looking at this guidance. First, Twilio's organic growth is below its current net expansion rate. Will Twilio stop adding customers at a similar pace? Or will customers all of a sudden stop to increase their usage on the Twilio platform? Very unlikely. Second, Twilio clearly bought SendGrid for revenue synergies and cross-selling opportunities. While management remained conservative about the near-term impact of the acquisition, it would ultimately be surprising if SendGrid showed slowing growth after the merger.

So what should we really expect in 2019? Since it is almost impossible to predict the usage of the Twilio platform (which is the major growth driver of the company right now), my best estimation of next years real revenue is to take the full-year revenue guidance raises from past quarters and extrapolate them to 2019. Source: Author's graph, Data from Twilio's Earnings Reports.

On average the company has increased full-year guidance by 4% each quarter in the last 2 years. And that includes the Q1 2017 guide down which was an outlier as the result of the Uber-incident. If you expect the company to continue raising guidance by about 4% between Q1 and Q3 2019 and deliver another 4% beat in Q4, Twilio would land at $1.26 billion in revenue in 2019, 17% above guidance, for 93% yoy-growth.

93% growth from a $650 million revenue base sounds like a lot. Although it would be surprising if the company didn't raise their guidance as they have done in the past, this just seems to be too big of a number. Since at least 26% of that growth ($170 million) will be added from the SendGrid acquisition, the organic growth rate of Twilio would compute to 67% in this scenario, which would mean acceleration from this year's already explosive growth. Even though it is not impossible for them to maintain this kind of growth, it is also not highly likely. Thus, it seems prudent to adjust the expected guidance raises down a bit.

If we were to expect the company to increase revenue guidance by 2% on average per quarter and beat again by 2% in Q4 2019, the company would make $1.165 billion revenue in 2019, for 79% overall yoy growth, and 53% organic growth. This growth scenario looks a bit more reasonable in my view. Ultimately, I could see revenue come in somewhere between those two scenarios implying an expectation of more than 80% revenue growth in 2019.

But estimating Twilio's growth rate is not an easy exercise. I believe that a trend following estimation is the best available method to more accurately calculate actual growth at the moment but it's far from accurate. I would be very interested if readers could share their own estimation methods in the comment section below.

Valuation And Closing Thoughts

Since valuation multiples are usually highly correlated with future growth rates and growth rates are hard to estimate, it is difficult to find an appropriate valuation multiple for Twilio. As of this writing Twilio shares are priced at $106.85. Including the SendGrind-acquisition, share count will be at 130 million which brings the current market cap to $13.9 billion. If you back out the $300 million net cash position the EV computes to $13.6 billion, bringing the current TTM EV/S ratio to approximately 21 which, historically, is near an all-time high.

But so are growth rates, at trailing 63% and at least 66% next year. If we use the companies guidance and adjust the EV to the expected 141 million shares at the end of 2019, the forward EV/S ratio drops to 14, still high, but it goes to show how quickly a strong growth rate can bring valuation multiples down to more reasonable levels. If we used my estimated revenues, implying consistent guidance raises during the year, the forward EV/S would drop to approximately 13 (at $1.165 billion revenue) and 12 (at $1.26 billion revenue).

If we compare Twilio to other hyper-growth companies in the SaaS space (+50% revenue growth) we can see that Twilio is hardly an outlier. However, it has to mentioned that Twilio has considerably lower gross margins than most of the companies on the graph and as a result has a lower profitability outlook. The closest comparable company in terms of gross margins is Shopify (SHOP) which trades at a slightly lower multiple but also has a lower growth rate and has seen sharply decelerating growth recently (percentage-wise). Under these circumstances, it seems reasonable that Twilio trades at a higher multiple than Shopify.

Obviously, all these companies' share prices have been on a huge tear since the December, 24 market low. You might call them overvalued across the board. But then again they have shown high resilience during the big market drop, which didn't have to be expected, necessarily. There seems to be something about these recurring revenue companies, with high growth, high retention rate and high gross margins that the market likes a lot, even in a downturn.

Irrespective of the market's perception, there is also the mathematical fact that if you achieve growth rates around 50% for some years, valuation multiples contract very quickly. Companies with high net expansion rates that are also adding customers at a fast clip – like Twilio – have very high visibility on achieving such growth.

Twilio also has an ace up their sleeve that I didn't mention yet and that should make you more bullish about their future growth prospects: Twilio Flex, a cloud-based contact center platform which is believed to disrupt traditional call center technology. According to a study, the cloud-based contact center infrastructure market was estimated at least $2.8 billion at the end of 2016. Add in call centers not based on the cloud and the market opportunity multiplies around ten-fold. Since Flex became generally available only last year, 2019 will probably be too early for the product to have any significant impact on the overall business. However, going forward, Flex should be an important contributor to maintaining very high growth rates.

All in all, I think Twilio is one of the most exciting growth companies in the market today. There are many things to like about the company beyond their financials, growth rate and market opportunities that weren't mentioned yet. For example, Jeff Lawson, who is the co-founder and CEO of the company, has a 98% approval rating on Glassdoor and 82% would recommend working at Twilio to a friend. He also managed to convince SendGrid, a very successful company on its own, to join him under his leadership. Lawson continuously states that Twilio is only at the beginning of their journey. I tend to agree.

I think the current small pullback is a good opportunity to add to or start a position in Twilio. Shares are volatile and certainly valued at a rich premium, so you should keep that in mind, but in the long-term, I can't help the feeling that in three or five years you will look back and think: "Twilio was so cheap in early 2019, I should have bought more."

