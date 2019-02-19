Pier 1 Imports: A Risky Turnaround Play

So, this is a risky situation, although if they pull it off, the rewards can be substantial.

While management still has considerable time and options, the combination of reviving sales and cutting cost seems pretty daunting to us.

The new CEO has experience with turning around struggling retail outfits and a modicum of optimism has returned to shareholders with the stock price well off the lows.

The shares have crashed on declining sales and margins and increasing losses, and the CEO resigned after further setbacks in Q3.

Pier 1 (NYSE:PIR) is a home decoration chain and online shopping site that has hit considerable troubles in the form of slumping sales and losses that seem to be accelerating:

Data by YCharts

This seems another case of the retail slaughter that has been plaguing many chains, but in the case of Pier 1, it's largely self-inflicted, according to management.

We'll get to that in a minute, but first, consider the scale of the crisis which can't be all that much of a surprise, given the above operational development:

What you don't see on this chart is that recently, very good money has been made by some astute investors who got on board late last year:

That is, there are some investors betting on a revival, and while far from a given, there is something to be said for that. The company appointed Cheryl Bachelder as new CEO, and she has some experience in turning failing companies around with restaurant chain Popeyes.

The biggest problem is simply this (Q3CC):

I think the biggest driver is the traffic that we're just not getting the traffic into the stores you heard us mention in our remarks that conversion continued to be strong in the store. The sector is performing well. So, we know the opportunity is there for Pier 1. We just have to capture it.

Other observers, like the one from Bloomberg, confer:

Inside Pier 1's store on Manhattan's Upper East Side, it's quiet as a library on three recent visits, even as the city streets outside are bustling. Most of the products are on sale -- an entire floor is dedicated to clearance items -- but no one's in the checkout line. That's emblematic of the broader struggles the retailer faces getting shoppers in its doors.

And, there are quite a lot of these stores:

Students of Chinese e-commerce will realize that having a lot of stores isn't necessarily a disadvantage. After all, the likes of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and others are buying and/or partnering physical stores left, right and center.

Take, for instance, one problem that is plaguing the company, heavy delivery cost from its website sales which also tend to cannibalize their retail shop sales. Here is a pretty useful suggestion from the Bloomberg article:

Competitors are finding success in other ways. At Home Group Inc., for example, stands out: While products are listed online, they can only be purchased in one of the Plano, Texas-based company's 180 stores, or delivered by a third party. That means At Home doesn't have to worry about online shopping cannibalizing in-store sales or lowering profit margin.

If this works for At Home Group with just 180 stores, it should work better for Pier 1 Imports with over 1,000 stores.

Q3 Results

The third quarter contained more bad news, from the 10K:

Net sales declined 11.9%, company comparable sales declined 10.5% and due to a 600 basis point benefit from the shift of selling days between quarters (which is going to reverse in Q4), gross margin came in at 31.6%, up from 26.3% in Q2.

EBITDA was a negative $17M and the company lost $50M ($0.62 per share, although that included a $20.8M non-cash charge or $0.26 a share).

Analysts expected a lot better, revenues came in nearly $39M short of expectations, and EPS missed by a whopping $0.30. The CEO resigned as this was an all-around disaster quarter where the turn-around strategy clearly came up short.

Focus and execution

The challenge seems pretty daunting to us though, simply because it is difficult to revive sales and cut cost at the same time, which they really need to do.

The reason they need to cut cost is pretty straightforward, the company suffers from declining sales, losses, and already sits on $199M of debt. Although the company has $71M in cash, it really doesn't help that the company has accelerating losses and negative cash flow, from the 10K:

And notice that much of the cash flow ($104.9M) comes from letting accounts payable increase, although that's for the past 6 months, not just the last quarter. The company had $3.5M in interest cost in Q3, it adds up.

They have expanded their revolving credit facility from $350M to $400M to get more breathing space.

Not surprisingly, margins are also declining:

Data by YCharts

Lower sales reduced gross margins by 150 basis points and the rest of the decline (Q3CC):

roughly about two-thirds of the difference was a result of additional promotions and the rest of it has to do with some of the freight and handling costs that we are seeing higher than we planned.

They reduced prices before the sourcing savings are materializing, so a fall in margins isn't surprising. Operational margins fared little better. While they were able to keep the dollar amount of OpEx steady (declining by $3M y/y), this still produced a significant fall in margins.

Management admitted previous efforts have not delivered (Q3CC):

I think it is clear that the New Day strategic plan did not deliver the desired results fast enough. What we need to do now is narrow our focus, pace and sequence our initiatives and re-engineer our cost structure.

So, what is going to change? Well, management argues that they were trying too much at once (Q3CC):

we've basically been trying to do too much at once, so when I used the word focus, I think we're going to have to scale back to a few things that have the most impact on top line and drive them hard. Another way to say that is, I think, we may have confused our customer a bit by the number of items and value opportunities we put in front of them, so I think getting really crystal clear on the items and the focus, that's going to drive our top line is one of our firsts to do, that balanced by the cost work that Nancy will lead

That is, they have marked down too many products at once which they're trying to remedy with the help of a new pricing markdown optimization tool which management argues they are already seeing early benefits.

Management also argued that while the plan was good, execution left quite a bit to be desired, which they characterized as a self-inflicted problem (Q3CC):

we specifically talked about from a marketing perspective and then inventories that we didn't have the right levels of inventory and didn't necessarily have the inventory, the products that our customer was looking for so, that is really the big year-over-year change, I think and the competitive base continues to be extremely promotional and without the other execution areas working effectively, that has had an impact as well this year.

So, in essence, what was lacking according to the new management was focus and execution.

Cutting cost

What isn't changing (as it's indispensable) is cutting cost:

They are cutting CapEx in fiscal 2020 from $60M to $40M.

There will be sourcing savings in fiscal 2020 of $20M on an annualized basis as the company is working with a "highly regarded" procurement firm. Management believes these savings will expand to $35M a year in fiscal 2021.

The company is driving further automation at their Columbus fulfillment center and transitioned to pool distribution which will "facilitate quicker replenishment and allow our customers to buy online and pickup in store much faster than they can today."

We are pleased by the latter point about pool distribution as combining online and offline business through in-store pickup seems to be one of the areas where there is still considerable low hanging fruit, given this is working for a much smaller competitor like At Home Group (as discussed above).

What they could do (or, forced to do) if things don't improve fast enough is close loss-making stores and sell-off the properties, apart from the fact that management claims few stores actually produce negative cash flow (Q3CC):

As we have talked about it in previous calls, the number of four-wall cash flow negative stores is very low compared to our total portfolio. We continue to evaluate our stores all the time and are focused on trying to find the right balance of stores, and as we move forward, we will continue that process.

Risk

Needless to say, the combination of declining sales, margins, increasing losses and cash and a considerable debt is a risky situation for shareholders. However, there is one thing in particular we don't like about the situation.

The company heavily discounted many items, under the previous turnaround plan, but this hasn't been able to revive sales, quite the contrary. From the sketchy picture of the new plan, we gather that they are going to be a little less liberal with discounts.

This, in order to preserve margins and not to "confuse" the customer, and in the name of "focus." They are employing a new pricing markdown optimization tool in order to bring focus to this process and claim they already see early results.

But the problem is that it is very difficult to revive sales, cut cost, and preserve margins all at the same time, especially when the main problem seems to be a lack of store customers (not converting these customers into sales, that part seems to be ok).

Management received a notice of compliance (or rather, lack thereof) from the NYSE and it looks like delisting is a possibility, although that is still months away. The shares tanked 20% on the news nevertheless.

The company is also looking at "strategic alternatives" with the help of Credit Suisse, which suggests to us they are putting themselves up for sale. That could be beneficial for shareholders, but that's far from guaranteed.

Conclusion

The situation at Pier 1 Imports seem to be pretty dire, with declining sales and accelerating losses. Their previous turnaround plan ("New Day") didn't get much traction, and after a very disappointing third quarter, the CEO resigned.

However, the new CEO has a proven track record with retail turnarounds, but the plan the company is embarking upon isn't all that different from the previous one as management argues that the main thing lacking was focus and execution.

Still, it's a daunting task to simultaneously cut cost and improve sales while the main problem is a lack of customers in the stores. With regards to the latter, we didn't hear too much on the Q3CC on how management is going to address the lack of store customers, but it's early days yet for the new management.

Management does have time to execute. They're cutting cost, have extended credit, and could embark on store closures and sales if necessary.

Whether this will be a winner for shareholders remains very much to be seen. They could stem the losses and guarantee their survival, and that would already be a victory of sorts, and almost certainly produce a considerable jolt in the share price.

However, we haven't seen any clarity yet about how they are going to stem the sales decline, and until they do, too much optimism doesn't seem to be warranted.

Before that, Q4 is likely to be another grim quarter which might shake the confidence of investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.