Is The U.S. Dollar's Hegemony Beginning To Wane?

I survey the evidence in some detail and conclude that the challenge is likely real, but will take decades to unfold.

Ever since the decline of the British Empire and the British Pound, the U.S. dollar has been the world's reserve currency and trading medium, with its position strengthening alongside the growth of the U.S. as the world's foremost superpower. See for example this pie chart from the IMF:

The currency's reign has been of such duration that all of our investing models necessarily have the U.S. dollar as world reserve currency implicitly embedded in them.

Moreover, with Brexit and other threats to the Eurozone, one viable alternative, the Euro, has actually been regressing in importance.

So why even entertain the notion that the U.S. dollar won't continue to further reinforce its place as the world's reserve and trading currency?

Let's begin with,

An Interesting Tidbit

There have always been a fringe group of economists who predict the imminent collapse of the U.S. currency based on insurmountable debtloads, etc. But these predictions (at least so far) have been completely off the mark.

However, what got me wondering -- not if the dollar would collapse, but simply whether its importance on the world stage would continue to grow, or whether it's seen its peak and may begin to wane -- was this news story out of Russia:

Dump dollar for gold: Russia mulls eliminating gold tax to boost investment at greenback's expense Russia’s Finance Ministry told the Izvestia newspaper it is considering complete abolition of value added tax (VAT) on gold purchases. This would give Russian savers an option of investing in gold, rather than foreign currencies. [...] Gold bar buyers in Russia are currently obliged to pay 20 percent VAT. However, when selling ingots, the tax is not returned. As a result, demand for gold investment in the country sits at just under 3 tons per year. Experts say that if the tax is dropped, demand could skyrocket to 50–100 tons. [...] Resetting the VAT on gold bullion could support the idea of de-dollarization of the Russian economy, said Aleksey Panferov, deputy chairman of the board of Sovcombank. The inclusion of impersonal metal accounts in the deposit insurance system could become another important step in that direction, he added.

Now Russia is a rogue state with minor world importance despite its aspirations. And Russia has long been vocal about de-dollarization without much to show for it.

Nonetheless, the strategy got me thinking. Were it just states like Russia, Iran and Turkey talking this way, it wouldn't matter. But there's one other player who has voiced similar intentions, and it's the world's second largest superpower:

China

Looking at the IMF chart above shows that currently the Renminbi only accounts for about 1% of the world's currency reserves. And its share of Global payments is also relatively small, about 2%.

But the country has aspirations to change those figures.

Petro-Yuan?

The first foray came on March 26, 2018 when the country introduced a renminbi-denominated crude oil futures product. Early commentators were very skeptical of the impact, as this headline and analysis indicate:

China’s currency displacing the dollar in global oil trade? Don’t count on it. China surpassed the United States to become the world’s largest importer of crude oil in 2017, a clear motivation for creating a mechanism to price oil in RMB. Additionally, adding a benchmark that reflects the types of oil needed by Chinese refineries poses a clear business purpose. China’s long-term goal is to increase the use of China’s currency in global trade, not just in oil. Despite China’s central role in global oil markets, the RMB is unlikely to challenge the dollar as the default currency for oil trade anytime soon. A number of obstacles stand in its way, including Chinese capital controls and the foreign exchange risk that producers may be unwilling to take.

Yet by October 2018, the contract became the "third global benchmark" (with my emphasis):

"The pace of expansion has been explosive," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore. "The Shanghai contract has become an unexpected thorn in the side of the main Western benchmarks." In just six months, trading volumes for Shanghai's yuan-denominated oil futures have already overtaken those for the Dubai Mercantile Exchange's oil contract, previously the world's third-most popular oil benchmark, as well as less-followed contracts traded in Tokyo and in Singapore, Asia's primary commodity trading hub. As of the end of September, the contracts traded on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, or INE, had a 16% share of the global market for the shortest term oil futures, with trading volumes 49 times that of Dubai, according to data compiled by Hong Kong-based Gavekal Research. Over the six-month period, West Texas Intermediate, the most-followed benchmark, saw its market share dip to 52% from 60% while Europe's Brent blend slipped to 32% from nearly 38%.

Long Term Plan

The introduction of renminbi-denominated commodity futures contracts was just a start, as this speech at the Euro-Finance Week points out (my emphasis):

As I have already mentioned, however, the strategy of internationalising the renminbi is geared for success in the long term. Phases in which use of the renminbi stagnates should not, therefore, come as a surprise. The Chinese government's objective is clear. It wants to see the renminbi established as a trustworthy and widely used international reserve currency, trade currency and payments currency. The much needed patience I spoke of earlier paid off handsomely for China in October 2016. The renminbi was officially added to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) basket for special drawing rights (SDR). Since then, it has occupied a place in this select group of currencies alongside the U.S. dollar, the euro, the Japanese yen and the pound sterling. With that, the renminbi took its first formal step on its way to becoming an international key currency. This was a step that crowned many years of political wooing and a process of cautiously opening up the Chinese capital markets, as well as a variety of programmes to give foreign investors access to China's capital markets. Use of the renminbi as a reserve and investment currency was gradually increased as a result. The first milestone was reached in 2017, when Bond Connect, a joint venture of the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, was set up. Amongst other things, the idea behind Bond Connect is to make it easier for foreign investors to participate in trading in the Chinese fixed-income market. Close to 400 foreign investors have so far joined the interbank bond market via Bond Connect. In March of this year, Daimler took advantage of the opening up of the Chinese capital market to international issuers to become the first large German enterprise to issue a renminbi bond.

China's Belt and Road Initiative

The long term plan is woven up with China's trillion dollar "Belt and Road Initiative" (BRI)

BRI is too complex to handle here (and above my pay grade in any case), but this recent comprehensive article does a good job of examining many of its facets. The key takeaway from our perspective is that (my emphasis):

An important Chinese aim for the BRI as well as the associated financial institutions, the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) and the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), is to promote the use of the Chinese currency (yuan, or RMB) as a vehicle of trade. It has long been a strategic goal of China to internationalize the yuan, but the trading volumes have worked against this in the past, as well as the limited convertibility of the RMB. Now with the BRI the conditions for internationalization are more favorable. The countries aligned with China through the BRI form a significant monetary bloc, and many already accept the yuan as payment for commodities supplied to China, and as means of payment for goods supplied from China. In Pakistan with its large China Pakistan Economic Corridor the yuan is already the dominant currency held by the central bank in its reserves. At the end of June 2018, the cumulative total of China’s commodity trade with countries aligned with the BRI reached the equivalent of US$5 trillion – with the yuan being the primary vehicle for this enormous trade volume. According to the HSBC, the BRI is likely to add an extra $2.5 trillion in new trade internationally each year. [...] BRI trade and investment conducted in yuan promises to promote Chinese soft power while serving as a means for countries to evade U.S. sanctions. Both Russia and Iran are selling oil to China and accepting payment in yuan, as a response to sanctions imposed on these countries by the US. China also views the emergence of yuan-denominated oil contracts as a means for Chinese companies to buy oil and gas in their own currency, thereby avoiding exposure to foreign currency fluctuations. Given that China is now the world’s largest oil importer, these initiatives frame the emergence of a multipolar world with a significant role played by a yuan currency area. More generally, China is looking to utilize the BRI as a means of promoting trade between itself and countries that sign up for BRI projects – thus enhancing trade within a newly emerged yuan currency area. The World Bank has been monitoring these trade-related aspects of the BRI, and reports that trade linkages between BRI countries have proliferated, while production networks centered on China have also intensified since the BRI was initiated. These are benign influences – and they carry implications for wider industrial development and for the internationalization of China’s currency, the yuan. Perhaps it is overstating the case to assert that the BRI, in creating a dominant trade area, is likely to set the future rules of international trade and competition – as done recently by the CEO of Siemens, Joe Kaeser – but one can see the point that the BRI is so much more than just a series of infrastructure projects.

Based on the above, I think it's fair to conclude that China's intention and implementation are clear, and that in the long term it will have a measurable effect. So what would that mean?

Effects If the U.S. Dollar's Hegemony Wanes

The two most obvious effects of other countries using the dollar less as a trading and reserve currency are:

1. Reduction in Foreign Holdings of Treasury Assets

Here's an older chart of foreign holdings of U.S. treasuries which shows that Chinese holdings had leveled off by about the end of 2011.

And here's a table of the most recent data which now shows a slight reduction of China's holdings over the past year:

As we've seen, China is just getting started, so one could imagine an acceleration in its reduction of Treasury holdings over time.

2. Increases in Gold as a Reserve Asset

The World Gold Council publishes a plethora of data on gold; here's a graph of the gold holdings of the countries I've mentioned herein, showing that all are increasing gold reserves as they try to move away from complete reliance on the U.S. dollar:

And here are the overall net central bank purchases/sales of gold by year. Again there's a trend of increased holdings since 2005, with net accumulation beginning in 2008. If de-dollarization does indeed occur, we may see this trend accelerate.

Dissenting Views

The possibility of the U.S. dollar's hegemony waning is currently a minority view, with the majority thinking it will continue for the foreseeable future. And the arguments for this position are quite good.

Here's one of the better articles that I've read explaining the view, including this key quote (from Moody's):

The size of the U.S. economy and the level of trade are not the only reasons the U.S. dollar is the principal foreign reserve currency. The transparency of the U.S. financial markets as well as the predictability and credibility of monetary policy reinforce the safe-haven status that the dollar holds. Unlike many other economies, the current structure of the U.S. economy also makes it reasonably tolerant to running continuous trade deficits, which also supports our view that the U.S. dollar is to remain the dominant foreign currency reserve for some time. The convenience and cost advantage of trading in U.S. dollars mean that central banks would have to weigh up the outlay of shifting a sizable dollar portion into alternative currencies. In addition, the extensive proportion of U.S. dollars in foreign reserves means that although shifts in reserve holdings do occur, it could take decades for them to accumulate into a notable shift in the U.S. dollar's position as the key global reserve currency.

My take on this is that it's not an argument against the steps that China and others are taking, it's simply an argument that suggests the effects of such policies will take long (perhaps decades) to see their full effects.

Conclusions and Trading Positions

Putting this all together, I think that there's reason to think that we may have seen "peak U.S. dollar", but that any decline will be very slow and perhaps not tradable. Nonetheless the underlying foreign demand for U.S. treasuries may slowly decline which would be a mild but persistent headwind for bonds. Similarly, the increased use of gold as central bank reserves would be a minor long term stimulus for gold.

For other reasons (which I've explained in other SA articles), I have a small long term positions in short long bonds [vehicle ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT)], short junk bonds [vehicle ProShares Short High Yield ETF (SJB)] and long gold [vehicles Gold Resource Corp (GORO) (medium-sized position) and VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)]. This analysis slightly increases my confidence in all three.

