The market may be nearing new highs but the credit market is pricing in more risk.

Credit spreads have been compressing in recent weeks but are materially wider than one year ago.

How Should We Be Thinking About Credit Spreads?

Corporate bond spreads are an important measure of risk, liquidity and general economic/market conditions. Corporate bond spreads or credit spreads represent the yield above an equal maturity Treasury bond or risk-free rate.

For example, if a 10-year Treasury bond is yielding 3% and a 10-year BBB-rated corporate bond is yielding 5%, the credit spread is 2%.

As corporate spreads get wider, that is an indication of tightening liquidity, higher risk in the market place and/or worsening economic conditions.

You can measure the corporate spreads for all credit qualities across the spectrum as well as measure the spread between different corporate bonds as we will look at below.

When studying credit spreads, it is important to remember that it is the rate of change that matters, not the nominal level of the spread. As with economic growth, inflation, profit growth or credit spreads, the rate of change is what should be measured. Are spreads getting better or worse?

The chart below shows the history of BBB-rated corporate bond spreads.

When studying credit spreads, you have to look at the rate of change across your desired time frame.

I focus on three distinct time periods: the growth rate cycle (12-36 months), the business cycle (5-10 years) and secular economic trends (10+ years). Given my investment approach, the shortest time frame I study is the trending direction or the rate of change in growth, inflation, or in this case, credit spreads, over a 12-36 month time period.

US Corporate BBB Option-Adjusted Spread:

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, EPB Macro Research

Below is a chart of BBB-rated corporate spreads for this current economic cycle and you can clearly see three distinct episodes of widening credit spreads that occurred over 12-36 month time periods.

Each widening had rallies within but those moves are very short-term and not what I focus on. Are spreads widening or contracting over the growth rate cycle?

Today, many bulls are joyful with the recent compression in credit spreads over the past 6-8 weeks but whether this move is just part of normal fluctuations within a widening cycle that corresponds to a change in growth remains to be seen. I will leave the 6-8 week moves for the traders. As an economic cycle analyst, we are still in a widening cycle that started at the beginning of 2018 that corresponds to a change in the growth rate cycle that started in November 2017 which we will discuss below.

US Corporate BBB Option-Adjusted Spread:

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, EPB Macro Research

When looking at the chart of credit spreads above, you might be thinking that today's widening is not nearly as bad as the 2010-2012 episode and the 2014-2016 episode based on the nominal level of the spread. That is true but again, focus on the rate of change.

Interestingly, when you look at the effective interest rate, rather than the spread above Treasury yields shows that while the widening of spreads is less today compared to 2015, much less, the interest rate that corporations have to pay is higher than 2015 because Treasury yields have increased across the curve from 2015 through the present.

While credit spreads rose dramatically in 2015, multiples of today's move, the interest rate peaked at 4.50%, roughly the same level as today with less of a move in credit spreads.

This is something to consider. Corporations are experiencing a larger rise in interest expense today with less of a move in credit spreads. Focus on the rate of change.

The change in interest rate is larger today than in the last widening episode.

US Corporate BBB Effective Yield:

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, EPB Macro Research

When thinking about economic risk in the 12-36 month growth rate cycle, we need to have a way to empirically measure growth in real time. At EPB Macro Research, we use several composite indices for the growth rate cycle and the business cycle.

Below is a look side-by-side of the EPB Macro Research growth rate cycle index with credit spreads and the three distinct widening episodes unsurprisingly correspond with periods of deceleration in economic growth.

The growth rate cycle index is not subjective but rather an objective measure of economic conditions across various measures of the economy, spanning 14 key components including vehicle sales, housing, employment, money supply, manufacturing and more.

On the credit spread chart, I marked the peak and trough in the growth rate cycle. Each period of decelerating economic growth was met with a major widening of credit spreads due to the increase in risk.

This is not meant to top and bottom tick credit spreads or the S&P 500 or be a market timing tool but rather identify shifts in the 12-36 month growth rate cycle, used to asses the level of risk in the economy and thus the probability of a rise in volatility for risk assets.

The downturn in the current growth rate cycle started in November 2017 and continues through today which is why the compression in spreads we are seeing today is more likely normal "chop" within another distinct widening cycle. As the growth rate cycle turned over in November, there were two major declines in the stock market (February and December) and the S&P 500 is up just 4.8%. Three-month CD's would have returned roughly 2.2% over the same time period without the 20% draw-down.

Again, the measurement of the growth rate cycle is not a stock market timing tool with the peak in the cycle corresponding to the peak in the S&P 500 but rather an indication of the rate of change in growth and a signal of heightened risk in the marketplace.

EPB Macro Research Growth Rate Cycle Index Change In Growth:

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, EPB Macro Research

We can now take a look at various credit ratings and the recent action in spreads.

As noted, there have now been three distinct widening events with the third currently in progress. Many short-term traders look at the recent compression in spreads as an all-clear sign but given my time-horizon, I view this as a continuation of the same widening that started at the beginning of 2018.

US Corporate A Option-Adjusted Spread:

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, EPB Macro Research

Moving down the credit spectrum to BBB shows a similar path. Within this widening episode, focusing inside the yellow box below also shows two distinct widening periods that correspond with peaks in the stock market, February and September. In the very short-term spreads can widen and compress with "risk-on" or "risk-off" trades but the focus, at least for my time horizon, should be on the full period of widening that has occurred since the growth cycle turned over.

US Corporate BBB Option-Adjusted Spread:

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, EPB Macro Research

When the growth rate cycle turns over, that is not a recession forecast or a call for a market crash; not in the least. It is a call for a heightened risk of a correction in risk assets and a time to be defensive.

We can monitor whether the growth rate cycle starts to collide with the business cycle by comparing the growth rate cycle index to the business cycle index as well as the coincident economic growth index as we do inside EPB Macro Research. Currently, economic growth is decelerating and signs of a slowdown in the business cycle are clearly evident but the coincident economic index is not flashing recession yet.

US Corporate B Option-Adjusted Spread:

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, EPB Macro Research

CCC-rated credit spreads, the lowest quality on the spectrum, rose sharply starting in October and have retraced less than half the move.

The move in CCC-rated spreads and the subsequent tightening coincide with moves in oil. When oil sharply declined, spreads widened and as oil has recovered with this risk-on rally, spreads have come down, albeit not by much.

US Corporate CCC Option-Adjusted Spread:

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, EPB Macro Research

Below is a chart that shows just the energy component of high yield spreads. As oil suffered a major decline, high yield energy spreads rose from 350 basis points to 700 basis points, a very sharp move.

As oil prices have recovered, bouncing upwards of 30% from the low 40 range, energy spreads have tightened.

US Corporate High Yield Energy OAS:

Source: Bloomberg

If we look at what are called "quality spreads" or the difference between different areas of the credit spectrum rather than relative to Treasury rates we can understand different trends.

The first spread to look at is the difference between B-rated spreads or junk bonds and A-rated spreads (investment grade). As this spread widens, riskier credit is deteriorating faster than investment grade credit, a sign of weakness for lower quality debt and a general reduction in risk-appetite for more speculative assets.

As you get far down into junk bond territory, speculation runs high and credit can trade close to equities in terms of sentiment compared to fundamentals that drive Treasury bonds and the highest quality investment grade bonds.

Quality Spread (B OAS - A OAS):

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, EPB Macro Research

An interesting spread to look at before concluding is the difference between BBB-rated credit, the lowest quality investment grade debt and A-rated credit spreads, just one tick higher.

Looking at this spread, while only one rating difference, is very interesting because as conditions weaken, BBB-rated spreads widen as the risk of "fallen angels" rises. Fallen angels refer to investment grade credit moving into junk bond territory on the next downgrade.

This economic cycle has a bubble in BBB-rated credit that is often discussed which makes this spread very interesting. I wrote on the bubble in BBB-rated credit in an article you can find here.

Despite the rally in many areas of credit, BBB-rated spreads relative to A-rated spreads have not compressed all that much.

Quality Spread (BBB OAS - A OAS):

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, EPB Macro Research

To summarize, we should be focused on the rate of change in credit spreads, similar to any other metric or indicator. The current nominal level is already priced into markets and the rate of change is where adjustments take place.

Credit spreads are wider today than in January of 2018 and October of 2018, the two recent peaks in the equity market.

As the S&P 500 moves towards the peak again, it is doing so with elevated credit risk over the past year as spreads are notably wider year over year.

As the growth rate cycle continues to point lower based on an empirical measurement of 14 diverse economic data points, the risk of this widening episode continuing is high.

Spreads have come down in a general risk-on rally that has carried stocks higher, oil prices higher, and the VIX lower but on long a longer-term horizon, over 12-36 month trending periods we are still in the third distinct widening of this economic cycle that corresponds to the three distinct growth rate cycles.

Furthermore, Treasury yields, an area of the market that is most closely tied to economic fundamentals, continue to decline. 30-year Treasury rates sit at 2.98% as of this writing, just 8 basis points above the lowest level since the equity market sell-off. There is no confirmation of improving economic conditions coming from the Treasury market.

Over the last several weeks, spreads have been coming down but it remains to be seen if we will continue to have tightening credit spreads as the growth rate cycle remains pointing lower.

Economist Lacy Hunt explains the widening of credit spreads in a slightly different fashion in his Q4 review:

First, the flatter yield curve means that financial entities that borrow short and lend long will find their activities less profitable and will slow activity or increase risk premiums, and thus credit will become more expensive or less readily available.

