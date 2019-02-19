Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - CIK Is 9.09% Yielder With A Relatively Low Z-Score And Duration

Introduction

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as the one below.

The Benchmark

After the sharp climb in January, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) seems calm and confident. The benchmark of the high-yield bonds continues to reach new higher levels for the current year after an additional increase of $0.61 on a weekly basis. The recovery of this sector signals that credit confidence in the economy is back and the market participants are again interested in riskier assets. From a technical perspective, a major resistance level may be found around $86.60 per share. Over the past year, the main index tested several times these levels but was not able to break them. If the price of the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF keeps the current trend, I will not be surprised to see a new test in the next several months.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a slight increase of 0.04 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors - it is only 0.08 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There's definitely a strong relationship between them.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF) announced the declaration of its distribution for the month of March 2019 of $0.107 per common share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We use the Z-Score to find statistically undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector. If the value of the Z-Score is negative, it signals a "Buy" opportunity. Conversely, if you are looking for a "Sell" candidate, you should be interested in a positive Z-Score value. We use a one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period.

Based on the statistical indicator, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) continues to be the most undervalued fund in the sector. Over the past week, its price reported a decrease of 1.28% while its net asset value remained flat. This additional spread led to a lower statistical parameter and the fund is currently traded at -1.20 Z-score. We discussed details of DHY in my previous article and the reason for that pressure on its price. However, one more time I would like to mention that DHY has the second best yield in the sector surpassed only by BGH.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Another fund which may be considered as interesting is Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (CIK). Actually, I would like to spend more time on it in this article. So, after the review of the sector, you can find a detailed analysis of this fund.

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Over the past week, we saw another increase in the prices of the funds but not enough to say that it is a time to think about "Short" positions. Why am I saying this? Some of the participants have high Z-scores but they are still traded at discounts. I could say that I do not see interesting short opportunities and it is really difficult to say that some of the funds are overpriced. Of course, the Z-score is still useful because if I need a hedging reaction of my "Long" positions, I will choose Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) or Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS).

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 0.76 points. On a weekly basis, we find 0.08 bps increase of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December, we had -3.43 points average Z-score and now is almost 1.00 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table above aims to show us the closed-end funds with the highest discounts in the sector. Compared to the previous week, there is almost no change among the top ten candidates. Over the past week, the participant's spreads between prices and net asset values have narrowed. The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -8.29%. Last time, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -8.33%.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) has one of the highest discounts in the sector and still relatively low Z-score. Over the past week, the fund was among the best performers. The increase of its price was by 1.61% and its net asset value went up by 0.91%. The current yield of the fund is 8.70% and the monthly dividend is $0.1050 per share.

Source: Cefanalyzer.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here, I am looking for potential "Shorts" based on their premiums and statistical performance. The situation remains the same as we used to see it over the last months. The seeking of "Sells" is still a challenging task, and the sample above proves it.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average return for the past five years is 4.82% for the sector. As you can see, the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones. This fact can be easily explained by the sharp declines in the prices at the end of 2018.

Usually, I try to combine the return with the discount and the Z-score in order to find a fundamental and statistical reason to review the candidates. Based on these criteria, KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO), Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD), Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund may be included to your list as potential "Buy" candidates.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, we saw what was the historical performance of the funds, but probably most of you are interested in the current return which could be achieved and that is the reason why I sorted the funds by the highest distribution rate.

The average yield on price for the sector is 8.30% and the average yield on net asset value is 7.59%. The difference between the two values can be explained by the spread between the price and the net asset values of the funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.26%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

Throughout the review, we saw that Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has one of the lowest Z-scores. I have decided to review it because it provides us with an attractive valuation, relative statistical edge, high current yield, and has satisfactory coverage ratio.

Data by YCharts

Strategy & Investment Approach

Seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 75% of its total assets in fixed-income securities, such as bonds, debentures, and preferred stock.

Most of the portfolio invested in U.S. high-yield corporate debt, with some exposure to sovereign or corporate debt of developing nations.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Currently, the fund is traded at 11.61% discount. The spread between its price and net asset value is relatively high compared to its peers and the chart below proves it. As we saw in our review, the average discount of the sector is 8.29%.

Source: CEFdata.com

Talking about the yields, you will inevitably notice that Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has one of the highest distribution rates in the sector. The same is valid for its yield on net asset value, as well. We do have a yield on the price of 9.09% and a yield on NAV of 8.04%. The current distribution is $0.0225, and it is paid on a monthly basis. A really interesting fact is the increase in the dividend in July 2018. At all, CIK has one of the most stable dividend distributions in the sector.

Source: Cefanalyzer.com

Another positive is that the distribution is almost fully covered, with a coverage ratio of 99% based on the latest earnings numbers. Also, we see an improvement and an uptrend in the UNII/share ratio.

Source: CEFdata.com

The portfolio information is showing us that the main distribution is between "BB" and "B" ratings. The credit quality of the assets is relatively good compared to the rest of the high-yield CEFs.

Source: Credit Suisse, Semi-annual report

In terms of asset breakdown, besides 59.6% allocated to US high-yield bonds, the fund also has 16.7% weighting to non-US high-yield bonds and 17.4% to senior loans.

Source: CEFdata.com

The effective duration of the CIK portfolio is 2.75 years and it is one of the lowest durations in the sector. A portfolio with a relatively low duration may be beneficial in a rising rates environment.

Source: CEFdata.com

As you know, one of our purposes is always to be prepared for unexpected events and outcomes. Therefore, we insist on having a hedging reaction to our positions. As a hedge to Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, we can use the Invesco High Income Trust II. They have a pretty strong correlation between their net asset values. Additionally, VLT has one of the highest Z-scores in the sector at that moment.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. On the other hand, many of the funds provide us with an attractive valuation to review them as potential "Buy" candidates.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, CIK can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on February 17, 2019, and as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At Trade With Beta, we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kinds of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CIK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.