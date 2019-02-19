Yamana Gold: Still Waiting For A 'Clean Quarter'

The last time I wrote about Yamana Gold (AUY) in December 2018, I argued that its shares had a decent chance to return to the $2.40-3.20 range following a material sell-off at the end of 2018. One could have made such a call on almost any gold miners except those which are struggling badly as gold price increased by roughly $100 per ounce since early December 2018 and lifted most gold stocks. However, investors should not forget about company-specific developments. Yamana Gold has recently reported its Q4 2018 and full-year earnings and provided outlook for 2019–2021, providing a chance to look at how the company is operating in the current environment.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, Yamana Gold reported revenue of $483 million and GAAP loss of $0.06 per share. Once again, the company’s report was not “clean” of “one-time issues.” This time, the company recording impairments of $151 million for Minera Florida and $45 million for Canadian Malartic - related goodwill, partially offset by $150 million impairment reversal for Jacobina.

Also, the company was hit by a $33.3 million tax expense in Brazil which Yamana paid but hopes to revert in court. These negative balance sheet developments came on the back of an $89 million impairment related to Gualcamayo mine sale which was shown in Q3 2018 results. One could argue that impairments are non-cash in nature, and that a tax expense is a one-time item. However, those who have followed Yamana Gold long enough know that there’s almost always something in the results – investors are still waiting for one clean quarter without anything negative to talk about.

The company started the year 2019 with $98.5 million of cash and $1.76 billion of debt. This is not a position to make any material moves, and Yamana must now hope that higher gold prices and (hopefully) solid execution will boost operating cash flow, while decreased capital spending following the completion of Cerro Moro investments will lead to substantial free cash flow.

The plan for the upcoming years calls for roughly flat production, so the two main factors in Yamana’s performance will be its cost performance and the price of gold:

Source: Yamana Gold 2019 – 2021 outlook

On the cost front, the company is expecting an increase from all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $835 per ounce in 2018 to $850–890 per ounce in 2019. The export tax in Argentina which was imposed due to the country’s dire financial situation is the driver for this increase:

Source: Yamana Gold 2019 – 2021 outlook

It remains to be seen whether Yamana will be finally able to transfer to a “smooth sailing” state with lower capital spending, higher gold prices and higher cash flow. The gold price is very cooperative right now, and it’s up to the company to prove that actual positive results could be achieved.

A year ago, I wrote that for Yamana’s stock to get above $3.50, the company needed either $1400+ gold or delivering on its objectives, something that it had repeatedly failed to do in several years. I believe that this statement is still valid. Currently, the gold upside tide lifts almost all boats including Yamana, but the company still has to prove that it can execute in a disciplined manner and deliver a couple “clean” quarters with solid cash flows and no “one-time” items that have plagued the company’s reports. Without material internal positive catalysts, the company’s shares will stay exclusively at the mercy of gold prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.