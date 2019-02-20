Tanger Outlets: This Pure-Play Outlet REIT Is An Absolute Bombshell Strong Buy

Tanger trades at a discount to the higher-quality mall REITs (SPG and TCO) and is more expensive compared with the lower-quality mall REITs (PEI, WPG, and CBL).

After my recent “bombshell” article, in which I expressed concerns over Uniti Group’s (UNIT) likely dividend cut, I find it somewhat relaxing to write about one of the most misunderstood retail REITs with one of the safest dividend records.

Last week, Tanger Outlets (SKT) reported fourth-quarter and year-end 2018 results. Somewhere buried in the news was the fact that this pure-play outlet mall REIT approved a 1.4% increase in the annualized dividend (on its common shares) from $1.40 per share to $1.42 per share. Since becoming a public company in May 1993, the company has paid a cash dividend each quarter and has increased its dividend each year – a record of 26 years in a row of annual dividend increases.

To be clear, until recently I considered Uniti Group a speculative buy, and after the latest bombshell news (related to Windstream), I downgraded the company to a sell. Recognizing dividend safety is paramount to our rating/scoring model, we felt the best course of action was to avoid the drama and allocate our time and capital on higher-quality, dividend-growing SWANs. (Note: I still own a modest number of UNIT shares).

So now you’re asking: How can Tanger’s price action help any investor sleep well at night?

Source: FAST Graphs

To be considered a SWAN, based on our definition, a company must provide a definitive competitive advantage over its peers. While Tanger is considered a mall REIT – because it leases out space like many traditional mall REITs – there are so many notable differences with mall REITs. And this is where valuation also plays a critical role.

For example, here’s how Tanger’s P/FFO (price to funds from operations) compares with traditional mall REIT peers:

As you can see, Tanger trades at a discount to the higher-quality mall REITs (SPG and TCO) and is more expensive compared with the lower-quality mall REITs (PEI, WPG, and CBL). But one important observation is that Tanger does not hold any department stores in its portfolio, and this means the company is not exposed to significant capital requirements, like the mall REITs are. When a department store shutters, there are significant redevelopment costs; however, Tanger doesn’t have that problem, so its capital flows are more manageable.

Now let’s compare Tanger’s dividend yield with the closest peers:

Again, as you can see, Tanger trades at a premium to the high-quality mall REITs and a discount to the lower-quality peers.

Although most analysts compare Tanger to the mall REITs, I think it’s useful to also compare the company to the shopping center REITs. Similar to shopping center REITs, Tanger’s business model has no indoor heated (common) area and many of the leases are shorter-term (5 to 10 years).

As you can see, Tanger’s dividend yield is comparable to Brixmor (BRX) and Kimco Realty (KIM), which is useful to observe because Tanger has a much better dividend safety scorecard. Here’s how the payout ratios compare:

So how is it that Tanger – the only “pure play” outlet REIT – has the best dividend record in the retail REIT sector (26 years in a row of dividend increases), and the lowest payout ratio, with a dividend yield trading in-line with Kimco and Macerich?

Remember, Macerich and Kimco cut their dividends in 2008: Macerich, from $3.20 to $2.05 per share; and Kimco $1.68 to $.66 per share. Meanwhile, Tanger just announced its 26th year in a row of dividend increases and Mr. Market yawned…

So now you know why I decided to use a bombshell title, to promote Tanger’s stunning dividend record: This Pure Play Outlet REIT Is An Absolute Bombshell Strong Buy.



Source: Tanger website

It’s Tanger Time: The Business Model

As I alluded to above, Tanger Outlets does not have one department store in its portfolio. Instead, the North Carolina-based REIT has a diversified portfolio of 44 centers located in 22 states and Canada (representing over 15.3 million square feet).

Source: SKT investor presentation.

Why am I harping on the fact that Tanger has no department store exposure?

Because when a department store closes or vacates, the landlord must spend upwards of $20 million to develop the box, and densification projects could cost up to $50 million.

In addition, in-line mall rents average around $35.00 per square foot (and higher), excluding CAM (common area) costs, while outlet rents are significantly less. So two primary advantages for outlets – and of course, Tanger - are as follows:

Cap-ex spend is much more predictable, and Occupancy costs are more attractive, as illustrated below (Tenant Occupancy Cost chart):

Source: SKT investor presentation.

This means that while some of the traditional mall REIT tenants may opt to close stores, they will usually keep the outlet stores open because those are the most profitable.

Being a low-cost provider in the retail brick and mortar sector is an important competitive advantage. As department stores close, many retailers are seeking the most economical channels. The B/C mall locations (i.e., CBL and WPG) are becoming much less-productive (due to Sears and JCPenney) and the retailers are seeking off-price distribution, versus the less productive B/C malls.

More so, outlets are an effective tool to lure entry-level, budget-wise customers, and over the years Tanger has become a highly effective partner - more than a landlord - to the best-in-class brands. For strategic reasons, most retailers do not break out data on sales for outlets, but the demand for outlet space is underscored by the overall profitability of the operation. For that reason, Tanger’s business model holds up well during recessions.



Source: SKT investor presentation.

It’s Tanger Time: The Quality of Rent Checks

In my February newsletter, I highlighted Tanger’s Top 10 Tenants. Here’s a summary:

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) (7%) is a house of brands that includes Ann Taylor, Loft, Dressbarn, Maurices, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice. While some of these divisions are arguably doing better than others today, the company isn’t on any “bankruptcy-watch list” just yet. It’s still managing to grow sales. During the holiday season, for example, Ascena said in a press release that comparable sales were up 7% at Ann Taylor and 14% at Loft. However, its plus-size brands - Lane Bryant and Catherines - saw comps decline 9% and 3%, respectively. With all its brands, Ascena still has some 4,500 stores across the country. It shut about 30 in the last quarter and should continue to close locations, especially in weaker segments. Apparel's a tough category within retail to operate in today, with so many purchases now taking place online, but Ascena still offers value and an in-store experience to customers that they can’t get elsewhere. Wall Street looks to still be a believer in the company, too. Ascena shares are up more than 40% over the past 12 months.

Gap (NYSE:GPS) (5.8%) is a retailer to keep an eye on as it’s in the midst of a bit of a transformation with its real estate. The company’s CEO, Art Peck, came out late last year and said he planned to shut “hundreds” of stores “quickly,” because Gap has a lot of locations that aren’t profitable. Similar to Ascena, Gap is a house of brands. In addition to the Gap namesake, it has Banana Republic, Old Navy, and two athletic apparel brands—Athleta and Hill City—that are much newer than the others. The Gap brand itself has been underperforming and seen as dragging down the overall business. Old Navy, on the other hand, continues to grow sales. This gives us a good reason to believe Gap sees the value of being in outlet centers; it has a large customer base looking for good deals. Further, as Gymboree is now going bankrupt and shutting 900+ stores across the U.S., we see this as an opportunity for a company like Gap to swoop in with its brands and target Gymboree shoppers. Note that Tanger has almost 30 Gymboree outlet locations.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) (3.8%) owns Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and a conglomerate known as Heritage Brands, which includes Heusen, Izod, Arrow, Speedo, Warner’s and Olga. Tanger has nearly 20 Calvin Klein locations and double that in Tommy Hilfiger stores. The company has said that the Hilfiger brand outperformed, with sales up 11% from a year earlier. Sales at Calvin were up just 2% on a year-over-year basis (during the third and most recent quarter). PVH said there was some “softness” there, but we continue to believe there has been a resurgence of the brand as celebrities such as the Kardashians have been modeling in Calvin Klein. The brand is also selling on Amazon now, which could be a threat to its bricks-and-mortar stores, but overall, is helping get exposure for the label. We think PVH brands has a good home in outlet centers with many shoppers across the country who want a chance to buy high-end brands at a discount.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) (2.7%) has 35 stores in Tanger Outlets and has been a solid tenant considering how well activewear has been performing as a category within retail. We think the brand has done especially well selling through the outlet channel. Kohl’s has had tremendous success with Under Armour in its stores, selling at somewhat of a discounted price point versus prices at standalone Under Armour stores. While Under Armour arguably isn’t performing as strong as Nike in the U.S., the company has vowed to get back to steady growth in the states. We think 2019 could be a tough year, as it navigates through some changes, but expect by 2020 things will start to look better. The company historically hasn’t had many store closures, but it has had some merchandising issues. We don’t expect that to be an issue for Tanger.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) (2.7%) could arguably be our favorite tenant in Tanger’s portfolio. The company is increasingly investing in its stores and website versus wholesale channels like Dick’s Sporting Goods where its merchandise is sold. Similar to our argument for PVH, there are many shoppers who want Nike products but can’t afford to pay full price. Nike still seems to see value in offering discounted merchandise at outlet stores; Tanger has 33 of them. And Nike isn’t going out of fashion anytime soon. If anything, the brand will increasingly pull out of wholesale channels, which means it’s doubling down on its own stores. We have a hard time finding many bad things to say about Nike.

G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) (2.6%) is another massive house of brands, including DKNY, Donna Karan and Marc New York. The company also has licensing deals for brands including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Dockers, Kenneth Cole, and Cole Haan. We would argue that this company is weaker, compared with others in Tanger’s portfolio, when it comes to brand recognition and the added value offered to shoppers that can’t be found elsewhere. We think Michael Kors, for example, is a stronger and more sought-after tenant. Tanger has just one DKNY store, according to its website. G-III has said, like many retailers today, it is evaluating its real estate and likely will shut more stores. The one threat to Tanger could be that, unlike a company like Nike which is shifting its focus to selling directly to consumers, G-III has said it’s focused on wholesaling through channels like department stores.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) (2.5%) is a fashion conglomerate made up of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. One recent worry on Wall Street surrounding Tapestry is that luxury spending in the U.S. could be cooling off as Americans feel the impact of an economic slowdown, especially should we head into another recession this year or next. That said, Tapestry’s outlet stores should benefit because of this, as shoppers who still want these brands will go out in search of bargains. The Kate Spade brand, in particular, has been a bright spot for the company since it was acquired by Coach in 2017. That was before the parent company changed its name from Coach to Tapestry to convey a broader number of brands. Tanger has 23 Kate Spade stores and we think this brand is still in growth mode.

American Eagle (NYSE:AEO) (2.4%) has been another strong performer in apparel recently as it resonates well with tween and teen shoppers. It also owns the Aerie brand for lingerie, which has done exceptionally well and continues to grow as Victoria’s Secret struggles. We’ve noticed Tanger is adding Aerie stores at some of its newer developments. In Piper Jaffray’s annual “Taking Stock with Teens” survey, the firm found that American Eagle is the second-favorite apparel brand among teenagers, after Nike. The survey also found that American Eagle is teens’ third-favorite website, after Amazon and Nike. Tanger has 26 American Eagle locations and 8 Aerie sites.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) (2.3%) had a rough run the past few months and was really hit when Toys"R"Us filed for bankruptcy and liquidated its stores. Toys"R"Us was one of Carter’s top wholesale customers. It then lost more sales as Bon-Ton went out of business. But wholesale channels aside, the company operates more than 1,000 stores across North America under its Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands for kids clothing. We think the company could now pick up some market share with Gymboree going under and shutting stores. With fewer options for kids and baby clothing (no more Babies"R"Us), parents will need somewhere to go. Tanger has 32 Carter’s stores and 6 OshKosh locations in its portfolio.

V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) (2.2%) has done particularly well lately with its Vans and North Face brands, which have helped to boost VF’s latest earnings and should continue to improve results going forward. We think VF’s brands are resonating with younger consumers who have increasing spending power in the U.S, especially around back-to-school season when Tanger’s outlets see a boom in shoppers. Tanger and VF are headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, which surely is a synergy for working together. Tanger has 12 Vans stores.

Source: SKT investor presentation.

On the recent earnings call, Tanger CEO Steve Tanger said:

Occupancy costs for our tenants remain stable at less than 10%, providing them with an ongoing compelling and profitable value proposition to keep their stores open in our properties. And we increased membership in our exclusive Tanger Loyalty Club by 13% to 1.4 million members. These represent our most active customers, who on average visit our centers about 50% more frequently and spend over 10% more per trip than non-members.

During the trailing 12 months (ending December 31) Tanger had 373 new and renewal leases commenced, comprising 1.8 million square feet of GLA. That represents a 9% increase, compared to the square footage which commenced in the prior year.

This leasing volume was offset by 126,000 square feet of space that was recaptured during 2018 due to bankruptcies and brand-wide restructurings by retailers. Through aggressive leasing, Tanger achieved 40 bps sequential gain in occupancy during the quarter bringing the year-end consolidated portfolio of occupancy to 96.8%.

Source: SKT investor presentation.

I wanted to take a more granular look at occupancy data, so I peeped into the supplemental to inspect the occupancy stats for each property:

Source: SKT supplemental.

As you can see (above), I highlighted the changes (green = occupancy increase and yellow = occupancy decrease). Clearly, Tanger had over twice the winners (green-shaded) in Q4-18, and that’s a promising sign. Now, a look at the JV (joint venture) owned properties:

Source: SKT supplemental

Again, promising signs that Tanger management is doing a fantastic job managing through the challenging retail cycle.

For the year, Tanger’s average tenant sales for the consolidated portfolio were $385 per square foot, a $5 increase from the prior year. On an NOI weighted basis, they were a healthy $413 (compared to $406 per square foot in 2017). That’s another good sign that things are beginning to thaw out.

Source: SKT investor presentation.

However, two retailers in Tanger’s portfolio have recently declared bankruptcy (I referenced Gymboree above): a total of 28 Gymboree stores, comprising 66,000 square feet and 15 Charlotte Russe locations, comprising 87,000 square feet. On the news, Tanger’s President and COO, Tom McDonough explained,

As we seek to fill vacancies, we have the opportunity to upgrade our tenant mix with vibrant new retailers. Curating our tenancy continues to be one of our top priorities. There are lot of exciting potential opportunities within the apparel, accessories and footwear categories.

Again, Tanger doesn’t have large boxes to fill, and as already referenced, the fundamentals (occupancy and sales per square foot metrics) are getting stronger by the quarter.

And speaking of improving fundamentals, Tanger management said that is now marketing a new project in Nashville (population of about 1.9 million people, and one of the top U.S. growth markets), located a short drive from downtown, and adjacent to, and with good visibility from, Interstate 24 - a main artery into Nashville. Once completed, the outlet center is planned to have approximately 280,000 square feet of gross leasable area.

It’s Tanger Time: Disciplined Capital Markets Execution

Tanger's low REIT sector payout ratio and best dividend growth record, would not be possible without the company’s highly disciplined management team.

Maintaining a strong balance sheet remains a strategic priority for Tanger and at the end of 2018, approximately 94% of square footage in the consolidated portfolio was not encumbered by mortgages (only $145 million was outstanding under the unsecured lines of credit), leaving 76% unused capacity, or approximately $455 million.

Source: SKT investor presentation.

Tanger maintained a substantial interest coverage ratio for 2018 of 4.5x, and net debt to EBITDA was approximately 5.9x at year-end. The company’s floating rate exposure represented 10% of total debt (or less than 5% of total enterprise value). The weighted average interest rate for outstanding debt was 3.5%, and the average term to maturity was 6.2 years (no significant debt maturities until October 2022).

Source: SKT investor presentation.

In 2018, Tanger reduced its consolidated debt by approximately $50 million, and in all of 2018, the company repurchased approximately 919,000 shares for $20 million at a weighted average share price of $21.74 (and the company is authorized to repurchase up to 100 million shares until May 2021).

Last February, Moody's affirmed its "Baa1" rating, with a stable outlook. Friday, S&P lowered its issuer and issue-level ratings from "BBB+" and negative outlook, to “BBB” with a stable outlook.

It’s Tanger Time: Slowdown or Bottom?

Now we’re at the point in which you must decide whether the Tanger glass is half empty or half full. Obviously, because I refer to the company as a “bombshell strong buy” you know which end of the glass I'm drinking from.

In Q4-18, Tanger’s AFFO per share was $0.64, compared to $0.66 per share in Q4-17. Incremental income from new developments and expansions completed in 2017, was partially offset by same-store NOI decrease of 70 bps, compared to the prior year quarter. For the year, FFO per share increased to $2.48, from $2.46, an increase of 1%.

Keep in mind, the dividend increase (highlighted at the beginning of the article), validates the forward momentum (albeit modest) in earnings and dividends per share.

Source: SKT investor presentation.

In terms of the outlook for 2019, Tanger estimates FFO will be between $2.31 and $2.37 per share. Although the guidance was less than I expected, I recognize Tanger’s management team is conservative and it usually errs on the side of caution.

The year-over-year decline in same-center NOI and occupancy includes the full year impact of vacancy caused by bankruptcies and rent adjustments made in 2018, and the expectation that “2019 will see further pressure from bankruptcies, brand-wide restructuring, and potential rent adjustments."

The company said, “based on what it knows, it expects that approximately 100,000 square feet of recapture will come from the already non-filings” (company guides a total of 150,000 to 200,000 square feet). In addition, Tanger estimates its recurring capital expenditures and second generation tenant allowances will be approximately $36 million to $40 million, nothing like the unknown costs for a department store closure.

Simply put, there’s clarity in Tanger’s business model that is much less understood. Although fundamentals have deteriorated slightly, the management team has done an exceptional job at managing the vacancies. Portfolio NOI and Same Center NOI guidance for the consolidated portfolio is between -2.0% and -2.75%:

Source: SKT investor presentation.

I make the case that Tanger’s same center NOI will turn the corner in late 2019. The occupancy for 2018 has improved and sales per square foot are increasing (modestly). I’m not suggesting the worst is over, but I'm cautiously optimistic that Tanger’s management team will continue to fortify the balance sheet so the company has adequate capital to reinvest in its fleet of outlets.

But Wait, Tanger Is No Mall REIT

So, I’m concluding this extremely long article (over 3,500 words as I type) with a reflection on valuation. Again, Tanger has no department stores, so I consider this peer analysis to be a bit superficial.

As you can see, Tanger has underperformed year-to-date, while the two “sucker yielding” REITs have out-performed (the mall REITs). What kind of Kool-Aid is Mr. Market drinking anyway?

As I make my closing argument, remember: (1) Tanger has the best dividend growth record of all retail REITs, (2) the lowest payout ratio of all retail REITs, (3) zero department stores in its portfolio, (4) has never dropped below 95% occupancy, and that (5) Tanger is simply a bombshell strong buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Follow the #1 REIT Analyst on Seeking Alpha If you would like notifications when my new articles are published, please hit the button at the top of the page to "follow" me. Thank you. I have over 2,500 paying subscribers, accumulated over the years, with a loyal following that includes individual investors, financial planners, and family offices. My Seeking Alpha service is ranked as one of the best (top 10) services, and it includes a variety of unique products, including weekly subscriber calls, chat room, advance articles, portfolios, buy/sell alerts, and the weekender. Click here to subscribe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT, SPG, TCO, KIM, UNIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.