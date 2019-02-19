McCullough: How We Use Style Factors

Understanding style factors is critical in trying to predict how “The Machine” is going to affect markets.

90 percent of all trading these days is systematic. We call this "The Machine."

A viewer recently asked Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough how style factors are incorporated into our investing process.

McCullough gets into just that in the clip above, explaining that since 90 percent of all trading these days is systematic, it’s absolutely critical to understand style factors in trying to predict how “The Machine” is going to affect markets.

What I really care about is the interaction between daily and monthly because that’s what the machines really care about,” he explains. “What the machines are constantly doing is chasing performance.”

Watch the full video for Keith’s lesson.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.