'Don't Worry, Be Happy' Says Bond Market

If you're an investor whose emotions and trading bias are heavily influenced by news headlines, you're probably feeling quite jittery right now. Reports of a slowing Eurozone economy, combined with a lack of a trade conflict resolution between the world's two biggest economies, would certainly justify sleepless nights, that is, if you believe that headlines are predictive. Fortunately, though, we have a much more reliable indicator of how the U.S. economic and financial market outlook is likely to turn out than the news. I'm referring to the bond market, which is flashing one of its most bullish signals in years right now. In today's report, we'll discuss this signal and its implication for both equity market and bond market investors.

While some commentators doubt that investors are still worried over the global market outlook, the behavior of U.S. government bond prices since November suggests otherwise. Treasury bond prices have been risen sharply since last November and are just under 52-week highs. Shown below is the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH), which is a case in point. After suffering the effects of the liquidation of rate-sensitive securities last summer, longer-term T-bond prices made a forceful recovery starting in November. As of mid-February, the recovery continues as bonds are back in demand from individuals and institutional investors alike.

Source: BigCharts

The main catalyst behind this rebound has been the resurgence in fear over the global political and economic outlook since late 2018. With many uncertainties surrounding the U.S.-China trade outlook and the Eurozone economy entering 2019, international investors are buying U.S. government debt due to its perceived safety. Historically, in times of geopolitical turbulence, T-bonds have outperformed other major asset categories. The difference this time, however, is that U.S. equities are in a position to outperform government bonds even as the bond market outlook remains bullish.

To that end, a graph recently highlighted by economist Scott Grannis in his informative blog underscores the fundamental attraction of the U.S. financial market compared to other major countries. As the following graph illustrates, U.S. industrial production is conspicuously stronger than its European counterpart.

Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

Commenting on the above graph, Grannis writes:

Here we see how Eurozone industrial production declined throughout its 2011-2013 recession, whereas US industrial production kept rising and has now moved well ahead of the Eurozone. The recent decline in Eurozone industrial production hints strongly at a recession, but the Eurozone's relatively stable and only moderately elevated level of swap spreads argues against a Eurozone recession."

Whether or not the Eurozone enters a recession is a moot point; what's important for the purpose of this discussion is that there is enough widespread fear of a recession to justify foreign flight capital into the U.S. bond market. As long as Europe's manufacturing outlook remains weak - as the latest news headlines suggest - U.S. government bonds will remain in high demand. This in turn supports a bullish U.S. economic and financial market outlook.

It's not just the Treasury bond market which validates a bullish bias for the U.S., however. U.S. high-grade corporate bonds are currently reflecting an unusual degree of strength and optimism in the corporate profit outlook. Shown below is the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH), which is one of the strongest performing bond-related ETFs right now. As I've emphasized in recent bond market commentaries, the recent performance in VCSH is an encouraging sign for the U.S. financial market in the coming months. Rising corporate bond prices are a major leading indicator of the stock market's health, and I view the recent performance of VCSH to be a continued "buy" signal for U.S. equities.

Source: BigCharts

On the lower end of the corporate debt spectrum, the recovery in high-yield debt since last year's setback continues. The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) has recovered most of its losses since November as junk bond investors have largely discounted the potentially negative impact of a slowing Eurozone economy and a continued U.S.-China trade tariff dispute. JNK can also be considered a leading indicator for the equity market, and the continued low-volatility rise in the JNK price line suggests a bullish outlook for stocks in the foreseeable future.

Source: BigCharts

The recent performance of U.S. corporate bonds - both high-grade and low-grade - also implies that serious-minded, informed investors aren't concerned about the U.S. financial market outlook. They're also apparently not worried about the prospects of a major slowdown in the global economy. For anything that bodes ill for the world economy would eventually be bearish for the U.S. economy and would no doubt result in diminished corporate bond demand.

Meanwhile, demand for municipal bonds continues to rise as interest rate-related pressures have drastically diminished in the last couple of months. With the Federal Reserve providing investors with the assurance that it won't be quick to raise its benchmark interest rate in 2019, bond investors have turned their attention once again to the ultra-sensitive muni-bond market. This is in marked contrast to most of 2018, when forward-looking investors heavily shunned the muni market. Municipal bonds are historically even more sensitive to anticipated changes in the interest rate outlook than corporate bonds. This is one reason why it's important to monitor the national muni-bond price trend, which is distilled in the following graph. This shows the recent performance of the iShares National Muni-Bond ETF (MUB). You can see here the upward drift in muni-bond prices, which suggests a benign intermediate-term (3-9 month) economic outlook.

Source: BigCharts

With government bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds all hinting at increased confidence in the economic and corporate profit outlook, investors are justified in ignoring the latest bad news headlines. Instead of reacting emotionally to developments in the U.S.-China trade tariff dispute, participants should instead focus attention on the promising outlook for stocks and corporate bonds in the coming months. As long as the Fed remains true to its word to listen to the market and hold off on raising the Fed funds rate, bonds in general should continue to benefit.

On a strategic note, investors can profit from the favorable U.S. financial market climate by having some exposure to investment-grade corporate bonds, as well as the shares of fundamentally strong companies in outperforming sectors (e.g. consumer staples, financials, and techs). Investors can also maintain a conservative long position in the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF discussed in this report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU, XLE, VCSH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.