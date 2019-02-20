Tesla 10-K: Some Curious Items

Early Tuesday morning, electric vehicle giant Tesla (TSLA) published its 10-K filing with the SEC. This annual filing always provides an interesting look at the company overall, and today was not an exception. With many questions unanswered as to how the overall business is faring, the filing featured some items that raise a bunch of additional questions.

The first thing that struck me as odd is a couple of mentions that Model S/X sales declined by 3,240 units over the prior year period. In the prior year 10-K filing, the company detailed deliveries of 101,420 S/X and 1,764 Model 3. Now in this year's document total deliveries came in at 245,506, but the company says that the Model 3 sales increased by 144,330 units in 2018. By doing the math, I come in with a decline of about 2,008 units for the S/X, so why does the company say twice that the decline was more than 3,200 units? Something doesn't add up here, especially since the original Q4 delivery announcement confirmed that around 99,400 S/X units were delivered last year. This equates to about $120 million in revenue at $100k per unit.

The second item I have been curious about is the company's term loan that was due in December 2018. As the Q3 2018 10-Q filing detailed, there was a little more than $180 million in unpaid principal balance due, and management did not provide any update in the quarterly investor letter as to what happened with this debt. Here's what was said in the 10-K:

In March 2016, a subsidiary of SolarCity entered into an agreement for a term loan. The term loan bears interest at an annual rate of the lender’s cost of funds plus 3.25%. The fee for undrawn commitments is 0.85% per annum. On March 31, 2017, the agreement was amended to upsize the committed amount, extend the availability period and extend the maturity date. The term loan is secured by substantially all of the assets of the subsidiary and is non-recourse to our other assets. The term loan had an original maturity date of December 2018 and on December 19, 2018, the maturity date was extended to January 2019. On January 30, 2019, the maturity date of the term loan was further extended to April 2019.

Interestingly enough, the first extension came just a day after Elon Musk reportedly mortgaged all of his homes in a deal with Morgan Stanley, just a day or two after The Wall Street Journal talked about the CEO using funds from his other firm SpaceX for his new venture the Boring Company. The loan's second extension also came on the same day that Tesla reported Q4 earnings and announced its CFO was retiring again. Since the loan is also based on LIBOR, the interest rate is now 6.1%, up from 4.8% a year earlier.

Another item that stood out to me was in regards to a major problem Tesla has had recently, customer vehicle service. Elon Musk has promised to add lots of new service centers, although in the US coverage still seems to be quite lacking more than two-thirds through his target timeline. I bring this up because Tesla lists service parts in its total inventory breakdown, and in Q4 the value of parts barely increased despite Tesla opening "27 new store and service locations" along with the Model 3 ramp. Take a look at this chart.

(Source: TMC Europe tracker and Tesla announcements for deliveries, seen here. Tesla quarterly/annual filings for service parts, seen here)

If Tesla wants to provide more customer service and reduce waiting times, where is the needed increase in service parts? Production in the back half of 2018 was over 166 thousand units, more than 30% of the company's entire production history, yet service parts were up less than $24 million, not even a rise of 10%. When you combine this with the twice extended term loan, it makes you wonder if Tesla truly has enough cash to operate. Was Tesla trying to save cash ahead of a Q1 period where cash generation might be delayed a bit due to the timing of international Model 3 deliveries?

When it comes to Tesla's profitability, a major driver currently is the sale of automotive regulatory credits. Today's filing shows a yearly total of more than $418 million, meaning the company sold almost $95 million worth in Q4 2018. Considering the total GAAP profit for the Q4 period was just under $140 million, that means that almost 68% of the quarter's net income was derived from credit sales. By the way, imagine how much larger the $976 million GAAP net loss would have been without those yearly sales. If you look at the adjusted or non-GAAP loss reported of $227 million thanks to backing out stock based compensation, the non-GAAP loss would have nearly tripled without that major benefit.

One final item I will mention is that management reiterated its statement in the 10-K filing that it intends to offer a $35,000 version of the Model 3 sometime in the future. Originally supposed to be out in November 2017, this variant still does not exist, and the mention of it on Tesla's Model 3 page has been removed this week. Since last October, Tesla has cited a 4-6 month availability timeline for the standard battery, which as of last week would mean June 2019 at the earliest. Remember, Tesla customers lose another chunk of the US EV tax credit on July 1st, so if delays continue, the vehicle's true cost becomes even more expensive. That of course is beyond the already rising cost due to higher auto loan rates, supercharging price increases, etc. since the vehicle was supposed to be out.

In the end, Tesla's 10-K filing raises another round of questions, although with this company, that's hardly surprising. First of all, why is there a major difference between what has been reported in S/X sales declines and this filing? Second, Tesla has pushed back its term loan maturity twice in recent months, with a major bond payment coming due in just a couple of weeks. Finally, customers still seem to be losing out, with no major investment in service parts and the disappearance of the standard battery Model 3 version from its order page. If I find any other important items as I read through the 10-K again, I'll provide an update in future Tesla articles.

