Momentum Players Should Ready Themselves Before The Upcoming CareDx Results

With the earnings season nearing the end, the best opportunities for short-term traders lie in stocks with upcoming results which are witnessing a good amount of volatility today. A classic example of one such company is the transplant diagnostics specialist, CareDx (CDNA). The California-based company is focused on developing, commercializing, and providing a diagnostic surveillance testing solution for transplant patients, particularly with respect to heart and kidney transplants. The company’s stock has been highly volatile in recent times and rocketed by more than 10% in a single trading session last week, which makes it a perfect pick for short-term momentum players.

What Exactly Does CDNA Do?

The primary goal of CDNA's diagnostic services is to reduce the chances of organ rejection from donor to recipient with respect to a transplant. While the company specialized in heart transplant-related diagnostics, it has recently entered the kidney transplant space with good success. The reason for this is its AlloSure tests which detect fragmented DNA to determine if a transplanted kidney has suffered a graft injury, to monitor a patient for possible reject of the organ. The management believes that it has an addressable market of over $2.7 billion and it occupies less than 5% of this market which leaves a huge opportunity for the company.

Source: CDNA Investor Presentation

The above extract from a recent company presentation gives a nice overview of the management’s achievements in the recent past, highlighting the increasing use of AlloSure and AlloMap (the heart transplant-related test). CDNA is increasing its centers and its acceptance among patients is also improving with every passing day. The management’s goal of becoming the leader in transplant patient care seems quite feasible given its recent growth and all these factors are having a positive impact on the stock of the company.

Is There Any Steam In The Fundamentals?

There is little in terms of fundamental financial strength that CDNA can boast of. The company’s revenues of $48.32 million grew at more than 18% over the previous year with a positive gross margin of 53.71%. However, the bottom line of CDNA has always been highly negative with a net margin of -114.79% resulting in a negative RoE and RoI. The good thing is that the management is generating a decent $269,966 in terms of revenue per employee for its headcount of hardly 179 employees. In terms of valuation, the stock is trading at an EV-to-Revenue multiple of 16.75 which is mainly because of the rapid climb that it witnessed in recent months. The company has a negative EBITDA, so the other valuation ratios are also negative. Overall, there is little in favor of CDNA to recommend it as a fundamentally strong, long-term bet.

How To Monetize The Near-Term Volatility Of CDNA?

With its recent bull run on the market, CDNA is clearly following a strong uptrend with all momentum indicators hinting towards a “Strong Buy” recommendation. Given the historical trend, it is highly likely that the company will beat analyst expectations on both, the revenue front as well as the EPS front like a deja-vu of the previous 2 quarters. If we analyze the weekly moving averages, CDNA's stock is trading above the 10-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving averages as well as exponential moving averages. Despite such a solid uptrend, the 14-day Relative Strength Index of the stock is 55.1 which means that it is still not in the overbought zone. This point is re-emphasized by its Stochastic indicator and its Williams % Range which are 61.9 and -36.7, respectively, and not in the overbought zone either. This clearly implies that the stock has scope for upward movement.

Source: CDNA Interactive Stock Chart | CareDx, Inc Stock - Yahoo Finance

CDNA's stock began its upward movement about five days ago with some heavy buying and it was up by more than 10.50% in its previous session. It is worth mentioning that the stock has a very high short-term volatility which can be encashed on, by traders until its upcoming result on the 6th of March, 2019. The stock has its first resistance at $26.9 which can be used as an entry trigger for a long position with targets of $27.7 and $29.1 and a stop loss of $25.3. However, if the stock reverses its trend and begins a downward movement, it has strong support at $23.7 levels which can act as an entry trigger with targets of $22.8 and $21.4 and a stop loss of $24.2. Irrespective of the direction, momentum traders can take advantage of the volatility of CDNA and monetize the opportunity.

Risks

While the suggestions provided above attempt to provide returns in both, an upward as well as a downward movement scenario, the move is not free from risks. There is a heavy reliance on the assumption that the volatility will continue to exist until CDNA's results. Also, the entry levels, targets, and stop loss points are determined using various kinds of pivot points as well as the levels based on the Gann’s Square of Nines. While these are very commonly used measures by traders across the globe, there is a possibility that CDNA's stock price movements may not follow these exact levels. So it is important for traders to exercise their discretion while entering their trades.

Key Takeaways

While CDNA may have a dominant position in a potentially huge addressable market, the management’s blue ocean strategy hasn’t shown much of profitability so far, but the stock valuations have shot through the roof. The current levels might not be great for long-term investors, but given the volatility before the upcoming results, CDNA is an excellent opportunity for short-term traders to make a quick buck. It is definitely a company to watch out for, in the coming future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.