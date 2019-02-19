Kinross Gold: Rising Gold Prices Are The Best Hope For Now

With operating cash flow being put back into capex without the corresponding production growth, only higher gold prices will bring sustainable upside.

The last time I wrote about Kinross Gold (KGC), the company's stock looked rather boring, lacking internal catalysts and destined for range-bound trading action. However, the material upside move in gold prices (GLD) which started in December 2018 and continued into the beginning of 2019 brought the company's shares back to life:

The company has recently reported its Q4 2018 and full-year 2018 results, giving traders and investors an opportunity to see whether Kinross shares have positive catalysts outside of the favorable gold price move.

In Q4 2018, Kinross produced 610,152 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $961 per ounce, an improvement in costs compared to Q3 2018 numbers. However, cost expectations for the next year call for slightly higher costs and flat production:

Both the earnings report and the subsequent earnings call did not deliver news on the key moving part, the Tasiast expansion. The company stated that it remained in contact with the Mauritanian government and was also negotiating project financing for Tasiast Phase 2, with real news expected by mid-year. Kinross also added that it was seeking ways to reduce capex for the project. Put simply, there's nothing really new on this front, and it remains a question whether the company will ultimately proceed with Tasiast Phase 2.

Kinross boasts as much as $1.9 billion of liquidity, but most of this liquidity consists of $1.55 billion of credit while the cash on the balance sheet is roughly $350 million. Given the fact that the company's long-term debt is $1.74 billion, it's hard to see Kinross making any big moves in the near future (outside of Tasiast expansion that depends both on negotiations with the Mauritanian government and project financing).

Thus, investors should expect that the company will continue with its current project which mostly focuses on extending current mine lives:

Kinross Gold is a stable producer which generates decent cash flow but, as is the case for many gold miners nowadays, the problem is that this cash flow gets immediately buried underground:

Production growth results are not encouraging at all: in 2016, Kinross produced 2.79 million gold equivalent ounces. This number dropped to 2.67 million in 2017 and then dropped again to 2.45 million in 2018. The above-mentioned guidance for 2019 is ~2.5 million ounces of gold equivalent production.

This means that, at least currently, the company's spending on "growth" is de-facto sustaining spending - again, a problem shared by many miners. As clearly seen in Kinross's cash flow statement, all the money (plus some more) that it makes from operations is put back into the business and the result is no growth in production. In these circumstances, it is not surprising that Kinross's long-term stock price chart looks like this:

With such performance, Kinross's main hope is the rising gold price. Currently, there are no special internal upside catalysts that would materially move the stock. The recent rally in gold is finally starting to attract the interest in gold miners who see bigger moves in their shares, and Kinross's stock also enjoys this rally. However, I wouldn't put too much hope on the longer-term perspectives of such a move without a continuation of the gold price upside due to the above-mentioned lack of long-term catalysts. At this point, Kinross Gold is purely a momentum play on gold prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.