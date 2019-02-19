Can Gilead Recover After Latest Earnings Downfall?

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has a very tough road ahead after its latest earnings report. The earnings for the fourth quarter were mixed, but the company needs to take drastic action to redeem itself. The revenue may have come in over expectations, but it won't be long until Gilead finds itself in a very tough situation to get out of. I believe a solid solution would be to acquire other pharmaceutical companies that could help diversify it away from all the current programs. I recommend acquisitions that will be good for long-term growth, but I believe it should make sense.

Mixed Earnings Are Concerning

Gilead Sciences is not in good shape after its mixed Q4 earnings. It was able to beat analysts' expectations on the revenue front. Revenue for the 4th quarter came in at $5.8 billion, which was above analysts' expectations of $5.5 billion. The bad news is that the EPS was very disappointing. Gilead reported an EPS of $1.44 per share, which was below analysts' expectations of $1.70. There is one important item to highlight. While the revenue did beat analysts' expectations, it still can't be viewed in a positive manner. That's because revenue still dropped on a yearly basis. To claim that this quarter was a win would be ignoring the massive problems that Gilead has.

It was holding okay a few years ago, because of its Hepatitis C program. However, the Hepatitis C franchise is starting to diminish. This leaves it in a bad position, and it needs to step up its game to improve upon its current situation. The biggest issue at the moment is the Hepatitis C program, which has been in decline for a few years now. This problem can be attributed to two key factors. The first factor involves a shrinking Hepatitis C market. The problem is that once these patients are cured, there is no need for additional treatment. In essence, this means that as the years go by, the amount of sales posted by Gilead for its Hepatitis C products will continue to get worse, until it eventually becomes non-existent.

The second factor, which definitely doesn't help this diminishing market, is a competitor by the name of AbbVie (ABBV). AbbVie has its Hepatitis C drug known as Mavyret, which is in direct competition with Gilead's drugs. The solution for Gilead here is that it needs to acquire something that may help it retain growth. One biotech, which I believe may be a good acquisition for diversification, might be Exelixis (EXEL). Not only is one of its main drugs cabometyx continuing to post solid earnings, but it is also adding newly approved indications over time. Another reason for Gilead acquiring this biotech is that it has a pipeline that is highly diversified. The pipeline it has expands out to different indications ranging from metabolic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and several other indications. The point here is that Gilead needs to get to work by starting to use its cash wisely and acquire drugs that will help drive revenue growth in the coming years. Especially, since not much work is needed for Exelixis as it has already done most of the heavy lifting for regulatory approvals.

HIV Program To The Rescue

The HIV program may be just about the brightest thing in Gilead's portfolio. It is not really a surprise, after all, Gilead made a name for itself based on an HIV drug. Matter of fact, the very first HIV drug approved by the FDA for the company was Viread in 2001. The latest HIV product that achieved sharp growth for this program is Biktarvy. At least, this drug has been doing a good job at keeping the HIV program intact. Total HIV product sales (including all HIV drugs in the portfolio) were $4.1 billion for the quarter. In a similar quarter in 2017, HIV product sales were $3.4 billion. A huge chunk of this increase in sales was in large part because of Biktarvy. Biktarvy alone generated $578 million in sales during the quarter. In my opinion, I see Biktarvy continuing to be the main growth driver. The problem is that Gilead needs to rely on keeping the HIV program intact and can't afford any other competing products.

The new CEO of Gilead, Daniel O'Day is expected to come on board around March 1, 2019. If I were the new CEO, I wouldn't be just inclined to look for diversification of other biotechs targeting diseases that Gilead is not yet into. I would also suggest that the new CEO protect the HIV franchise. If it has to go out and acquire another pharmaceutical company to protect its franchise, it should do so. One small-cap biotech that I believe can disrupt the HIV market for Gilead Sciences is CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY). It is already in the process of a rolling BLA submission to the FDA, and it expects to complete the application in the 1st half of 2019. What's so special about CytoDyn, and why do I believe it could disrupt HIV sales for Gilead? That's because CytoDyn has Pro-140 (now known as leronlimab), which is a monoclonal antibody that is given as a subcutaneous injection. The patient only needs to self-inject themselves at home once per week, and it offers a massive competitive advantage. That advantage being there has been no serious side effects and no serious adverse events ((SAEs)) in over 670 patients that have been treated with this product.

All you have to do is look at the prescribing information for all other available HIV drugs and you will easily be able to see why Pro-140 will be a disruptive HIV medicine if it ends up being approved by the FDA. If leronlimab is approved by the FDA, CytoDyn believes that, in 2020, it could generate greater than $480 million in sales in the first year alone. Gilead doesn't have to necessarily acquire CytoDyn, but I believe that the new CEO has to do something different to protect the HIV franchise. If that involves having to make a partnership deal with another HIV pharmaceutical company, then that is another path that may need to be taken. No matter what the company chooses, ignoring its main HIV market will be a costly mistake.

NASH Programs Galore

It is no secret that Gilead Sciences has done quite a few acquisitions of NASH pharmaceutical companies. I don't blame it in that department, because the NASH fibrosis indication is expected to be between a $20 billion and $35 billion market opportunity. The problem is that Gilead took a different approach to acquisition in terms of NASH. It chose to acquire products that were in the early stages of clinical testing. I guess it figured that having acquired 4 or more different biotechs would increase its chances of succeeding in NASH with at least one of them. Thus far, such prospects are not looking good at all. Gilead recently announced that its phase 3 STELLAR-4 study failed to meet the primary endpoint using its NASH drug selonsertib. Specifically, this study looked at compensated cirrhosis patients due to NASH. The key inclusion criteria for patients entering this study is that they had to have F4 fibrosis. The primary endpoint was looking to see if treatment with two different doses of selonsertib (6 mg and 18 mg, respectively) could achieve a 1-stage improvement in Fibrosis according to the NASH Clinical Research Network (CRN) Classification Without Worsening of NASH. Unfortunately, this late-stage study using selonsertib failed to meet the primary endpoint.

The good news out of this is that there is another phase 3 study using selonsertib. This other phase 3 trial is known as STELLAR-3 study and recruited F3 fibrosis patients. In addition, there is a phase 2 combination study that Gilead is performing using several of its other NASH drugs together in a combination. The bad news is that the STELLAR-4 failure is a major setback for the company, because selonsertib was the hope that it would be strong enough to rival other NASH biotechs. In my opinion, the new CEO should go NASH hunting and acquire a company that is further along in testing. I believe that Gilead should look at Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT). Especially, since it just reported interim results from its phase 3 REGENERATE study treating NASH fibrosis patients (specifically F2/F3 fibrosis) using its drug Ocaliva. The results posted by Intercept were mixed, because it met on the primary endpoint dealing with fibrosis reduction. However, the NASH resolution endpoint was not met.

Intercept can still file for approval in the U.S. and Europe, but the market opportunity will be pretty good. The reason why I believe Gilead should still eye the company despite mixed data is because it may have a 2 to 3-year lead advantage over most NASH companies in terms of being first to market. Another biotech it could look to acquire would be a French biotech by the name of Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF). Genfit doesn't report results from its phase 3 NASH study, known as RESOLVE-IT, until the end of 2019. This may be another biotech Gilead might want to take a look at in acquiring to reignite its NASH program. In any case, the new CEO has a lot of work to do when looking at this program. The non-aggressive approach of acquiring early stage companies requires lower amounts of cash, but at the same time, it is a riskier approach. On the other hand, it could just get its hands on one of the big NASH players and avoid the pitfalls of trial failures. After all, Gilead wasn't afraid to shell out $11 billion to acquire Pharmasset for its Hepatitis C products. Gilead should take the aggressive stance that it previously took to get back to where it was a few years ago.

Other Lagging Products

There is another product category for Gilead that didn't quite make the cut either. This involves the Hepatitis B products, lumped in with several other indications like several oncology and cardiovascular products. Sales for 2018 in this category breached $3.1 billion. However, in 2017, sales were higher at $3.5 billion. In essence, this product category decreased by 11.43% compared to the prior year. Another product that was thought to make a major breakthrough for the company was Yescarta.

This drug was launched in late 2017, but has not yet gained the traction necessary to generate massive amounts of revenue. Yescarta generated $81 million in revenue for the quarter. Then, when you look at it in terms of full year 2018 sales, it only made $264 million. This is not the expectation that analysts were believing would come true. Gilead Sciences paid $12 billion to acquire Kite Pharma. Unfortunately, this large buy has not yet yielded the desired outcome that was expected. Analysts were initially calling for Yescarta and Novartis' (NVS) Kymriah to reach blockbuster status. For the time being, both CAR-T product sales have been quite disappointing.

I hope that the new CEO can take charge and try a different approach. Gilead has its diversification in terms of targeting large markets like HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C. What I think Gilead should do is change course towards buying a pharmaceutical company that specializes in rare diseases. Why do I believe it should do this? That's because it diversifies the pipeline even further. The other programs, like the HIV one, will continue to keep going, while at the same time, Gilead can focus on branching out to other non-competitive indications. For example, the new CEO may want to look at acquiring Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX) or Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE). These are just a few examples of rare disease drug companies. The point is that Gilead needs a shift in strategy, in my opinion. Just only going after large markets is a strategy that can only go so far. I believe it should start to look at rare disease drug companies instead as well.

Conclusion

In my assessment, Gilead Sciences made it out of this quarter with some positives in terms of revenues. Basically, the HIV program is what helped the company in terms of keeping revenue slightly above expectations. As I noted above, the new CEO Daniel O'Day has a lot of work to do as soon as he comes on the job on March 1, 2019. There are several risk factors that investors have to look out for in the coming year. The first is the next trial readout for selonsertib in an earlier stage NASH fibrosis population ((F3)). Considering the phase 3 STELLAR-4 study failed to meet the primary endpoint, there is a large hill to climb if the drug is to succeed in the STELLAR-3 study.

The second risk goes to the HIV program, which has been good to Gilead. It should really consider about maintaining revenue for this program. Either through a new partnership or acquisition, because there may come a time when this will also be at risk to competition. As you have seen, the other programs have been faltering for many reasons, including competition. Sales for most other programs in Gilead's pipeline have declined, and that trend can't continue.

The worst of which is revenue generated from the Hepatitis C products. Consider the fact that Hepatitis C sales for the quarter were only $738 million, which was a decline of 51%. It is no question that Hepatitis C sales have been a major roadblock in terms of revenue. The good news is that Gilead still has several products in the pipeline to work with. It really needs to reassess its pipeline priorities and find a new path forward. Whether it's reigniting the R&D department in terms of targeting new indications or acquiring well established marketed drugs with limited competition, Gilead needs to act quickly to restore shareholder value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.