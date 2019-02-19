Getting In On Dropbox Before February 21 Earnings Call

The moves Dropbox has made should help the company have a fourth quarter of sustained growth and overperforming of analyst expectations.

The big news is the company's acquisiton of HelloSign, as well as its ability to further monetize its user base (and the user base itself).

Dropbox (DBX) will share its latest quarterly earnings after the bell on Thursday, February 21st. It'll be only the fourth earnings call since the company has gone public. Each of the past three calls beat analyst predictions and showed faster user growth and user monetization than expected.

Hello, HelloSign

Of course, the big news from the quarter is the company using $230 million of its $1 billion cash on hand to purchase the e-file service HelloSign. This earnings announcement will be the first to showcase what Dropbox bought in the deal and what it plans to do with HelloSign.

We don't know much about HelloSign financials, though we're about to find out. We can, however, look at competitor DocuSign (DOCU) and its reporting on quarterly revenue. It's been a straight shot up - showing the world turning to electronic document transfers and e-signatures.

Data by YCharts

This posits Dropbox's acquisition of HelloSign as a vital one in the future of cloud work.

Of course, DocuSign (according to one site) holds a much larger share of the market here. It's estimated to hold about 42%, while HelloSign is near 5%. However, with Dropbox resources behind HelloSign, and an integration with businesses or users already on the Dropbox platform, we might expect an uptick in that market share.

HelloSign, at the time of acquisition, was estimated to have about 80,000 customers, including Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Twitter (TWTR).

Previous Quarters

Dropbox has seen revenue and user growth in each of its previous quarterly announcements (only three thus far). Here are the results from Q3's report:

(Image Source)

With a steady growth in both paying users and ARPU (average revenue per paying user), we're seeing a solid platform of growth in Dropbox. This as its competitors - Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and others - have pushed into cloud storage as well.

As the market grows, it's vital that Dropbox continue to hold its own against the bigger players. The HelloSign acquisitions gives it a play to do so, especially with small business owners. Small companies can utilize Dropbox's storage, while integrating their operational paperwork and employee files into a secure and safe cloud. But Dropbox will continue to need to find ways to provide businesses with a reason to choose it over Google, which can offer e-mail, video chat, and other tools integrating into its Google Suite.

The advantage Dropbox may have in that is its niche status. While Google focuses on becoming a business' entire operational backbone, Dropbox is specializing in cloud storage that doesn't need email or socialization channels within it. Said another way: Dropbox can move leaner against its competitors. And it will need to.

And that's ignoring the fact that Dropbox is not alone in this. The company wisely inked deals with HP Inc. (HPQ), Adobe (ADBE) and others to secure its enterprise-focused service.

Price Outlook

Analysts are expecting Dropbox to announce revenues near $370 million - an $.08 EPS. The calculations of such would include the price paid for HelloSign, so we wouldn't need to worry about that (unless Dropbox shows an inability to monetize its latest purchase).

Still, $370 seems low for an estimate here. If Dropbox announced a $360 quarter in Q3 and saw +18% growth in users and +5% growth in ARPU, we would see a quarterly revenue nearer to $445. Of course, we can expect that growth might slow in its first year, but to see only a 3% boost in revenue from Q3 to Q4 - in a business that hasn't seen any kind of historical Q4 lagging - would be a big miss for the company.

And while Q3 numbers did "handily beat" analysts' expectations, there doesn't seem to be a reason to think that growth will slow because of competition or other factors.

Data by YCharts

The caveat here is that user growth has decelerated. A lot has been made of this (example), but that slowing has been a growth of 18%, compared to 20% the previous quarter and 24% before that. It's a concern for sure, but made up for in monetizing users and partners, and not enough of a slowdown that investors should be concerned - yet.

Long term I think there are concerns that Dropbox may not be able to outpace its competitors, especially as they continue to reduce cost per GB of storage the company may not be able to pull off. But short term, I think there's an opportunity to get in quickly before the earnings call (perhaps on a short-term option as a risk play) and benefit from what should be Dropbox's fourth consecutive positive quarter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.