Dentsu, Inc. (DNTUF) CEO Tim Andree on Full Year 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Masa Okuzono

Thank you, operator. This is Masa Okuzono speaking. Thank you for joining us today. Before starting, let me tell you a few things. Firstly, we will be referring to the results presentation, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Secondly, let me introduce our hosts for this conference call. Joining me today are Mr. Tim Andree, Director and Executive Vice President; and Mr. Yushin Soga, CFO. Finally, we will take your questions after two presentations from Mr. Soga and Mr. Andree. The entire call should take around one hour. So Yushin, please go ahead.

Yushin Soga

Thank you, Masa. Thank you very much for joining the call tonight. My name is Yushin Soga, an executive officer for Dentsu Inc. I will talk you through our financial result for 2018 and 2019 forecast. The Slide one shows our financial highlights for 2018. So moving to Slide two. Revenue less cost of sales increased 6.8% on constant-currency basis, driven by organic growth in Japan and Dentsu Aegis Network and by international M&A. 2018 group operating margin beat guidance by 0.7% due to cost control at Japanese subsidiaries and a onetime movie investment-related income.

The underlying operating profit fell versus the prior year, as we expected, due to planned investments in group’s corporate infrastructure and in working environment reforms in Japan. The contribution from our international business reached over 60% of group revenue for the first time, and the percentage of our revenue generated from digital activities reached 46.1% on a consolidated basis.

Moving on to Slide three. We look at the increase in revenue less cost of sales. This increase was primarily driven from organic growth in the international M&A. Organic growth for full year 2018 is 3.4% on a consolidated basis, with Japan up 2.1% and the international business up 4.3%. On Slide four, we take a closer look at Japan business. Revenue less cost of sales were up, mainly driven by an increase from the subsidiaries and their digital activities. The digital ratio for the Japan business is now 23.9%, an increase of 170 basis points year-on-year. Underlying operating profit came in ahead of guidance but decreased year-on-year due to investment in working environment reforms.

Looking at the international business on the next slide. Organic growth for the year is 4.3%. While Asia Pac had a difficult year, EMEA and Americas continued their strong performance. Full year organic growth is 7.4% for EMEA and 4.9% for Americas. Underlying operating profits was down from prior year due to planned investments to help the business operate efficiently at scale, but consistent with our expectation on constant-currency basis.

On Slide six, we look at the change in underlying operating margin between 2017 and 2018. Please see the slide for details. On Slide seven, we look at the margin movements from 2015. The margin declined in 2017 and 2018 due to planned investments both in Japan and in Dentsu Aegis Network. However, the 2018 consolidated operating margin of 16.4% came in ahead of the guidance of 15.7% due to the Japanese business. Slide eight shows the move from underlying operating profit to statutory operating profit.

Gain/loss on sales and the retirement of non-current asset was lower versus last year due to the gain from the sale of an office building in 2017. In Slide nine, the move from statutory operating profit to net profit. JPY 52.1 billion is recorded – or was recognized on the gain on sale of shares of associates line, following the sale of Kakaku.com shares. Finance income decreased year-on-year, whereas finance costs increased year-on-year. This resulted from a change in put option and our net liabilities, as the value of one acquired company changes. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent became JPY 98.3 billion.

On Slide 10, I will cover the guidance for 2019. On a consolidated basis, we look for 7.9% growth in revenue less cost of sales and 4.3% growth in underlying profit at constant currency. In August, we announced the Dentsu Group medium-term guidance and said that operating margin will increase from 2018. We forecast a 16% margin for the group in 2019. Although this is lower year-on-year, this is higher than 15.7% 2018 margin guidance.

Slide 11 shows the guidance by region. For the Japan business, we are guiding to 8.5% increase of revenue less cost of sales and 6.1% of organic growth, excluding VOYAGE GROUP. The margin beat guidance in 2018, but for 2019, we guide to fall in margin of 1.4% year-on-year for Japan. The onetime movie investment income we saw in 2018 will impact the margin negatively by 0.9%. The remaining 0.5% is from increased SG&A for investment for future growth. We believe that we will see margin improvement from 2020.

For the international business, we are guiding to 7.4% increase of revenue less cost of sales at constant currency and 3% of organic growth. The margin will not improve significantly in 2019 as investment for future growth continues, but we target a margin of 15% in 2021.

Slide 12 shows that the 2019 dividend is expected to be JPY 95. The payout ratio is expected to be 28.1% based on our forecast. Finally, please use Slide 13. There’s no change to our capital management strategy. To deliver an improvement in shareholder value, we will prioritize growth of the business and focus on shareholder return. We will achieve ROE higher than capital cost in the long term. Thank you very much for listening.

I will now hand the call over to Tim Andree, CEO and Chairman Dentsu Aegis Network, who will talk you through our strategy presentation.

Tim Andree

Thank you, Yushin, and thank you all for joining the call. This is Tim Andree. Soga-san has talked you through the consolidated financial results. Now I’ll talk you through our business in 2018 and our outlook for 2019.

In Japan, we’ve completed the two-year period of work environment reforms and now look to position the business for long term. The international business, Dentsu Aegis Network, has had a strong track record of performance despite facing an increasingly challenging operating environment. As explained by Sogo-san earlier, in 2018, DAN succeeded to – succeeded in regaining its business momentum, thanks to the strong, differentiated client proposition and the lack of exposure to legacy businesses.

And as announced at the end of 2018, I have taken on the role of CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network, in addition to my role as Chairman. I will lead Dentsu Aegis Network’s management team going forward, ensuring the evolution of the strategy as well as good continuity as we look forward to our next stage of growth. Please turn to Slide 16. In Japan, the work environment reforms over the past two years have already delivered a number of measurable achievements. As shown on the chart, total labor hours in Japan have steadily decreased, down 15%, while the top line has shown steady improvement. Many of the measures introduced over the past two years, such as process automation, have delivered efficiencies. These measures will continue to improve group- wide efficiencies on an ongoing basis.

As Slide 17 shows, 2017 and 2018 were years of planned investment for Dentsu Aegis Network. The investments fall into three categories: first, robust common platforms and systems and increased shared services across the network to drive efficiency. These investments will generate long-term business transformation and will help the business operate efficiently at scale, driving margin improvement over the medium term. Examples include Workday, our common people platform; and Dynamics 365 as part of our finance transformation. We’re also rolling out Salesforce across the network, allowing for greater collaboration between our teams. Second, we’re making investments in top line growth.

This relates to how we organize ourselves to deliver our operating model. One example is the Growth Platform, a proprietary system to increase collaboration. The platform supports shared knowledge and practices across all brands and markets, improving the quality of the new business pitch process. We also continue to invest in acquisitions to ensure that we gain access to high-growth, cutting-edge services and technology and to the talent that these businesses attract. Finally, we’re making investments in our people. In 2018, following strong top line performance, we reinstated incentives for our talent to ensure we retain and attract the best from within and outside our industry. Turning to Slide 18.

As announced in October of 2018, Septeni Holdings joined the Dentsu Group as an equity method applied subsidiary; and VOYAGE GROUP as a consolidated subsidiary effective in 2019. These acquisitions have enhanced our capability in digital advertising as well as strengthening the diverse pool of talent within the Dentsu Group. We continue to look for synergies and knowledge-sharing between these businesses. Please turn to Slide 19. In order to fully support our clients, Dentsu Group is expanding and strengthening our capabilities in areas outside of traditional advertising.

In digital marketing, we have strengthened our capability in three fields: solutions, advertising and data technology. We have also acquired new capabilities, for example, Data Artist, Supership and Rakuten Data Marketing, all in the field of data technology. Through collaboration, we will strengthen our position as a trusted partner for each of our clients to support them through their own business reform and transformation. And Slide 20 shows the levers of growth for international business: first, top line growth.

By organizing ourselves around clients’ customers, we enable our network brands to operate better together. Clients have a greater desire for more bespoke solutions and integrated offerings from their agencies. We have moved to a solutions approach for our clients, making our services easier to navigate, offering more multibrand and multimarket solutions. It is this approach that has driven recent client wins, including LVMH and P&G in the United States. In January 2019, we expanded our relationship with P&G in the U.S., increasing our business with them by threefold, a fantastic start for the 2019 new business wins.

The second areas of growth include continued differentiation. Dentsu Aegis Network has remained at the forefront of innovation within the industry. Our continued differentiation against our peer set remains a top priority. We differentiated our offering through use of technology, data and analytics, including the programs that we call our global media partnership programs. M&A will continue to accelerate our strategy to gain access to cutting- edge technology and leading thinkers within our industry.

Finally, margin growth. We have now shared – we have now a number of shared platforms across the group. This will drive streamlined business operations and more agile processes with scalable infrastructure. This backbone will help drive further efficiency, and ultimately, margins in 2019 and beyond. Moving to Slide 21. This shows our priorities for the Dentsu Group in 2018. We will strengthen the commonalities between the Japan business and the international business, and we will strengthen our collaboration of our data infrastructure across regions and countries. We have more than 60,000 talented individuals with diverse skill sets.

The connection and collaboration between them will enhance Dentsu Group’s competitiveness going forward. Finally, we will continue to search for partnerships and acquisitions, both in Japan and through Dentsu Aegis Network. At the AGM in March, we will seek authorization to shift to a holding company structure, beginning the journey of further integration. On Slide 22, I’ll talk through our guidance for 2019. We announced our midterm guidance in August of 2018. For organic growth, we guided to a 3-year CAGR of 3% or higher.

In 2018, organic growth was 3.4%, and in 2019, we look for 4% to 4.5% for the Dentsu Group, with 3% from DAN and 6% from Japan. For operating margin, our target was for improvement in 2019. However, given the one-off benefit in Japan in 2018, our current projection suggests that 2019 level will be slightly lower than 2018. As Sogo-san explained earlier, the reason for this is certain proactive investment is needed, but we are confident we will see growth in the operating margin in 2020. Finally, returns to shareholders. In 2019, we expect to raise the dividend level by JPY 5. Thank you very much for listening. I’d like to now pass on the call back to open it up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question today comes from Mr. Matthew Walker from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Matthew Walker

Thanks and good morning to everyone. I guess, just a couple of questions. The first is, I think you talked about not having a very significant margin uplift in 2019 in the DAN network. Could you just walk us through that and why not? And then I think, if – unless I heard it incorrectly, you said you were targeting a 15% margin by 2021, and if you could just explain exactly it is how you’re going to get there.

The second thing is, could you comment on the trend towards in-housing and programmatic? Is that a high-margin area of the business in media buying that’s being taken out of the hands of the agency groups? Or do you see it like Publicis, where you think it’s not really a significant move by clients, and even if they do take it away, because it’s very difficult to implement, they’ll eventually bring it back to the agency groups? Thanks a lot.

Tim Andree

Thank you. This is Tim Andree, and I’ll take those questions. As far as the operating margin uplift in 2019, we’re calling for a 10 basis points improvement. And we are continuing our investments in our common infrastructure and in our efficiency programs, and those investments are changing somewhat in nature.

While we have begun with building a common people platform, for example, with Workday, and a common growth platform to help us more efficiently handle and grow key clients and as well as our finance transformation in D 365, there’s still work to be done. But the work of that nature is much more closer to implementation and execution.

So the focus in 2018 are to continue those investments as business as usual, finishing those programs, but also, focusing on executing them. And we’ve made some investments in the areas of business operations, including bringing in a business operational leader who is going to drive through and make sure that these investments we’re making not only execute but then we can reap the efficiency benefits going forward. We see a line of sight to executing them in 2019.

And then as you mentioned, we expect that – and we have said that 2018 will be the floor for the operating margin in the global business. There’s only a slight uplift in 2019, but we expect to accelerate that uplift in margin going out to 2021, where we expect some 200 basis points of margin improvement. And you did hear that correctly. We would be targeting an ambition for the global business to be back to around a 15% margin in fiscal year 2021.

As far as the in-housing, I would say that we’re working with clients where they want and are looking to bring in-house certain capabilities. For example, as you mentioned, like trading platforms. We have done that. We don’t resist it. We look to help clients do that. And in fact, in some ways, that creates revenue opportunities for us. And you do hear a lot in the industry about clients moving to in-sourcing and in-sourcing platforms, but what you don’t hear about is the ones that decide then to no longer pursue it and go back to outsourcing the program.

So I think we support our clients when they think there’s competitive advantage in in-sourcing some capabilities. We help advise and consult in those cases. We are a valued partner to them in making that happen when it can happen. But at the same time, we have not seen that have an overall consistent impact on the business and would expect that either way that goes, that we’d be able to still provide the best service to our clients based upon whether they decide they want to in-house certain aspects of the marketing and data – and trading stack, or whether they decide to outsource it.

A good example would be the P&G win that we – just took place. That had – in the United States, where we threefold increased our business in the U.S., that was actually kind of a hybrid model. It was very important to P&G that in, some ways, that they were going to use their data and do some of the trading in-house, the programmatic trading.

And we’ve helped them work to set that up. But some of that – still, for some of the lines of business that they’ve offered us didn’t have that capability, and so we’re doing the work for them. So in some cases, depending on the line of business and their readiness and desire to do it, they’re doing it in-house for one line of business, where another line of business would actually have us execute the trading for them. So that’s an example of how we can work in both situations.

Matthew Walker

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Mr. Yoshi Nagao from Nomura Securities. Please go ahead.

Yoshi Nagao

Thank you for taking my question. I have quick questions on margin. Do you have operating margin target for Japanese operation in 2021 as you have it for international business? Thank you.

Yushin Soga

Nagao-san, thank you very much for asking that question. We actually don’t have any sort of a target for the margin – for the domestic operation for 2020 and for the year over 2021. But as we explained, the – starting in 2019, the margin is going to improve. And beyond 2020, including 2021, we are expecting a higher operating margin.

Yoshi Nagao

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mr. Chris Collett from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Chris Collett

Yes. Hello, It’s Chris Collet from Deutsche. Thank you very much for taking my questions, and first of all congratulations on the quarter and the year. I just had two questions. One was, a peer of yours had recently made some comments about the competitive environment and making reference to some competitors being wounded. I just wonder if you could just talk about what you’re seeing typically for DAN in terms of the competitive environment and if there’s – that’s translating through to sort of aggressive pricing competition.

And then the second question, I wonder if you could just provide us with some color on the strength by vertical among your clients, which client verticals you’re seeing as being relatively good at the moment.

Tim Andree

Thank you, Chris. Thanks for your questions. As far as the sectors that we’re seeing that are relatively strong, we’ve seen the tech sector as well as the beverages being rather strong. Autos has been somewhat of a mixed bag for us. Luxury and luxury goods have been quite strong overall as well and as well as our finance clients. We see strength in those sectors. As far as the competition that we’re facing, in the area of the traditional competitors, always, there’s been continual pressure on pricing and we’ve seen the – no real change in that environment.

But the difference maker for us and the point of differentiation for us has been in the area of being able to kind of deliver what you say. I think – for us, anyway, our early turn and investment in data has been a point of differentiation and a point of separation for us between us and some of the competitors. Merkle has, since – in the two years we’ve acquired them, has continued to perform well and give us a really strong opportunity.

They have experienced in each year double-digit organic growth for us as well as adding an important spectrum of competitiveness to our media offers, with such products as M1 and our ability to deliver good addressability and measurement for clients. So I think the environment remains competitive and we haven’t seen any particular change in that, other than some of the competitors are performing more strongly than others and there’s a big differentiation in the market. We’re pleased that, on the average, we’re still far exceeding the organic growth of the traditional holding companies, and we expect that to continue.

Chris Collett

That’s great, thanks very much.

Operator

