Chimera Investment: Is This 10.8%-Yielding Mortgage REIT A Buy Right Now?

The mortgage REIT once again covered its dividend payout with core earnings.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) released fourth quarter results last week that continue to support the investment thesis for high-yield investors that seek to capture high, recurring dividend income from this mortgage REIT. Chimera Investment Corp. continued to outearn its going dividend rate with core earnings in the fourth quarter, and shares remain moderately valued on a run-rate core earnings and book value basis. An investment in Chimera Investment Corp. comes with a covered 10.8 percent yield and upside potential.

Chimera Investment Corp. - Business Overview

Chimera Investment Corp. is a structured as a mortgage real estate investment trust that is required by law to pay out the majority of its earnings/taxable income as dividends.

Chimera Investment Corp.'s investment portfolio was valued at $27.2 billion at the end of the December quarter, an increase of $2.6 billion over the previous quarter. The REIT's loan portfolio accounted for nearly half of Chimera Investment Corp.'s total investments in the fourth quarter, 46 percent.

Here's a portfolio breakdown by investment type.

Source: Chimera Investment Corp. Investor Presentation

Mortgage REITs primarily buy income-producing mortgage securities with borrowed money. Hence, mortgage REITs tend to have a high degree of leverage, which of course increases the risk for companies in this sector. Chimera Investment Corp.'s total leverage at the end of the December quarter was 6.1:1 compared to 5.1:1 in the previous quarter.

Source: Chimera Investment Corp.

Through the use of leverage, Chimera Investment Corp. produces attractive returns for shareholders. The REIT's residential mortgage credit portfolio, for instance, produced a 7.2 percent gross asset yield (before financing costs) in the fourth quarter.

Here's a portfolio overview with respect to Chimera Investment Corp.'s gross asset yield, funding costs, and net interest margin.

Source: Chimera Investment Corp.

Distribution Coverage

Chimera Investment Corp. has one of the best dividend coverage stats in the mortgage REIT sector.

Chimera Investment Corp. pulled in an average of ~$0.59/share in core earnings in the last twelve quarters which compares favorably against an average dividend rate of $0.50/share. The REIT's core earnings payout ratio averaged just 84 percent, which lends a high degree of dividend safety to an investment in Chimera Investment Corp.

Here are Chimera Investment Corp.'s major dividend coverage stats over the last three years.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Chimera Investment Corp.'s shares are far from being overvalued at today's price point, in my opinion, which lowers downside risks for investors. Since shares currently change hands for $18.52, the mortgage REIT's dividend stream effectively costs income investors ~8.0x Q4-2018 run-rate core earnings.

In terms of P/B-ratio, Chimera Investment Corp. is not overvalued either. Here's how Chimera Investment Corp. compares against its peers in the mortgage REIT sector with respect to its price-to-book-ratio.

Data by YCharts

Downside Risks

Chimera Investment Corp. has a considerable amount of interest rate and credit risk, like all mortgage real estate investment trusts do. Hence, CIM is only a suitable investment for high-yield investors that have a high tolerance for earnings and price volatility. That said, though, Chimera Investment Corp.'s very good distribution coverage actually limits the downside, in my opinion.

Your Takeaway

Chimera Investment Corp. remains a promising investment for high-yield investors based on valuation, yield, distribution coverage, and risk/reward. The mortgage REIT covered its dividend with core earnings in the last quarter again, and the company has enough wiggle room to actually raise its dividend payout in 2019, or pay investors a special dividend. Shares are not overvalued yet, based on run-rate core earnings or accounting book value. The risk/reward remains attractive. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY, CIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.