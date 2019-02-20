Sony: Overreaction After Disappointing Q3 Results

The stock is down over 10% since the announcement and over 25% from the all-time high last September.

Investment Thesis

On February 1st, Sony (SNE) shares fell 9% following the announcement of its third-quarter results. Although Sales were down 10% YoY to ¥2,4 trillion, Operating Income came in 7% higher from a remeasurement gain recorded in the Music segment as a result of the consolidation of EMI (¥116.9 billion). Ex-EMI, profit would have been below expectations.

Financial Services (FS) was the worst-performing segment, down 56% YoY. The Mobile division was even weaker than anticipated, as the group sold 1.8 million smartphones in the period, against 4 million in 3Q17 and 1.6 million in 2Q18. The Semiconductor business fell 8% YoY, reflecting the decrease in sales of image sensors for mobile products. The last straw was the reduced profitability (¥12.3 billion) on Game & Network Services (G&NS), reflecting short PS4 sales and higher promotional activity.

All this forced Sony to lower FY18 guidance in most segments (Imaging, Mobile, Semiconductor and FS) and led investors to dump the stock.

Nevertheless, we think investors are overreacting to the results considering the multiple catalysts in Sony’s short- and mid-term horizon. We see a lot of highly anticipated game software titles to be released in 2019, a lot of value to be added by the company’s smartphone flagship - Sony XZ4 - to be introduced this month, and a growing trend in triple camera smartphones boosting image sensors’ sales.

With that in mind, and given the share price just dipped below ¥5.000 - a major support level - we believe the stock is undervalued, and there’s upside potential in the next 6-12 months.

Risks to Investment Thesis

There are several risks with the potential to compromise a favorable performance of the stock. One such is related to FX currency risk. The depreciation of USD and EUR against the yen has a major adverse impact on the company’s financial results.

There’s also the possibility that catalysts have a smaller impact than anticipated or no impact at all. PS4 sales could be hindered by PS5 release anticipation and backward compatibility issues. Image sensors sales could face increased competition and hurt Sony’s market share, or the triple camera adoption may be slower than we think. Finally, a slower-than-expected economic recovery also presents a downside risk to our opinion.

PS4 Sales: Climbing the best-selling console ranking

PS4 is arguably the best game console out there. It is a few million units away from taking PS1's place in the ranking for best-selling consoles of all time. With over 90 million units sold so far and significant third-party titles coming up this year, including Anthem, Devil May Cry, The Division 2, Metro Exodus and others, it seems fair to expect the latest console will surpass its first version and claim the fourth position in the ranking.

We are considering the Nintendo Switch's (OTCPK:NTDOY) fast adoption pace, but is it a direct competition? We don’t think so.

Smartphone Sales: XZ4 about to revive the segment

The past couple of years have marked the downfall of Sony’s Mobile segment. The company has admitted to some lack of innovation and delayed adoption of market trends. Also, in such competitive markets, Sony lacks advertising to promote its phones and pricing doesn’t fit the offer.

However, one thing is for sure: the company has the competence to make great phones. Sony XZ2 and XZ3 had great reviews from critics around the web. These smartphones are cheered for their focus on software and being early adopters of the latest Android versions. We sense an increased awareness of the company’s flagship launches paving the way for the Sony XZ4 release later this month.

Tech-savvy consumers have been excited about the XZ4 model, anticipating state-of-art specifications and an attractive, bezel-less design. If pricing is adequate, this flagship could drive Mobile growth for Sony.

Image sensors and the triple camera smartphones

Although companies like Samsung and Canon (CAJ) have begun ramping up their sensor businesses, Sony remains the market leader in image sensors with a reported 50% market share, and the company plans to invest ¥600 billion in its sensor business over three years to boost production of CMOS (complementary metal-oxide semiconductor) sensors used in smartphones and other electronics.

We are confident the addition of the third camera to smartphones is game changer for the industry. That’s because this technology allows for overcoming issues such as low light performance and inadequate optical zoom faced by some dual camera setups. This will inevitably drive Sony’s Semiconductor business in the mid-term, especially as it affirms itself as the best image sensors manufacturer. Additionally, demand is also expected to rise among makers of autonomous vehicles and industrial robots, and Sony is aiming to lower its exposure to the smartphone industry from 80% to 70% by 2025.

Conclusion

Despite overall weakness in the third quarter, Sony’s story remains unchanged. PS4 is on the brink of becoming the company’s second best-selling console of all time, dethroning the rival Wii console.

The company is finally setting the right pace for recovery with the launch of the XZ4 smartphone, and industry trends point to a significant improvement in the Semiconductor business.

We foresee the recent price reaction to the earnings announcement is exaggerated for a company as solid as Sony.

