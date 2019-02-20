DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DMPI) CEO Saiid Zarrabian on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Q2 2019 Results Conference Call February 19, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Saiid Zarrabian - President and CEO

Dr. Dennis Brown - Founder and Chief Scientific Officer

Scott Praill - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jason Kolbert - Dawson James

Operator

Thank you for joining us this afternoon for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Shareholder Update Call and Webcast to discuss the Company’s Fiscal Results for the Second Quarter of the 2019 Fiscal Year ending June 2019 and Corporate Update. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note today's call is being recorded.

Today's webcast will be accompanied by a slide presentation that can be found under the IR calendar in the Investors Section of the Company's website at www.delmarpharma.com. The Company has also posted it on its home page.

At this time, I would like to remind our listeners that remarks being made during the call may state management’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of the future. These are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements on this call are made pursuant of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Federal Securities Laws. These forward-looking statements are based on DelMar’s current expectations, and actual results could differ materially. As a result, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements are discussed in the periodic reports DelMar Pharmaceuticals files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.delmarpharma.com and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website. We encourage you to review these documents.

Joining me on the call from the DelMar management team are Mr. Saiid Zarrabian, President and CEO; Dr. Dennis Brown, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer; and Mr. Scott Praill, Chief Financial Officer.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to President and CEO, Mr. Saiid Zarrabian.

Saiid Zarrabian

Good afternoon and thank you everyone for taking the time to join us on today's teleconference.

Over the past year, our efforts have been focused on running the most streamlined and efficient clinical and operational organization possible with the intention of extending our existing cash beyond expected final study results from the ongoing Phase 2 study at MD Anderson, as well as at least halfway through our first-line GBM study being executed at Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center in China.

To achieve the above, we've been working diligently with our clinical partners to enroll and advance these important Phase 2 studies as quickly and as effectively as possible.

Consistent with previously stated objectives of expediting shareholder value creation, we have been executing development plans for VAL-083, our therapeutic platform by singularly focusing on the 60-plus-percent of GBM patients with the MGMT-unmethylated status, who get measurably inferior results, given current approved therapies.

Our second quarter of fiscal year 2019 was extremely productive, given the advancement of VAL-083’s two Phase 2 biomarker-driven clinical trials for MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma. The first study for recurrent GBM at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, and the second study is the first-line GBM being executed at Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center in Guangzhou, China.

This acute focus on clinical trial execution of our two lead programs has led to advancements of both open label trials. With the latest detail results planned for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research Conference, which is in Atlanta, Georgia, scheduled for March 29 to April 3, 2019.

At this point, I would like to provide an update on the two trials, the second-line Avastin-naïve study being conducted at MD Anderson Cancer Center, which we refer to as the MDACC study. As of January 31st, 46 patients of a planned total number of 48 patients have been enrolled. So, we anticipate announcing enrollment completion for this trial in the near future. In terms of trial results and observations, thus far, per the amended [ph] dosing levels approved in October of 2018, patients in this study have continued to demonstrate a safety profile well within the existing safety monitoring guidelines, detailed in the study protocol. Similar to prior clinical experience, myelosuppression has been the most common adverse event observed.

I think it's important to note that the rationale for the MDACC trial, which initiated in February of 2017, is based on the fact that approximately 60% to 66% of newly diagnosed GBM patients are grossly underserved via current therapies as they have tumors with an unmethylated MGMT promoter which is correlated with high expression of the DNA repair enzyme MGMT. It has been scientifically established that patients whose tumors exhibit this high expression of MGMT, have a poor prognosis and significantly shorter progression-free survival and overall survival in comparison to patients with an unmethylated MGMT promoter and low MGMT expression.

The goal of the MD Anderson study remains straightforward, to determine if treatment with VAL-083 improves overall survival for those patients who progressed on temozolomide compared to historical controls. We’ll look forward to announcing the trial’s full enrollment and reporting data in the relatively near-term.

You may recall that we had forecasted enrollment completion by as early as the end of the 2018 calendar year, but the holiday season temporarily slowed down enrollment. As such, we’re not forecasting full enrollment by the conclusion of Q1 calendar year 2019, which is some nine months earlier than originally planned. As I mentioned before, we have two more patients to go out of the originally planned 48 to fully enroll the study.

There is a synergistic benefit from running the MD Anderson and the Sun Yat-sen University in parallel, because during the course of these studies and based on published data from both, we have identified a potential opportunity to treat pre-TMZ maintenance setting population.

Per standard protocol, following surgery and radiation, GBM patients received an initial regimen of temozolomide followed by several additional courses of treatment with TMZ temozolomide and what is called the maintenance setting, maintenance stage. We believe that for the approximately two-thirds of patients for whom TMZ is not effective due to their MGMT methylation status, VAL-083, may be a far better treatment option during this maintenance setting. We are currently working with MD Anderson to investigate the possibility of conducting a Phase 2 study in these pre-TMZ maintenance patients.

Moving to this patient population would bring us one step closer to treating U.S. patients in the frontline, similar to what we are currently doing with the frontline patients in our Phase 2 study in China.

Moving to the China study, which is for first-line, newly diagnosed, MGMT-unmethylated patients. This study started in September of 2017. As of January 31st, we had enrolled 14 out of a total of 30 patients in the study, almost halfway in an enrollment. As a reminder, the patients in this trial are being treated with VAL-083 in combination with radiotherapy as a potential alternative to the current standard of care temozolomide radiation regimen, which forms the current first-line treatment for this patient population.

From an operational standpoint, this trial is being conducted under the terms of our collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceuticals. The study’s principal clinical goals are to confirm the safety of the 3-day every 21-day VAL-083 dosing regimen in combination with radiotherapy and to investigate progression-free and overall survival outcomes of the combination of VAL-083, and radiotherapy, again in MGMT-unmethylated GBM patients.

Those confirming cohorts studying 20, 30 and 40 mgs per meter squared score per day times 3 days every 21 days have been completed. Based on the dose conformation, we have selected 30 mg per meter squared for combination with radiation for the treatment of newly diagnosed MGMT-unmethylated GBM patients.

As indicated in previous documents and presentations, we view VAL-083 as a platform asset with the potential to treat multiple solid tumors in a broad range of oncology indication. This belief is anchored by the ongoing data we are collecting along with the more than 40 clinical trials previously completed by the National Cancer Institute. As such, we will continue in fiscally responsible manner to explore what is possible with this world-class, active compound and with the partners at MD Anderson, Yat-sen University. I do want to emphasize that these other additional solid tumors will be pursued in a serial fashion, and we will not be spending our funds -- limited funds on pursuing these other indications until the current GBM recurrent setting at MD Anderson and first-line setting in the China have yielded hopefully positive results.

At this point, I'd like to turn this to Dennis to talk about some additional advancements in our core space. Dennis?

Dr. Dennis Brown

Thanks, Saiid.

This quarter there was a beautiful paper that was published related to additional mechanisms of action and opportunities to go forward with our compound and other indications besides GBM. It was published in the journal called Cell Death & Diseases by Nature Publishing, and continues to explore the really relatively unique mechanism of action approaching double-strand breaks in cancer cells, particularly in S phase. We’ve been able to show over the past two years how efficient we’ve been able to target the DNA with the double-strand break as compared to a mono-functional single-strand break with temozolomide. And in this paper, continues to explore the repair mechanisms that we can overcome such as homologous recombination. And this types of repair, HR repair is critical and some of the resistance is seen in ovarian cancer. And in this paper, we explore the other DNA targeting agents like topoisomerase inhibitors, like [indiscernible] as well as the new novel PARP inhibitors suggesting the very safe and efficient opportunity to combine these therapies in the future. So, we are very excited about the quality of science that goes on still, collaboration with wonderful institutions, and this in addition to our work coming up at AACR I think continues to show progress on really developing a unique targeted agent.

Saiid?

Saiid Zarrabian

Thank you, Dennis.

Before turning the call over to Scott who will provide the financial results update for the period, I would like to comment on where we sit with NASDAQ as well as comment on the warrant exercise and exchange that we completed in November of 2018.

As you might know, we received notification from NASDAQ in December regarding our noncompliance with the minimum bid price requirement. We recently filed an 8-K noting that NASDAQ has given us an extension until June 25, 2019 to regain compliance. We are currently assessing our options to cure the deficiency and are optimistic that the continuing expected data from our ongoing Phase 2 studies will provide an opportunity to mitigate this risk in a timely fashion.

With respect to the warrant exercise and exchange, in November, we raised gross proceeds of $790,000 from the warrant exercises while reducing our fully diluted share count outstanding by approximately 2 million shares due to the exchange. This transaction allowed us to receive non-dilutive cash and to continue to simplify our cap table.

I'll now turn the call over to Scott who will provide a summary of our financial profile for quarter ended December 31, 2018. Scott?

Scott Praill

Thank you, Saiid, and thank you everyone for joining us this afternoon.

I'm going to provide a high level review of our financial results for the three and six-month periods ended December 31, 2018. I would like to remind everyone that our full financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 are available in our Form 10-Q filed with SEC at sec.gov, and this SEC filing is also available on our website at delmarpharma.com under the Investors tab.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported a net loss of approximately $1.8 million or $0.08 per share, compared to net loss of approximately $3.2 million, or $0.14 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Research and development expenses decreased to approximately $940,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2018 from approximately $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The decrease was largely attributable to a decrease in clinical development costs, personnel, pre-clinical research as well as non-cash share-based compensation expense during the current three months, compared to the prior three months.

General and administrative expenses decreased during the three months ended December 31, 2018 to approximately $875,000 from approximately $1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017, largely due to a decrease in professional fees and personnel, partially offset by higher non-cash, share-based compensation expense in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter.

For the six-month period ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported a net loss of approximately $3.8 million or $0.16 per share, compared to net loss of approximately $5.8 million or $0.31 per share for the six months ended December 31, 2017.

For the current six-month period, research and development expenses decreased to $2 million during the current period from $4.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2017. The decrease in research and development expense was largely attributable to a decrease in clinical development costs, personnel, preclinical research, intellectual property and travel cost during the current period compared to the prior period.

General and administrative expenses were approximately $1.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018 compared to approximately $1.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2017. A significant portion of the increase was due to an increase in non-cash, share-based compensation expense and personnel costs in the current period compared to the prior period. Partially offsetting the impact of these two items were lower professional fees and travel costs during the current six months compared to the prior six months.

With respect to our cash resources, based on our updated budget that reflects the strategic development of DelMar, we believe we have cash resources to fund our planned operations to the middle of calendar 2019.

If anyone has any questions, I would be happy to answer them during the Q&A session at the end of the call.

I'd like to now pass the call back to Saiid. Saiid?

Saiid Zarrabian

Thank you, Scott.

I would just like to quickly conclude by thanking our longstanding shareholders for your continued support. As we continue to progress our strategic plan, the management and Board of DelMar Pharmaceuticals remain dedicated to executing the clinical and corporate growth plan I’ve outlined during today's call.

I will now turn the call over to the operator to commence the question-and-answer section of the conference.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we can take our first question from Jason Kolbert from Dawson James. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jason Kolbert

Hi, Saiid. Congratulations, tremendous amount of progress. Can you talk a little bit about the MDACC study? And since that study is now almost completely enrolled, given the fact that the standard of care seems to be shifting around in GBM, and this is Avastin-naïve, what can you learn from this study, what have you learned already about dosing, and what kind of things should we expect going forward? I mean clearly, it's very interesting when we start talking about the frontline setting, which this study is not about. But, I want to understand how this study kind of informs to move in that direction?

Saiid Zarrabian

Sure. I think, one of the things I want to talk about is the dosing. As you know, we started the study at MD Anderson with the dose ranging portion. And we eventually by October of last year, settled both at MD Anderson, as well as in the China patient population. Although at different stages of disease, we found that the 30 mg per meter squared seems to be at right area between safety and efficacy. So, that was one that came clear by running both trials in parallel. But, more importantly, last November, we published at the SNO a very interesting paper that showed that patients that are currently getting first-line treatment under GBM, go through a phasing process. First, they get the surgery; then, they get concurrent temozolomide -- three-week cycle of temozolomide as chemotherapy and radiation; and then, afterwards, all patients, MGMT-methylated or unmethylated, go through a maintenance setting of temozolomide which is five days on the drug every month. And we were able to glean out of that data that the patients that stayed on temozolomide for an extended period of time, were less able to absorb new therapies and certainly even participate fully in our treatment.

We further went back and looked into the papers and looked at hacky paper that was published in 2005 that showed progression-free survival for GBM patients is close to 5.5 months when they have the MGMT unmethylated status or the repair enzyme, and it's twice that, 10.3 months for the patients who do not have that. And this is why you've heard us continue to enhance and emphasize our focus on the MGMT-unmethylated population because the current therapy seems to have a minimum effect on that.

So, as we were going through the MD Anderson study, and we will have the readout for that study according to the protocol 90-days after the last patient enrolled. We also identified this new maintenance setting population where we think it's a larger population to begin with, it's a healthier population because they haven't progressed with DNA damage, on bone marrow damage and lower platelet count et cetera. And that’s where we are now looking at possibly expanding the MD Anderson trial too.

We do have a protocol amendment that’s going through the process. It’s unknown at this point when that amendment will be approved, but we will definitely inform the market when it is and if they requested any changes. But that setting that we call maintenance setting, which is right after the first chemo regimen and the radiation regimen, but before the patients are kept on temozolomide for three, six, sometimes even longer, is a very attractive setting.

The second data point that led us towards that setting is the data from China, which we are beginning to look at. And as I mentioned, we will have a presentation at AACR, March 29th to April 3rd where we will supply some additional detailed data about that study.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we do have a follow-up from Jason Kolbert. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jason Kolbert

I just wanted to follow up because two things. One, can you talk with me a little bit about how methylated status is determined? How easy a test is that? And if we are right and we get data out of China, showing the impact when you treat unmethylated GBM patients, you could see a very different result than what we're used to seeing with TMC. And of course, I'm speculating, but it just seems to make so much sense.

Saiid Zarrabian

I think, we all believe that Jason, based on the mechanism of action, the temozolomide works on the O6 guanine which MGMT enzyme repairs readily. VAL-083, as you know works on the O7 guanine, also breaks the double-strand. So, the enzyme MGMT is unable to repair the damage done to the DNA by VAL-083.

Now, I want to emphasize that this decision of going after the MGMT unmethylated is not due to any restrictions with VAL-083, but it’s rather a business decision. We believe we will be able to run a much nimbler, lower cost, faster trial by going after an underserved population rather than trying to serve the whole GBM population at one time. There's no reason VAL-083 is not going to be as efficacious or as safe in all GBM population. It’s just we believe, as I said, that we can get to the end zone of getting an approval for VAL-083 and the MGMT unmethylated population much more rapidly, a much less, less expensively by going after that population.

Dr. Dennis Brown

I would just add, this is Dennis. Jason, these methodologies are now very well established commercially as well as at the academic centers. So, I think we've been very also fortunate. This is -- we are not pioneering this assay or recognizing this population that’s not known to all these clinicians. So, the questions are asked that are dead-on, we are really servicing a problem that’s been well-recognized and we won't have to pioneer a unique assay that would be difficult to cross validate by some other situations that occur for other companies with other products over the past 10, 15, 20 years.

Saiid Zarrabian

All the sites we have been working with in prior trials, as well as all the physicians we are currently working on, automatically run the MGMT unmethylated testing as part of their initial diagnosis. There is at least four commercial companies who have the assay available. We will want to do some work to pick a single one during our Phase 3 trial just for consistency. But, as Dennis said, we don't have to introduce a new diagnostic into the physicians network and into their protocol. It's already being run and we are just piggybacking on top of it to get to a more rich patient population that may further benefit from VAL-083.

Jason Kolbert

Perfect, thank you. And just to make sure I understand. You're talking about from a business decision point of view by working in unmethylated GBM patients, you need less power to see the same signal versus the mixed population? Fantastic, thank you.

Dr. Dennis Brown

That’s right. Yes.

Saiid Zarrabian

That's exactly right, Jason. We need less patients and less powering because those patients have a progression-free survival of 5.3 months versus 10.3 for the methylated patients. So, by taking the lower threshold and the sub-patients who don't have any benefit, we believe will be able to get through the clinic and hopefully to approval faster.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And it appears we have no further questions at this time. I can go ahead and turn the it back over to Saiid for any additional or closing remarks.

Saiid Zarrabian

Great. Well, thank you, everyone. I appreciate the questions, Jason. Thank you very much for the tough but always cogent questions. And we’ll look forward to the next quarter and being able to provide, as I said, by end of March, at the AACR conference, we expect to be able to provide much more detailed information about both of the ongoing trials. Thank you again, everyone.

Operator

And this does conclude today's call. Thank you everyone for your participation. You may disconnect at any time, and have a great day.