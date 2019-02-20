Eyenovia: Ophthalmology Alternatives Tapping Into Multiple $1B Markets

As the company aims at tapping into multiple $1 billion markets, I believe their fair value for the upcoming 36 months lies anywhere from 40% to 250% above current value.

Eyenovia (EYEN) is a biopharmaceutical company which specializes in ophthalmology products which are based on the company's piezo print technology. The company has several Phase III trial solutions aimed at potentially replacing macro-dosing like eye drops in multiple eye care segments such as Glaucoma, Myopia (nearsightedness), dry eye diseases and drops used in eye exams such as pupil dilution.

The company's products, currently in Phase III trials, include MicroProst for chronic angle-closure Glaucoma, MicroPine for treatment of children with Myopia, MicroTears for dry eye problems and MicroStat for pupil dilation in eye exams.

Industry Overview

The company's offerings in the Myopia field are the most interesting to me. Currently, children account for a larger and larger percentage of Myopia, which is generally treated with long term solutions like contact lenses or glasses. The overall eyewear market is expected to grow at a 7% CAGR through 2020 to $144 billion whilst the contact lenses business is expected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR through 2023 to $9.2 billion. The company's solution has a real shot at capturing some of that market share as I discuss the potential in the business overview and trial results.

The company's other promising solution is in the Glaucoma treatment market which is expected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to $3.8 billion by the year 2026. The market as a whole is not a large one but the results from the company's Phase III trial, as I discuss later on, have the potential to tap into a larger percentage of this market in the future.

Business Overview

Eyenovia's solution for the progression of Myopia, primarily in children, is their MicroPine product. They intend to begin a Phase III trial study in the first half of 2019 after recently being granted an IND (Investigational New Drug) application from the FDA. Management has identified a $5 billion market potential within the United States given the fact that there are no current non-invasive solutions for the progression of Myopia which are FDA approved. Trial I studies have already demonstrated a 60-70% reduction in the progression of Myopia with topical lower doses of atropine treatment. The company is conducting their Phase III trial with 400 randomized 5-12 year old kids with Myopia. I believe there is an incentive for the company's treatment, beyond the health aspect, which is saving money on glasses and other eye treatments.

MicroProst, the company's chronic angle-closure Glaucoma treatment has shown some positive early stage results and is aiming to take part in the $3.8 billion Glaucoma treatment market. MicroProst is expected to start its Phase III trail through the first half of 2019.

The company's most promising solution, however, is for pupil dilating during eye exams and for other needs - MicroStat. The company recently reported the completion and positive results of their first (of two) Phase III trials. 94% of the test subjects treated with a combination of tropicamide & phenylephrine showed a 6mm dilations versus only 78% with tropicamide only and 9% with only phenylephrine. The company has identified a $150 million market to tap into, as posted on their website, yet it's unclear how much market share will be grabbed given the bump in success rate from an already-high 78% and the higher effectiveness of gels versus drops.

The company's dry eye solution, MicroTears, is being considered as an OTC product. The market is relatively large and the company's solution is based on its piezo print technology. The product industry for dry eye treatments is expected to reach $6.2 billion by 2023 with products growing by a 4.4% CAGR but the procedure revenues growing by over 21% in the same time period. This means the company's solution can be more widely adopted to save the procedural costs to consumers.

Financial and Expectations

The company currently has a market capitalization of $55 million, holding $21.4 million in cash and no debt.

As the company continues to ramp up research and development on its most promising drugs it has incurred a loss of over $11 million in 2018 (or $1.20 per share) and 2019 is expected to be the same with no revenues in sight.

The company's promising MicroStat, which will enter its second Phase III trial in the coming months and their MicroTears, which can be registered as an OTC solution can begin, I believe, to generate revenues at the tail end of 2019. The company's highest potential, however, will come somewhere in 2020 when they announce results from their MicroPine and MicroProst products and might begin authorization processes in late 2020 or early 2021.

If the company can capture 1% of the $150 million market and another 0.1% of the $6.2 billion dry eye market, they have the potential to generate $7.7 million in sales for 2020. The $5 billion opportunity for their Myopia solution, with a 1% market share, given the lack of other solutions, can generate around $65 million in revenue in 2021 and 2022, with only a doubling in sales from their dry eye and eye dilating solutions.

I would rather not speculate on the results of their Glaucoma market until we see some definitive numbers given the size and speciality of the market.

Valuation

For 2019 and 2020 I believe the company's fair value can be registered as 10x expected sales, inline with other pharmaceutical companies which have promising comparisons and initial trial results such as Mediwound (MDWD) which I've written about last year and well over multiples by companies like Denali Therapeutics (DNLI). This presents a fair value market capitalization of $77 million, or 40% over its current valuation.

For 2020 and beyond, as a long term value prospect, I believe a 3x sales multiple can easily be justified if they keep cash flowing to their R&D-based approach to their unique solution, which presents the company with a fair value of $195 million, over 250% upside potential from current prices.

Investment Conclusion

With traditional ophthalmology products and treatment solutions well established in the norm of modern medicine, Eyenovia is using its piezo print technology to aim at the largest market such as dry eye, myopia and glaucoma which are under utilized with no real non-invasive treatments.

The company's solutions are in their Phase III trials and have shown significant advantages over what's being used today. Evaluating the market opportunities in each one of their solutions shows a significant opportunity for the company to generate meaningful revenue by capturing just 0.1% to 1% of the market share within those treatment solutions.

As I believe the current market capitalization of the company underestimates the market disruption potential, my figures present a fair value for 2020 40% higher than its current one and over 250% over in 2021 and 2022 if and when they begin to gain approval for the use of their solutions.

I believe the company is primed to enter the ophthalmology market and disrupt some of the existing players and greatly outperform current expectations.

