Affimed Lays Out Accelerated Pathway For AFM13 At R&D Day

Affimed remains a conviction buy as partnership and regulatory updates are set to provide upside in shares of AFMD in 2019.

I project that AFM13 could see ~$150M in peak annual sales in R/R Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

At a R&D day, Affimed (AFMD) laid out a clear path for AFM13 with a registrational phase 2 study pegged for this year.

Data compares favorably to existing salvage therapies and opens the door for accelerated approval.

Introduction

Affimed (AFMD) recently held a Research & Development day, laying out the path ahead for AFM13. AFM13 has produced impressive, durable data in relapsed/refractory Hodgkin's Lymphoma and the company plans to initiate a registrational phase 2 trial next year with an accelerated approval penned for 2020.

AFM13

AMF13 is an antibody that attaches to CD30 antigens.

Antibody, also called immunoglobulin, a protective protein produced by the immune system in response to the presence of a foreign substance, called an antigen. Antibodies recognize and latch onto antigens in order to remove them from the body.

CD30 is strongly expressed in Hodgkin Lymphoma tumor cells (coined "Reed-Sternberg cells"):

AMF13, being bispecific, also attaches to CD16A, expressed on natural killer cells.

CD16a/Fc γ receptor IIIa is the most abundant antibody Fc receptor expressed on human natural killer cells and activates a protective cytotoxic response following engagement with antibody clustered on the surface of a pathogen or diseased tissue.

Impressive and Durable Data

As discussed (requires subscription), Affimed released encouraging relapsed/refractory Hodgkin's Lymphoma combination data at ASH in which AFM13 + Keytruda procured a 88% ORR & 42% CR. Compare this with historical Keytruda monotherapy rates of ~ 70% & 23%, respectively, in the same population.

Source: Affimed

Additionally, 6-month progression-free survival [PFS] in the highest AFM13 cohort compares favorably to Keytruda alone (77% vs. 72%) and is highly suggestive of durability.

Plans For Phase 2 Study in 2019

Affimed plans to initiate a registrational phase 2 trial in 2019 for AFM13 in R/R HL with a subsequent phase 3 trial planned for full approval.

Source: Affimed

Market Estimates For AFM13

Below, is the current treatment landscape for R/R HL:

Source: Hematology

AFM13 would likely be reserved for 3rd or 4th line R/R HL, in which Affimed estimates there are ~3,000 eligible patients. Merck's (MRK) pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and Seattle Genetics' (SGEN) brentuximab vedotin (aka "BV" or Adcetris) will likely be reserved for earlier salvage treatments (2nd and/or 3rd line).

Given that Seattle Genetics' Adcetris is priced ~$100,000/treatment, we can expect similar pricing for AFM13. Assuming 50% of the projected population can be reached, AFM13 is poised to procure ~$150,000 in peak annual sales for this indication alone.

AFM13 Partnership Prospects

While Affimed has expressed a desire to retain ownership of AFM13, they are willing to partner-up to a company with a PD-1 inhibitor (like Merck's Keytruda).

Beyond R/R HL, Affimed projects a total of ~6,000 eligible patients:

Source: Affimed

Financials

In early November, Affimed reported ~$120M in cash and cash equivalents (also accounting for the upfront payment from Roche). On average, Affimed burns ~$9M/quarter. Affimed, therefore, has sufficient cash to operate into 2021.

Summary/Risks

Affimed is primed for positive regulatory updates & partnership news in the months ahead. Another partnership would provide additional validation into Affimed's immuno-oncology pipeline.

Given the robust data AFM-13 has demonstrated in light of Affimed's current valuation (~$200M), Affimed seems undervalued. Affimed, therefore, remains a conviction buy in 2019.

Please refer to Affimed's latest Prospectus for all risks involved with an Affimed investment.

Some key risks include:

Clinical trial failures/disappointments

Efficacy/safety issues, causing discontinuation of asset[s]

Competitor data appearing similar/superior to Affimed's

Regulatory headwinds

Dilution

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospective investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.