Natural Gas: A Second Polar Vortex, But Will It Be Enough?

But the outlook worsened yesterday with the middle of March showing potentially warmer than normal weather.

We remain short-term bullish as we believe this is not priced in yet.

A second polar vortex hits Northeast, but will it be enough?

Welcome to the second one is coming edition of Natural Gas Daily!

There's a second polar vortex coming, but will it be enough?

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com

As you can see from the GFS-ENS model, the 11-15 day outlook is now showing a materially colder than normal outlook from Central to Northeast. This has spiked HDDs upward and pushed natural gas prices higher today.

But even with this incoming cold blast, natural gas prices are only up ~1.2% today with April contracts trading up to $2.688/MMBtu. Our long position we initiated last week is up, but we remain 1/2 sized positioned because the outlook is not as bullish as we would like the set-up to be.

Source: HFI Portfolio Natural Gas Trades

As we surveyed the traders this morning, traders pointed out that the market is likely discounting this cold blast as the last one this winter. If you take this into account, then the market already has broadly priced in what this cold blast will do to prices.

Our EOS forecast is at 1.25 Tcf, which has discounted this in, and based on storage assessed value, April contracts should trade to $2.85/MMBtu.

But there's a slight problem in the outlook. Based on the ECMWF-EPS long-range outlook released yesterday, the middle of March turns warmer than normal, again making the current bullish play a temporary phenomenon. We expect to exit our long trade once either 1) bullish weather gets priced in or 2) the outlook worsens.

We are no longer bullish biased as the peak winter heating demand season is over. In addition, lower 48 production is marching higher yet again making the bearish balance narrative stronger yet again.

Source: HFI Research

In order for natural gas prices to sustainably rally this year, we need lower 48 production growth to stall. Some of this will come via lower associated gas production growth, but most of this still needs to come from the Northeast. There are signs that Appalachia productivity growth is stalling, but producers continue to decrease DUCs to boost growth.

In the short term, if lower 48 production averages above ~89 Bcf/d, then April/May contracts could be materially pressured to the downside as the supply side outweighs the demand side. If you combine this with bearish weather, we could see prices break much lower.

For now, we are short-term bullish with the second polar vortex hitting the Northeast, which should boost HDDs, but this trade is expected to be temporary. We are no longer bullish biased.

For readers that have found our natural gas articles insightful, we think you should give HFI Research Natural Gas a try. We are now offering a two-week free trial, and we have the largest natural gas trading community on Seeking Alpha. Come and see for yourself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.