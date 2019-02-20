EEM: Breaking Out Or Breaking Down?

(Pic Sourced Here)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch released its monthly global fund manager survey last week, a cornucopia of veritable delights for contrarian investors looking for information about which “smart money” trades have reached overdone proportions, and February’s report contained quite the shocker. For the first time in the history of the survey, “Long emerging markets” was the consensus pick for most crowded trade although with the caveat that only 18% of professional investors backed that pick, which according to a MarketWatch piece the smallest majority for a most crowded trade in the history of the survey (Emerging-market stocks are the 'most crowded trade' for first time on record).

That hasn’t stopped the usual flurry of articles saying it’s time for investors to add long EM exposure but what was the second-most crowded trade? “Long USD” which next to short EM is about a negative opinion on EM as you can possibly have. Throw in the fact that those money managers were also adding to cash at the expense of equities and the net takeaway from that survey was that no one has any firm convictions about anything anymore. So, what do you do when the situation gets murky? You turn to the charts of course and this week we’ll be reviewing the granddaddy of EM ETFs, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) to get a better handle on the situation. Our take is that while EEM, and EM equities in general, may have been showing signs of strength, the recent technical outlook is far from encouraging.

EEM is often the first choice not just for investors looking for an EM metric (I mean it literally has EM in the ticker!) but also as a gauge to see if “the risk trade” is back on the table. Emerging markets and their ensuing market performance have long been associated by market participants as a metric of risk “on” or “off,” especially in the last three years as the correlation between EEM and the S&P 500 became strongly positive. In fact, EEM bottomed out ahead of domestic index ETFs like SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) in this most recent cycle, October 29 of last year to be exact, which was roughly two months before SPY. Perhaps traders should have been looking more closely to what “the risk trade” was telling us and maybe, EEM may be telling us to look closer at the current state of the market and whether the risk is waning.

To that end, we’ll start with the longer-term weekly chart of EEM and then we’ll drill down to the daily, short-term, chart to see what we can decipher. First, you can see the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), which is an indicator of momentum, had a positive crossover in late November from an oversold level and price action in turn was quite positive. EEM rallied over 16% from a low in November and recovered its fall highs by February. But while the MACD is still trending higher, it seems to be losing some steam and in turn, price action for EEM has not been as strong for the last two weeks. Both weeks have seen declines although EEM did finish last week above its 40-week moving average (a trend line that we like to use for longer term trend following). Watch this week’s performance closely and see if EEM can hold that moving average.

As we have already mentioned, EEM rallied just over 16% when it made a recent high of 43.46 on February 6. This is where our detailed analysis will focus. As you can see in the chart below, the 43.50 area is an area of resistance and certainly resistance may be tested several times before price action can break through or out. However, what is important to note is that both the RSI and MACD peaked at this point also. Several trading sessions later, the MACD signal indicator crossed over from the oversold level and now we see MACD in negative territory. This indicator suggests that the trend has possibly changed for this time frame. Also, to take note of, is the RSI also peaked with price; however, RSI has not crossed the equilibrium point of 50 and appears to be leveling off. This and the fact that EEM is still above its 50-day moving average is something bulls can hang their hat on.

To conclude our technical analysis of EEM, we believe two things are necessary at this point to maintain a bullish outlook. First, going back to the weekly chart of EEM, we want price to continue to close above the 40-week moving average and secondly, we want to see EEM take out the highs of February and close above the 43.50 area. Should EEM continue its recent weakness and close below the up-trending 50-day moving average, this could be a harbinger of overall equity weakness, not just for emerging markets but the broader equity sphere, to come.

What can give EEM that boost? The U.S. dollar is always a must-watch but consider where EEM has its capital deployed. Like most emerging market funds, EEM is heavily oriented towards China which is not surprising given that it’s the largest single emerging market, but it helps explain why the financial media loves to repeat that line about “China sneezes and the world catches a cold.” China’s internal A-share market continues to suffer through a bear market and that means any news about something, like maybe a trade war, has the power to send EM funds spiraling, or soaring, as the recent progress in the on-going trade talks has speculators hoping for a positive resolution. Whether President Trump will stay true to form and settle for a minor reworking of the trade relationship between the two nations a la NAFTA versus a major structural change is something EM investors should take very seriously.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Assumptions, opinions and estimates constitute our judgment as of the date of this material and are subject to change without notice. ETF Global LLC (“ETFG”) and its affiliates and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees or agents (collectively ETFG Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, adequacy or timeliness of any information, including ratings and rankings and are not responsible for errors and omissions or for the results obtained from the use of such information and ETFG Parties shall have no liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions therein, regardless of the cause, or for the results obtained from the use of such information. ETFG PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, SUITABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE. In no event shall ETFG Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs) in connection with any use of the information contained in this document even if advised of the possibility of such damages.



ETFG ratings and rankings are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions. ETFG ratings and rankings should not be relied on when making any investment or other business decision. ETFG’s opinions and analyses do not address the suitability of any security. ETFG does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor. While ETFG has obtained information from sources they believe to be reliable, ETFG does not perform an audit or undertake any duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives.



This material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or other financial instrument. Securities, financial instruments or strategies mentioned herein may not be suitable for all investors. Any opinions expressed herein are given in good faith, are subject to change without notice, and are only correct as of the stated date of their issue. Prices, values, or income from any securities or investments mentioned in this report may fall against the interests of the investor and the investor may get back less than the amount invested. Where an investment is described as being likely to yield income, please note that the amount of income that the investor will receive from such an investment may fluctuate. Where an investment or security is denominated in a different currency to the investor's currency of reference, changes in rates of exchange may have an adverse effect on the value, price or income of or from that investment to the investor.