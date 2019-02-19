Petra Diamonds' (PDMDF) CEO Johan Dippenaar on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Petra Diamonds Hmltn (OTC:PDMDF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, I'm pleased to welcome you to our presentation following the release of Petra's Interim Results which cover the six months to 31st of December, 2018. This morning I'm joined by Jacque Breytenbach, our CFO and Luctor Roode, our COO and two of our non-executives, Tony Lowrie, and Gordon Hamilton, welcome.

So as you will now be aware, these are the last results that I will be reporting on as CEO. As this morning we announced the appointment of Richard Duffy, as CEO, effective 1st of April. I will be working closely with Richard to ensure an efficient handover in the period leading up to his appointment. And Jacque and Luctor and the rest of the team have expressed a commitment to support him as he takes up his role at Petra.

So I'd like to take this opportunity to thank Petra's board, management, and staff, for their tremendous support over the last 14 years. And I'm very proud of the team's effort to grow the company and more recently to overcome a number of challenges to lay the foundation for Petra's next phase of delivery.

So I will now hand over to Luctor, who will run through the operational results for the first half and Jacque who will then discuss the financial results.

Luctor Roode

Thank you very much, Johan.

Good morning all. I'm going to start off with safety. Safety being our number one priority and our zero harm goal remains as always. We're reporting a LTIFR of 0.16 for the period compared to 0.24 comparing to the previous period which also compares very well against peers. To note, 0.3 day safety and health is a collaborative effort between the company, organized labor, and the regulator, and we are continuing to drive this.

Lastly, also just to mention in the light of the recent tailings deposit disaster at Polley, I would like to report that Petra maintains high standards with the management and control of all our facilities and to various operations.

We have a slide, Slide number 45 in Appendixes which refers to their management principles we apply at our tailings deposit facilities. You can have a look at that. And if there are any questions at a later stage, you are welcome to ask.

Also just to note in terms of health and safety pledge, which we have rolled out throughout the company, we've got a commitment from the board in all levels of organization to recommit ourselves to the health and safety of all our employees. At the bottom, you'll see that.

Okay, so moving on to our main KPIs, I've already dealt with safety in the first block. The improvement we've seen.

Second one deals with carat production in terms of million carats. Glad to report 10% improvement of carats recovered compared to previous periods. We're remaining within our guidance of 3.8 to 4 million carats. This is mostly driven by 13% increase in underground carats to the order of 1.9 million. We have also seen two good quality pink diamonds recovered at Williamson in this post period which is a very positive trend for us.

Looking at revenue and Jacque will deal a bit more with that. But if you look at revenue US$207 million in terms of sales revenue some volume concerns at Koffiefontein, pricing, and product mix, which really bought the sales to a level little bit less than what expected. However diamonds sold 15% up to 1.7 million carats being sold. Like, as I said, Jacque will deal a bit more in terms of that.

Moving on, this slide deals with million tons treated in terms of underground and tonnes production, very positive trend for us there, underground tonnage up to 6.4 million tonnes, tailings production up to 1 million tonnes. Underground tons ramp up was 7% is mostly driven by 12% increase in ROM treated at Cullinan, a 30% increase in ROM treated at Koffiefontein, and a 4% increase in ROM treated at Williamson, offset by a marginal decrease in tonnes treated at Finsch Diamond mine.

Tailings tonnes up 43% to 1 million tonnes but this was offset by reduction in higher grade tailings production from Finsch 1 and that is why you will see in terms of carat production -- tailings production in terms of carats are down compared to the previous period. This is a very positive off year for us in terms of volume produced and we're looking forward to continuing the solid performance.

Okay, I think many of us have seen this slide before, moving on to Slide 7, where we continue to say that we are increasing our footprint across the orebody which will assist in terms of flexibility and also the volume production. We are accessing multiple levels of the Sub Level Caving, multiple tunnels at each level, as well as increasing drawpoint access across the footprint of the blockades. This will just assist us further in terms of flexibility and volumes. Also on the positive front is in terms of costs, driving cost down, we are seeing increasingly the ratio of blasted tonnes to column tonnes improving as we access larger areas of the footprint. The focus of the company is absolutely on maximizing free cash flow and that is a focus for the next years coming. We want to ensure consistent production output and also efficient operating and capital expenditure. That is where we are focusing from operational point of view.

I'm going to focus a little bit more on operation specific, so dealing with Finsch Mine just to take out a couple of highlights there, if you go to bullet number three, most of our development has been completed on 70 level, 73, 75, and 78, it's a four levels of the sub level cave, the only remaining development left is 75 level Phase 2 which will complete in quarter four of this financial year. By then we'll be finished with all major development at Finsch.

Also glad to report that we've completed our underground ground handling infrastructure in quarter one of this financial year, so all construction work is also completed.

We're at the end of depleting the Pre 79 tailings. There might be a wear off remnant tailings to the Pre 79 next financial year, but that is depleted.

The steady state from the block cave is expected in the next financial year although at this point in time with the number of levels and the tunnels being accessed, we are seeing a very good steady state production coming from the SLC and we will continue with that.

Fine. So that is Finsch Mine. Just looking a bit further to the footprints from the top, it's a Sub Level Cave being accessed over four levels 70, 73, 75, 78, that is a 73 level footprint Phase 1, Phase 2, so Phase 1, Phase 2 is a 70, 73, and 75, whereas 78 we only have Phase 1 development being done. And as mentioned, Phase 2 on 75 is the only piece of development that still needs to be completed.

Any further developments, we'll assess on a continuous basis for example the precursor which we've spoken about previously. At this point the focus of Finsch is to complete all development, gain maximum access across this really fantastic orebody to generate the maximum value from this investment and to optimize our margins through driving efficiencies and optimizing costs.

Okay. Moving on to Cullinan Mine. Also just to take out a couple of highlights, the ground handling system as noted bullet number four there, five, was completed which gives us access across the orebody. There were three underground crushers planned to be constructed. The third crusher was commissioned in December which will greatly assist us in terms of flexibility and also accessing the full footprint of the C-Cut. The completion of the shaft interface is still planned to be completed in half year one of the next financial year.

Steady state production from the C-Cut with the third crusher being commissioned is really ramping up well and we expect the full- year of FY 2020 to get to the 4 million tonnes a year.

What's important to note is if you look at this massive orebody, the C-Cut Phase 1 and the CC1East are the two orebodies that was developed now but you also have a centerpiece orebody which you are looking at for future possible developments but we have a shaft in place, we have a new plant in place, so all of that infrastructure will leverage from any future access and in terms of a level where we are, we are also at the level where we can access much more of this massive orebody.

Okay. Similar to Finsch just looking at orebody from the top, the top picture you'll see the full extent of the Cullinan orebody being the Western side or the C-Cut development and the Eastern side or the CC1East development. If one blows it up, the C-Cut portion of that, this is what it looks like. The yellow dot shows the drawpoint development across the orebody. Couple of important points to note here. Firstly, in terms of the occurrence of very valuable Type II stones, it has been proven in history and focused sampling that all day they are present specific in the Western side of the orebody and we are confident we are recovering them and then next slide will deal a bit more in detail with that.

In terms of draw bell construction, as we said we are progressing across the footprint. We expect to be completed these yellow points by the end of September to be across the full orebody in terms of draw bell installations. After draw bell is installed, it takes about six to nine months to mature. So as I've explained previously as well, if we take this footprint with the draw bells are in place already, if you mine 10,000 tonnes on any specific day, 7,000 to 8000 tonnes will be sourced from this area yes simply because these draw bells are more mature, their ground is finer, 2,000 tonnes will come from maybe the next portion of draw bells and the remainder from these which are still giving quite low yields in terms of its production volume per day and that is how a block cave work.

You cannot go and mine in specific places out of sequence like an open pit. You do not have the flexibility because this block has to last the next 20 years and therefore it's very important to abide by due technical rules moving across this orebody. Okay. So mentioned that many [indiscernible] in this portion but we'll see more representative distribution of diamonds coming through in the near future.

Just to touch a little bit on the recovery of stones. I need to remind you that in 2018, we've recovered a 40 carat Type II blue stone which sold for $24 million. This was with the new plant in place already. Just in terms of 2019, so we all understand where we all were very encouraged by the recovery of a number of Type II blue stones although small varying from two to 10 carats per stone. We've sold for good value. This is very encouraging; it bodes well for us progressing forward.

Also in this period to-date, we've recovered quite a number of Type II white stones although some of them smaller size, we have also recovered 111 carat white stone we sold for US$4.3 million.

So although the FY 2019 stones does not materially contribute to the overall value per carat, as historical recoveries has done, it demonstrates the presence of these stones and the confidence we have in our recovery process.

So with my 25 years in the mining industry and most of it being spent in the process and recovery of stones, I can assure all that if that stone represents itself, it will be recovered. We have tested all types of diamonds within the orebody extensively to get through various processes to confirm. And we have utmost confidence in our technology to recover these stones.

There is a lot of debate in the market in terms of XRL, XRT, mining, and what it does. But I can assure you the process we've got the plant we've got in place if you understand the process flow. There is only two streams leaving this plant, the one is a very fine fraction which is Slimes. And the other stream is a minus 8 flow fraction from the DMS. The DMS is a proven technology over many, many years and if these stones present itself we definitely will recover it. So we're encouraged by recovery of these stones. We're seeing very good signs as we move across the orebody and we are confident that we will recover them as it presents itself.

Okay. Just moving onto Koffiefontein. I will highlight a couple of things there, in terms of the ground handling system which was completed in quarter three of 2018 gave us a very good fourth quarter of 2018 as well as the first quarter of 2019 financial year, production started on 60 Level which is your third level of your Sub Level Cave, there is 56, 58, 60 level and that's also started which we can report. Steady state production we've really achieved in quarter one where we have mined over 260,000 tonnes which if you annualize that you get to well over 1 million tonnes per year. And that was very encouraging for us. Unfortunately quarter two was very disappointing for us in terms of two things mostly driven by community unrest which led to high levels of absenteeism on the operation, and secondly, some challenges we've had in the plant in terms of availability, specifically to do with the crushing circuit within the plant. So those two factors resulted in a very disappointing quarter two which unfortunately led to a disappointing half year one.

I'm actually glad to report that since January we've added additional crushing capacity to plant. We've refurbished the crushers within the plant and employee numbers have turned to normal levels. As the crushing circuit performance have also improved, we have seen a much improved distribution of stones in the plant in terms of product mix. So we are very confident in terms of the upcoming sales as we'll see the value also coming through at Koffiefontein.

We are still looking at this operations it's on a close scrutiny in terms of its performance relative to rest of the Petra portfolio, management is still of the opinion it can deliver strong cash flows for us and therefore we will do absolutely what's necessary to make sure this operation to deliver going forward.

Touching little bit on Williamson mine, operationally we had a very solid performance in this half year meeting production guidance, actually exceeding volume guidance, and also the recovery off two nice high value Pink stones which again we haven't seen in 12 to 18 months but now it has come back to us and this will definitely assist us in terms of the carat price. We have continued discussion with the governments of Tanzania and local advisors to resolve the VAT issue and the blocked parcel.

Now, I think finally from my side, in terms of the outlook going forward, we will target zero harm we will always do that. We are committed to the health and safety pledge as mentioned. In terms of operational efficiency, we are still guiding within the 3.8 to 4 million carats for the annum. There is a close focus on cost per activity and achieving steady state production. We are not just living, living in hope and waiting for a special stone to appear. We are looking at all possible other avenues, relooking at our working capital, relooking at volumes at the different operations to assist in terms of driving margins. So that work is happening as we speak.

What is positive for us is the increasing access across the footprint of the SLC as well as a block cave which gives us more flexibility in terms of volumes and also in terms of diamond distribution.

Realizing the potential of the Group's portfolio of assets. We are looking at this on a continuous basis as mentioned to make a cash contribution to the company. We finalized the disposal of KEM JV and Helam in December which is also a positive move for us and then we'll obviously continue to look as value accretive growth options within our current portfolio of assets to see what we can do in the medium to long-term to grow the company.

Okay, so that is in terms of operations. I would just like to make use of this opportunity to thank Johan for his guidance, leadership, and wisdom which he displayed in this time. Thank you very much Johan. Well much appreciated, you are well respected in the company, and it's really sad to see you go.

Richard, all of the best. He's got our support and we are all geared to really take this company forward. So thank you very much.

Jacque Breytenbach

Thank you, Luctor, and good morning everyone.

I'll take you through the financial overview for the period starting off on Slide number 17, adjusted EBITDA for the period came in at $75.6 million slightly lower than the $80.8 million that we've achieved in the previous year largely driven by reduced revenues which Luctor has touched on as well as increasing operating costs which I will take you through a bit later.

Cash generated from operations increased to $62.8 million an improvement on the previous year and impacted by some working capital movements that we've seen at period end and comfortably exceeding our capital expenditure for the period of $40 million which has declined in line with our declining CapEx portfolio.

Moving on to Slide number 18, I'm going to touch on a couple of numbers on this slide. Importantly revenue $207 million for the half year really impacted by three major items, a lower incidence of high value stones, diamond pricing being slightly softer than expected, and the disruptions at Koffiefontein.

Installed increased on the back of increased volumes by these items as mentioned delivered slightly lower than expected revenue. Luctor covered the production, I'm not going to go through the detail there, just want to point out to confirm the declining CapEx profile and specifically the expansion CapEx coming down to $28 million for the six months period with further declines in periods to come.

On the summary of results, we've got a busy slide, but bear with me, revenue we've talked about mining and processing cost increased from $105 million to $127.2 million for the six months period and we will go through a bit more detail on the next slide. Profit from mining activity of $80 million with slight decline in margins on this side mainly due to the revenue not delivering the expected result.

Exploration expenses reducing further and it's a program that's being reviewed at the moment in terms of ongoing future of exploration in the company.

Corporate overheads remains well controlled and also compares very favorably with our peers and we are committed to make sure that our overhead structures are cost effective as well.

The adjusted EBITDA of $75 million delivering a margin of some 36% for the period compared to the previous period of 42% and it was largely on the back of lower incidence of the high value stones. Luctor mentioned a blue stone was sold during the financial year 2018 which improved profits in a competitive period.

On the below the line items apologies -- below the line items depreciation specifically went up quite significantly to $50 million slightly higher than we guided. We've guided a full-year depreciation charge of some $90 million and there's some indication that if production continues the way it does we may exceed our $90 million for the full-year. It's really on the back of the bulk of our production now being delivered through the new underground areas as well as the Cullinan plant now being fully operational.

In the comparative H1 for 2018, the Cullinan plant was still in its final commissioning phase did not deliver the production at that point and also did not attract the depreciation charges as we did in this period.

Net finance expenses was another big move. You would have noted quite a decline in our capitalized borrowing costs as our expansion programs are reaching the end of its tenure. The borrowing cost is moving to the income statement and the bulk of that amount being over $20 million relates to the bond debt and the associated interest with some $8 million associated with unwinding of our PVA obligations, so non-cash interest charge as well as a net interest on our BEE loans, you would have noted we've got both BEE payables and receivables on our balance sheet and there is some $4 million associated with that debt that's being expensed during this period.

Adjusted impact for the period came in at a loss of $4.5 million compared to a $7.2 million profit in the preceding period. Main focus on turning this around is a key focus for the management team.

Apologies again, net unrealized FX losses of $13.7 million, the Rand weakened quite significantly over the period and closed at R14.35 to $1 at 31 December. On that basis, we have to revalue our Intergroup cross-border loans and the bulk of this charge around $9.5 million relate to the intergroup loans that's been restated due to the FX movement as well as some $4 million associated with open ages that we had in place valued at the mark-to-market with 14.35 as their measurement. We have since seen the Rand strengthening again over the period leading up to now; we bottomed out, that's right with around 13.40s but subsequent weakening back to levels of around 14.15 again.

The final item on this slide I want to just take you talk you through is the loss on discontinued operations of some $39 million, $15 million of that amount relates to a change in the sales or the recovery of the sales proceeds from the KEM joint venture that was sold. Right to the end of the disposal period, we've agreed to an amended mechanism whereby some R240 million of the R300 million purchase price or sales price will be recovered from future profit or dependent on future profits.

We have assigned a value of no on the proceeds thereof. So if anything is realized in future, it should be or will be recognised as and when it does come through. So but for this purposes, given the uncertainty around the outlook for KEM from our point of view, we've decided to not assign a value to the contingent part of the proceeds. The balance of that number relates to non-controlling interest largely that is recycled to income statement on the completion of the disposal.

Moving on to Slide number 20, for your purpose of reference which in the past has been included in Slide number 22. So I'll just ask you to flip over to that slide, just to go back on operating cost you would have noted a increase on mining and processing costs from $105.8 million in H1 2018 to $127.2 million in this half driven by online cash cost which increased some 9% period-on-period largely through increased volumes, significant increase in the tonnes throughput at Cullinan up as much as 48% in total tonnes and in South African inflation with both wages and electricity inflation in local tonnes above CPI. It has been somewhat offset by weakening exchange rate. So we had some 5% pullback on the dollar reported cost in -- on this line.

Royalties have increased from just under $2 million to over $7 million for the period under review. As a reminder, the South African royalty formula is based on a profit based royalty which also takes in account CapEx spent in a period to give miners some relief against their royalty payments. With our declining CapEx profile coupled with the increased profitability on mine, we are all seeing an increase in the royalty payments and the effect of this is sort of $5 million on this line.

Inventory and stockpile movement, we usually have a, as you would know a build-up in inventory during our H1. Given these sales cycles and with 14 days in H2, the bulk of the additional inventory will be released or is expected to be released during H2.

Technical support and marketing costs really increased on the back of increased sales volumes. A lot of the cost here is direct cleaning and preparation and marketing costs associated with the product and with a 15% increase in volumes sold, we have seen, we have had some additional costs incurred on this line. So the net result $127.2 million versus $105.8 million quite an increase but it does show the shifting operations from a more underground production compared to in the past more surface operations as well.

In the back, Slide number 20 in presentation, Slide 21, apologies for the slide changing in the order, Cullinan pricing and cost obviously had a massive impact on our financial position during the period and we thought it's appropriate to just take us through our own observations. The $96 a carat that we have realized for the six months under review is on the low side compared to historical numbers. You'd have seen during the past 19.5 years only twice, we have dipped below $110 per carat and we are confident that as the technical teams increase the footprint or the coverage across the full footprint, we should see a normalization around Cullinan. However it's very difficult to predict when higher value stones may come through and therefore some level of uncertainty around the immediate future but it's reasonable to expect that the prices will normalize over a period of time.

Even at $96 per carat, I want to point out the cash online cost at Cullinan comes in at around $55 per carat, still leaving a generous cash margin at operation and its ability to generate cash flows is undoubtedly so even at these strong or lower prices that we've witnessed.

On the financial position, Slide number 22, 21 in the back. Just to confirm, the first bullet point the bank debt will settle subsequent to the rights issue proceeds being received which settled in full in early part of the financial year and remains steadily available to the group just over so far at current exchange rate around $105 million.

I'm not going to go through each and every line but point out diamond inventories closed the period at some 811,000 carats on end, expected to decline to levels closer to what we've seen in June 2018 to somewhere between 550 or 550,000 carats at that point in time.

Net debt that's a number that has been published as part of our trading update came in higher than expected and really impacted by as we stated at the time, the distributions towards our BEE Partners mostly to paydown the debt of some $21.2 million, $8.6 million that was advanced to the KEM JV to assist with their own working capital with the sale now being concluded from KEM, this full amount is recoverable and expected to be received in H2, and then some $25 million shortfall in revenue during this period as touched on earlier.

As a reminder, in Tanzania, we also have some $45 million locked up in working capital mostly through parcel number one and VIP receivables that's not been resolved as yet.

Just moving on to the diamond market, Slide number 24. And we are now back in normal sequence, pointing to the -- our sales timing, three tenders in H1, four tenders will follow in H2 also traditionally in H2, we've seen a usually seasonally stronger period in this period, in this half. So we do expect some solid results on the pricing side at least stable.

Our sales across the mines were really impacted by the movements that we saw in the market Finsch slightly up in the comparative period really because of the decline in the contribution from tailings. So this is a more a shift towards run of mine only, Cullinan down I think we've covered that in full. Koffiefontein was also down again it's also mine producing some high value stones, it was due to the lower volumes, stones or fossil prices are heavily impacted by a single stone and the absence of high value stones have driven Koffiefontein slightly lower.

There is an expectation from -- if we look at what we saw now and started a new H2 that this pricing should definitely return to prior levels. And Williamson is really impacted by the market movement although as mentioned, we've already recovered two exceptional pink stones or high value pink stones which is in the process of being sold which should also see the price at Williamson recovering or increasing to earlier levels.

On that rough diamond market side, specifically the period 2014 to 2016 we saw a structural reset almost if you want off the diamond market specifically since that period prices have increased somewhat but has not fully offset the impact of the decline that was witnessed. It was a 28% price decline that we're seeing in that period.

On the market side again not going through all the bullet points, I want to point out that during 2005 production peaked around 170 million carats, supply has since declined to a level where we currently stand at around 150 million carats and the general expectation or commentary in the market suggest that our goal is due to close down in the next year or two which with mine producing some 18 million carats is quite a substantial portion of supply being taking off or being removed from the supply side.

Moving on to the outlook. And in conclusion on Slide 27, reduction in net debt is obviously our main priority. We are doing absolutely everything we can to make sure that we focus on that parameter and putting all necessary steps in place to reduce the net debt position. We are not only, as Luctor also said, sitting back and waiting for high value exceptional stones to come through to move the number.

Having said that, our net debt is expected to remain largely flat compared to the levels that we've seen now in end of December. Should prices remain at these levels, assuming our BEE repayments is kept in line with the or continues in line with the current amortization schedule which calls for some $25 million including interest to be settled by May 2020, May 2019 apologies as well as the Williamson issues not being resolved at all, so neither the parcel nor VAT flowing into the company.

There is a reasonable expectation on our side that or reasonable to expect that pricing should improve somewhat given the stronger sales period that we're looking forward to as well as some normalization specifically at Koffiefontein that we've already witnessed and there is an expectation outside that we may improve our net debt during this period.

As mentioned we are encouraged by the solid start and with specific reference to Koffiefontein, the other mines are really tracking on levels we expected.

We've talked about Richard Duffy's appointment as CEO and just from my part as well, I want to really looking forward to welcome Richard in the role. He is a different man of thought that he is up to and he can be assured of the team's contribution and we wish him best of luck.

The Nomination Committee from the board is also committed to make further changes to the board which will be announced during the latter part of the year or is expected to be announced by then to make sure that the composition of the board remains appropriate for the company given the skill set et cetera on the board.

Diamond markets in January, June periods we've talked about, I’m not going to cover those again.

Just before I conclude finally or from my side, Johan, also thank you for your contribution. I have spent 12 years working with Johan and it's been a tough 12 years especially these last three or four but thank you for everything that you've contributed to the company and you're a man of high integrity and massive commitment so he will be surely missed.

That concludes the formal part of the presentation. We will now commence with the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Richard Hatch

Good morning. Richard Hatch from Berenberg. Three questions. First one is on Cullinan prices, I have seen the results you put $129 for the second half in your impairment test for Cullinan prices. Is that a reasonable expectation of the average price going forward or should we expect that to increase as the C-Cut ramps up and becomes more normalized or is the $129 a decent blended number to use for Cullinan from here on out, first one.

Johan Dippenaar

Well certainly if you look at historical price performance at Cullinan adjusted for the market along the lines that Jacque illustrated with the rough diamond index between 120 and 130 is certainly a price that we expect. But as you know it's very variable. It can be below that or it can be much higher than that but on average that is certainly a price that we expect.

Richard Hatch

Okay. Thanks. And the second one is just on CapEx and just trying to get a handle on where your CapEx is going to go this year and next. I think the guidance this year is 100, next year is 70, but obviously the Rand is a bit weaker and you've displaced it can. So are you able to kind of put a flavor on what your CapEx numbers are kind of looking out for this year and next?

Jacque Breytenbach

Can you hear me, Richard? We expect this year's CapEx to come in somewhere between $85 million to $90 million for the full-year and next year's CapEx to be $60 million to $70 million. So not too far from earlier guidance on that front, really adjusted for the exchange rate. Petra, as Luctor also mentioned, critically reviewing all CapEx programs at the moment.

Des Kilalea

Thanks. Des Kilalea, Canaccord. Two questions. I mean you've indicated a sort of lack of confidence in a sense of the price you received for KEM by putting a new value on it. How confident are you number one that the $8 million is going to come back in the six months? And the second thing is, are you absolutely convinced that should KEM for some unfortunate reason not survive that any other liabilities will bounce back into your basket. And then the second question is how realistic is it to expect that the VAT in Tanzania will come back, the parcel I understand but everybody is struggling to get VAT and it doesn't look like the Tanzanian Government has got too much in its wallet at the moment?

Johan Dippenaar

Luctor?

Luctor Roode

Des, thank you. In terms of the KEM, the first part of the question $8.6 million that was advanced, I can confirm that we've already received a portion of that back as per the agreed repayment schedule. And there's no reason to believe that the balance thereof will not be received. We've got a fairly tight deadline and the corporate team is as eager as us to make sure that that is upheld.

In terms of the liabilities that will remain at Ekapa. Our sales agreement is such that we are very confident that it will not come back to us in the unlikely event of blaming for another. However there's no again reason to believe that that will be the case but there are absolute experts in treating those value stones specifically in those areas and there's quite a bit of resources left therefore falling to mine profitably.

On the last question, VAT at Tanzania, we remain confident, there is a recent newspaper article suggest that the President himself has instructed the Finance Ministry to review the taxes associated with mining as there was a -- not only the let's call it the bigger mining houses but also small or personal type miners in country has been severely impacted by the VAT and there was a direct instruction from him according to the articles that was quoted as little as two weeks ago to review the VAT. So we are confident that the VAT regime in Tanzania should move or should normalize again.

Johan Dippenaar

But Des to point out, we do not bring any receipts from that back into any cash flow planning and in the financial statements the receivable is appropriately discounted as time goes by.

James Bell

James Bell, RBC Capital Markets. Two questions firstly, you note obviously that the first tender of the second half was up 1% like-for-like. I just wondered if you could give any additional color on what your tender customers were saying right stone market particularly on the smaller side. And then on the second question is just on Slide 36, you talked about engaging with the South African lending group around simplifying the structure of the BEE loans, what's the potential opportunity there in terms of leverage and repayments?

Johan Dippenaar

So maybe just on the first one then, so the tender was well attended both in South Africa and Antwerp was called closing out some of those sales. Look it will be incorrect to say that there is exuberant confidence in the market. Everybody is a bit uncertain especially in the light of the trade wars between the U.S. and China. But I don't think that's one factor that's weighing on the market but there's definitely some caution but we can see from the amount of bidding and the prices that it certainly seems like the market is settled and making this is sort of like small lift from the levels lower levels that we saw during H1.

Jacque Breytenbach

James on the question around the discussions with the banks, it focuses around the re-profiling of the BEE date repayments. According to the current AMORT schedule there is some $25 million due as mentioned earlier in this half with another similar amount the next half in half period to December 2019 and the final payment by 2020 of some $50 million.

Our aim is to re-profile it such that the amount is more or less in line with the share of 24% of the underlying cash flows and that as a result Petra Treasury doesn't need to step in to fund in excess of that. The discussions is still ongoing and we probably would only start moving towards finalization around March to April of this year.

Ian Rossouw

Good morning. Ian Rossouw from Barclays. Maybe just a question for Jacque on the net debt. I guess can you just talk about a regional downside scenario. And you mentioned just about the ability to hold your expectations not to drawdown on the bank facility. Could you maybe provide a bit of details and just give an idea of what the headroom is. So assuming including the $105 million, I mean where exactly do you see the headroom in a reasonable downside scenario over the next couple of years?

Jacque Breytenbach

Ian, thank you. Obviously do as you refer to run a couple of scenarios by space and also stretched or downside scenarios. In all our scenarios, we do not foresee the need to tap into any of our banking facilities and remain cash flow positive. Obviously with scenario testing, it's quite sensitive to exchange rate assumptions, price movement assumptions et cetera. Specifically those two items and as such it's difficult to really now quote a headroom in a downside scenario without giving the full context. So I'd base them to be drawn into a number. It's suffice to say that it remains positive throughout our forecast period.

Edward Sterck

Edward Sterck, BMO. A couple of questions. Firstly on the diamond tender you're closing out now. The timing of that feels a little bit late. You normally have four tenders in the second half of the year. Do you expect to still complete two in the fiscal third quarter. And then my second question is just going back to CapEx again. Johan you gave us a number for the CapEx roughly adjusted for exchange rate movements but it sounds like you weren't deducting anything for the sale of KEM. Just to confirm what the numbers associated with KEM, I think taken elsewhere?

Johan Dippenaar

And so the -- we are still on track to make all four tenders. All that was the first tender that we've run by and large is done, it's just that we are concluding transactions with the State Diamond trader in South Africa where some of those parcels they, we get late notification whether they'll take them or not. And then we conclude those sales as part of the sale. And also on certain stones, I can say we received very keen bidding but in certain stones we sort of like look at the bids and say right there's opportunity to have further talks.

But I want to stress it's on a small minority of everything by volume. So it's not. It does not happen many times, most of the time everything is closed out on the same time. So the sales for sure are all on track to one and a further one completed by the end of March and then one normally in May and then one at the end of June. So that's all firmly on track.

Jacque Breytenbach

Ed, on your question around CapEx Slide number 38 in effect gives a breakdown of CapEx per operation and it totals for 2019 some $92 million. The numbers last quarter just slightly adjusted for FX movements and 2022 expansion and sustaining CapEx combined $72 million. So in Rand terms, we feel comfortable that these numbers will be the maximum that we'd be looking at. And if some opportunity to pull back but even if it comes these numbers the FX relief in dollar terms should translate into some improved dollar numbers.

Danielle Chigumira

Thank you. Danielle Chigumira from Macquarie. Just one question around pricing firstly. So you have given the context of the receipt prices in fact Cullinan for H1 compared to history. If I understand correctly that history includes exceptionals and so could you give any context on how that pricing compares excluding exceptionals given where the volatile period at the moment? And the second question is you alluded to not just waiting for exceptional stones in order to improve the margin cash rate performance of the company. And I'm looking at other things to improve the performance, could you give us some kind of color on what those might be?

Jacque Breytenbach

Luctor Roode.

Luctor Roode

Danielle on the pricing, I sit out on the slide back. The averages there yes it does include exceptional stones as and when they were recovered. But if you look at the periods where no exceptional stones were recovered either the lowest we've ever came in was $110 per carat baring these two periods that we did below and the latest now being $96 per carat. And I know the numbers at the end for all the older periods but there's roughly $15, $15 to $20 per carat in the historical numbers included for the sale of exceptional stones.

In terms of the levers that we would be looking at there is really two things. It's either improving inflows or reducing outflows. On the inflow side looked and these three mines significantly reviewing the production and what they can do on that front. And then on the operating cost as well as CapEx there's significant focus on looking at those things.

On top of that, the working capital movements that we can consider we will employ as appropriate which will include looking at tender timings, sale proceeds being received and those sort of measures.

Paul Renken

Paul Renken, VSA. I was wondering other companies reporting results today are still talking about power interruption in South Africa. I was wondering if your operations are having any of that in this last period. And second of all, any plans to implement renewables across your operations.

Johan Dippenaar

Just repeat the second question.

Paul Renken

Are you going to put in any renewables backup power support?

Johan Dippenaar

Okay. So in terms of power interruptions. Well how we work with Eskom we are what we call the key customer. So what would happen is if there is a shortage of power in the country in terms of living areas, Eskom, would shutdown certain areas in terms of townships to reserve power.

But being a key customer they would contact us upfront and they would say we're in a Stage 2 load shedding phase which doesn't affect us Phase 1 or Phase 2. When we get to a Phase 3 load shedding, they would then request of us to save shed 20% of our power at the operation which would not severely interrupt production if is that type of request because it would between underground and plant, switch off on certain areas of the plant underground which would then balance us so that we don't run at a full power outage fulfill our requirements.

If it goes to 40% load shedding request, then it's got some impact on production output. So there has been one or two days where we've been requested to 40% load shedding. We would then either do a maintenance on the specific date to try to counter that or we would then look at maybe additional production over weekend. So yes is it impacting. But we are really managing it fairly carefully.

Paul Renken

Renewables?

Johan Dippenaar

Renewables, we have looked at that at the moment, the cost of power through Eskom is still much cheaper than any renewable investment which we might go into. And I know there's obviously the risk of power supply which one which is more a risk mitigating than anything else. But at this point in terms of capital investment having to investing that we don’t see a good business return for us at this stage in time, we have generators on one, diesel generators to sustain some power. But it is more for emergency purposes on operations so not at the moment looking at renewables.

Luctor Roode

But obviously continuingly doing the renewables. The big problem is because we run 24 hours and with the most obvious renewable being solar not operating at night, that's all sort of like choices that we have to make.

Paul Renken

[Indiscernible] something else on the underground equipment?

Johan Dippenaar

Underground equipment?

Paul Renken

[Indiscernible] underground equipment?

Johan Dippenaar

Yes, we are considering it for possible future expansion but at the moment with our current blocks as it is, it is designed as such with ventilation to run on diesel powered machines. But it's something we are all considering into the future. At the moment, we don't want to retrofit anything because that is just going to add more capital.

Des Kilalea

Des Kilalea, Canaccord again. Look in the kind of text that accompanies the results. You mentioned the possibility of accelerating bringing in some of the draw bells of Cullinan. Can you tell us what that means and I suppose the obvious question is if it's possible why wasn't it done already?

Johan Dippenaar

Okay, good question. So if you understand the C-Cut block, it has got undercut, it's got a production level. So the undercut has to precede production level, so you need to move across first with undercut and then come beyond with the production level. We have managed because of this just above that, there is another level which is the undercut, we have managed to speed up the undercut which is a drill and blast drawback mining option to such an extent that we are end of January managed to be across the footprint fully in terms of undercut which now enabled us to speed up the installation of drawpoints. Initially the plan was only to finish with the undercut by end of half year one in the next financial year.

But with that being able to go quicker across breaking the undercut, we are now able to do that quicker in terms of the global installations. So that is really why we are doing it, there is certain sequence being able to push it quicker, we actually can do this now across the equipment.

Richard Hatch

Richard Hatch from Berenberg, just a follow-up. Just on the deleveraging profile and first one for you, Jacque, the target is less than two times consolidated net debt to trailing 12 months EBITDA by the end of 2020. I mean is production kind of stabilizing here, costs seeing a little bit of inflation obviously the mix improved and hopefully at Cullinan, do you feel that that target is reachable or do you think that it's going to be a challenge together?

Jacque Breytenbach

Richard thanks for the question. When we set out the target we knew it's an ambitious target but achievable. We’re still confident that in a -- we have some tailwinds around specifically the product mix that it can still be achieved and certain I want to use the word upside case that's slightly improved case. We do achieve it quite comfortably, in a lower pricing environment it will be a stretch to achieve it by 2020.

Richard Hatch

And with that in mind, what's your thinking around the bonds and refinancing in 2022, how do you think about how you kind of address that in the longer-term kind of leverage for the business?

Jacque Breytenbach

It's obviously perfectly reveals at all intervals. It more largely depends on this next six to 12 months picture that we see how it unfolds, how the product mix behaves and then most we will make course, we have certain strategies in place to look at when we have, when we know we have excess cash that we can direct towards the bonds. But at this point in time it's not that we're not there yet.

Johan Dippenaar

So can we then ask any questions registered through the podcast.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. Many thanks for the presentation. I know you already answered the part of the question in relation to the BEE loans that you've got guaranteed but I just wonder if you could talk a little bit more about the BEE payables and receivables and to what extent they may be involved in any kind of you being reorganized in some way, any discussion around them just kind of how that relates to one of your covenants to just optimize some of the headroom that you have there? Any comment on that would be great.

Jacque Breytenbach

Yes, thank you. BEE payables and receivables that you would see that the payables have increased, apologies the receivables have increased quite significantly in the H period, following our advance to enable the debt maintenance, we are in discussions to see how we can maybe offset the receivables and payables at some point in future. And the main thing for optimizing the cash flow position for the group is around the re-profiling of the payments towards the bank from the site. So if we're successful with those negotiations that should see some benefit to us in the short to medium term.

Unidentified Analyst

In terms of the discussions that are ongoing at the moment, have they purely devoted to the guaranteed portion of the debt? Is there any discussion of the payables and receivables or is that completely separate?

Jacque Breytenbach

It forms part and parcel of the same discussions. It's a central office that's involved and we will see how to best optimize the balance sheet from that perspective as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And if there was to be any risk of a breach on this net financing covenant at the end of the year or subsequently, how do you think the lenders would approach that. Do you think they're going to be fairly lenient because the facilities are undrawn at the moment or could this cause any issue, what's your sense in the discussions with them?

Jacque Breytenbach

Our discussions thus far have indicated they are amenable to review the covenants even that in our forecast no need to drawdown on the facilities. And they do remain quite supportive of the business. The reason for that potential breaches should be one is really the step down of the covenants from the relaxed covenants at December of 3.5 times EBITDA covenant as an example which now steps down to 2.5 times. And yes, you're quite right there's some potential in the downside case that that could be breached.

Johan Dippenaar

Okay, thank you everybody for making the time. Have a good day.