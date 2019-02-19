CyberArk Delivers A Powerful Beat, And There's A Long Runway To Grow

CyberArk delivered a much better than expected fourth quarter and raised guidance for the first quarter, as the company benefits from growing adoption of Privileged Access Management.

I did give CyberArk (CYBR) one of my rare, “I don’t care so much about the valuation, I like the opportunity” calls back in December, and the shares have shot up by about a third since then. Granted, picking almost anything in late December was a good way to make your stock-picking skill look better, but CyberArk helped its own cause with a very strong fourth quarter result and guidance that, even with CyberArk’s customary conservatism, looks pretty good.

Yeah, the valuation is still a sticking point for me, as the shares are above my view of fair value, but I also know that valuation alone rarely stops a growth stock from going up, and I won’t be slightly surprised if CyberArk has another beat-and-raise in its pocket. Given the long-term potential of Privileged Access Management (or PAM) and CyberArk’s strong position in that market, I can sympathize with a “buy it anyway” attitude, but I’ll probably wait in the hope of a better price.

Trouncing The Estimates

I’m not much into the typical investment hyperbole you see, but “trounce” seems like a fitting word to describe CyberArk’s performance relative to sell-side expectations in the fourth quarter.

Revenue rose 36% in the quarter, beating expectations by more than 13%, with license revenue growing 38% and beating expectations by 20%. Within the license figure, about 40% was new business, and it looks as though average deal prices were up about 10% from last year. Maintenance revenue was also strong, with 33% growth in the quarter. Deferred revenue rose 42% and billings rose 23%, beating expectations by 10%. If you want to pick nits about the quarter, I suppose you could complain that billings “only” beat by 10%, and that the percentage of long-term deferred revenue continues to rise (up from 36% last year to a little over 38%).

Software businesses are highly leverageable, and it should be no surprise that a strong revenue beat led to an even stronger earnings performance. Gross margin improved more than two points from the prior year (non-GAAP, of course), and 150bp from the prior quarter. Operating income more than doubled from the year-ago quarter, with a 1200bp improvement in operating revenue and a 42% beat relative to the sell-side average estimate.

While CyberArk management tends to play it conservatively with guidance, there was still positive news here. The midpoint of management’s first quarter guidance was about 8% above the prior expectation, and although management did guide to lower operating margin in 2018, this was not a big surprise to me given the likely need to do some “catch-up spending” in sales and marketing. Given the “sales execution” issues at companies like Check Point (CHKP), Palo Alto (PANW), and other software companies from time to time, I think proper care and feeding of the sales force is an underrated (and apparently surprisingly difficult) task for senior management in the software sector.

The Good Times Can Keep Rolling

There’s a lot I like about CyberArk, and it starts with the strength of the underlying market. PAM is only just starting to get widespread acknowledgement as an important part of the enterprise security puzzle, and I believe growing recognition and adoption of its importance will lead to wider adoption across end-markets. CyberArk was recently getting about 30% of its revenue from the banking vertical (and another 10% from insurance), and I think there’s a lot of room for this to grow. To that end, I’d note that Gartner is forecasting nearly 20% annual growth in the PAM market through 2022.

I also believe CyberArk is well-positioned within its industry. Most of the company’s big rivals, enough to make up about 30% of the market by revenue, have been acquired within the last year or so and those moves have disrupted the businesses of BeyondTrust, Lieberman, Avecto, Centrify, and CA. In the case of Centrify, the company is also undergoing a significant restructuring that has seen meaningful headcount reduction and a split of the IDaaS and PAM businesses.

CA is an interesting case, too. Broadcom (AVGO) bought this business for its margin and cash flow potential, and management has said that they’re restructuring the business to focus on top 500 accounts. While that may not fully apply to CA’s PAM business, I believe CA is less likely to invest in SG&A and go “elephant hunting”, possibly putting one of CyberArk’s chief rivals at a disadvantage.

These disruptions won’t last forever, but I do think it helps lay the groundwork for a few more strong quarters at CyberArk and it may give the company an early head start that proves difficult to surmount.

In addition to a healthy security spending environment and a growing prioritization (or at least recognition of) toward PAM spending, CyberArk has some company-specific factors in play too. The company’s bundled approach is still relatively new, as is its cloud portfolio, and both can still grow well from here. I’d also note that CyberArk enjoys the upper right-most position in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the PAM space. Say what you will about Gartner’s methodology, but CyberArk has shown that they can innovate ahead of the market (skating to where the puck is going to be, to borrow that overused Gretzky quote) and the fact remains that a lot of company’s use that Magic Quadrant as a starting point for their purchasing decisions (CyberArk shares the upper right square with BeyondTrust, Centrify, and CA).

The Outlook

The more I dig into CyberArk and PAM, the more bullish I get on the opportunity. With that, I’m looking for 20% annualized revenue growth over the next five years versus 19% before (with a starting point that is now 30% higher) and long-term revenue growth of around 16%. Relative to Gartner’s forecast for PAM market growth, then, I am expecting CyberArk to be a share-gainer from what already appears to be a leadership position (sizing the PAM market is frustratingly difficult).

I also expect further margin and FCF leverage from the business, with long-term adjusted FCF margins in the mid-to-high 20%’s. With the additional margin/FCF leverage, I expect FCF growth of over 20% on a long-term annualized basis.

Between discounted cash flow and a modeling algorithm I created for software companies that factors in both growth and margins, I think a credible fair value range for CyberArk today is $85 to $95.

The Bottom Line

Clearly the market is at least temporarily more bullish on CyberArk than I am, as the shares are currently over $100. Although I’ve made the case before for investors to show some flexibility on valuation when it comes to CyberArk, and I still believe that to some extent, I’m not as keen to chase the shares now. Security stocks usually give you second chances (albeit sometimes from much higher levels), and CyberArk will likely follow that pattern. Accordingly, I’m inclined to wait now in the hopes of a better price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.