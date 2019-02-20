AGF Management's Improving Net Sales Is An Encouraging Sign

Investment Thesis

AGF Management (OTCPK:AGFMF) (TSX:AGF.B) delivered solid bottom-line growth in its Q4 fiscal 2018 despite structural headwinds the company faces. The company has done well to turn around its business. Besides an anticipated reduction in operating expenses in 2019 and 2020, its fund net sales are improving as well. The company also pays an attractive 5.95%-yielding dividend. However, the best time to invest in mutual fund companies is at the beginning of the economic cycle. Since we are now in the latter stage of the current economic cycle, we think investors should patiently wait on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

Recent Development: Q4 2018 Highlights

AGF Management saw its adjusted EPS grow to C$0.17 per share in Q4 2018 from C$0.12 per share in Q4 2017 despite a declining revenue of 10% year over year. The company did a good job controlling its expenses as its average management fee charged to its clients declined to 105 basis points from 109 basis points in Q3 2018. The decline was inevitable as the company continues to face competition from ETFs and mutual fund products offered by larger Canadian banks.

We are seeing some encouraging signs

Despite structural headwinds, we are seeing some encouraging signs in AGF Management’s business:

Improving net sales

As the chart below shows, AGF Management’s net sales has gradually improved from the outflow of nearly C$500 million in Q1 2015 to inflow of C$136 million in Q4 2018. We like this trend, especially in 2018. Nevertheless, investors should keep in mind that the RRSP season in Q1 2019 may be weaker than previous years due to the market pullback late last year.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Two consecutive quarters of fund performance improvement

One area that affects investors’ willingness to put money in AGF’s mutual funds is whether the company’s asset management team can consistently deliver performance above its peers. If its management team cannot consistently deliver, it will inevitably influence investors’ confidence. Back in Q2 2018, we were worried about AGF Management's performance as its average fund performance declined considerably from a quarter ago. However, we were encouraged to see signs of improvement in Q3 and Q4 2018. As can be seen from the chart, in Q2 2018 about 14% of its asset under management are ranked above median over one year. This number has increased to 43% in Q4 2018. We think this is a good sign, although we would prefer to see its performance surpass its target of over 50%.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Expense control

One area AGF Management has done quite well to combat its headwinds is to control its expenses. Except Q1 2018, its SG&A expenses growth rates in Q2 to Q4 2018 have declined from the same quarters in 2017. In Q4 2018, its SG&A expenses decreased by C$7.3 million year over year. Management hopes to reduce its SG&A expenses by 4% in 2019. This means its SG&A expenses will decline to about C$200 million. The company hopes to reduce its expenses further to C$190 million in 2020.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

AGF Management currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 9.63x. This is nearly two multiples below its 5-year average of 11.45x. AGF Management’s P/E ratio of 9.63x is currently also trading below IGM Financial’s (OTCPK:IGIFF) 10.95x but above CI Financial’s (OTCPK:CIFAF) 8.32x.

Data by YCharts

A sustainable dividend

AGF Management currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.08 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.95%. The company has not increased its dividend since it cut its dividend back in 2015 in order to improve its free cash flow position. As a result of its dividend cut, the company’s payout ratio has improved substantially. Its payout ratio of 46.3% (based on its free cash flow in the past 12 months) is sustainable.

Data by YCharts

But is this a good time to invest?

Although AGF Management’s prospect has improved considerably from a few quarters ago, we think asset management business is very cyclical. While retail investors may continue to invest in mutual funds or ETFs when the equity market is performing well, the same investors may redeem their money out of these funds when the market is on a downturn (e.g. during an economic recession). An outflow of funds can result in negative revenue growth and hurt AGF Management’s margin quickly. Below is a chart that shows AGF Management’s stock price in the past 10 years. As can be seen from the chart below, AGF Management’s share price has pulled back from as high as C$24 per share pre-financial crisis in 2018 to as low as C$6 per share in 2019. Its stock price took another dive during the taper tantrum in 2013 and the energy market crash in 2016. Since global economic outlook remains uncertain in the first half of 2019 and that an economic recession may be near, we think the best time to invest in AGF Management is during an economic recession. At the moment, it may be wise to stay on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Investors should keep in mind several risks:

The popularity of ETFs

AGF Management’s fund sale may also be impacted negatively due to the increasing popularity of passive funds such as ETFs. As many will know, ETFs offer much less management expenses than actively managed funds. Therefore, AGF Management will have to reduce its management expenses that it charges in its funds to effectively compete with these passive funds.

Competition from big banks

Canada’s large banks are all offering mutual fund products themselves. These large banks often cross-sell their mutual fund products to their bank customers. Therefore, AGF Management may continue to face strong competition from these banks for quite some time.

Investor Takeaway

We are seeing some encouraging signs of improvement in AGF Management’s business despite the structural headwind it faces. However, we believe the best time to invest in a mutual fund company is during an economic recession. Since we are already in the latter part of this economic cycle, we would advise investors to wait till the beginning of the next economic cycle to invest.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.