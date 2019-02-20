NOW Inc. May Slow Down In The Short Run, But Long-Term Drivers Are Strong

DNOW’s stock price run-up may come to a halt

NOW Inc. (DNOW) distributes maintenance, repair and operating (or MRO) supplies to the upstream, midstream, and downstream industries. It also supplies to the manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, refineries and engineering, and construction firms. I do not expect NOW Inc. to continue its positive momentum in the short-term. I think DNOW is a good medium- to long-term investment because of its strategic moves to improve operating profit margin and its focus on selling high-margin products that are in demand.

DNOW strives to stay ahead of the competition through strong supply chain management and efficient cost management. Going forward, DNOW’s gross margin improvement will not be easy as a result of intense competition in the MRO supplies market. Midstream activity is still a robust driver for DNOW. However, the completion activity headwind has forced DNOW to re-align its activity centers, leading to revenue loss. DNOW’s cash flow and balance sheet metrics are strong. DNOW’S stock price run-up over the past couple of months has made the stock relatively over-valued.

In the past year, NOW, Inc.’s stock price has gone up by 54%, and strongly outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) which declined by nearly 28%. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry.

Analyzing DNOW’s segment results

DNOW’s U.S. supply chain segment, which accounted for 76% of the company’s Q4 revenues, increased by 19% year-over-year in Q4 2018. In the U.S., DNOW’s supply chain covers the SCOOP and STACK place in the Mid-Continent, the Delaware, Permian and the Bakken Basins, and the Gulf Coast. In these regions, DNOW primarily served the central tank battery projects related to greenfield and enhanced oil recovery activity. Here, DNOW saw growth in steel line pipe, vessel fabrication, kitted pipe valve and fitting solutions and electrical cells. DNOW’s U.S. process solutions also saw revenue growth following DNOW’s shipment of a turnkey tank battery to the Delaware basin. However, DNOW’s U.S. revenue growth slipped and turned to a decline (8% down) on a quarter-over-quarter basis following closure and consolidation of some of its distribution network locations in the U.S. I will soon discuss this further.

While revenues from DNOW’s Canada operations were 4% up in Q4 over the previous year, its revenues from the international operations were muted (1% up year-over-year). During Q4, DNOW received orders for offshore activities in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. This, plus steady onshore activity in the Middle East, kept DNOW’s revenues steady from its foreign businesses. In Q4, revenues from international operations accounted for 13% of the company’s revenues.

How does DNOW add value?

DNOW helps upstream customers reduce total supply chain cost by offering customized solutions through its multichannel engagement model. For the upstream customers’ drilling and production schedules, DNOW’s energy centers are strategically located. The company leverages its global sourcing and replenishment infrastructure to make available the products and services for the gathering and transmission midstream projects. As a result, product supply chain costs and risks are reduced while the need for deploying excess capital is eliminated.

DNOW’s primary offerings are modular turnkey packages for rotating equipment, valve actuation and process, and production equipment. At the moment, because of the midstream infrastructure constraints, DNOW is meeting demand for midstream projects comprised of high-yield fittings and flanges, pipes, large diameter valves and actuation, pump packages and fabricated equipment.

DNOW’s strategy: locational realignment and Permian process solutions

During 2018, DNOW opened two regional distribution centers (or RDCs) in the Bakken and Rockies. DNOW is primarily a supply-chain distribution company, and so, by re-alignment of its network, it aims to optimize its delivery capabilities and inventory strategy for its customers. In Q4 2018, it initiated a process of converting an existing location in the Permian play into a regional inventory location. This RDC will cater to the energy centers and supply chain customers in the nearby areas.

In the past two years until 2018, the company closed and consolidated ~45 locations, which amounted to $90 million of revenue loss during this period. So, why does DNOW pursue such a strategy? Well, because these moves were pragmatics given the volatility in the crude oil price, the short-cycled natures of the onshore production, particularly in the unconventional shales, and the completion activity headwinds in the U.S. in the past quarter. As a result, DNOW is actively mobilizing its footprint for its existing customers or finding new customers. The strategy has allowed DNOW to re-invest in warehousing while adding $42 million more in 2018 revenues from the newly opened locations.

The Permian has been the most active region for DNOW’s U.S. process solutions as a result of its remarkable energy production following the shale boom. In the past couple of quarters, DNOW witnessed growth in the steel line poly pipe, vessel fabrication, valves, and electrical sales. In particular, DNOW’s strategy of pursuing market share growth in the fabricating process and production equipment business in the Permian has led to orders flowing in from the E&P operators. DNOW leverages its Odessa Pumps supply chain services and energy center relationships to good effect. The company has invested in specific gathering and midstream projects, which involve inventory build-up and crude oil pump packages.

DNOW’s gross margin protection

Gross margin improvement is DNOW’s key focus in the event of energy price choppiness and reduced or uncertain capex investment by the upstream producers. In Q4 2018, DNOW’s gross margin reached 20.5%, which was approximately 1.4% higher than in Q4 2017, and marginally higher than in Q3 2018. A 14% higher revenue in Q4 over a year ago did help gross margin improvement. But what indeed worked in DNOW’s favor were lower inventory obsolescence charges and increased vendor consideration contribution in the period. However, not all product categories saw margin protection. For example, the narrowing of the spread on replacement costs on replenished inventory partially offset the gross margin expansion in Q4.

DNOW’s FY2019 outlook

Let us first look at the industry indicators to gauge what may happen in this year. In the U.S., With midstream infrastructure failing to keep up with the additional production coming into the market, the growth in the DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells (30% up) far exceeded the completed wells growth (10% up) in the key U.S. unconventional energy resources in 2018. This has led to what is known as the completion activity slowdown in the U.S. Despite a 28% reduction in the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price during 2018, the U.S. energy production kept surging. This reflected in the 18% climb in the U.S. rig count during the year. What’s more, the international upstream activity has steadied in 2018, as evidenced by the 4% rise in the global rig count.

In this backdrop, if the upstream capex shifts from drilling wells towards completing DUCs, the demand for modular rotating production and process equipment may rise. This will increase service demands for DNOW’s Power Service and Odessa Pumps.

In the international business, DNOW’s management expects year-over-year revenue growth, although the growth rate can moderate. The increase can emanate from the higher offshore drilling contractor in Asia, the LNG market and other projects in the Middle East.

DNOW’s operations in Canada will continue to face challenges coming from the widening WTI-WCS differentials, midstream takeaway limitations, and the lack of offshore projects. Read more on this here.

Here is what DNOW’s management discussed in the Q1 2019 earnings conference call:

We're just basically planning our business around what's been announced already by customers and drilling contractors and the rest. So we're not planning any pricing to drive revenue improvement. It's all about outperforming in markets where there's opportunity to offset areas where we're going to have some softness, but -- simply because of activity level. So Canada is going to be down. International is going to up. And we hope the U.S. is up slightly, which if that all happens that way, we'll have a flattish year -- year-over-year.

In Q1 2019, DNOW expects revenues to increase compared to Q4 2018 in the low to mid-single-digit range. The primary challenge for DNOW will be to protect its gross margin, mainly when revenues may not improve much while the supply-side can continue to exceed demand for many services. In this environment, DNOW will seek to strengthen its quotation process and pricing, and improve its operating efficiencies. DNOW also sees gains from cross-selling of products from acquired companies and bundled product and service offerings. DNOW has been able to manage spot cost changes and inventory mix related to Section 232 by integrating the changes into its pricing and quoting process.

DNOW’s debt level is manageable

DNOW’s cash flows and balance sheet are in good shape. In FY2018, DNOW generated $73 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), which is a sharp improvement over the negative CFO in FY2017. Apart from the revenue growth in FY2018, DNOW’s better management of inventory led to the CFO improvement in FY2018. Its capex spend is insignificant. In FY2019, DNOW expects free cash flow (CFO less capex) to remain stable or improve marginally depending on its ability to increase gross margin and inventory and receivable management.

DNOW’s cash and cash equivalents were $116 million on December 31, 2018. DNOW does not have a dividend or share repurchase program. DNOW has drawn $132 million from its revolving credit facility as of December 31. The majority of DNOW’s debt repayment obligation lies in the next three to five years (~$147 million). With the available liquidity (cash balance and undrawn revolving credit facility) of approximately $460 million, DNOW does not require additional external financing to meet its near-term financial obligations.

What does DNOW’s relative valuation say?

Now, Inc. is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 14.5x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates pulled from Thomson Reuters, DNOW’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 13.9x. In the first four quarters of 2018, DNOW’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 54.3x. So, DNOW is currently trading at a discount to its FY2018 average.

DNOW’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to the industry peers’ average multiple compression. This is because DNOW’s EBITDA is expected to improve less sharply compared to the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. However, DNOW’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (MSM, FAST, and MRC) average of 13.3x.

Analysts’ rating on DNOW

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, one sell-side analyst rated DNOW a buy in February, while nine recommended a hold. None of the sell-side analysts rated DNOW a “sell”. The analysts’ consensus target price for DNOW is $14.8, which at DNOW’s current price yields a negative 2% return.

What’s the take on DNOW?

DNOW strives to stay ahead of the competition through strong supply chain management and efficient cost management. Its supply chain management programs have differentiated it from many of its OFS peers. However, over the past quarter, a few chinks in DNOW’s armor have developed. DNOW will not find the maintenance of gross margin easy through prices increases because of competition in the MRO supplies market. Much of its growth prospect rests on completion activity revival in the U.S., while in the international market, the company is unlikely to outperform.

Midstream activity is still a robust driver for DNOW, but the completion activity headwinds have forced DNOW to re-align its activity centers, leading to revenue loss. While the strategy can improve its bottom-line, its effects will not be visible in the short-term. DNOW’s cash flow and balance sheet metrics are strong.

DNOW’S stock price run-up over the past couple of months has made the stock relatively over-valued. I do not expect NOW Inc. to continue its positive momentum in the short-term. I think DNOW is a good medium-to-long term investment because of its strategic moves to improve operating profit margin and its focus on selling high-margin products that are in demand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.