Baby Bonds Complete Review

In this article, I'll review all the baby bonds, listed on a national exchange, sorted into several categories. There are 173 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. Since there is no common ETF for baby bonds only, I'll examine the two biggest fixed-income ETFs with a market capitalization of $18.7B in general, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) and the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX). As we can see in the charts below, 78% of PFF's holdings are preferred stocks, which occupies around 70% of the market capitalization of the fund and 69% of PGX's holdings are preferred stocks with market capitalization of 74%. Still, with more than $2.6B in baby bonds in general, these two are the most representative for this kind of fixed-income securities.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all baby bonds by several groups and will reinstate our monthly review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest. First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

The most essential thing for fixed-income investors for the past month is that the TNX continues to be well below the 3% yield mark and close to its one-year low. Supported by the dovish-than-expected Federal Reserve's guidance on its tightening cycle, released by the Fed last month, followed by the dovish Fed Chair speech in the press conference, the Treasury yields remain low. The fixed-income securities have continued their Christmas rally also in the New Year, and as we can see in the second and the third charts, PFF and PGX are up 5% for January. As for the equity markets, that had entered into a bear market and the S&P 500 recorded its worst December since 1931, everything seems to be behind us. Furthermore, investors may be happy with the January rally and the 8% gain of the S&P 500 since the beginning of the year.

The Review

These baby bonds resemble the preferred stock securities in their basic features. They are debt securities that are generally issued in $25 denominations and have maturity dates of 5 to 84 years (in our database, AGO-F is the security with the longest maturity, 7/15/2103). Baby bonds are normally redeemable at the issuer's option on or after five years from the date of issue at par. Most of these debt securities pay quarterly interest distributions. In payment of interest and upon liquidation, the exchange-traded debt securities rank junior to the company's secured debt, equal to other unsecured debt, and senior to the company's preferred and common stock. An important note is that all baby bonds are not eligible for the 15% tax rate on dividends as there are U.S. securities that pay interest, not dividends.

1. Call Risk Baby Bonds YTC < 0

The lower the bond, the higher the risk.

Source: Author's database

Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield. In fact, the higher the yield, the most likely the redemption.

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

2. Baby bonds below PAR, YTM < 10%, Yield Curve:

Source: Author's database

The investment grades only:

Source: Author's database

3. Baby bonds YTM > 10%. Be careful with these babies:

Source: Author's database

The AmTrust baby bonds, AFSS and AFST, are no more part of this group, due to the voluntary delisting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Take a look at the full list:

Source: Author's database

4. Baby bonds > Par, Yield curve by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Only the rated ones:

Source: Author's database

Here is a table with some more information about the rate issues:

Source: Author's database

5. Fixed-to-Floatings:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

6. Baby Bonds issued by a BDC

Under the 1940 Act, BDCs must generally meet certain levels of asset coverage with respect to their outstanding "senior securities," which typically consist of outstanding borrowings under credit facilities and other debt instruments, including publicly and privately offered notes. "Asset coverage," as defined under the 1940 Act, generally refers to the ratio of a BDC's total assets compared to its aggregate amount of outstanding senior securities, which allow BDCs to decrease their asset coverage requirement to 150% from 200% under certain circumstances.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

A closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

7. Ex-Dividend Dates:

Which baby bonds are ex-dividend for the next 45 days? The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor who practices the dividend capture strategy.

8. A Look at the Most Recent Redemptions

There are two issues that its call for redemption was announced since the last article in January:

Verizon Communications Inc 5.90% Notes due 2/15/2054 (VZA)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

...and Scorpio Tankers 8.25% Senior Notes due 6/1/2019 (SBBC)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

9. Delistings

As I've aforementioned, there are 2 baby bonds, delisted from the NYSE: AmTrust Financial Services 7.25% Subordinated Notes due 6/15/2055 (AFSS)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

...and AmTrust Financial Services 7.50% Subordinated Notes due 9/15/2055 (AFST)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The AmTrust baby bonds AFSS and AFST are now trading OTC with new ticker symbols: AFSS: new OTC ticker is AFFS and AFST: new OTC ticker is AFFT

10. A Look at the Most Recent IPO:

There is one baby bond IPO for the past month:

Fidus Investment Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2/15/2024 (FDUSZ)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

10. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the baby bonds have moved since the start of the month:

Source: Author's database

Almost all baby bonds are positive for the past month.

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

The Qwest Corporation's babies, CTV, CTDD, CTZ, CTBB, and CTY, are being up almost 30% for the year.

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

These are the only that are negative. AFSS and AFST have lost a 1/4 of its market value after the company announced its intention to delist its all preferred stocks and subordinated notes.

Conclusion

This is how our small world of baby bonds looks in the middle of February. After the New Year's rally, I am not finding that many bargains at the moment. I have covered almost all of my long holdings, and personally, I'm waiting for better entry opportunities.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 02/19/2019 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

