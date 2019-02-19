Boxlight: A Unique Investment Opportunity In The Future Of Education

The company's offerings are part of an 11% CAGR market which is expected to reach over $30 billion by 2022 whilst the company only takes in $35 million in revenues.

Smart classrooms are growing fast, and Boxlight is at the forefront of small-business technologies which are being adopted nationwide.

I was intrigued by classroom automation ever since 2006 when my high school brought in a local technology startup think tank to poll us on what we envision as the future of technology in our classrooms. The incentive was indeed sweet where the best idea would win a brand new iPod Mini - score!

Since not a lot has happened to fully automate classrooms on a large scale, however, there has been a lot of experimentation in the last 5 years driven primarily by the reduction in the cost of processors and other hardware.

Until recently, if you wanted to gain exposure as an investor, a teacher, or just an ordinary joe like me, you'd have to purchase a large player in the field like Microsoft (MSFT) or Apple (AAPL) which produce both hardware and software for smart classrooms. A recent IPO has changed all that - Boxlight (BOXL).

The company is rapidly growing revenues as it expands across the United States, the European Union, and Latin America. The company sells interactive displays and other hardware and software to provide for a smooth operating environment for teachers. Schools not only look for efficiency in studying materials or environmentally-friendly ways to reduce paper consumption but also for a class running efficiency. After all, teachers can spend up to 1,000 hours every year taking attendance and students can spend the same time organizing materials.

That's a problem that Boxlight has aimed at solving.

Industry Overview

The overall classroom automation market, including e-Learning, is expected to reach a whopping $78 billion in spending through 2022 growing at a 9.1% CAGR. Spending on automation excluding most e-Learnings software is expected to grow at an 11% CAGR and reach $32.1 billion by 2022, according to a variety of industry research. (Some estimates have the market growing to over $100 billion by 2026).

The United States currently makes up around 45% of spending on smart classrooms, but the Asia-Pacific region is closely making headway which is expected to push the US down to 44% in 2019. The European Union and the region is expected to grow at a slower rate as spending continues to be limited in most of the lower European countries.

(Source: Technavio, linked above)

The industry is split between hardware and software. Hardware made up 57% of all spending in the industry in 2018 and is expected to remain at such levels through the aforementioned time period and include interactive panel sales, smart whiteboards, and other in-class products. The software side, making up most of the remaining 43%, is focused on the core software that operates the interactive classroom operations and whiteboards but mostly focuses on e-Learning software where the teachers can prepare essays and studying plans online and the students can get them directly to their desks or homes online.

Overall, the market growth has begun to accelerate as processors have become cheaper and investment in smart classrooms can save the school upwards of $35,000 annually on paper and printing costs with interactive learning materials. Installations, which I will discuss costs of later on, can be paid back easily through savings in this segment alone without discussing learning efficiencies and classroom time reduction.

Business Overview

Boxlight offers a variety of products including interactive flat panel displays for students, ultra-wide collaborative workspaces, portable interactive whiteboard, smaller touch boards, whiteboard ink recorders, and their SoundLite sound systems. They also offer a wide variety of custom made software for in-class operations and separate e-Learning platforms.

The company operated in multiple states including Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, California, and Pennsylvania, still leaving some of the most child-populated states in the country like New York, Illinois, and Texas. They also have resellers in Europe and Latin America but have yet to emerge in the Asia-Pacific region where most of the near-term growth is expected to occur outside of the United States.

Financials and Expectations

Boxlight took in $27.5 million in 2017 as its revenue streams accelerated with the adoption by more and more schools. 2018 revenues, according to managements recent guidance, is expected to grow 35% to $37 million. Analysts, on average, expect the company to beat those projections by almost 10% by reporting $45 million in sales for the year.

The company has reported a lackluster profit margin, however, as it works out kinks in manufacturing and delivery and as profit margins of its various products create an unfavorable mix. In the most recent quarter, the company reported a decline in gross margin from 28% to 21% given the product mix sales of lower margin interactive panels. The company is expected to report an EPS loss of ($0.57) for the year.

The company holds only $358 thousand in long-term debt but has $3.32 million in short-term borrowing. They hold $1.6 million in cash.

For 2019, analysts expect the company to report EPS loss of ($0.20), a significant improvement over the prior year. Revenue is expected to come in at $50.6 million, representing a 25% increase from the prior year. (Source: above link to analyst expectations).

Valuation Potential

There's a slight dilemma in valuing the company based on net income. The company reported that their fourth quarter net income was hurt from stock-based compensation and the aforementioned product mix, which affected margins. I believe that like with every company emerging into new fields, however, pricing of products and cost of sales remain high throughout the first couple of years and continue their decline which makes me confident on the future gross margin expansion of the company.

Based on the aforementioned figures, even if their profit margin doesn't improve, I expect profitability to come in late 2019 (Q3 of 2019 is expected to report $0.02 in EPS) and for full-year 2020. Based on a $50 million annual revenue figure and the fact that they've only tapped a few markets with great potential, I believe a 2x revenue multiple is appropriate for 2019, pending any surprises in gross margins or revenue growth. This presents a fair value of around $100 million, almost 3.5x their current value.

Competition: A Prime Risk

Besides mega companies like Apple, Microsoft, and IBM (IBM), there are multiple private companies which are engaged in smart classroom configurations across the globe. Companies like Intellicon, which is a company in India catering to the rising demand in the Asia-Pacific region has some similar offerings and Beckhoff is the European (Germany) equivalent with their presence and offerings in the European Union.

Even as targeted and expertise-driven platforms will tend to favor larger companies in the United States when it comes to software, I believe that Boxlight is in a unique position of being an expert in their field. The company has conducted dozens of school trials and published papers from field tests which will draw in more interested educational boards in order to automize and cut costs. It will be interesting to see what other companies emerge in this field to capitalize on this growing industry, but for the time being, I believe they remain well within their initial market share growth trajectory of high single digits annually, which represents a solid advantage over larger players.

Investment Conclusion

As more and more of our life becomes automated, school systems have been somewhat overlooked. This doesn't mean that teachers will be replaced by robots but rather that the classroom will become automated so that teachers can save valuable time and resources when teaching the variety of subjects they do.

Boxlight has answered the calling from educational institutions worldwide with its offerings, growing revenues at mid double digits as it optimizes its profitability through gross margin improvements. In a school with 100 teachers, there is annual spending on paper and printing of around $35,000 meaning that the cost of this software can easily be returned to the school in the scope of a few years and allow 1,000s of hours to be saved with digitalized attendance and material organization efficiencies.

With the company expected to rake in over $50 million in 2019, although not profitable yet, I believe the current sub-$30 million valuation is not taking into account the large marker growth opportunities currently underway in the United States and globally. This brings me to believe that the company is undervalued by over 300% for the full year of 2019 as they approach profitability and further improve gross margins.

I believe the company is an excellent way to invest in this digitalization without being exposed to the vast array of technological products and services with companies like Apple and Microsoft and certainly more than private companies out there.

This is truly a different approach to investing in education.

